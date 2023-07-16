Musk says Twitter has lost half its advertising revenue

You are here

Twitter is thought to have around 200 million regular users but it has suffered repeated technical failures since Musk bought the platform. (REUTERS/Illustration/File Photo)
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

  • Changes instituted by Musk since his takeover of Twitter have turned off users and advertisers alike
  • Insider Intelligence has reported that Twitter was set to earn less than $3 billion in 2023, down one-third from 2022
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Twitter owner Elon Musk said Saturday that the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last October has lost roughly half of its advertising revenue.

“We’re still negative cash flow, due to ~50 percent drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load,” the billionaire said in a post, responding to a user who was giving suggestions on financing for the platform.
“Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else,” he added, without further elaboration.
Insider Intelligence has reported that Twitter was set to earn less than $3 billion in 2023, down one-third from 2022.
Changes instituted by Musk since his takeover of Twitter have turned off users and advertisers alike.
Earlier this month, Musk announced that Twitter was limiting verified accounts to reading 10,000 tweets a day.
Non-verified users — the free accounts that make up the majority of users — are limited to reading 1,000 tweets per day.
New unverified accounts would be limited to 500 tweets.
A few days later Twitter said TweetDeck, a popular program that allows users to monitor several accounts at once, will be available only to “verified” users from next month.
The changes came as Threads, an app launched by Facebook parent Meta as a rival to Twitter, signed up more than 100 million users in its first five days.
Twitter is thought to have around 200 million regular users but it has suffered repeated technical failures since Musk bought the platform and sacked thousands of staff.
Musk has threatened to sue Meta for stealing trade secrets and intellectual property, claims denied by the company.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Russia arrests 7 who aimed to kill two top journalists -TASS

Russia arrests 7 who aimed to kill two top journalists -TASS
Updated 15 July 2023
Reuters

  • The court approved the detention until Sept. 14, under criminal charges of "hooliganism"
  • There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which in the past has denied involvement in assassinations of pro-war figures inside Russia
Updated 15 July 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Saturday issued criminal charges against seven people “motivated by national hatred” to kill two prominent Russian journalists in a Ukrainian-backed plot, Russia’s state-owned TASS news agency said.
The court approved the detention until Sept. 14, under criminal charges of “hooliganism,” of five minors born in 2005 and 2006 and two men it said were part of an organized group, TASS said.
TASS said Russia’s FSB security service detained an unspecified number of people on Friday who carried out reconnaissance near the homes and workplaces of journalists Margarita Simonyan and Ksenia Sobchak.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which in the past has denied involvement in assassinations of pro-war figures inside Russia.
Interfax news agency quoted the FSB as saying that the detainees had admitted preparing attacks on the two women on behalf of Ukraine and had been promised a reward of 1.5 million roubles ($16,620) for each one.
Simonyan, head of state media outlet RT and a vocal supporter of Russia’s war in Ukraine, posted a message on Telegram about the alleged plot, urging the security services to “Keep on working, brothers!“
Sobchak is a well known journalist and TV host who also ran as a presidential candidate in 2018.
Two prominent pro-war Russian figures, journalist Darya Dugina and military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, have been killed in bomb attacks inside Russia in the past year. Russia blamed their killings on Ukraine, while Kyiv denied that and portrayed them as evidence of Russian infighting.
In May a prominent Russian nationalist writer, Zakhar Prilepin, was wounded in a car bombing that killed his driver. Investigators said a suspect had been detained and had admitted acting on behalf of Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Journalists Moscow court

Twitter shakes up content creator earnings model with ad revenue sharing

Twitter shakes up content creator earnings model with ad revenue sharing
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

  • Influencers who meet specific criteria would be eligible to receive a percentage of Twitter ad revenue
  • Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program could represent major shift in the way influencers generate earnings on the platform
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Twitter announced on Thursday that it will start sharing some of its advertising revenue with content creators on the platform. The move, which experts expect to be a major shakeup in the influencer monetization model, is part of Twitter’s efforts to attract and retain more creators.

“Surprise! Today we launched our Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program,” the company said.

“This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter.”

Under the new program, creators who meet certain eligibility criteria will be able to share in the revenue generated from ads that are displayed in the replies to their tweets. To be eligible, creators must have at least 5 million impressions on their tweets in each of the last three months, and they must be verified by Twitter.

 

While the news was met with enthusiasm by content creators on the platform, many pointed out that Twitter has yet to address some questions regarding the new program.

For example, the amount of revenue that creators will receive will depend on several factors, including the number of impressions their tweets receive, the type of ads that are displayed, and the overall performance of the Twitter advertising platform.

Additionally, some experts have noted that while the new model emphasizes connecting creators and their followers directly, it also means that Twitter will begin serving ads in replies. This could lead to the platform becoming cluttered with sponsored content and could also invite even more reply spam.

Nonetheless, Twitter’s decision to share ad revenue with creators remains a significant move, and it could have a major impact on the way influencers generate earnings on the platform.

Twitter has long been criticized for not paying creators for ad views and engagement, unlike other major social media platforms like Meta, TikTok, and YouTube. These platforms all offer some kind of ad revenue share monetization program for creators, which allows them to earn money based on the number of ad views and engagements their content generates.

In the past, Twitter’s influencers have typically relied on sponsorships, product placement, and donations to generate revenue. However, the new program could provide them with a more reliable and consistent source of income.

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition, Twitter has struggled to retain users and advertisers who flocked from the platform following the Tesla CEO’s controversial decisions.

In a sign of a shifting social media landscape, last week Meta launched Threads, a Twitter-like competitor that Musk has called a “clone” of his platform.

Twitter’s new Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program is seen by experts as a response to Zuckerberg’s new platform and a way to compete with other social media sites and lure advertisers back to the platform.

Topics: Twitter content creators

Palestinian authorities arrest critic, two years after severely beating him

Palestinian authorities arrest critic, two years after severely beating him
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

  • Akil Awawdeh was arrested earlier Thursday after he disparaged claims by a spokesman for the security services
  • Palestinian officials had no immediate comment on Awawdeh's arrest
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Palestinian security forces have detained a Palestinian journalist after he wrote critical posts on social media, an activist group said Thursday.
The committee of families of political detainees said that Akil Awawdeh was arrested earlier Thursday after he disparaged claims by a spokesman for the security services that there are no political arrests in the West Bank.
“For God’s sake,” he wrote on Facebook. “You should respect our mind’s more than that.”
Awawdeh, a reporter for a local radio station, is an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority and has had problems with security forces before. Two years ago, he was severely beaten inside a police station after covering a protest against the Palestinian Authority.
Human rights groups have repeatedly accused Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of stifling dissent by arresting people who write critical posts on social media and employing harsh tactics to disperse protests.
Palestinian officials had no immediate comment on Awawdeh’s arrest.
The committee of families of political detainees is affiliated with the rival Hamas militant group. It says it aims to raise awareness about politically motivated arrests in the West Bank.
The Palestinian Authority governs semi-autonomous zones in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Topics: Palestinian Authority journalist social media West Bank

‘King the Land’ makers apologize for offensive Arab depiction, vow to address problematic scenes

‘King the Land’ makers apologize for offensive Arab depiction, vow to address problematic scenes
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

  • They said there had ‘been a lack of understanding, experience and consideration for other cultures’ and promised problematic scenes would be edited in future broadcasts
  • In one scene the character, Prince Samir, who is dressed in a traditional Arab outfit, brags about his wealth as he sits at a bar, drinking alcohol and flirting with Western women
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The makers of hit Korean romantic comedy-drama “King the Land” on Wednesday apologized for the portrayal of an Arab character in the show.

The nature of the character, and the fact that he is played by an Indian actor, sparked outrage among Arab viewers and an angry online backlash against production companies NPIO Entertainment, BY4M Studio and Studio LuluLala, which faced allegations of perpetuating an offensive stereotype.

They came under fire after two episodes of the show, which streams internationally on Netflix, featured an arrogant Arab prince called Samir, played by Anupam Tripathi, who flaunts his wealth, drinks alcohol and flirts with women.

“We would like to express our deep and sincere apology for causing unnecessary inconvenience to our viewers without full consideration of other valued cultures, although we have no intention of caricaturing or distorting any particular country or culture in the process,” the producers said by way of apology, according to The Korea Times.

In their statement, which was also posted on a bulletin board for viewers of the show, they added: “It has been our sharp realization that there has been a lack of understanding, experience and consideration for other cultures.

“We will do our best going forward to create content that can be enjoyed by anyone, regardless of where they are from and what kind of culture they have.”

The producers also promised to edit the problematic scenes in future broadcasts and to exercise more caution when developing projects.

“We will take a thorough look into the part of the video which was considered problematic and do our best to make sure that right measures are taken,” they said.

“We earnestly promise our viewers that more care will be taken down the road so that there will be no inconvenience in viewing our content.”

In one of the scenes that attracted criticism, Prince Samir, dressed in a traditional Arab outfit, is seen bragging about his wealth as he sits at a bar, drinking alcohol and flirting with Western women. Many commentators on social media criticized the character for being offensive and perpetuating an unfair stereotype. Some also questioned the decision to cast an Indian actor instead of an Arab.

According to Netflix charts, “King the Land” is currently the second-most-watched show on the platform in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Topics: K-Drama King the Land

Instagram influencers and celebrities in Iran to pay income tax

Instagram influencers and celebrities in Iran to pay income tax
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

  • Despite being blocked in the country, Instagram content creators continue to operate
  • Iran’s National Tax Administration identified 555 bloggers, expect to collect $10m
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Iran’s tax organization announced that influencers and celebrities on Instagram will be liable to pay taxes on income earnings.

Iran’s National Tax Administration has identified hundreds of content creators in the country earning large sums of money through their content on social media.

“These people have income and should pay taxes for it,” Mehdi Mowahed, spokesperson for Iran’s NTA, told the Iranian Students’ News Agency.

The tax authorities discovered 555 bloggers after a thorough investigation of Meta’s photo and video-sharing social networking site, of whom 123 had an annual income of over 23,000 billion rials ($45,000,000).

The tax authority expects to collect at least $10,000,000 from Iran’s Instagram influencers this year.

Last year in August, authorities in Iran blocked access to both Instagram and WhatsApp by restricting the bandwidth allocated to the social platforms and reducing the internet speed.

Access to the apps is only enabled through authentication codes via text messages, which makes the connection difficult and only accessible through a virtual private network or other anti-filtering software, allowing content creators to bypass the government’s block.

Earlier in 2020, when social networking sites were accessible, Iran’s parliament enacted a bill to collect taxes from users with more than 500,000 followers.

However, the Ministry of Communications established a tax exemption plan for active users on regime-approved platforms such as Rubika and iGap, which are not as popular as Meta’s social platforms.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has active accounts on social media such as Instagram and Twitter, with about 5 million and 980,000 users, respectively.

With the rise of social media over the past decade, several countries have taken steps to regulate social media legislation and taxation, and taxing content creators has become commonplace.

In 2021, UAE’s Federal Tax Authority obligated social media influencers and artists to pay value-added tax on their income and goods received for promotional material such as cell phones or other gifts.

According to a bulletin issued by FTA, if the value of the services provided by an artist or influencer surpasses AED 375,000 ($102,100) in a 12-month period, they must register for VAT.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia’s media regulator announced late last year that every Saudi and non-Saudi content creator in the Kingdom who earns revenue through advertising on social media must first apply for an official permit from the General Commission for Audiovisual Media, renewable every three years for a fee of SR 15,000 ($4,000).

Topics: Instagram Iran influencers

