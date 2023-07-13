‘King the Land’ makers apologize for offensive Arab depiction, vow to address problematic scenes

You are here

'We will do our best going forward to create content that can be enjoyed by anyone,' promised the producers. (npio Entertainment
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

  • They said there had ‘been a lack of understanding, experience and consideration for other cultures’ and promised problematic scenes would be edited in future broadcasts
  • In one scene the character, Prince Samir, who is dressed in a traditional Arab outfit, brags about his wealth as he sits at a bar, drinking alcohol and flirting with Western women
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The makers of hit Korean romantic comedy-drama “King the Land” on Wednesday apologized for the portrayal of an Arab character in the show.

The nature of the character, and the fact that he is played by an Indian actor, sparked outrage among Arab viewers and an angry online backlash against production companies NPIO Entertainment, BY4M Studio and Studio LuluLala, which faced allegations of perpetuating an offensive stereotype.

They came under fire after two episodes of the show, which streams internationally on Netflix, featured an arrogant Arab prince called Samir, played by Anupam Tripathi, who flaunts his wealth, drinks alcohol and flirts with women.

“We would like to express our deep and sincere apology for causing unnecessary inconvenience to our viewers without full consideration of other valued cultures, although we have no intention of caricaturing or distorting any particular country or culture in the process,” the producers said by way of apology, according to The Korea Times.

In their statement, which was also posted on a bulletin board for viewers of the show, they added: “It has been our sharp realization that there has been a lack of understanding, experience and consideration for other cultures.

“We will do our best going forward to create content that can be enjoyed by anyone, regardless of where they are from and what kind of culture they have.”

The producers also promised to edit the problematic scenes in future broadcasts and to exercise more caution when developing projects.

“We will take a thorough look into the part of the video which was considered problematic and do our best to make sure that right measures are taken,” they said.

“We earnestly promise our viewers that more care will be taken down the road so that there will be no inconvenience in viewing our content.”

In one of the scenes that attracted criticism, Prince Samir, dressed in a traditional Arab outfit, is seen bragging about his wealth as he sits at a bar, drinking alcohol and flirting with Western women. Many commentators on social media criticized the character for being offensive and perpetuating an unfair stereotype. Some also questioned the decision to cast an Indian actor instead of an Arab.

According to Netflix charts, “King the Land” is currently the second-most-watched show on the platform in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Palestinian authorities arrest critic, two years after severely beating him

Palestinian authorities arrest critic, two years after severely beating him
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

  • Akil Awawdeh was arrested earlier Thursday after he disparaged claims by a spokesman for the security services
  • Palestinian officials had no immediate comment on Awawdeh's arrest
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Palestinian security forces have detained a Palestinian journalist after he wrote critical posts on social media, an activist group said Thursday.
The committee of families of political detainees said that Akil Awawdeh was arrested earlier Thursday after he disparaged claims by a spokesman for the security services that there are no political arrests in the West Bank.
“For God’s sake,” he wrote on Facebook. “You should respect our mind’s more than that.”
Awawdeh, a reporter for a local radio station, is an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority and has had problems with security forces before. Two years ago, he was severely beaten inside a police station after covering a protest against the Palestinian Authority.
Human rights groups have repeatedly accused Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of stifling dissent by arresting people who write critical posts on social media and employing harsh tactics to disperse protests.
Palestinian officials had no immediate comment on Awawdeh’s arrest.
The committee of families of political detainees is affiliated with the rival Hamas militant group. It says it aims to raise awareness about politically motivated arrests in the West Bank.
The Palestinian Authority governs semi-autonomous zones in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Instagram influencers and celebrities in Iran to pay income tax

Instagram influencers and celebrities in Iran to pay income tax
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

  • Despite being blocked in the country, Instagram content creators continue to operate
  • Iran’s National Tax Administration identified 555 bloggers, expect to collect $10m
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Iran’s tax organization announced that influencers and celebrities on Instagram will be liable to pay taxes on income earnings.

Iran’s National Tax Administration has identified hundreds of content creators in the country earning large sums of money through their content on social media.

“These people have income and should pay taxes for it,” Mehdi Mowahed, spokesperson for Iran’s NTA, told the Iranian Students’ News Agency.

The tax authorities discovered 555 bloggers after a thorough investigation of Meta’s photo and video-sharing social networking site, of whom 123 had an annual income of over 23,000 billion rials ($45,000,000).

The tax authority expects to collect at least $10,000,000 from Iran’s Instagram influencers this year.

Last year in August, authorities in Iran blocked access to both Instagram and WhatsApp by restricting the bandwidth allocated to the social platforms and reducing the internet speed.

Access to the apps is only enabled through authentication codes via text messages, which makes the connection difficult and only accessible through a virtual private network or other anti-filtering software, allowing content creators to bypass the government’s block.

Earlier in 2020, when social networking sites were accessible, Iran’s parliament enacted a bill to collect taxes from users with more than 500,000 followers.

However, the Ministry of Communications established a tax exemption plan for active users on regime-approved platforms such as Rubika and iGap, which are not as popular as Meta’s social platforms.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has active accounts on social media such as Instagram and Twitter, with about 5 million and 980,000 users, respectively.

With the rise of social media over the past decade, several countries have taken steps to regulate social media legislation and taxation, and taxing content creators has become commonplace.

In 2021, UAE’s Federal Tax Authority obligated social media influencers and artists to pay value-added tax on their income and goods received for promotional material such as cell phones or other gifts.

According to a bulletin issued by FTA, if the value of the services provided by an artist or influencer surpasses AED 375,000 ($102,100) in a 12-month period, they must register for VAT.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia’s media regulator announced late last year that every Saudi and non-Saudi content creator in the Kingdom who earns revenue through advertising on social media must first apply for an official permit from the General Commission for Audiovisual Media, renewable every three years for a fee of SR 15,000 ($4,000).

SaudiaBEYOND ad featuring TikTok star Khaby causes backlash across Kingdom

SaudiaBEYOND ad featuring TikTok star Khaby causes backlash across Kingdom
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

  • The social media video showed TikToker Khaby showing a Saudi passenger how to order food from the touch screen on the flight
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A Saudia advertisement promoting its in-flight entertainment system, Beyond, has spurred angry reactions on Twitter, with several Saudi users finding it offensive.

The now-deleted video ad, part of a social media campaign launched by the Kingdom’s flag carrier, features Senegalese-Italian TikTok influencer Khabane “Khaby” Lame, who shows a Saudi passenger how to perform the simple function of ordering food through the touch screen in front of him.

The ad did not resonate well with Twitter users, prompting Saudia to replace it with one showing a seemingly East Asian passenger being startled by the flight attendant as he tries to doze off. Khaby helps the man by activating the “Do not disturb” function from Beyond.

Riyadh-based journalist Samar Al-Mogren was among those who took to Twitter to voice their frustration. He wrote: “Saudia was wrong to depict a Saudi national as ‘inept’ and the foreigner ‘adept!’ Are we ever going to recover from this unrealistic poor self-image?”

Twitter user Rakan was also surprised to see the national carrier portray a foreigner teaching a Saudi how to use tech on a Saudia flight, adding that the roles should have been reversed.

Anwar Al-Mulhim chimed in with: “What is the point of this fallen ad?”

Jerusalem-based digital marketing consultant Ahmad Barakat wrote: “Imagine a company parting with a large sum of money to create an ad only to remove it after a short while! This was the case with Saudia when it shared a video ad showing Khaby teaching a Saudi man about a new feature on the airplane.”

But Saudi communications academic Tarek Al-Ahmari had a different take on the ad. While he agreed it was wrong to portray a Saudi as technologically illiterate, he argued that “comedy is among the most sensitive types of media content, especially when employed by government agencies or the private sector because it is very close to satire and recipients may interpret it in various, unpredictable ways.”

He also highlighted that if employed properly, the use of Saudi traditional dress was a good idea, and the music complemented the travel-related content.

Al-Ahmari said that if the roles of Khaby and the Saudi passenger had been reversed, the ad would have been successful.

Khaby is among the most popular content creators on the Chinese-owned video platform TikTok. He has a follower base of over 159.5 million, and in 2022, Forbes listed him as a Top Creator, saying he was the most-followed TikToker in the world.

Google launches chatbot Bard in Arabic

Google launches chatbot Bard in Arabic
Updated 13 July 2023
Haifa Alshammari and Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • The ChatGPT-like AI chatbot will allow Arabic users to expand their creativity, learning, and productivity, Google MENA director said
Updated 13 July 2023
Haifa Alshammari and Zaira Lakhpatwala

RIYADH and DUBAI: Google launched its latest generative artificial intelligence experiment, Bard in Arabic, on Thursday, having initially introduced it in English in May this year, to allow Arabic-speaking people to utilize their creative capabilities and increase productivity.

Google is intentionally calling Bard an “AI experiment” — not a chatbot — allowing the company to explore a “new paradigm in computing,” said Najeeb Jarrar, regional director of marketing at Google MENA.

“We’re learning together how large language models can be helpful and how to minimize poor experiences,” he told Arab News.

The Arabic language consists of several dialects, making it a challenge for AI models. Bard, however, is based on Google’s most recent language model, PaLM2, which can understand information in multiple languages.

It is designed to recognize questions in over 16 Arabic dialects, including Egyptian Spoken Arabic and Saudi Arabian Spoken Arabic, and can reply to questions in Modern Standard Arabic, Jarrar said.

It also understands input even if it contains mixed languages such as inserting sentences in Arabic with other languages, along with a user interface that supports right-to-left writing. 

“I have been using Bard since its release in the Middle East, in the English language. My use for it was to summarize some videos and reports,” said Osamah Essam Eddin, a technical content creator.

He explained how he used both Bard and ChatGPT and compared the two. “I use Bard more for search or (to) lookup updates about a piece of information. It is excellent for anything related to searching such as searching for a specific brand, specific feature, and such,” he said.

Currently, Bard is only available for personal use. When asked about how businesses can use Bard, Jarrar said: “As we launch Bard in new languages including Arabic, our focus will primarily focus on users’ experience and how they can benefit more from Bard.”

There is also no news regarding advertising and revenue models for Bard.

It is primarily designed to boost productivity through features like exporting Python code to Replit; sharing Bard chats with friends; and image search.

Google has already integrated products like Lens, Gmail, Docs and Collab into Bard with plans for “further integration,” Jarrar said.

“We are used to thinking of computing (as) narrowing the world’s existing information, and now it’s about applying the information and expanding it into new ways of creation and creativity,” said Jack Krawczyk, senior product director at Google and one of the leads at Bard, during a roundtable earlier this week.

Addressing privacy and misinformation concerns associated with AI, particularly generative AI chatbots, he said that Google is taking a “bold and responsible approach,” which means engaging with privacy regulators before launching.

Image search, for example, is currently only available in English because Google wants to “understand how this new form of creativity operates in a single language” so that it can build systems that essentially “maximize helpfulness and minimize harm” in other languages, Krawczyk said.

“A lot of people talk about the race that’s happening right now in AI and we believe there’s only one race — the race to get it right. And in that race to get it right, we’re taking this responsible approach,” he added.

Arabic was among over 40 languages Bard was launched in and rolled out across Europe on Thursday.

Musk reaffirms tweet-reading limits put due to data scraping

Musk reaffirms tweet-reading limits put due to data scraping
Updated 13 July 2023
Reuters

  • AI companies scrape data from social media to train machine learning models, a practice Musk claims to be illegal
Updated 13 July 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Twitter introduced tweet-reading rate limits to address extreme levels of data scraping, Elon Musk reaffirmed on Thursday, in reply to a tweet that said the social media company has filed a lawsuit against four entities in Texas for data scraping.
“Several entities tried to scrape every tweet ever made in a short period of time. That is why we had to put rate limits in place,” Musk said.
On Thursday, Reuters reported that WFAA, an ABC-affiliated local TV station confirmed that Twitter brought a criminal charge related to data scraping, saying the lawsuit was filed on July 6 in the District Court of Dallas County in Texas.
However, the Twitter owner did not confirm or deny that a lawsuit had been filed. Reuters could not immediately verify if a lawsuit had been filed.
Musk has previously blamed data scraping for his move to limit how many tweets per day various accounts can read.
Twitter has said only a small percentage of people using the platform have been affected by the limits.
“To ensure the authenticity of our user base we must take extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform,” the company said in a blog post last week.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

