Security in Iraq is in good shape and country seeks international investment, foreign minister says

LONDON: The security situation in Iraq is in a “good” position and the country is looking to develop and build its economy, according to a senior government official.
“That is why (we are making) all these contacts with the outside world, with the business communities in other countries, with companies (and) investors, inviting them to come to Iraq so that we can now build the economy. We are in a different stage,” Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Arab News.
He was speaking on the sidelines of his recent official visit to the UK, his first as foreign minister, the aims of which included strengthening ties with Britain and promoting what he described as promising opportunities for investment in his country.
“Within this framework, we are discussing economic ties, trade ties, but also the security and political situation in the Middle East, as well as encouraging British companies so that they can invest and can come to Iraq,” he added.
“I tried to give them a picture of the economic reality, of economic life in Iraq, and the development in the near future and how the Iraqi economy desperately needs investors from abroad, and I think the investors have got the chance to invest in Iraq in different fields.”
The sectors Hussein mentioned included agriculture, health care and education, and he also highlighted the need for Iraq to acquire “know-how and technology” from the UK. He said he hopes that through cooperation between Iraqi and British officials, more companies can be encouraged to be part of the process of building up the Iraqi economy.
Asked about Iraq’s relations with Gulf nations, Hussein said it has “very strong ties” with Gulf Cooperation Council member states, including Saudi Arabia, and with companies and the business communities in those countries.
“Because of the culture and the language, it is easier for them. And geography, of course — Iraq is a neighboring country. They can play an important role,” he said.
“I think after various visits to Riyadh and discussions with the officials there, we are expecting huge investment from all these countries, including Saudi Arabia.”
Met with the FS of the UK,@JamesCleverly,we explored how to expand our #mutual_coop,&reviewed @IraqiGovt plans to achieve development,economy,& reconstruction programs. Partnership between #IQ & #UK,strengthening our capabilities to achieve the sustainable devel.for our countries
On the issue of oil markets, Hussein said Iraq is “committed” to the strategies agreed by OPEC and OPEC+ member states.
“We are loyal to the decisions that have been taken by OPEC and I think the happiness among OPEC and OPEC+ countries is going well,” he said.
During his two-day visit to the UK on July 3 and 4, Hussein met senior British MPs and officials to promote bilateral relations under the Iraqi-British strategic dialogue.
I was glad to meet the President of @EBRD, Ms. @OdileRenaud.We discussed how to strengthen our #economic cooperation, & studied the next action steps in investment & development planning after #Iraq joined the #EBRD,looking forward to a brighter future within #mutual_cooperation.
He also met representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the heads of British businesses, and took part in a discussion at the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce in London.
From international sanctions after the 1990-1991 Gulf War, the effects of the Iraq War that began with the US invasion in 2003 and continued until 2011, followed by the rise and spread of Daesh, Iraq has endured a lot over the past 30 years or so, said Ghazi Al-Attia, a British Iraqi property investor. Previously, there was an overwhelming fear of terrorism and concerns about a lack of security, he added, but the situation has changed.
“When you see people visiting Iraq for tourism, that indicates that the average person is happy to be walking in the streets” he said.
“What has happened since then is there has been production of oil, a great demand for consumables and regeneration, and for the development of infrastructure, and this creates opportunities internally and externally for investment to develop the country.
“This is really the main point that he (Hussein) was trying to drive at and by coming to these Western countries, he highlights what our previous situation was, the progress and the development that we’re now facing, and that there is room, space and a welcoming spirit for foreign companies and governments to be involved in this development.
“We welcome foreigners, we welcome investment, we welcome business, and the people in the country are very keen to work, so we have good expectations for the future.”
Iraqis beat summer heat by swimming in shrinking Tigris
Generally power cuts can last up to 10 hours a day. But every summer when the thermometer climbs, the supply of public electricity worsens
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP
BAGHDAD: With scorching temperatures and power cuts, Wissam Abed cools off from Baghdad’s brutal summer by swimming in the Tigris River, but as Iraqi rivers dry up, so does the age-old pastime.
Near a bridge linking the east of the city to the west, Abed stood in the middle of the river, but the water only came up to his waist.
“I live here in Adhamiya, like my grandfather did before me. Year after year, the water situation gets worse,” said the 37-year-old, referring to his neighborhood nestled along the Tigris in northern Baghdad.
Abed waded through the water to the middle of the ancient river, as temperatures reached near 50 degrees celsius and wind whipped through the city like a hair dryer one July afternoon.
He said he comes to the Tigris “to have fun and feel refreshed.”
Summer in Iraq is a prime example of the convergences of multiple crises weighing down the lives of the 43-million-strong population: a dilapidated electricity sector, rising temperatures and severe water shortages.
The UN says Iraq is one of the five countries in the world most touched by some effects of climate change.
In parts of Baghdad, home to around 9 million people, the water is still deep enough for youths to enjoy diving into the water from mounds of bricks. But elsewhere, new islets of earth stick out from the middle of the river.
“In the evening when we return to our homes, there is no water or electricity,” said Abed, a public employee at the Ministry of Electricity.
Last night, “I came to swim in the river at one o’clock in the morning before returning” home.
In addition to the declining levels of rainfall, Iraqi authorities say upstream dam construction by Turkiye and Iran has impacted the volume of the water that runs in rivers through Iraq.
Ravaged by decades of conflict and international sanctions, oil-rich Iraq relies on Iranian gas imports for a third of its energy needs. It is also beset by rampant corruption, and suffers from dilapidated infrastructure.
Generally power cuts can last up to 10 hours a day. But every summer when the thermometer climbs, the supply of public electricity worsens.
Families who can afford it hook up their house to neighborhood generators to make up for the poor supply.
But to do away with power cuts, Iraqi power plants would need to produce more than 32,000 megawatts daily, according to authorities.
This year, for the first time, Iraq produced 26,000 MW per day on average until the onset of July when production fell due to Iran shutting off the gas taps over 11 billion euros of unpaid bills.
An agreement has been reached and electricity production has improved to exceed 24,000 MW, the Ministry of Electricity. said on Friday.
While the first week of July was the hottest on record in the world, according to preliminary data from the World Meteorological Organization Iraq is experiencing a scorching weekend.
Temperatures are due to climb to 47 degrees Celsius on Saturday in Baghdad and 50 degrees in Basra in the far south.
UN ‘deeply disturbed’ by campaign of arrests in Libya
Such acts create ‘a climate of fear, promote tensions between communities and tribes, and have serious implications for the unification of national institutions’
The UN urged the Libyan authorities and security organizations to ‘release all those arbitrarily detained, ensure independent investigations for all alleged extra-legal detentions and abductions and bring the perpetrators to justice’
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP Reuters
TRIPOLI: The UN mission in Libya has expressed its concern over “continued abductions, arbitrary arrests, and disappearances of citizens and public figures by various security actors” in the war-ravaged country.
Among those who have gone missing is Faraj Abderrahmane Boumtari, a former finance minister.
On Wednesday, Boumtari “was reportedly detained at Mitiga Airport and taken to an undisclosed location,” the UN Support Mission in Libya said in a statement.
It added that “five members of the High Council of State have been reportedly banned from traveling at the same airport” in Tripoli.
UNSMIL warned that such acts create “a climate of fear, promote tensions between communities and tribes, and have serious implications for the unification of national institutions.”
Oil-rich Libya plunged into over a decade of chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Since then, the North African country has been divided, with one administration based in Tripoli and the other in the east where it is backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
The UN urged the Libyan authorities and security organizations to “release all those arbitrarily detained, ensure independent investigations for all alleged extra-legal detentions and abductions and bring the perpetrators to justice.”
News of the Boumtari’s arrest by security agents at the airport on Wednesday quickly circulated, but has not yet been confirmed by the authorities.
Members of Boumtari’s tribe, the Zouaya from the southeast, threatened on Thursday to block oil terminals in the east if he was not released. But reports on social media on Thursday said that two oilfields in the south, at Al-Sharara and Al-Fil, had already been blockaded by protesters.
In a separate development, Libya’s sovereign wealth fund has filed a criminal complaint against Belgium’s Prince Laurent, accusing him of fraud and extortion linked to his bid to reclaim funds from a failed reforestation project, lawyers said on Friday.
The royal household and the king’s Cabinet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The prince, brother of the king, and Libyan authorities signed a multimillion euro contract in 2008 aimed at reforesting desert regions of inland Libya. The project collapsed with the outbreak of civil war in Libya in 2011.
The Libyan Investment Authority alleges that the prince exerted “unacceptable pressure” in an attempt to obtain payment of nearly 70 million euros ($78.52 million) he says he is owed by the Libyan Ministry for Agriculture.
Law firm Jus Cogens, which represents the LIA, said it filed a criminal complaint against Prince Laurent for extortion, fraud and illegal influence on Thursday.
“We have communicated factual elements to the investigative judge showing, according to us, that Prince Laurent abused his status as a public office holder, claiming he could influence the criminal procedure against LIA and his CEO,” Christophe Marchand, founding partner at Jus Cogens, said.
Libya has been under international sanctions since 2011 and the country’s 14-billion-euro sovereign wealth is currently frozen in Brussels-based bank Euroclear.
UN studying Syria aid approval before resuming deliveries
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday the UN was still looking at the letter and consulting with a number of partners
The 15-member failed to reach an agreement on Tuesday after Russia vetoed a proposed nine-month extension
Updated 14 July 2023
Reuters
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations has not yet resumed using a shuttered border crossing to deliver aid to northwest Syria from Turkiye that Syria said it could use for another six months after UN Security Council approval of the route expired on Monday
The UN aid deliveries would have to be “in full cooperation and coordination with the Syrian Government,” Syria’s UN Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh wrote in a letter on Thursday to the Security Council.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday the UN was still looking at the letter and consulting with a number of partners.
“That being said, we are committed to delivering life-saving assistance to millions of people in need in northwest Syria, guided by humanitarian principles and using all available means and delivery modalities,” he told reporters.
The Syrian government approved the Bab Al-Hawa crossing use after the UN Security Council this week failed to renew its authorization for the Turkish-based operation, which has been delivering humanitarian help to millions of people in rebel-held northwest Syria since 2014.
The 15-member failed to reach an agreement on Tuesday after Russia vetoed a proposed nine-month extension. Council authorization was needed because the Syrian government did not previously agree to the UN operation.
“We had prepositioned a lot of material in the area before the deadline. So we do have humanitarian aid in place, but obviously we want to get things going as quickly as we can,” Dujarric said.
Syrians who fled President Bashar Assad’s rule fear he may soon be able to choke off badly needed aid as Damascus acts to establish sway over UN assistance into the rebel-held northwest, the last major bastion of the Syrian opposition.
“Our guiding principle in Syria and everywhere else is our commitment to delivering humanitarian assistance guided by humanitarian principles of non-interference, of impartiality,” Dujarric said.
A violent crackdown by Assad on peaceful pro-democracy protesters in 2011 led to a civil war, with Moscow backing Assad and Washington supporting the opposition. Millions of people fled Syria with millions more internally displaced. Fighting has since abated with Assad back in control of most of Syria.
Lebanese turn to hiking to escape the economic gloom and ease stress
The activity has grown in popularity in recent years, particularly since the start of COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating financial crisis that has gripped Lebanon for 4 years
‘Politics and sectarianism are prohibited while hiking. It is a national sport and that’s how we want it to be and it should be,’ says the head of the Lebanese Mountain Trail Association
Updated 14 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT:As the people of Lebanon continue to suffer the effects of a long-running economic crisis, public spaces in Beirut are increasingly plastered with posters advertising businesses and groups that offer hiking trips in the country.
The ads, complete with scenes of joyful people enjoying relaxing and stress-free adventures in the great outdoors, are widely shared on social media.
It is perhaps not surprising that many people in Lebanon are seeking refuge in nature as a respite from their worsening day-to-day economic situation, including a currency that has lost most of its value in the past four years. This prevents many from traveling abroad and, as a result, they have turned to domestic tourism for a break from the harsh realities of life, particularly rural tourism.
Expatriates returning home for visits are also attracted to outdoor activities, perhaps for a dose of nostalgia after being forced to leave their country to make a descent living, especially in the past few years.
But the trend began before the current crisis. Hiking has been developing as a collective activity in Lebanon for more than a decade, with young men and women forming groups and associations that cater to people with a shared interested in the activity and organize outings for them.
As well as providing a welcome escape from the stresses of daily life, their efforts have also contributed to raising awareness of environmental issues, enhancing the concept of eco and rural tourism, and helped efforts to document wildlife and preserve endangered plant species.
“We have a trail that stretches 154 kilometers across Lebanon, from north to south, passing through 76 villages,” said Omar Sakr, executive director of the Lebanese Mountain Trail Association.
“It reaches altitudes ranging from 600 to 2,000 meters above sea level and we have been developing it for 15 years, ever since we established our association.”
The association has developed a literary-themed trail in Baskinta that includes a number of landmarks related to more than 22 Lebanese writers and poets, including Mikhail Naimy, Amin Maalouf and Abdallah Ghanem.
Founded in 2007 with funding from the US Agency for International Development, the mountain trail stretches the length of the country and passes through three nature reserves, including the Bcharre Cedar Reserve and Barouk Forest. The association organizes two major hikes each year, in April and October. In addition to locals, they attract foreigners who come to the country especially to take part.
The more-recently established hiking trails for people of all ages join dozens of long-established routes in the mountains. The increased attention they are bringing to environmental issues is very welcome, according to officials.
“What is equivalent in importance to Lebanon’s biodiversity is sustainable economic activity,” said Nasser Yassin, the caretaker environment minister.
“Despite the losses suffered by forests last year, the forest cover in Lebanon is still relatively good but we lack proper management in this field.”
Hikers are advised to wear comfortable clothing that is appropriate for the conditions, including sturdy shoes to help prevent slipping and injuries on slopes and hills, and to carry one or two walking sticks to aid balance and support, especially in high, mountainous areas.
“Hiking flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic as Lebanese people turned to nature, making it a trend,” said Sakr. “The increasing number of people taking up hiking is evident from the proliferation of sportswear stores selling hiking gear.
“Politics and sectarianism are prohibited while hiking. It is a national sport and that’s how we want it to be and it should be. People, while hiking, are constantly amazed every five minutes by breathtaking natural scenes with unique characteristics.
“They get to experience the different accents of the villagers from one town to another and discover dishes they were not familiar with. Through mountain trails, people rediscover a cultural heritage that has been passed down through the years.”
In the spring, as the snow on mountain peaks starts to melt, many hikers head for trails in areas known for their spectacular waterfalls, including Balou Balaa, Kfarhelda-Kaftoun, Jezzine Waterfall, and Al-Kfour.
During the summer, many hikers explore protected areas, rivers and lakes, such as Chouwen Lake, Yahchouch, Sirjbal, Al-Jahiliyah, Tannourine Cedar Reserve, Qadisha Valley, Bentael Reserve, Mseilha Walkway, Falougha Lakes, Assi River, Baskinta, Bcharre Cedar Reserve, Chnaniir Reserve, Shouf Cedar Reserve, Chabrouh Dam, Ammiq, Moukhtara, Ehden Forest, Qammouaa Valley, Jabal Moussa Reserve, Mtein, Qurnat es-Sawda, Sannine, Baakline-Ashqout, Bab Ouadi Jhannam, Al-Qoubaiyat, Al-Azr Forest, Aayoun Orghosh, Laqlouq, Qaraoun, and Marjayoun.
“Seeing the colors of nature brings tranquility and peace to the soul and reduces the stress of work and life in Lebanon,” said Ghada, an avid hiker in her 40s. “It is a process of relaxation in nature that heals us and helps us navigate our lives with minimal obstacles.”
Fellow hiker Mona, 60, said: “With every step you take, you find yourself amazed by an ancient tree, the unfamiliar chirping of a bird, a flower that grows among rocks, and the sound of fresh waterfalls transforming into rivers and streams.”
She expressed surprise at the neglected state of the environment in the Akkar region. This failure to properly preserve Lebanon’s natural splendor is something that some groups and organizations are working to address.
The Darb Akkar association for example, which started out by organizing hiking trips, has evolved and now undertakes environmental and scientific work. For example, its members have documented rare types of orchids, tulips and wild Basalt flowers found on the slopes of the Qurnat Es-Sawda mountains, 2,500 meters above sea level.
In addition to the environmental and conservation benefits from the boom in hiking, it also gives communities along the trails the opportunity to market their products and build relationships with people from other places, potentially providing much-needed economic benefits. There are also cultural rewards.
“Through the mountain trail, we have revived the culture of our ancestors,” said Sakr. “We have established guesthouses and we now have local guides in the mountains. We have trained about 50 people to be guides.
“We are working on the sustainability of this trail and we have a team that oversees the trail and its branching paths throughout the year.”
Each week, Hassan, a 35-year-old hiker, eagerly plans which trail he will explore the following Sunday.
“It is a mental relaxation that is missing in Beirut,” he said. “There is no comparison to the beauty of this country, the diversity of its terrains and the cultural richness of its people.
“I have formed friendships with people I meet every weekend. We have become like a family, cooperating and advising each other to avoid injuries. And above all, I love the food prepared by the women in the countryside. The taste is different, in the simplest dishes, and they are most delicious.”
Of course, the increasing number of people who are descending on sometimes fragile rural environments carries some risks, especially if activities are not well planned and managed.
“Sometimes chaos arises due to the increasing interest in this type of activity,” Sakr said. “This chaos is manifested in the absence of studying the environmental impact of the trails walked by the hikers and ensuring their safety.”
He added many trails have been neglected over time, and the potential tourism benefits and economic opportunities have not been responsibly developed. However, the Antonine University in Lebanon recently launched a diploma program in mountain guidance and outdoor activities.
Sudanese displaced by conflict swell ranks of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa stranded on Libya-Tunisia border
In a bid to reach Europe, many Sudanese refugees have made their way northwest to Libya and Tunisia
However, the EU is offering Tunisia financial incentives to become a gatekeeper of migration from North Africa
Updated 14 July 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA
JUBA: Several hundred African migrants and asylum seekers, including children, are stranded in a remote, militarized buffer zone at the Tunisia-Libya border, where they have been denied assistance or legal protection.
In this arid landscape, a humanitarian crisis is fast unfolding, as these people, fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries, including Sudan, have found themselves trapped in limbo, unable to enter Libya or return to Tunisia.
Videos posted online in recent days show hundreds of stranded adults and children without access to food, water, shelter, or medical assistance, as UN agencies have been denied access to the site to distribute aid.
Many of the migrants were apprehended in police raids in Tunisia’s port city of Sfax, southeast of the capital Tunis, and transported by the national guard and military over a distance of 300 kilometers to Ben Guerdane, and subsequently taken to the border with Libya.
Tensions had been rising in Sfax for several months, with residents calling for the expulsion of those arriving from trouble spots elsewhere on the African continent, resulting in a rash of attacks and clashes between locals and these new arrivals.
According to the UN, in addition to the more than 2.2 million internally displaced persons in Sudan, nearly 700,000 more have fled to neighboring countries. In a bid to reach Europe, some of them have made their way northwest to Libya and Tunisia.
“I came to Tunisia seeking safety, but instead, I found myself facing violence and hostility,” Muhammad Ahmad Yaqoub, a 25-year-old Sudanese man, who escaped Sfax shortly before the raids began, told Arab News.
A survivor of the Darfur conflict, Yaqoub embarked on a perilous journey last year, facing persecution in his native Al-Fashir at the hands of local militias, who he says killed members of his family.
Escaping the horrors of Sudan, he traveled through Chad, only to find himself ensnared in Libya’s ongoing instability, where he says he was abducted by a local armed group. With the help of a friend, Yaqoub says he was rescued from captivity.
Tunisia, with its proximity to Europe, became his next destination. However, the reception was far from welcoming. Instead of finding refuge and support, Yaqoub and many other displaced Sudanese have faced the constant threat of expulsion.
He says he has so far received no help from international aid agencies and now sleeps on the street in front of the UN office in Tunis.
Madibo Ismail, a 22-year-old Sudanese national, has also found himself stuck in Tunisia after fleeing the horrors of war. With dreams of a better life in Europe, he is awaiting a suitable opportunity to cross the treacherous sea by boat, despite the known risks.
The psychological stress on Ismail is evident. He lost contact with his family shortly after the outbreak of violence in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15.
Although uncertainty gnaws at him every day, he told Arab News that his longing for safety and a chance at a brighter future fuel his determination to forge ahead.
Another Sudanese who has reached Tunisia is Nadia Abdelrahman, a 29-year-old from Nyala in South Darfur.
Abdelrahman’s fears grew in recent weeks when rumors began circulating that Tunisian authorities were forcibly returning migrants to the volatile borders of Libya and Algeria.
Having thus far avoided being swept up in one of the raids, Abdelrahman clings to hope, telling Arab News she prays she would “find a safe passage to a brighter future.”
INNUMBERS
* 2.2m+ People forced from their homes since April 15 in Sudan.
* 528,000 People who have sought refuge in neighboring states.
* 25m People in need of humanitarian assistance.
With the conflict in Sudan intensifying, particularly in Darfur and the capital Khartoum, the UN and other aid agencies have called for a concerted international intervention to address the worsening humanitarian situation and flood of displacement.
As the international community grapples with the complex challenges posed by migration, experts say it is crucial to address the specific needs and vulnerabilities of displaced Sudanese.
“The suffering endured by these individuals, including women and children, calls for urgent intervention to provide them with the protection and support they so desperately need,” Imen Ben Mohamed, a former Tunisian parliamentarian, told Arab News.
“Migration through Tunisia to Europe had always been present, both legally and illegally,” she said, attributing the recent rise in intercommunal tensions to anti-migrant speeches made by Tunisian officials.
“Although we had some issues before, there was never a significant wave of racism or aggression towards migrants until recent times.”
Ben Mohamed called on the international community to provide food, water, shelter and medical aid for the migrants left stranded at the border. She also stressed the need to push Tunisia to respect international laws on human rights.
“Silence and a lack of condemnation from the international community is really disappointing,” she added.
Experts on the region’s migration issue have accused Tunisian politicians of scapegoating displaced people to draw attention away from their handling of the nation’s economy.
“We have seen migrants and refugees get stuck in the same region before, under similar conditions,” Dr. Franck Duvell, a senior researcher at Germany’s Universitat Osnabruck, told Arab News of the unfolding Libyan border crisis.
“What we can see now is an increasingly authoritarian leadership that has incited racial violence against non-Arab, sub-Saharan African migrants and refugees.
“Addressing the root causes of migration, such as lack of progress in the democratic process and economic decline, can help alleviate the issue.”
The same goes for European governments, who have been at pains to stem the flow of migrants risking the perilous journey by sea to their southern shores, he said.
“A comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of migration must ensure human rights and provide sustainable economic opportunities,” Duvell added.
Local analysts suggest the international community has been slow to criticize the expulsions because these actions are broadly in line with the EU’s own policy on migration.
“The recent migration deal between Europe and Tunisia, which focuses on migration control and policing, demonstrates the EU’s support for Tunisian authorities in preventing migration toward Europe,” Fadil Aliriza, founder and editor-in-chief of Tunisia-based Meshkal News, told Arab News.
Last month, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, proposed a “partnership program” with the Tunisian government, just days after the publication of draft European migration reforms that aim to deport asylum seekers and migrants to countries like Tunisia.
Von der Leyen proposed a 900 million euros ($971 million) economic aid package for Tunisia as well as another 150 million euros ($168.5 million) in immediate budget assistance. In addition, there would be a further 105 million euros ($117.9 million) for border management and anti-smuggling activities, highlighting Tunisia’s potential role as a gatekeeper of migration from North Africa to Europe.
The European proposal is tied to a loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund, which could help Tunisia escape its crippling economic crisis. However, Tunisian authorities have been reluctant to accept the terms of the IMF deal, which demand unpopular reforms.
Aliriza said that until governments address the root causes of mass migration and work to uphold human rights, the displacement, abuses and dangerous sea crossings to Europe would continue.
“Additional factors such as climate change and the denial of visas contribute to the increasing number of people attempting dangerous journeys to Europe,” said Aliriza, emphasizing the need for safe and legal migration routes.
For Yaqoub the hostility of the authorities and the neglect of the international community has only deepened his plight, as it has done for many other refugees fleeing conflict and facing abuses on the road.
“The situation has only worsened, leaving us in a state of despair and uncertainty,” he said.