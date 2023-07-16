India, UAE agree to settle trade in local currencies  

NEW DELHI: India has signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates that will allow it to settle trade in rupees instead of dollars, boosting India’s efforts to cut transaction costs by eliminating dollar conversions.
During a visit by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE on Saturday, the two countries also agreed to set up a real-time payment link to facilitate easier cross-border money transfers.
The two agreements will enable “seamless cross-border transactions and payments, and foster greater economic cooperation,” said a statement from the Reserve Bank of India on Saturday.
India, the world’s third biggest oil importer and consumer and whose central bank last year announced a framework for settling global trade in rupees, currently pays for UAE oil in dollars.
Bilateral trade between the two countries was $84.5 billion in the year from April 2022 to March 2023.
An official with knowledge of the details of the agreement said India could make its first rupee payment for UAE oil to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), Reuters reported on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India said the two central banks agreed to link India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and UAE’s Instant Payment Platform (IPP).
Such arrangements, which are a growing trend in Asia, typically lower the cost of payments.
Modi landed in Abu Dhabi earlier on Saturday for a one-day visit and met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Security officials urge residents to avoid parading around the streets with firearms
Troops deployed to enforce the restriction at city entrances and streets
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Local security authorities in Yemen’s eastern province of Al-Mahra and the southern province of Lahj have outlawed the carrying of firearms on the street in an effort to stem rising rates of crime and lawlessness.
Mohammed Ali Yasser, the governor of Al-Mahra, launched a security operation on Sunday to ban the carrying of firearms in public and prohibit the use of weapons during weddings in the province’s capital and other locations.
Local security officials urged people in the province to obey the restriction and avoid parading around the streets with firearms, while security troops were deployed to enforce the ban at city entrances and streets.
The crackdown on firearms in Al-Mahra followed a similar operation by security forces in the province of Lahj to curb the proliferation of unlicensed weapons and put an end to fatal shootings and other crimes attributed to the uncontrolled possession of firearms.
Security and military personnel, as well as combatants returning home from the battlefield, will be prohibited from carrying firearms in public the province’s capital, Huta, and other cities in Lahj.
This comes as security officials in Yemen’s interim capital, Aden, confirmed the seizure of dozens of AK47 assault weapons during the drive to impose the ban on carrying weaponry.
Clashes between armed men are a frequent occurrence in Aden, Lahj and other Yemeni cities, where shops openly sell various types of guns and ammunition.
Despite adopting legislation and cracking down on weapons sales across the country, successive Yemeni governments have failed to disarm the mostly tribal Yemeni population for almost three decades. It has long been assumed that every Yemeni home possesses more than one firearm.
Critics maintain that security crackdowns on carrying weapons are typically short-lived and designed to assuage public outrage over the killing of civilians.
In Lahj, critics say that the security forces have announced a ban on weapons in various provinces at least three times since the beginning of 2016, following the retaking of Huta and neighboring areas from Al-Qaeda.
Meanwhile, local officials and media said a mother and her son were killed in an area between Taiz and Lahj by Houthi shelling.
The Houthis launched a barrage of mortar rounds at a village in Hayfan, north of Lahj, over the weekend. One of the shells ripped through Mukhtar Al-Roba’s home, killing his wife and son as they ate supper.
Emirates signs football partnership in Saudi Arabia to become main sponsor of King Salman Cup 2023
The King Salman Cup 2023, now in its 30th season, is the Arab World’s official club championship organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: Emirates has signed a new sponsorship deal making it the official airline sponsor of the King Salman Club Cup 2023.
The official announcement was made on Sunday in Jeddah with the attendance of Jabr Al-Azeeby, vice president, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, and Dr. Raja Allah Al-Sulami, secretary-general of the Arab Football Federation.
The new sponsorship is in line with the airline’s efforts to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions to become a global center for professional sport. The deal also underscores the airline’s commitment to connect with the fanbase of the 16 top-tier regional clubs from across the Arab World competing in the high-profile tournament. The announcement was revealed on Sunday at a press conference in Jeddah.
Al-Sulami welcomed Emirates as the official sponsor of the King Salman Club Cup 2023 and described it as a very positive step for Emirates to sponsor one of the most important events the Arab Football Federation is organizing.
“(Welcome) having a major sponsor like Emirates sign on to the King Salman Club Cup 2023 and I am sure it will be a successful addition to the championship,” he said.
Jabr Al-Azeeby, vice president, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, said of the new partnership: “Emirates is one of the biggest names in sports and is heavily involved in the sport of football, helping fans get closer to the action, and engaging in ways that go far beyond logo recognition. We’re committed to engaging with fans across new football frontiers by supporting the King Salman Cup 2023. We’re also incredibly proud to play a role in supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision to become a global powerhouse for professional sports. It’s already a driving force on the global stage across a gamut of sports, and the tournament is part of wider efforts to expand sports further in Saudi. Over the next few weeks of the tournament, we hope to build unique opportunities and experiences with a rich mix of top-tier clubs across the Arab World.”
The sponsorship deal gives Emirates extensive in-stadium brand visibility across a number of touchpoints and on-site advertising at the King Salman Cup. The tournament starts on July 27 and will run until Aug. 12, taking place across stadiums in Abha, Albaha and Taif. The airline will also receive on-site promotional opportunities and hospitality rights. Additionally, Emirates will benefit from digital rights on the tournament channels, and will also lead the trophy presentation during the final match.
The King Salman Cup 2023, now in its 30th season, is the Arab World’s official club championship organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations. As part of the tournament, 16 clubs at the top of their leagues from across the GCC and North Africa will face off in 31 matches for the ultimate title of champions.
The final match will be played in Taif at the King Fahed Stadium. A total of $10 million will be awarded during the tournament. Well-known clubs in the Kingdom, including Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr, will compete in addition to Al-Zamalek, Al-Wihda, Kuwait Club, Al-Rajaa (reigning champions), Shabab Bluzad and others from across the region.
Football remains one of the most celebrated sports within Emirates’ sponsorship portfolio. This is demonstrated through partnerships with some of the biggest names in club football, and some of the most significant tournaments.
The airline is a shirt sponsor of leading European and international clubs such as AC Milan, Real Madrid, Benfica SL, Arsenal FC and Olympic Lyonnaise. The airline is also the title sponsor of the Emirates FA Cup. Emirates recently signed a sponsorship deal with Etoile Sportive du Sahel, one of the most decorated football and basketball sports clubs in Tunisia. It also supports the Arabian Pro-League in the UAE and the Asian Football Confederation.
Saudi commission discusses challenges of art, literary magazines
The meeting was part of periodic sessions organized by the commission aimed at consolidating communication with specialists
Arab News
RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission recently organized a virtual meeting to discuss the challenges facing literary magazines.
Held in the presence of magazine editors, specialists and interested parties, the meeting, titled “Supporting Art and Literature Magazines,” began with a presentation led by the commission’s CEO Mohammed Hasan Alwan. It was about a program aimed at the necessity of digital transformation and publishing, and building a sustainable business model.
“We believe in our ability to produce purposeful and creative magazines,” Alwan said. “This meeting is considered a starting point for forming appropriate support packages and innovative methods to encourage specialists and those working in the field, and to help them overcome obstacles ahead of them.”
The professionals in attendance expressed their concerns and the challenges of owning and running a magazine. Issues raised included high cost versus low profit, difficulty in issuing a publishing license, delay in license processing, lack of professional printing presses and sales channels, and difficulty in reaching a wide range of readers.
Those attending shared their opinions and highlighted the importance of providing a new and innovative approach to drive vitality in the field, and the need for supportive initiatives for literary magazines.
The meeting was part of periodic sessions organized by the commission aimed at consolidating communication with specialists and providing a space for them to express their views.
The sessions are also set to provide space for magazine editors, specialists and those interested in the sector to present their proposals, and to be listened to. This can greatly contribute to the development of the art and literature magazine sector and to participate in its growth and improvement.
Actor, singer and style icon Jane Birkin dies in Paris at age 76
Star was known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg.
AP
PARIS: Actor and singer Jane Birkin, who made France her home and charmed the country with her English grace, natural style and social activism, has died at age 76.
The London-born star and fashion icon was known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Their songs notably included the steamy “Je t’aime moi non plus" ("I Love You, Me Neither"). Birkin's ethereal, British-accented singing voice interlaced with his gruff baritone in the 1969 duet that helped make her famous and was forbidden in Italy after being denounced in the Vatican newspaper.
The style Birkin displayed in the 1960s and early 1970s — long hair with bangs, jeans paired with white tops, knit mini dresses and basket bags — still epitomizes the height of French chic for many women around the world.
Birkin was also synonymous with a Hermes bag that bore her name. Created by the Paris fashion house in 1984 in her honor, the Birkin bag became one of the world’s most exclusive luxury items, with a stratospheric price tag and years-long waiting list to buy it.
via @nytimes // Learned of the Gainsbourgs from my pal ,American bad boy,Warren Zevon who loved Seirge’jour de vie and that included Jane Birkin and her “jour”. Truly an icon yet qan iconoclast. To paraphrase Frank, She did it her way. Bon Voyage. https://t.co/FLWNfnNt90
In her adopted France, Birkin was also celebrated for her political activism and campaigning for Amnesty International, Myanmar’s pro-democracy movement, the fight against AIDS and other causes.
“You can always do something,” Birkin said in 2001, drumming up support for an Amnesty campaign against torture. “You can say, ‘I am not OK with that.’”
She joined five monks on a march through the Cannes Film Festival in 2008 to demand that Myanmar let foreign aid workers into the country to help cyclone victims.
In 2022, she joined other screen and music stars in France in chopping off locks of their hair in support of protesters in Iran. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Birkin's daughter with Gainsbourg and also an actor in her own right, cut off a snippet of her mother's hair for the “HairForFreedom” campaign as Iran was engulfed by anti-government protests.
French President Emmanuel Macron hailed Birkin as a “complete artist,” noting that her soft voice went hand-in-hand with her “ardent” activism.
“Jane Birkin was a French icon because she was the incarnation of freedom, sang the most beautiful words of our language," he tweeted.
French media reported that Birkin was found dead at her Paris home. The French Culture Ministry tweeted that Birkin died Sunday. It hailed her as a “timeless Francophone icon.”
Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak called Birkin “the most French British person" and “the emblem for a whole epoch who never went out of fashion."
Birkin's early movie credits included “Blow-Up” in 1966, credited with helping introduce French audiences to her "Swinging Sixties" style and beauty.
Birkin and Gainsbourg met two years later. She remained his muse even after the couple separated in 1980.
Jane Birkin, who has just died at 76, was never precious about her eponymous Hermès bags. She would use one at a time and then auction it off for charity.
For use of her name, she made Hermès donate money to charity every year.
She also had a daughter, Kate, with James Bond composer John Barry. Kate Barry died in 2013 at age 46. Birkin had her third daughter, singer and model Lou Doillon, with French director Jacques Doillon.
Birkin suffered from health issues in recent years that kept her from performing and her public appearances became sparse.
French broadcaster BFMTV said Birkin suffered a mild stroke in 2021, forcing her to cancel shows that year. She canceled her shows again in March due to a broken shoulder blade.
A return to performing was put off in May, with the singer saying she needed a bit more time and promising her fans she would see them again come the fall.
Production resumes at key Libya oil fields days after protests
Libya's oil ministry made no mention of the cause of closure in its brief Facebook statement
AFP
TRIPOLI: Oil production has resumed at two major Libyan oil fields, the oil ministry said Sunday, after a brief shutdown by demonstrators protesting the arrest of a former minister.
“Operations have resumed in the Al-Sharara and Al-Fil oil fields... after they were suspended” Thursday, said the ministry, part of the UN-brokered Government of National Unity based in Tripoli.
The ministry made no mention of the cause of closure in its brief Facebook statement.
Former finance minister Faraj Abderrahmane Boumtari was among a number of people targeted in what the United Nations has described as a campaign of “continued abductions, arbitrary arrests, and disappearances.”
He was arrested and taken to an unknown location on Wednesday upon his arrival at Mitiga international airport in Tripoli by internal security agents.
Members of his Zouaya tribe on Thursday threatened to block oil terminals in the east if he was not released.
Boumtari was released Saturday upon an order from the prosecutor general, local media reported.
Libya sits on Africa’s largest oil reserves but production has been frequently disrupted during over a decade of chaos since a NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and killing of former dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Both Al-Sharara, which provides a quarter of Libya’s daily oil output, and Al-Fil have seen frequent interruptions amid clashes between groups loyal to the Tripoli-based GNU and those backed by a rival government in the east.