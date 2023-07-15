You are here

Saudi women forge tech collaborations at G20 young entrepreneurs meeting

Saudi women forge tech collaborations at G20 young entrepreneurs meeting
Saudi delegates participate in the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday. (AN Photo)


Saudi women forge tech collaborations at G20 young entrepreneurs meeting

Saudi women forge tech collaborations at G20 young entrepreneurs meeting
  • About a third of Saudi delegates to Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit were female
  • Led by Prince Fahad bin Mansour, delegation represented public and private sectors

Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit, which ended on Saturday, has sparked new collaborations between Saudi Arabia and other G20 countries — many involving Saudi female investors in technology and innovation.
The three-day summit, held in New Delhi under India’s presidency of the G20, attracted hundreds of participants with the aim of promoting young entrepreneurs as a driver of economic renewal and social change.
The Saudi delegation, led by Prince Fahad bin Mansour, consisted of more than 40 leaders from both the public and private sectors, of whom around a third were women involved in startups based on high-tech innovation in engineering and science.
“In Saudi Arabia, we have equal opportunities,” said Meshael Al-Assaf, director of human capital development at the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, who was part of the delegation. “If you have a good idea, regardless of whether you’re male or female, we have a lot of programs that help entrepreneurs to scale up in the Kingdom.”
One such women with a plan is Dr. Huda Al-Fardus, CEO of HealthGena — a Riyadh-based “digital health innovation service provider,” for whom participating in the G20 meet was an opportunity to “experience the entrepreneurship ecosystem in another country” and set up international partnerships.
“We have been lucky to establish collaborations between ourselves, as a private company in Saudi, and private companies here in India,” she told Arab News. “Hopefully, you will hear more about it.”
Others, like Tuba Terekli, a Jeddah-based investor and international business consultant, joined the Saudi delegation to scout for solutions they could bring home.
“My expectations were all about meeting brilliant young entrepreneurs and those that are into deep tech and high-tech solutions that we can take back home as investors,” she said. “And it was beyond my expectations. So much positive energy, such brilliant minds. We have, here in the exhibition hall, brilliant startups — everything from satellites to drones, underwater and health-care robots. It’s incredible.”
She added that she was holding talks with three companies from the event, facilitated by the Kingdom’s programs for entrepreneurs.
“We are very blessed to have with us, as our key supporter, the Ministry of Investment. They have a program for entrepreneurship licensing that helps us — Saudi investors and businesspeople — to find companies anywhere around the world and ensure that, whether it’s a joint venture or distributorship or a production facility in Saudi Arabia, we have all means of support,” she said.
The significant participation of women in the Saudi delegation was no surprise to Terekli. Efforts to promote female leadership and entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia are at the core of Saudi Vision 2030, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016.
“We didn’t bring a large delegation of women to prove anything to anybody,” Terekli said. “It’s natural.”
For Noura Al-Otaibi — another Saudi delegate who has been training female entrepreneurs and helping them establish their businesses — the Kingdom has already become a “role model” for other countries. When she began, less than a decade ago, she had 60 Saudi businesswomen on board. That number has already grown eightfold and Al-Otaibi suggests she may expand internationally.
“We need to speak about common challenges for women in the startup sector globally. We need to support females across all countries and find common solutions for everyone,” she said. “I’m sure that Saudi Arabia is a benchmark for everyone, of any country, who is seeking positive transformation.”
 


Arab News

KSA celebrates World Youth Skills Day

KSA celebrates World Youth Skills Day
  • This year’s event was themed around skilling teachers, trainers, and youth for a transformative future
  • The ministry aims to support the development of youth skills while keeping up to speed on the latest professional advancements in the labor market

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on Saturday took part in celebrations to mark World Youth Skills Day.
This year’s event was themed around skilling teachers, trainers, and youth for a transformative future.
The ministry aims to support the development of youth skills while keeping up to speed on the latest professional advancements in the labor market.
Ahmed Al-Zahrani, the deputy minister for skills and training, noted that skills development was among the Kingdom’s top priorities, and he pointed out the importance of youth as key contributors to the national strategy.
He highlighted several related initiatives launched by the ministry, including the establishment of sectoral skills councils, the development of national occupational standards, the Waad campaign to incentivize private-sector training, and skills accelerator and training voucher schemes.
Al-Zahrani said the Waad campaign, run in collaboration with the private sector, had provided more than 192,000 training opportunities in the first half of this year, and that there were proposals to offer at least 1.15 million similar places by the end of 2025.
In addition, the ministry was looking to set up 12 sectoral skills councils, design frameworks for 2,000 technical and specialized skills, and develop standards for 300 sectoral occupations and career paths by 2025.
It recently launched three sectoral councils covering tourism and hospitality, energy and public utilities, and manufacturing sectors. And plans are in the pipeline to train and qualify more than 322,000 Saudi employees through the skills accelerator and training voucher schemes.

Saudi dermatologist urges summer precautions

Saudi dermatologist urges summer precautions

SALEH FAREED

Saudi dermatologist urges summer precautions

Saudi dermatologist urges summer precautions
  • High temperatures, humidity and extended sun exposure can result in clogged pores due to sweat, sunburn, and the development of dark spots.
  • By understanding and addressing these risks, individuals can better protect their skin

SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Summer is a favorite time for many to indulge in outdoor activities and soak up the sun. From relaxing at the beach with friends and family to engaging in outdoor sports, there is no shortage of fun-filled adventures.
However, it is crucial to be mindful of the potential hazards associated with prolonged exposure to the sun. Dr. Nawaf Al-Sadoon, a Saudi dermatologist, has emphasized the importance of taking precautions during this time.
Speaking to Arab News, Al-Sadoon warns that high temperatures, humidity and extended sun exposure can result in clogged pores due to sweat, sunburn, and the development of dark spots.
By understanding and addressing these risks, individuals can better protect their skin, and maintain its health and vitality throughout the summer season.
He emphasized that the most effective approach for treatment is to prioritize protection, prevention and early initiation of skincare.
Al-Sadoon, who owns Forever Young Clinics in Jeddah, said that the outlets recently partnered with skincare brand SkinCeuticals to better understand and promote skin health in Saudi Arabia.
During the summer months, the sun’s harmful rays are at their peak, making it crucial for both women and men to select a sunscreen that suits their skin type to achieve optimal protection, he said.
“Summer season can be particularly harsh on the skin due to the heat, humidity and increased sun exposure. Dehydration is a major issue for most of us, as increasing temperatures make the body sweat. It makes your skin look dull and dry, and may even cause wrinkles to appear,” he said.
“As the temperature rises and we spend more time enjoying outdoor activities, good sun protection will make a huge impact on the overall beauty and health of the skin.
“People think that spending time in the sunshine can help clear up their skin. This is a myth that can result in long-term skin damage.”
“Before COVID-19, around 90 percent of our customers were women, but we have noticed that men’s interest and participation in cosmetic procedures have increased recently.
“I think an increase in virtual meetings and appearing on various social media platforms in the last couple of years have made everyone a bit more conscious of their appearance as they can look at themselves more on screen,” Al-Sadoon said.
He said that among the most popular treatments sought after by men were Botox injections for the upper face, fillers for enhancing the chin and jawline to achieve a more defined look, and laser hair removal for shaping the beard.
 

Sun to align over Kaaba on Sunday

Sun to align over Kaaba on Sunday
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

Sun to align over Kaaba on Sunday

Sun to align over Kaaba on Sunday
  • The celestial phenomenon, called “zero shadow,” occurs twice every year at the Grand Mosque
  • Countries that fall in latitudes below 23.5 degrees north or south experience this phenomenon twice a year
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The sun will pass directly above the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Sunday at 12:26 p.m. local time, astronomers have said.
The celestial phenomenon, called “zero shadow,” occurs twice every year at the Grand Mosque because of its location between the equator and the Tropic of Cancer.
This event occurs as the sun traverses the meridian, reaching a solar altitude of about 90 degrees, its zenith, around the time of the Duhr prayer in the Grand Mosque.
Majed Abu Zahra, head of the Jeddah Astronomical Society, said that due to the tilt of the Earth’s axis, the sun travels at 23.5 degrees, resulting in a yearly transition between the Tropic of Cancer in the north and Tropic of Capricorn in the south. This transition occurs as the Earth rotates around the sun.
Countries that fall in latitudes below 23.5 degrees north or south experience this phenomenon twice a year, but at different times depending on their specific latitude. These events are primarily observed in areas located between the equator and the tropics of Cancer and Capricorn.
Abu Zahra said that during the “zero shadow” event, people can manually determine the exact direction of the Kaaba with an accuracy similar to smartphone apps.
By placing a wooden stick vertically in the ground at 12:26 p.m. Riyadh time; the qibla will be in the opposite direction of the stick’s shadow, owing to the sun’s position directly above the Kaaba.
The same phenomenon occurred this year earlier in May, and will occur again in May 2024.

Saudi Hawks performance stuns audiences at RIAT 2023 in UK

Saudi Hawks performance stuns audiences at RIAT 2023 in UK
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Hawks performance stuns audiences at RIAT 2023 in UK

Saudi Hawks performance stuns audiences at RIAT 2023 in UK
  • The global tattoo is the largest military air show in the world
  • More than 250 aircraft from 58 countries is participating in the exhibition
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi Hawks aerobatic team representing the Royal Saudi Air Force on Friday performed a stunning aerial display at the opening ceremony of the Royal International Air Tattoo 2023 exhibition.
The display was widely welcomed and enjoyed by crowds at the event, which is being hosted at the RAF Fairford base in Gloucestershire and also saw the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children in attendance.

The global tattoo is the largest military air show in the world and runs from Friday to Sunday, with the participation of more than 250 aircraft from 58 countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The event was well attended, with a wide range of aircraft on display, from the large B-52 bomber to impressive airshows by fighter jets, bombers, helicopters and transport airplanes.
The theme of this year’s exhibition is “Skytanker23,” which focuses on the vital role of air-to-air refueling in modern military aviation and the Royal Saudi Air Force participated by bringing one of its A330 MRTT tankers.
The exhibition aims to present a historical journey through the great developments of air refueling technology, from its early beginnings in 1923 until now.

 

New AlUla tourist destination revives ancient oasis’ natural, cultural history

New AlUla tourist destination revives ancient oasis’ natural, cultural history
Updated 15 July 2023
Nada Hameed

New AlUla tourist destination revives ancient oasis' natural, cultural history

New AlUla tourist destination revives ancient oasis’ natural, cultural history
  • Daimumah blends traditional farming practices with modern innovative techniques to produce a variety of crops
Updated 15 July 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Modern-day tourists are being offered the chance to connect with the past at a sustainable farmland destination nestled within the Saudi desert.

AlUla’s latest attraction, Daimumah, from the Arabic word for sustainability, brings together art, nature, and heritage in a scenic oasis setting.

For centuries farming communities have shaped and nurtured the AlUla valley, leaving a fertile landscape for future generations.

As part of wider efforts to promote AlUla’s natural and cultural heritage, officials have been working for more than a year to develop Daimumah as a free-to-visit tourist destination.

As part of wider efforts to promote AlUla’s natural and cultural heritage, officials have been working for more than a year to develop Daimumah as a free-to-visit tourist destination. (AN photo by Nada Hameed)

With its palm groves, botanical gardens, and fields, trippers can explore at their leisure, discovering art installations, old mudbrick farm dwellings, ancient irrigation channels, and crops still grown sustainably by local farmers.

Adel Al-Balawi, a Saudi tour guide at Daimumah, told Arab News that palm trees had always played a vital role in the civilization and dwellings of AlUla.

He said: “Serving as natural shields against the scorching sun, they provide shade and help regulate temperature by reducing it by 10 degrees compared to open areas.

HIGHLIGHTS

• AlUla’s latest attraction, Daimumah, from the Arabic word for sustainability, brings together art, nature, and heritage in a scenic oasis setting.

• For centuries farming communities have shaped and nurtured the AlUla valley, leaving a fertile landscape for future generations.

“Within the palm fields, farmers strategically plant delicate crops that are susceptible to heat, benefiting from an optimal balance of sunlight.

“The passing breeze through the palms further cools the air, safeguarding the fragile plants from excessive heat, fostering the growth of lush vegetation below,” he added.

As part of wider efforts to promote AlUla’s natural and cultural heritage, officials have been working for more than a year to develop Daimumah as a free-to-visit tourist destination. (AN photo by Nada Hameed)

The installations scattered around the site were specially created by three artists and have been themed around the people of AlUla and the folklore dances of Saudi weddings.

In the Explorers’ Garden visitors can relax in a giant net strung between the palm trees and connect with nature by listening to the gentle rustle of the palm fronds and the soft chirping of birds as cool breezes create a calming ambience.

Al-Balawi said: “The net, expertly crafted from durable yet gentle materials, stretches out, inviting visitors to lay down and immerse themselves in its cradling embrace.

“Its intricate design allows for a comfortable and secure lounging experience, providing the perfect vantage point to admire the breathtaking surroundings.”

Adel Al-Balawi explains to visitors about Daimumah. (AN photo by Nada Hameed)

Daimumah uses solar panels to generate electricity for all its facilities. “It is the sure and best solution to reduce carbon footprints,” Al-Balawi added.

One visitor, Munirah Al-Enizi, 15, from AlUla, said: “I am so glad that the oasis has a tree house. It is inspired by palm trees which represent our Saudi culture too. It’s a great way to connect with nature and appreciate the beauty of the rural environment.”

The palm house has been made entirely from palm tree wood and has a wooden staircase that leads to an attic. At its center is a majestic palm tree with branches full of green dates waiting to be picked in August.

On Daimumah’s historic farm dwellings and water systems, Al-Balawi pointed out that the people of AlUla used to use a series of canals to link farms in the oasis. Water flows were controlled by a skilled farmer known as the master.

“It’s proof of the deep-rooted traditions and community spirit that make AlUla’s irrigation system not just ancient, but truly remarkable,” he said.

Daimumah blends traditional farming practices with modern innovative practices to produce a variety of crops including eggplant, onions, bell peppers, lemons, oranges, and an assortment of herbs.

A greenhouse area offers visitors the chance to find out how exotic fruits are grown while saving water and space.

“In Daimumah, farmers cultivate an environment that is tailor-made for specific crops. Within these reserves, an impressive count of 10,000 strawberry seedlings flourishes, enabling farmers to successfully grow exotic fruits that would otherwise struggle to thrive,” Al-Balawi added.

Between December to March, visitors can tour the site’s strawberry reserves and handpick the berries.

Moringa trees also flourish in the oasis. Al-Balawi said: “They require very little water to grow and are therefore considered a resource-efficient crop that is incredibly versatile and can be made into many different products.”

An open-air eatery, wood-cabin cafe serving hot and cold refreshments and snacks, and souvenirs shops are also located on the site.

In addition, educational and entertainment workshop programs are organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla.

For more information visit: https://www.experiencealula.com/en

 

