  Tunisia to receive €1bn from EU to combat people smuggling and bolster economy

Tunisia to receive €1bn from EU to combat people smuggling and bolster economy

Tunisia to receive €1bn from EU to combat people smuggling and bolster economy
Migrants are stopped by Tunisian Maritime National Guard at sea near the coast of Sfax during an attempt to get to Italy. (AP/File)
Tunisia to receive €1bn from EU to combat people smuggling and bolster economy

Tunisia to receive €1bn from EU to combat people smuggling and bolster economy
  • European Commission’s president and the prime ministers of Italy and the Netherlands will travel to Tunisia on Sunday to sign off on a memorandum of understanding, newspaper says
  • The EU is eager to sign the agreement to show authorities in member states in which migration is a major political issue it is working to reduce number of people crossing borders
DUBAI: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the premiers of two EU member states will travel to Tunisia on Sunday to finalize a deal worth more than €1 billion ($1.12 billion) that aims to combat people smuggling and human trafficking, and help boost the country’s ailing economy.
Citing unnamed sources, The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday that the prime ministers of Italy and the Netherlands will join the head of the commission to sign off on a memorandum of understanding with the Mediterranean country.
The trip comes a month after the three European leaders reportedly flew to Tunisia to propose a €900m package of financial assistance, with a further €150 million to support reforms ordered by the International Monetary Fund.
The follow-up trip will come shortly after a number of European parliamentarians warned against handing Tunisia the deal on a “silver plate” amid growing fears of a “breakdown” in the country’s democracy.
As part of the package, a further €105m would be allocated as part of a new partnership to fight people-smuggling and human trafficking, and prevents the tragedies of migrants who drown while trying to reach other countries in the hope of a better life.
After the Tunisian president Kais Saied’s announcement that his country would not be Europe’s “border guard,” the EU has been eager to stress the wider economic benefits of the package in a bid to end an impasse in negotiations.
The Guardian said the EU was eager to sign the memorandum to show member states in which migration has become a major political issue that it is working to reduce numbers of people crossing borders.
This month, Mark Rutte, prime minister of the Netherlands, said he would quit politics after upcoming elections because the Dutch government had collapsed in a disagreement over migration.
The agreement with Tunisia has been heavily criticized by some members of European parliaments.
“It was not right that Tunisia should be given €1 billion on a silver plate. That cannot happen,” said French MEP Mounir Satouri.
Matjaz Nemec, a Slovenian MEP for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, said: “The European Union cannot be part of, or complicit in, the breakdown of Tunisian democracy by President Saied. We need all European institutions united in our call that the money released needs to be conditioned on full respect for human rights, democracy and, of course, rule of law.”
The EU package includes a comprehensive air-transport agreement that could help boost tourism and a €150 million digital cable link to Europe to support research and education.
Under a compromise deal worked out last month, new legislation on processes for asylum seekers will allow individual countries to decide whether Tunisia should be considered a safe country for migrants.
 

UK government must do more to prevent 'unfolding genocide' in Sudan, politicians warn

UK government must do more to prevent ‘unfolding genocide’ in Sudan, politicians warn
UK government must do more to prevent 'unfolding genocide' in Sudan, politicians warn

UK government must do more to prevent ‘unfolding genocide’ in Sudan, politicians warn
  • David Alton, a member of the House of Lords, said ‘the international community is doing nothing’ and in particular criticized the ‘lamentable’ response from British political leaders
  • Andrew Mitchell, minister of state for development and Africa, said the immediate objective ‘is to stop the violence and atrocities,’ protect civilians and ensure humanitarian aid gets through
LONDON: The British government has been urged to step up its efforts to prevent the further escalation of violence in Sudan, amid concerns about an “unfolding genocide.” It came after a mass grave was discovered in West Darfur on Thursday.

The UN’s Human Rights Office said the bodies of at least 87 people, including women and children, were found at the burial site. It added that it has obtained credible information that suggests the victims were killed by the Rapid Support Forces, a militia has been engaged in a conflict with former ally the Sudanese Armed Forces since April.

David Alton, a crossbench peer in the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the UK parliament, and a member of its Human Rights Committee, told The Independent newspaper on Friday that he had spoken to politicians about the situation in Sudan.

“There is an unfolding genocide happening in Darfur and the international community is doing nothing,” he added.

Lord Alton in particular criticized what he described as the “lamentable” response from the British government.

“Mass graves are synonymous with 20 years ago,” he said. “It is an appalling indictment of the abysmal failure of the international community that two decades later, a commitment of ‘never again’ has been allowed to happen all over again.

“There is no end to the suffering which the people of Darfur have had to endure, we should hang our heads in shame.

“What started then has been a slow-burn genocide that never ended. The perpetrators were never held to account … and surprise, surprise, it is now happening again on a shocking scale.”

Vicky Ford, the Conservative MP for Chelmsford, who chairs an all-party parliamentary group on Sudan and South Sudan, said that more than 2 million people have been forced to flee their homes in Sudan since the current fighting began, and 25 million people are in need of humanitarian aid.

She told The Independent the British government is aware of the situation and is engaged in discussions with international partners. She added that Andrew Mitchell, the minister of state for development and Africa, “absolutely understands the critical nature of this situation and the risk of it spreading.”

Ford continued: “There are more questions about other potential steps the UK government could take, and I hope they … take them as soon as possible.”

Mitchell said in a statement that the UK has provided more than £250 million ($327.3 million) in humanitarian aid to Sudan over the past five years, with a further £21.7 million to come, and has set up a £5 million fund to help those forced to flee the country.

“The UK’s immediate objective in Sudan is to stop the violence and atrocities being committed, ensure civilians are protected, and push for immediate, safe and unfettered access for humanitarian organizations,” he said.

  “The UK continues to support local peace-building activities in Darfur, working with international nongovernmental organizations and civil society actors to end the conflict as soon as possible and support efforts to sustain a ceasefire.”

India's Modi lands in Abu Dhabi as official visit to UAE starts

India’s Modi lands in Abu Dhabi as official visit to UAE starts
India's Modi lands in Abu Dhabi as official visit to UAE starts

India’s Modi lands in Abu Dhabi as official visit to UAE starts
  • Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, welcomed Modi and his accompanying delegation
DUBAI: India’s prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to mark the start of his official visit to the UAE.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, welcomed Modi and his accompanying delegation.

The two “engaged in warm conversation about the historical ties between the two countries and their people, and praised the level of joint strategic cooperation between the two nations across multiple vital sectors,” according to state news agency WAM.

 

 

“I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation,” Modi said in his Twitter after landing in Abu Dhabi.

Ship enroute to Yemen to transfer oil from decaying Safer tanker

Ship enroute to Yemen to transfer oil from decaying Safer tanker
Ship enroute to Yemen to transfer oil from decaying Safer tanker

Ship enroute to Yemen to transfer oil from decaying Safer tanker
  • Houthis earlier allowed experts to board and inspect the deteriorating Safer tanker
  • The 47-year-old Safer has had little or no maintenance since the war in Yemen began in 2015
DUBAI: A ship is enroute to Yemen to pump oil from the decaying Safer tanker, the UN’s official coordinator for Yemen said on Saturday.

“The replacement vessel Nautica set sail from #Djibouti today at 09:45 en route to Yemen’s Red Sea coast to take on 1 million barrels of oil from the decaying #FSOSafer supertanker. I am excited to be aboard and for the start of the oil transfer next week!,” David Gressly, the UN resident coordinator for Yemen, posted on Twitter.

 

 

The Iran-backed Houthis finally allowed international engineers to board and inspect the deteriorating Safer tanker, moored off Hodeidah in western Yemen, after years of resistance against any operation to salvage the ship.

The 47-year-old Safer has had little or no maintenance since the war in Yemen began in 2015 and has deteriorated to such an extent that experts fear it is in imminent danger of springing a leak, catching fire, or exploding.

Environmentalists and officials have warned of large-scale environmental disaster if the ship’s cargo leaked into the ocean. Images of seawater flowing into the tanker’s rooms as rust eats away at the walls have grabbed international attention during the past three years.

Experts estimate a major leak from the Safer could severely damage Red Sea ecosystems upon which around 30 million people depend for a living, including 1.6 million Yemenis, according to the UN.

UN says Damascus conditions for cross-border aid 'unacceptable'

UN says Damascus conditions for cross-border aid ‘unacceptable’
UN says Damascus conditions for cross-border aid 'unacceptable'

UN says Damascus conditions for cross-border aid ‘unacceptable’
  • The delivery of humanitarian aid through the crossing has been stalled since Monday, when a 2014 UN deal expired
  • Assad regime has said it will open the crossing again on condition that aid agencies will not interact with groups it designated as terrorists
NEW YORK: The United Nations is concerned about “unacceptable conditions” set by Damascus for allowing aid to flow through its Bab Al-Hawa crossing to rebel-held areas in northwest Syria, according to a document reviewed Friday by AFP.
The delivery of humanitarian aid through the crossing has been stalled since Monday, when a 2014 UN deal expired.
A letter this week from Syrian authorities allowing use of the border crossing between Turkiye and Syria “contains two unacceptable conditions,” according to a document sent to the UN Security Council from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
OCHA said it was concerned that the Syrian government had “stressed that the United Nations should not communicate with entities designated as ‘terrorist.’“
The second condition it bridled at was that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) should “supervise and facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid” in northwest Syria.
The UN says more than four million people in northwest Syria are in need of food, water, medicine and other essentials.
Through an arrangement that began in 2014, the UN largely delivers relief to northwest Syria via neighboring Turkiye through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing.
Syria announced on Thursday that it would authorize the UN to use Bab Al-Hawa to deliver vital humanitarian aid to millions of people in rebel-held areas for six months.
Syria’s ambassador to the UN Bassam Sabbagh told reporters on Thursday that his country had taken a “sovereign decision” on allowing the aid to continue.

That announcement followed the expiration on Monday of a mechanism that has allowed UN convoys to use the crossing to rebel areas without authorization from Damascus.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday that “there’s been no crossings in Bab Al-Hawa with United Nations humanitarian aid,” adding that authorities were reviewing Syria’s authorization.
“We’re taking a look at... what exactly was expressed in the letter,” he said.
“These things need to be studied carefully,” he added, reiterating the UN’s “commitment to delivering humanitarian assistance guided by humanitarian principles of non-interference, of impartiality.”
The OCHA document seen by AFP also called for the need to “review” and “clarify” parts of Damascus’ letter, saying the deliveries “must not infringe on the impartiality... neutrality, and independence of the United Nations’ humanitarian operations.”
Damascus regularly denounces the UN aid deliveries as a violation of its sovereignty, and major ally Moscow has been chipping away at the deal for years.
Russia on Tuesday vetoed a nine-month extension of the agreement, and then failed to muster enough votes to adopt a six-month extension.
The 15 UN Security Council members had been trying for days to find a compromise to extend the cross-border aid deal.
Syria’s conflict has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure and industry.
“The scale of needs in Syria requires a comprehensive and unrestricted approach to humanitarian aid,” the ICRC delegation in New York told AFP.
“We stand ready to support in ways that fall within our capabilities and with the consent of all parties involved.”
 

Tunisia rights groups urge aid, shelter for stranded migrants

Tunisia rights groups urge aid, shelter for stranded migrants
Tunisia rights groups urge aid, shelter for stranded migrants

Tunisia rights groups urge aid, shelter for stranded migrants
  • Hundreds of migrants were forcibly taken to desert and hostile areas bordering Libya and Algeria after the unrest in Sfax
TUNIS: Tunisian rights groups called on Friday for emergency aid and shelters for migrants expelled from Sfax last week, as dozens of people protested in Tunis in support of their plight.
Hundreds of migrants fled or were forced out of Tunisia’s second-largest city after racial tensions flared following the July 3 killing of a Tunisian man in an altercation between locals and migrants.
The port of Sfax is a departure point for many migrants from impoverished and violence-torn countries seeking a better life in Europe by making a perilous Mediterranean crossing, often in makeshift boats.
Hundreds of migrants were forcibly taken to desert and hostile areas bordering Libya and Algeria after the unrest in Sfax.
Romdane Ben Amor, spokesperson for the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), told reporters on Friday that between 100 and 150 migrants, including women and children, were still stuck on the border with Libya.
He said about 165 migrants abandoned near the border with Algeria had been picked up, without specifying by whom or where they were taken.
“Migrants are transferred from one place to another while other groups hide out in the wild in catastrophic conditions for fear of being detected and suffering the same fate as those stranded on the borders,” Ben Amor said.
He called for emergency accommodation to be given to the migrants and said the authorities must send “a clear message” to Tunisian citizens to help them, regardless of their status.
Around 100 protesters demonstrated Friday evening in Tunis at the call of an anti-fascist coalition, expressing their “solidarity with undocumented migrants.”
The demonstrators also slammed Tunisia’s police for “expelling you (migrants) and repressing us.”
“Tunisia is African. No to racism, down with fascism,” they chanted.
Meanwhile, the head of a Cameroonian association claimed police had carried out “arbitrary arrests” of sub-Saharan Africans around the train station in Zarzis, south of Sfax.
“Around 300 have been arrested... just because of their skin color,” said Eric Tchata, who posted online a video taken by a fellow Cameroonian purporting to show a group of people, including women and children, packed into a warehouse in Medenine, also south of Sfax.
Ben Amor expressed fears that migrants could die if they are not immediately given aid and shelter, noting that the bodies of two had already been found.
Human Rights Watch has said the migrants had been left to fend for themselves without water or shelter in the border regions, where temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
Tunisia saw a rise in racially motivated attacks after President Kais Saied in February accused “hordes” of migrants from sub-Saharan African countries of bringing violence, alleging a “criminal plot” to change the country’s demographic makeup.
The president’s remarks “gave people the green light to do what they liked to migrants,” said Naila Zoghlami, head of the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women.
Speaking to reporters alongside Ben Amor, she said women from sub-Saharan African countries have become more “vulnerable” since Saied’s remarks, with several saying they have been raped.
On Friday, Saied added that what Tunisia offered migrants “is better than what they find elsewhere.”
“But we refuse to be a land of transit or a land of settlement.”
He also doubled down on claims that Tunisia was a victim “of criminal networks of trafficking in human beings.”
Ben Amor dismissed Saied’s remarks, saying, “Expelling children and women is not a lesson in humanity” as the president had said.
Around 28 non-governmental organizations, both local and international, as well as trade unions and political parties also criticized Saied in a Friday statement.
His speech “spurred crime” and only served as a “blank cheque” for some to carry out “serious violence” against migrants, they said.
On Sunday, a high-ranking European delegation is due to visit Tunis to sign a deal stipulating financial aid for the North African country aimed at tackling illegal migration.

