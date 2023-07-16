India, UAE agree to settle trade in local currencies  

Emirates signs football partnership in Saudi Arabia to become main sponsor of King Salman Cup 2023

JEDDAH: Emirates has signed a new sponsorship deal making it the official airline sponsor of the King Salman Club Cup 2023.

The official announcement was made on Sunday in Jeddah with the attendance of Jabr Al-Azeeby, vice president, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, and Dr. Raja Allah Al-Sulami, secretary-general of the Arab Football Federation.

The new sponsorship is in line with the airline’s efforts to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions to become a global center for professional sport. The deal also underscores the airline’s commitment to connect with the fanbase of the 16 top-tier regional clubs from across the Arab World competing in the high-profile tournament. The announcement was revealed on Sunday at a press conference in Jeddah.

Al-Sulami welcomed Emirates as the official sponsor of the King Salman Club Cup 2023 and described it as a very positive step for Emirates to sponsor one of the most important events the Arab Football Federation is organizing.

“(Welcome) having a major sponsor like Emirates sign on to the King Salman Club Cup 2023 and I am sure it will be a successful addition to the championship,” he said.

Jabr Al-Azeeby, vice president, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, said of the new partnership: “Emirates is one of the biggest names in sports and is heavily involved in the sport of football, helping fans get closer to the action, and engaging in ways that go far beyond logo recognition. We’re committed to engaging with fans across new football frontiers by supporting the King Salman Cup 2023. We’re also incredibly proud to play a role in supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision to become a global powerhouse for professional sports. It’s already a driving force on the global stage across a gamut of sports, and the tournament is part of wider efforts to expand sports further in Saudi. Over the next few weeks of the tournament, we hope to build unique opportunities and experiences with a rich mix of top-tier clubs across the Arab World.”

The sponsorship deal gives Emirates extensive in-stadium brand visibility across a number of touchpoints and on-site advertising at the King Salman Cup. The tournament starts on July 27 and will run until Aug. 12, taking place across stadiums in Abha, Albaha and Taif. The airline will also receive on-site promotional opportunities and hospitality rights. Additionally, Emirates will benefit from digital rights on the tournament channels, and will also lead the trophy presentation during the final match.

The King Salman Cup 2023, now in its 30th season, is the Arab World’s official club championship organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations. As part of the tournament, 16 clubs at the top of their leagues from across the GCC and North Africa will face off in 31 matches for the ultimate title of champions.

The final match will be played in Taif at the King Fahed Stadium. A total of $10 million will be awarded during the tournament. Well-known clubs in the Kingdom, including Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr, will compete in addition to Al-Zamalek, Al-Wihda, Kuwait Club, Al-Rajaa (reigning champions), Shabab Bluzad and others from across the region.

Football remains one of the most celebrated sports within Emirates’ sponsorship portfolio. This is demonstrated through partnerships with some of the biggest names in club football, and some of the most significant tournaments.

The airline is a shirt sponsor of leading European and international clubs such as AC Milan, Real Madrid, Benfica SL, Arsenal FC and Olympic Lyonnaise. The airline is also the title sponsor of the Emirates FA Cup. Emirates recently signed a sponsorship deal with Etoile Sportive du Sahel, one of the most decorated football and basketball sports clubs in Tunisia. It also supports the Arabian Pro-League in the UAE and the Asian Football Confederation.