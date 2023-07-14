You are here

Sweden condemned as police greenlight Torah burning protest

Sweden condemned as police greenlight Torah burning protest
Stockholm police on July 14, 2023 said they have authorized a protest this weekend by a man who has stated that he wants to burn the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm. (AP)
AFP

Sweden condemned as police greenlight Torah burning protest

Sweden condemned as police greenlight Torah burning protest
  • The controversial protest, scheduled for Saturday, comes weeks after a man set fire to pages of the Qur'an outside Stockholm’s main mosque
  • The demonstration would include a burning of the Torah and the Bible, was in response to the Qur'an burning protest
AFP

SROCKHOLM: Swedish police on Friday said they had granted a permit for a protest which would include burning holy texts outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, sparking condemnation from Israel and Jewish organizations.
The controversial protest, scheduled for Saturday, comes weeks after a man set fire to pages of the Qur'an outside Stockholm’s main mosque — leading to widespread outrage and condemnations around the world.
The demonstration would include a burning of the Torah and the Bible, was in response to the Qur'an burning protest and would be an expression in support of freedom of speech, according to the application to police.
In a comment to AFP, Stockholm police stressed that in line with Swedish legislation they granted permits for people to hold public gatherings and not for the activities conducted during them.
“The police does not issue permits to burn various religious texts — the police issues permits to hold a public gathering and express an opinion,” said Carina Skagerlind, press officer for Stockholm police.
“An important distinction,” she added.
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog was one of several Israeli representatives and Jewish organizations to immediately condemn the decision.
“I unequivocally condemn the permission granted in Sweden to burn holy books,” Herzog said in a statement.
“I condemned the burning of the Qur'an, sacred to Muslims world over, and I am now heartbroken that the same fate awaits a Jewish Bible, the eternal book of the Jewish people,” the head of state added.
Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization, said in a statement that granting the permit was “not freedom of expression but Antisemitism.”
In June, Swedish police had granted a permit for 37-year-old Salwan Momika’s protest where he stomped on the Qur'an and set several pages alight.
The permit was granted in line with free speech protections, but authorities later said they had opened an investigation over “agitation against an ethnic group,” noting that Momika had burnt pages from the Islamic holy book very close to the mosque.
Countries including Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco summoned Swedish ambassadors in protest at the Qur'an burning incident, which led to an emergency meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
Sweden’s government also condemned the burning as “Islamophobic,” while noting that the country had a “constitutionally protected right to freedom of assembly, expression and demonstration.”

Heatwave forces Athens to close Acropolis, wildfires hit Croatia

Heatwave forces Athens to close Acropolis, wildfires hit Croatia
Reuters

Heatwave forces Athens to close Acropolis, wildfires hit Croatia

Heatwave forces Athens to close Acropolis, wildfires hit Croatia
  • Italian meteorologists are calling the next phase of the heatwave “Charon” — a reference to the ferryman of the souls of the dead in Greek mythology
  • In Athens, authorities have closed the Acropolis Hill, home to the Parthenon temple that is visited by millions of tourists every year, from noon to 5 p.m.
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece closed the ancient Acropolis during the hottest part of the day on Friday to protect tourists, while Croatian villagers cleaned up after a wildfire as a fierce heatwave swept across southern Europe.
In Italy, there were fears about the coming days, with the heat expected to intensify and temperatures forecast to climb to above 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) next week in the center and south of the country.
Italian meteorologists are calling the next phase of the heatwave “Charon” — a reference to the ferryman of the souls of the dead in Greek mythology. That succeeds this week’s “Cerberus” named after the three-headed dog of the underworld. The European Space Agency (ESA), whose satellites monitor land and sea temperatures, has warned that Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing extreme conditions.
Temperatures could break Europe’s current record — 48.8 Celsius recorded in Sicily in August 2021. The impact of extreme summer heat has been brought into focus by a study this week that said as many as 61,000 people may have died in the sweltering heat across Europe last summer.
Joan Ballester, a professor at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, said France had learned lessons from a deadly 2003 heatwave that countries such as Italy, Greece, Spain and Portugal could follow.
“There are measures that are relatively cheap, like for example, coordinating public entities also doing a census of vulnerable populations,” Ballester, a co-author of this week’s study, said.
“But there are much more expensive measures, like for example, the redesign of cities to improve housing conditions,” he told Reuters.

ACROPOLIS NOT NOW
In Athens, authorities have closed the Acropolis Hill, home to the Parthenon temple that is visited by millions of tourists every year, from noon to 5 p.m. (0900 GMT-1400 GMT).
Greece’s meteorological service expected temperatures to peak at 41 Celsius in Athens by midday, but the mercury on the site that overlooks the Greek capital is usually higher due to its altitude and lack of shade.
In Croatia, 56 firefighters with 20 vehicles and three aircraft had struggled to contain a bushfire that spread rapidly on Thursday due to strong southerly winds near the Adriatic town of Sibenik.
The village of Grebastica was devastated by the fire, with cars and homes destroyed.
Greece’s civil protection ministry on Friday warned of the risk of forest fires in five areas and told people to avoid any tasks such as burning weeds, which could cause a fire.
Doctors warned that poorer elderly people with existing health problems were most at risk.
“They suffer from heart issues, chronic bronchitis, stroke, kidney failure,” said Angel Abad, from the office of sustainable development at Madrid’s La Paz hospital.
“Most have a low socio-economic background and we know that in these cases people who don’t have air conditioning are more vulnerable. They face a higher risk and higher mortality upon arriving at an emergency ward,” added Abad, a preventive medicine and public health specialist.

Blinken says ‘we must press’ Myanmar junta to stop violence, return to democracy

Blinken says ‘we must press’ Myanmar junta to stop violence, return to democracy
AP

Blinken says ‘we must press’ Myanmar junta to stop violence, return to democracy

Blinken says ‘we must press’ Myanmar junta to stop violence, return to democracy
Jakarta: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Southeast Asian ministers Friday that Washington and regional states must pressure Myanmar’s ruling junta to put down its arms and return to democratic rule.
“In Myanmar, we must press the military regime to stop the violence, to implement ASEAN’s five-point consensus, to support a return to democratic governance,” he told Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers ahead of talks in Jakarta.

Indonesian president warns ASEAN ‘can’t be proxy’ of any country

Indonesian president warns ASEAN ‘can’t be proxy’ of any country
AFP

Indonesian president warns ASEAN ‘can’t be proxy’ of any country

Indonesian president warns ASEAN ‘can’t be proxy’ of any country
  • ASEAN foreign ministers gather in Jakarta for talks about regional issues
  • Jakarta meetings joined by both China and the United States
JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday said ASEAN cannot become a proxy for other countries, as US-China tensions rise over issues in the Asia-Pacific.
Foreign ministers from the Southeast Asian bloc have gathered in Jakarta for talks about regional issues from the disputed South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost in its entirety, to the crisis in Myanmar, where China is its junta’s main ally.
Disagreements over the waterway have pitted some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) against Beijing and boosted sympathy for US opposition to China’s growing assertiveness. Others have backed Beijing.
“ASEAN cannot be a competition, it can’t be a proxy of any country, and international law should be respected consistently,” Widodo told the ministers.
“We in ASEAN are committed to strengthening the unity and solidity as well as centrality in ASEAN to guard the peace and stability in the region.”
Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have soared in recent years over a host of issues, including China’s drills around self-ruled Taiwan and sweeping US export restrictions on advanced semiconductors.
The Jakarta meetings have been joined by both China and the United States, whose top diplomats met Thursday on the sidelines in the Indonesian capital.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China’s Wang Yi of consequences after a cybersecurity breach blamed on China again threatened to undermine a nascent stabilization of ties, a US official said.
Wang told Blinken that the United States should not interfere in China’s affairs and “work with” Beijing to improve their relationship, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.
ASEAN has been divided on the Myanmar crisis and how to engage with its pro-China junta since the 2021 coup plunged the country into violent turmoil.
The bloc issued a much-debated communique on Thursday that repeated its condemnation of violence. It reiterated that a five-point peace plan agreed with the junta, but largely ignored since, must remain the basis for resolving the conflict.
Myanmar remains an ASEAN member but its rulers have been barred from top-level summits over a lack of progress on the plan, which aims to end violence and resume talks between the military and the anti-coup movement.
“The Indo-Pacific should not be another battleground. Our region must remain stable, and we intend to keep it that way,” Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told ministers at the start of an 18-nation East Asia Summit ministerial meeting on Friday.

Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon

Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon
AFP

Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon

Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon
  • The armed group, which played a key role in the Ukraine offensive, sought to topple Russia’s military leadership during the brief rebellion, before backing down
WASHINGTON: Wagner mercenaries are no longer participating in “any significant capacity” in combat operations in Ukraine, the Pentagon said Thursday, more than two weeks after the group’s aborted mutiny in Russia.
“At this stage, we do not see Wagner forces participating in any significant capacity in support of combat operations in Ukraine,” Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder told a news briefing.
The armed group, which played a key role in the Ukraine offensive, sought to topple Russia’s military leadership during the brief rebellion, before backing down.
The whereabouts of its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin are largely unknown in the wake of an agreement with the Kremlin that allowed for him to be exiled to neighboring Belarus.
Ryder said the the United States assessed that “the majority” of Wagner fighters were still in areas of Russian-occupied Ukraine.
Russian army chief of staff Valery Gerasimov Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had for months been the targets of fierce criticism from Prigozhin, leading up to the attempted rebellion.
Since the failed mutiny, speculation has been rife that there could be a reshuffle among Russia’s military leadership, while details about the deal that ended the Wagner rebellion remain uncertain.
The Kremlin has said that President Vladimir Putin met with Prigozhin during an hours-long meeting in Moscow days after the mutiny.
On Wednesday, Russia announced that its army had received more than 2,000 pieces of military hardware, including tanks, from Wagner, following the rebellion.
 

Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine

Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine
AP

Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine

Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine
  • An El Nino is a natural and occasional warming of part of the Pacific that shifts global weather patterns, and climate change is making them stronger
NEW DELHI: Warmer, drier weather because of an earlier than usual El Nino is expected to hamper rice production across Asia, hitting global food security in a world still reeling from the impacts of the war in Ukraine.

An El Nino is a natural, temporary and occasional warming of part of the Pacific that shifts global weather patterns, and climate change is making them stronger. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced this one in June, a month or two earlier than it usually does. This gives it time to grow. Scientists say there’s a one in four chance it will expand to supersized levels.
That’s bad news for rice farmers, particularly in Asia where 90 percent of the world’s rice is grown and eaten, since a strong El Nino typically means less rainfall for the thirsty crop.
Past El Ninos have resulted in extreme weather, ranging from drought to floods.
There are already “alarm bells,” said Abdullah Mamun, a research analyst at the International Food Policy Research Institute or IFPRI, pointing to rising rice prices due to shortfalls in production. The average price of 5 percent broken white rice in June in Thailand was about 16 percent higher than last year’s average.
Global stocks have run low since last year, in part due to devastating floods in Pakistan, a major rice exporter. This year’s El Nino may amplify other woes for rice-producing countries, such as reduced availability of fertilizer due to the war and some countries’ export restrictions on rice. Myanmar, Cambodia and Nepal are particularly vulnerable, warned a recent report by research firm BMI.
“There is uncertainty over the horizon,” Mamun said.
Recently, global average temperatures have hit record highs. Monsoon rains over India were lighter than usual by the end of June. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday asked his ministers to anticipate a long dry season. And in the Philippines, authorities are carefully managing water to protect vulnerable areas.
Some countries are bracing for food shortages. Indonesia was among the worst hit by India’s decision to restrict rice exports last year after less rain fell than expected and a historic heat wave scorched wheat, raising worries that domestic food prices would surge.
Last month, India said it would send over 1 million metric tons (1.1 million US tons) to Indonesia, Senegal and Gambia to help them meet “their food security needs.”
Fertilizer is another crucial variable. Last year China, a major producer, restricted exports to keep domestic prices in check after fertilizers were among exports affected by sanctions on Russian ally Belarus for human rights violations. Sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine don’t specifically target fertilizers but the war has disrupted shipments of the three main chemical fertilizers: potash, phosphorus, and nitrogen.
Bangladesh found suppliers in Canada to make up for lost potash shipments from Belarus, but many countries are still scrambling to find new sources.
Farmers like Abu Bakar Siddique, who cultivates 1.2 hectares (3 acres) in northern Bangladesh, had enough fertilizer to keep his yields steady last year. But less rainfall meant he had to rely more on electric pumps for his winter harvest at a time of power shortages due to war-related shortfalls of diesel and coal.
“This increased my costs,” he said.
Each El Nino is different, but historical trends suggest scarce rainfall in South and Southeast Asia will parch the soil, causing cascading effects in coming years, said Beau Damen, a natural resources officer with the Food and Agriculture Organization based in Bangkok, Thailand. Some countries, like Indonesia, may be more vulnerable in the early stages of the phenomenon, he said.
Kusnan, a farmer in Indonesia’s East Java, said rice farmers there have tried to anticipate that by planting earlier so that when the El Nino hits, the rice might be ready for harvest and not needing so much water. Kusnan, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, said he hoped high yields last year would help offset any losses this year.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has stressed the need to manage water well in the coming weeks, warning that various factors including export restrictions and fertilizer shortages could combine with the El Nino to “make this a particularly damaging event.”
Baldev Singh, a 52-year-old farmer in northern India’s Punjab state, is already worried. He typically sows rice from late June until mid-July, but then needs the monsoon rains to flood the paddies. Less than a tenth of the usual rainfall had come by early this month, and then floods ravaged northern India, battering young crops that had just been planted.
The government has encouraged Punjab farmers to grow rice along with their traditional wheat crops since the 1960s to improve India’s food security, even though farmers like Singh don’t typically eat rice and irrigation of rice fields has drained the area’s aquifers. But he keeps growing it, counting on the certainty of government purchases at fixed prices.
With rain scarce, Singh may need to dig wells. Last year, he dug down 200 feet (60 meters) to find water.
“Rice has been our ruin ... I don’t know what will happen in the future,” he said.

