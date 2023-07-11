You are here

Reluctant Twitter users, influencers and others are flocking to Meta's new Threads app

Meta Threads and Twitter app logos are seen in this illustration taken, July 6, 2023. (REUTERS)
Meta Threads and Twitter app logos are seen in this illustration taken, July 6, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 July 2023
AP

Reluctant Twitter users, influencers and others are flocking to Meta’s new Threads app

Meta Threads and Twitter app logos are seen in this illustration taken, July 6, 2023. (REUTERS)
  Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a Threads post Monday that in the five days since its launch, 100 million people have signed up for Threads, which was rolled out as a companion app to Instagram
Updated 11 July 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Celebrities, lawmakers, brands and everyday social media users are flocking to Meta’s freshly minted app Threads to connect with their followers, including many Twitter refugees tired of the drama surrounding Elon Musk’s raucous oversight of that platform.
But the real question is: Will they stay?
Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a Threads post Monday that in the five days since its launch, 100 million people have signed up for Threads, which was rolled out as a companion app to Instagram.
Ann Coleman is among them. The 50-year-old, who lives in Baltimore, said she joined Threads after hearing about the platform from a comedian she follows on social media. She said she loves Twitter and has been using it for more than 10 years. She even met her husband on there.
But Coleman, who is politically progressive, has been looking to switch to a new platform because of Musk’s political views and changes he’s made to Twitter, like upending its verification system. She previously joined the decentralized social network Mastodon, but found it a bit confusing to use.
She said she likes Threads but wishes she could easily follow all her Twitter friends there. Threads gives Instagram users the option to automatically follow the same accounts they do on the photo-sharing app, which makes it easier for active Instagram users to replicate a similar type of engagement on Threads. But others starting from the ground up will have to do more work.
“If I’m going to leave Twitter entirely, I’m going to have to try and find some of these people” from Twitter, Coleman said.
While she said she has her own concerns about Meta — specifically pointing to the Cambridge Analytica privacy breach, among other things — “it’s not with the depth of concern that I do with Musk.”
Michael Evancoe, 28, said he hasn’t used Twitter much since his personal page was suspended years ago for what the platform attributed to violations of its rules on spam. Evancoe, who now works in production, said he agrees with some of the changes Musk has been making on Twitter and he created a new account earlier this year. But he wasn’t able to gain many followers or interactions.
He joined Threads last week, and says he’s been able to interact more with other users. But he hopes that Meta does not moderate the platform overly aggressively.
“I think that would be a deterrent to both interest and engagement as well,” Evancoe said.
For its part, Meta has said it will moderate using Instagram’s content guidelines. In the past few days, the company has been positioning the much-hyped platform as a new digital town square that’s a less toxic version of Twitter, with some executives indicating their aim isn’t to replace Twitter but to offer something more palatable to a vast array of users.
“The goal is to create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Twitter (and other platforms) that are interested in a less angry place for conversations,” Mosseri said Friday.
In the first two full days that Threads was broadly available — Thursday and Friday of last week — traffic on Twitter was down 5 percent compared with the same period a week ago, and down 11 percent compared with the same period a year ago, according to the web analytics company SimilarWeb. But it also said Twitter traffic has experienced an overall decline even in the absence of Threads.
To Jennifer Billinson, a professor of media studies at Nazareth University in New York, the first days of Threads have highlighted a potential culture clash — specifically one between Twitter refugees and what is likely a much larger number of people just clicking over from Instagram.
The idea that Threads will just become a Twitter clone, she says, is running headlong into the reality that the Twitterites are going to be “vastly outnumbered” on the new platform by those from Instagram, which has more than 2 billion monthly users. By comparison, Twitter has more than 237 million daily users, according to the most recent figures from the company’s earnings report last year.
Among other things, those used to the more abrasive culture of Twitter could easily annoy more laid-back Instagram users. Of course, such tensions might be alleviated by potential platform changes that give people more control over what they’ll see in their Threads feed. At the moment, users are largely at the mercy of the Threads algorithm.
Despite the influx of users, Brendan Gahan, partner and chief social officer at the creative agency Mekanism, stressed it’s too early to know how successful Threads will be. He further questions whether the rapid growth of Threads is even a good thing, pointing out some other successful platforms began with a focused approach and expanded more gradually.
There’s also the question of how influencers will use Threads and whether they can replicate the same following as on other platforms. Most notably, Jimmy Donaldson — a popular YouTube video maker who goes by MrBeast — has already amassed more than 4 million followers on Threads.
By integrating the new app to Instagram, Meta made it very easy for content creators to convert their Instagram followers to Threads followers. But that can also create a situation where popular content creators gain more influence while crowding out emerging talents from cultivating their own culture on a new platform, Gahan said.
Creators might also face other challenges.
“Somebody who is purely video and photo-based may have trouble translating to a text-focused platform,” Gahan said. “That said, a lot of them I see reposting the same content. Time will tell whether or not that’s a successful strategy.”
Asante Madrigal, a content creator who makes his living off of social media posts about pop culture, said he’s been trying out the Threads app and reposting some videos he’s made recently on actress Keke Palmer, among other things.
But at least for now, the 22-year-old said he doesn’t plan to make Threads a priority because he can’t monetize his content on there. Instead, he said he’s going to focus on apps where he’s actually earning money, like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, where he more than 2 million followers combined.
Madrigal said the Threads algorithm is a black box, and pointed to some things that are still lacking in the app, including hashtags and direct messaging between users. And figuring out what to do on there will take more work.
“I have a lot of friends that do pop culture as well,” Madrigal said. “And they were just like, ‘Oh, my God, not another app’.”
 

 

Topics: threads Twitter

Riyadh Art concludes first podcast series

Riyadh Art concludes first podcast series
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

Riyadh Art concludes first podcast series

Riyadh Art concludes first podcast series
  Featuring artists and cultural figures like Swizz Beatz and Muhannad Shono, the podcast is available on Anghami, Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast and SoundCloud
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Riyadh Art has concluded the first season of its podcast show consisting of four episodes and featuring prominent artists and cultural figures like Grammy Award-winning music producer Swizz Beatz, Saudi artist Muhannad Shono and young creatives Warchieff and Chndy, among others.

The episodes are based on the most recent edition of Noor Riyadh, the annual festival of light and art, which was held under the theme “We Dream of New Horizons” in 2022.

The podcast reflects Riyadh Art’s belief that art is for everyone, according to a statement by the cultural body. Through interviews with artists and creative talent, the podcast series aims to provide listeners with insight into Saudi Arabia’s art scene.

The first episode features Swizz Beatz in conversation with Jumana Ghouth, one of the curators of the festival, and Mo Islam, Saudi podcaster and host of “The Mo Show.”

Swizz Beatz, who launched Saudi-based global creative agency Good Intentions in 2021, says in the podcast: “Saudi is sitting on so much, and finally there’s a group that understands the importance of preserving (it) and letting the creatives fly.”

He urged artists coming to the Kingdom to “think bigger,” saying: “Don’t just come here to do a show and leave … It’ll feel better if you left something, took some time to learn something. You can learn a lot in Saudi.”

The podcast series also features Shono, whose immersive installation for Noor Riyadh 2022 titled “I See You Brightest in the Dark,” transformed the interior space of a 1980s building in Riyadh’s Malaz District, as well as young artist duo Warchieff and Chndy, who launched the design house Badiya Studio.

Another episode features Saudi artists Rashed Al-Shashai and Abdullah Al-Othman who talk about how they navigate the institutional and commercial landscapes of art.

Both artists have participated in Noor Riyadh. Al-Shashai’s “100 million” installation referenced the massive global consumption of oil barrels each day, while Al-Othman’s “Rawdah” featured three plants from Riyadh — aaronsohnia, lavender and clover — in a unique format that allowed visitors to walk through them.

All four episodes of the podcast series are now available to stream on Anghami, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Google Podcasts, and SoundCloud.

Topics: #riyadh Noor Riyadh podcast

BBC suspends presenter after explicit images allegations

BBC suspends presenter after explicit images allegations
Updated 10 July 2023
AFP

BBC suspends presenter after explicit images allegations

BBC suspends presenter after explicit images allegations
  The BBC said it takes "any allegations seriously" and has "robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations"
Updated 10 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: The BBC said Sunday it had contacted the authorities and suspended a presenter following allegations that he had paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos.
UK culture minister Lucy Frazer said earlier she had spoken about the “deeply concerning” allegations with BBC Director General Tim Davie, who assured her the BBC is “investigating swiftly and sensitively.”
The Sun newspaper, which first reported the claims, cited the young person’s mother as saying that an unnamed BBC presenter paid her child more than £35,000 ($45,000) for the images over a three-year period.
It is also claimed that the presenter in question appeared on air for a month after the family of the young person — who was said to be 17 when the payments started — complained to the BBC in May.
In a statement on Sunday, the BBC confirmed that it “first became aware of a complaint in May.”
“New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols,” it added.
The statement said that “a male member of staff has been suspended.”
“This is a complex and fast moving set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps,” the BBC added.
London’s Metropolitan Police released a statement later on Sunday confirming the BBC contacted it over the matter, “but no formal referral or allegation has been made.”
“We will require additional information before determining what further action should follow,” it added.
The BBC said it takes “any allegations seriously” and has “robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations.”
In an internal email sent to staff and quoted on the BBC website, Davie said he is “wholly condemning the unsubstantiated rumors being made on the Internet about some of our presenting talent.”
Since The Sun published the allegations, some BBC presenters have taken to social media to deny that they are the broadcaster in question.
The British broadcaster, whose chairman resigned in April after an inquiry found he failed to disclose a loan to ex-prime minister Boris Johnson, has come under fire over its handling of the claim.
Former home secretary and an MP from the ruling Conservative party, Priti Patel, has said the BBC’s response was “derisory,” adding: “They must provide the victim and his family a full and transparent investigation.”
“The BBC, but also other broadcasters, do need to get a grip because we seem to lurch from one scandal to another and more needs to be done,” opposition Labour party lawmaker Rachel Reeves told Sky News on Sunday.
In May, British star TV host Phillip Schofield resigned from the ITV channel after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger colleague.

Topics: BBC Tim Davie

'Clone' or competitor? Users and lawyers compare Twitter and Threads

‘Clone’ or competitor? Users and lawyers compare Twitter and Threads
Updated 09 July 2023
AP

‘Clone’ or competitor? Users and lawyers compare Twitter and Threads

‘Clone’ or competitor? Users and lawyers compare Twitter and Threads
  • Threads has drawn tens of millions of users since launching Threads as the latest rival to Elon Musk’s social media platform
  • Twitter thas hreatened legal action against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, calling Threads a “copycat”
Updated 09 July 2023
AP

Just how similar is Instagram’s chatty new app, Threads, to Twitter?

In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app Threads, which it called a “copycat.”
Threads has drawn tens of millions of users since launching as the latest rival to Elon Musk’s social media platform.
Threads creators pushed back on the accusations, and legal experts note that much is still unknown. For now, “it’s sort of a big question mark,” Jacob Noti-Victor, an associate professor at Yeshiva University’s Cardozo Law School who specializes in intellectual property, told The Associated Press.
The people starting to explore Threads, however, are already making their own observations.
“People are calling it a Twitter clone but I think there are some key product differences,” said Alexandra Popken, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety operations.
One difference, she thinks, will likely be the people who use it. At Threads, “you’re essentially taking your audience from Instagram and putting this into a new text-based app, whereas Twitter is a kind of a niche audience for politicians, celebrities and news junkies,” she said.
Yet even though Threads makers have said they aren’t particularly interested in making it a politics forum, it’s likely to attract journalists and politicians, among others, looking for a Twitter alternative.
Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, said Threads isn’t aiming to replace Twitter.
“The goal is to create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Twitter (and other platforms) that are interested in a less angry place for conversations, but not all of Twitter,” he said.
Politics and hard news will inevitably show up on Threads, he acknowledged, “but we’re not going to do anything to encourage those verticals.”
In a Wednesday letter addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alex Spiro, an attorney representing Twitter, accused Meta of unlawfully using Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property by hiring former Twitter employees to create a “copycat” app.
In a reply to a tweet about the possibility of legal action against Meta, Musk wrote: “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone responded in a Threads post Thursday that “no one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee.”
From Spiro’s letter, which was first obtained by news outlet Semafor on Thursday, Noti-Victor said it’s hard to tell what the trade secrets referred to might be.
Spiro says ex-Twitter employees “improperly retained” company documents and electronic devices — pointing to ongoing confidentiality obligations. There was no explicit reference, however, to a breach of any binding agreement in the letter, and most noncompete clauses, for example, are prohibited in California.
In addition, despite Threads’ similarities to Twitter, “just the idea of creating a social media platform involving text (is) certainly not something that would be a trade secret,” Noti-Victor added.
He is skeptical of intellectual property violations for similar reasons, noting that companies “can’t patent something that’s obvious” or copyright a general idea for a social media platform. Copyright can protect source code and the text of a website, but Noti-Victor said he doesn’t see that reproduced in Threads.
Experts add that companies in Silicon Valley are constantly making products or services inspired by competitors’ versions.
“The industry has a storied past of borrowing ideas from each other,” said Popken, adding that Threads and other platforms such as Mastodon and Bluesky are “trying to capitalize on what is demand for a suitable, safer alternative to Twitter.”
Meta has a track record of starting standalone apps that mirror competitors, although many later shut down.
Beyond trade secret and intellectual property allegations, Spiro also wrote that Meta is prohibited from “engaging in any crawling or scraping of Twitter’s followers or following data.” He said the letter marked a “formal notice” for Meta to preserve documents relevant for a potential dispute between the companies.
Any letter of this kind should be taken seriously, said Carl Tobias, law professor at the University of Richmond’s School of Law — but he, too, added that much is still unknown. More specific allegations and documents could come forward if litigation is pursued.
Tobias speculated that Twitter’s move could be partly about publicity, as well as a strategic response both legally and business-wise. Musk’s legal team has made similar moves before, such as a May letter to Microsoft objecting to alleged misuse of Twitter data to train artificial intelligence systems.
Among those elevating the clone-or-not question this week was Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, who has championed Bluesky, and joked in a tweet: “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.”
For Popken, who now works at content moderation startup WebPurify, what most stands out about Threads so far is how much fun she’s having using it.
“I see brands like Slim Jim trying to be funny. I see influencers who I follow on Instagram and people who I care about in my life,” she said. “There’s like this period of time where the bad actors haven’t found it yet. It’s like this non-toxic, happy corner of the Internet.”
But “make no mistake,” she added, those content moderation problems that have plagued other platforms “will certainly strike Threads over time.”

Topics: Meta threads Twitter Instagram Elon Musk Adam Mosseri Mark Zuckerberg Mastodon Bluesky Jack Dorsey Alexandra Popken

Syria cancels accreditation of two BBC journalists

Syria cancels accreditation of two BBC journalists
Updated 08 July 2023
Reuters

Syria cancels accreditation of two BBC journalists

Syria cancels accreditation of two BBC journalists
  Syria, ravaged by conflict since 2011, ranks 175 out of 180 on a press freedom index
Updated 08 July 2023
Reuters

DAMASCUS: Syria’s information ministry said on Saturday it had canceled the accreditation of two local journalists working for Britain’s BBC over what it said was “false” and “politicized” coverage.
The accreditations of an unidentified correspondent and camera operator have been revoked following “subjective and false information and reports” on Syria, the ministry said on its website. It described other BBC reports as “politicized.”
Contacted by Reuters, the BBC said its Arabic news service provided impartial and independent reporting by speaking to people across the political spectrum.
“We will continue to provide impartial news and information to our audiences across the Arabic-speaking world,” it said.
Syria’s information ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for additional information on Saturday, which is not a working day in the country.
Syria, ravaged by conflict since 2011, ranks 175 out of 180 on a press freedom index compiled by Reporters’ Without Borders. The government and other authorities impose strict limits on media coverage and require accreditations and permissions to report.
The BBC published a report last month on what it said were “direct links” between the trade of an amphetamine known as captagon and the family of President Bashar Assad, as well as the Syrian military.
Syria has denied playing a role in the captagon trade.
The United States, Britain and European Union have blamed Syria’s government for the production and export of the drug, naming Maher Assad — the head of the army’s Fourth Division and the president’s brother — as a key figure.

Topics: media Syria BBC

Saudi gaming festival unveils official music anthem in partnership with Spotify

Saudi gaming festival unveils official music anthem in partnership with Spotify
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi gaming festival unveils official music anthem in partnership with Spotify

Saudi gaming festival unveils official music anthem in partnership with Spotify
  Gamers8: The Land of Heroes launches 'GG Geena,' created by Mishaal Tamer, Llunr
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, one of the biggest gaming and esports festivals, launched its official music anthem “GG Geena,” in partnership with Spotify, at the opening ceremony of the event at Boulevard Riyadh City on Friday.

Saudi artist and gaming enthusiast Mishaal Tamer and Palestinian Jordanian national Llunr traveled to San Francisco to record the track, which tells the story of how gamers can overcome any challenge.

The duo will perform a live rendition of the track at some point during the eight-week event.

The anthem “speaks through the Saudi Arabian gaming and esports story but is a piece of music that will resonate with gamers globally,” said Ahmed Al-Bishri, deputy CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation, the body that organized the festival.

As part of its partnership with Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, Spotify will host a podcast camp throughout the event and provide regular updates of the official Gamers8 playlist.

In addition, it will host two activation booths at Boulevard Riyadh City — one in the festival and another in the Mohammed Abdu Arena music venue — as well as promote Gamers8 on Spotify’s streaming platform and its social media channels.

Nicole Aoun, Spotify’s marketing manager for the Middle East and North Africa region, said: “Our unwavering commitment is to deliver an unforgettable experience to both the Saudi and global gaming community.”

The company’s focus is to celebrate the “creativity and cultural contributions” of local Saudi talent, she added. To that end, Spotify will place a billboard in New York’s Times Square featuring Tamer and Llunr.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes will conclude with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports event held at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center, on Aug. 30-31.

Topics: Spotify Gamers8 Saudi Esports Federation

