US envoy John Kerry arrives in China to restart climate talks

US envoy John Kerry arrives in China to restart climate talks
US climate envoy John Kerry has enjoyed comparatively cordial and consistent relations with China despite Washington and Beijing locking horns over Taiwan. (Reuters)
  • Starting on Monday, ‘China and the United States will have an in-depth exchange of views’ on climate issues
BEIJING: US climate envoy John Kerry arrived in China on Sunday, state media reported, to restart stalled talks between the world’s two biggest emitters of planet-warming gases.
Starting on Monday, “China and the United States will have an in-depth exchange of views” on climate issues, state broadcaster CCTV said on Kerry’s arrival in Beijing.
Kerry’s trip to China, where he will meet with his counterpart Xie Zhenhua, follows weeks of record-setting summer heat that scientists say is being exacerbated by climate change.
Bilateral climate talks stalled last year after Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited self-ruled Taiwan and infuriated Beijing, which considers the island its territory.
But Kerry, a former secretary of state, has enjoyed comparatively cordial and consistent relations with China despite Washington and Beijing locking horns over Taiwan and a number of other thorny issues, including advanced semiconductors.
His trip to Beijing is his third as President Joe Biden’s climate emissary and also comes after two other high-profile visits by US officials – first Secretary of State Antony Blinken, then Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen – aimed at stabilising US-China ties.
The Biden administration has identified climate as an area for potential cooperation with Beijing, despite the tensions elsewhere.
The restart of US-China climate talks will come on the heels of the hottest week on record globally, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
June was already the hottest ever logged, according to US and European agencies.
Kerry will aim to use his time in Beijing to engage with Chinese officials “with respect to increasing implementation and ambition and promoting a successful COP28,” the State Department said, referring to the UN climate talks in November.
Nearly 200 nations will gather in the United Arab Emirates for COP28 to thrash out ways to mitigate global warming and its impacts.
As the leading producer of the greenhouse gases driving climate change, China has pledged to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve complete carbon neutrality by 2060.
President Xi Jinping has also said that the country will reduce its use of coal from 2026.
But in April, China approved a major surge in coal power – a move Greenpeace said prioritized energy supply over the emissions reduction pledge – fueling concerns that Beijing will struggle to meet its ambitious targets.
“There are a number of factors that constrain the hands of energy planners in Beijing at the moment,” Byford Tsang, a senior policy adviser at the climate-focused think tank E3G, said.
They include economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has led to major disruptions in the global gas market, and reduced hydropower capacity in China due to severe droughts in recent years, Tsang said.
Last summer, millions of people in southwest China faced rolling power cuts after crushing heatwaves led to an electricity supply crunch that forced factories to halt work, heightening domestic concerns over energy security.
“I think it would be politically challenging for China to take a step forward on coal policy at this stage,” added Tsang.
During his visit, Kerry is also expected to bring up international climate finance efforts, following calls by Yellen during her Beijing trip for China to play a larger role.
Kerry’s trip will be closely watched in Washington after Republican lawmakers characterized it as him flying a carbon-spewing private jet halfway across the world to discuss climate with a political adversary.

Rescuers retrieve eight bodies from flooded South Korea underpass

Rescuers retrieve eight bodies from flooded South Korea underpass
Updated 52 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Rescuers retrieve eight bodies from flooded South Korea underpass

Rescuers retrieve eight bodies from flooded South Korea underpass
  • Some 15 vehicles, including a bus, were estimated to have been submerged in the underpass in the city
  • CCTV footage showed muddy water rushing into the tunnel as vehicles drove past with their wheels submerged
Updated 52 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

CHEONGJU, South Korea: The bodies of eight people trapped in a tunnel submerged by heavy rain in central South Korea were retrieved on Sunday, authorities and local media said, taking the death toll from days of torrential downpours that have pounded the country to 35.
Seo Jeong-il, head of the west Cheongju fire station, said some 15 vehicles, including a bus, were estimated to have been submerged in the underpass in the city shortly after a levee of a nearby river was destroyed by the downpours on Saturday.
CCTV footage aired on local broadcaster MBC showed muddy water rushing into the tunnel as vehicles drove past with their wheels submerged.
“We are focusing on the search operation as there’s likely more people there,” Seo told reporters. “We are doing our best to wrap it up today.”
The death toll in the tunnel stands at nine, including one body retrieved on Saturday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.
The Ministry of Interior and Safety said 10 people were missing across the country as of 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) as heavy downpours caused landslides and floods, with evacuation orders covering 7,866 people.
The ministry data does not include those in the flooded tunnel because it was not immediately clear how many people were trapped underwater.
The latest disaster took place despite South Korea’s vow to step up preparedness against torrential rains after Seoul was hit last year with floods caused by the heaviest downpours in 115 years, inundating basement flats in low-lying neighborhoods, including in the largely affluent Gangnam district.
One survivor from the submerged tunnel said the government should have restricted access to the underpass when flooding was expected, Yonhap reported.
A North Chungcheong province official said the levee unexpectedly collapsed before the precipitation reached the level required for restricting access to the tunnel.
President Yoon Suk Yeol, now on an overseas trip, convened a video-linked response meeting and said some regions had failed to take preemptive measures against the extreme weather.
Yoon ordered Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to mobilize all available resources to minimize casualties and urged the weather agency to quickly release forecasts because more heavy rain was expected in the coming days, his office said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said the central and southern parts of the country could receive as much as 300 millimeters (12 inches) of additional rain by Tuesday.
While South Korea often experiences heavy rains in summer, it has witnessed a sharp increase in torrential rains in recent years.
Korea Railroad Corp. has halted all slow trains and some bullet trains since Saturday due to safety concerns over landslides, track flooding and falling rocks.

Azerbaijan says Russia not fulfilling Karabakh cease-fire deal obligations

Azerbaijan says Russia not fulfilling Karabakh cease-fire deal obligations
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

Azerbaijan says Russia not fulfilling Karabakh cease-fire deal obligations

Azerbaijan says Russia not fulfilling Karabakh cease-fire deal obligations
  • Russia sponsored a cease-fire agreement in 2020 that ended six weeks of fighting over the disputed mountainous region 
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

BAKU: Azerbaijan accused Russia on Sunday of failing to fulfil its obligations under a 2020 Moscow-brokered cease-fire agreement to end fighting with Armenia for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
“The Russian side did not ensure full implementation of the agreement within the framework of its obligations,” Baku’s foreign ministry said, adding that Moscow “did nothing to prevent” Armenia’s military supplies from reaching separatist forces in the restive enclave.
In autumn 2020, Russia sponsored a cease-fire agreement that ended six weeks of fighting over the mountainous breakaway region.
The deal saw Armenia cede swathes of territory, while Russia deployed peacekeepers to the five-kilometer-wide Lachin Corridor, the sole land link between the enclave and Armenia.
Baku recently closed the corridor, sparking protests and fears of a humanitarian crisis.
On Saturday, Russia’s foreign ministry urged Azerbaijan to reopen the passageway.
It also said Armenia’s recent recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan “has radically changed the standing of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.”
“Under such conditions, the responsibility for the destiny of Karabakh’s Armenian population should not be shifted onto third countries,” it said, a possible reference to the Armenian separatists’ calls for Moscow to ensure the reopening of the land link.
On Saturday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Brussels for EU-mediated talks aimed at resolving their decades-long conflict for control of Karabakh.
Baku and Yerevan have been trying to negotiate a peace deal with the help of the European Union and United States, whose growing diplomatic engagement in the Caucasus has irked Russia.
In a bid to reassert its power-broking role, Moscow on Saturday offered to host the two countries’ foreign ministers and suggested their future peace treaty could be signed in Moscow.
 

Thousands evacuated after fire on Spain’s La Palma

Local residents look on at a burning forest fire, near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP
Local residents look on at a burning forest fire, near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

Thousands evacuated after fire on Spain’s La Palma

Local residents look on at a burning forest fire, near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP
  • The fire broke out in the morning in the Puntagorda district before spreading quickly, said a statement from local officials
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

MADRID: Spanish officials said Saturday they had evacuated more than 2,500 people from La Palma in the Canary Islands, where fire has destroyed 4,500 hectares (11,000 acres) of land.
Around 300 firefighters on the ground are working to bring the blaze under control, supported by firefighting aircraft, they added.
“The fire advanced very quickly,” said Fernando Clavijo, president of the Canary Islands regional government.
He blamed “the wind, the climate conditions as well as the heatwave that we are living through” for the swift spread of the blaze.
“It’s a fire that has gathered strength in very little time,” Tourism Minister Hector Gomez told reporters.
Sergio Rodriguez, head of the La Palma Council and the island’s main authority, called on people to respect the evacuation to allow the emergency services to work more easily.
The fire broke out in the morning in the Puntagorda district before spreading quickly, said a statement from local officials.
Tijarafe’s mayor, Marcos Lorenzo, told TVE television that not all the town had been evacuated.
According to data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), Spain suffered nearly 500 wildfires in 2022, which destroyed more than 300,000 hectares, the worst figure in Europe.
So far this year, it has lost another 66,000 hectares to fire, according to the latest EFFIS data.
The situation is all the more worrying in a country that has been hit hard by the effects of climate change, with a series of crushing heatwaves as well as less and less rainfall.
The national meteorological agency also registered record highs during exceptionally hot weather in mainland Spain.
Spain’s Canary Islands lie off the northwest coast of Africa.

 

Singapore minister arrested in rare top-level graft investigation

Transport Minister S. Iswaran. (Supplied)
Transport Minister S. Iswaran. (Supplied)
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

Singapore minister arrested in rare top-level graft investigation

Transport Minister S. Iswaran. (Supplied)
  • The investigation of the transport chief by the powerful anti-graft bureau widened after it was disclosed that Ong was included in the probe
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s transport minister has been arrested in connection with a rare top-level corruption probe that has also ensnared a billionaire hotel tycoon, the country’s anti-graft body
has said.
S. Iswaran was “arrested on 11 July 2023” and “subsequently released on bail,” the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, also known as CPIB, said in an emailed statement, confirming the arrest for the first time.
Hotel tycoon Ong Beng Seng, one of Singapore’s richest people, was also arrested on the same day and released on bail in connection with the probe, the bureau said.
Cabinet ministers are paid salaries comparable to the top earners in the private sector to deter corruption.

The investigation of the transport chief by the powerful anti-graft bureau widened after it was disclosed that Ong was included in the probe.
Ong is the managing director of Hotel Properties Limited, which owns a string of high-end hotels and resorts in locations around Asia and the Pacific.
In a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Friday, the company said that Ong was given a “notice of arrest” by the CPIB and had posted bail.
While the passports of those under arrest are generally impounded, Ong was granted permission to leave Singapore on Friday, with the CPIB noting it considers requests for travel overseas “on a case-by-case basis.”
The CPIB said it had “acceded to Ong’s request to travel overseas,” but increased his bail to Sg$100,000 ($76,000).
“Upon his return, Ong is required to report to CPIB and surrender his passport to the bureau,” the CPIB added.
Ong, a Malaysian who is a Singapore permanent resident, is credited with helping bring the Formula One Grand Prix to Singapore in 2008.
His private company Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board last year renewed the contract to host the F1 race until 2028.
Iswaran, meanwhile, had been ordered to go on leave earlier in the week by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after the CPIB said the minister was “currently assisting” an ongoing investigation.
Lee said the anti-graft body had sought his approval for a formal investigation that would involve interviewing Iswaran, among other people.

 

Senior UK military figures brand government treatment of Afghans a ‘disgrace’

Senior UK military figures brand government treatment of Afghans a ‘disgrace’
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Senior UK military figures brand government treatment of Afghans a ‘disgrace’

Senior UK military figures brand government treatment of Afghans a ‘disgrace’
  • Open letter calls on PM to meet ‘debt of honor,’ safeguard refugees
  • Signatories describe ‘chaotic situation’ in Westminster, with departments ‘sweeping issue under rug’
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A group of military chiefs and MPs in the UK have called on the government in an open letter to meet its “debt of honor” and safeguard Afghan refugees, The Independent reported.

The letter to the prime minister, signed by figures including former British Army chief, Gen. Richard Dannatt, and ex-NATO secretary-general, George Robertson, described Afghans being left stranded in dangerous circumstances as a “disgrace.”

It followed reports that almost 2,000 Afghans who were eligible for relocation to the UK had been abandoned in hotels throughout Pakistan after fleeing their homeland following the Taliban takeover.

The UK government, despite relocating more than 1,000 Afghans from Pakistan last year, has since quietly wound down the scheme, with only six people having been moved to Britain from the country since December.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must take control over the situation, the open letter urged, adding that thousands of Afghans, who previously served alongside British forces, had been forgotten and abandoned.

MP Dan Jarvis, a former army officer who served in Afghanistan, told The Independent: “I think Afghanistan is very much in the rear-view mirror and there isn’t the political will to honor the commitments that were made previously.

“These are not economic migrants; these are not people who just want to leave Afghanistan for a better life. These are people who are and will be murdered by the Taliban if they do not get to a place of safety.

“These are people who risked their lives to serve alongside us in support of our mission, at our request, and to whom the UK prime minister made a commitment to shift heaven and earth to get them to a place of safety.”

Since the Taliban takeover, 21,387 people have been relocated to the UK through the Afghan relocations and assistance policy.

But the letter warned that delays in the scheme had created a “bottleneck” in Pakistan, with almost 2,000 Afghans remaining “in limbo” in the country, awaiting the final green light to relocate to the UK.

The issue of Afghans being housed in British hotels was also a sensitive issue for the government, with ministers keen to move existing refugees to conventional housing before accepting new Afghan arrivals.

Those still trapped in Afghanistan were in a “desperate” situation, the open letter said.

“Some have been there for a year, and they are facing a second year. They believe that the British government is working to enable them to start their new lives in the UK. They are mistaken.

“These are people who have passed the rigorous tests. They have risked their lives, alongside our own service men and women, to support the UK’s objectives in Afghanistan.

“It is inconceivable that we should renege on our debt of honor and forget them.”

Senior military figures who have attempted to pressure the government over its obligations to Afghans described a “chaotic situation” in Westminster, in which several departments had abdicated responsibility for resolving the matter.

The government appeared to be “quite happy for this issue to be forgotten and swept under the carpet,” said one signatory to the letter.

