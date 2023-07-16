You are here

Jordan, Ukraine discuss boosting cooperation

Jordan, Ukraine discuss boosting cooperation
Jordan’s deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament and the Ukrainian Ambassador to Jordan. (Petra)
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Jordan, Ukraine discuss boosting cooperation

Jordan, Ukraine discuss boosting cooperation
  • Razzouk noted the large number of Jordanian students pursuing education in Ukraine
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Wael Razzouk, Jordan’s deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament, called for increased trade and cooperation on education and tourism between Jordan and Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Jordan Myroslava Shcherbatyuk, Jordan News Agency reported on Sunday. 

Razzouk cited the strong relations between the two countries, noting that a large number of Jordanian students are pursuing education in Ukraine. He also expressed hope for an end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Shcherbatyuk likewise highlighted the importance of stronger cooperation in the same fields in order to strengthen bilateral ties. She pointed out the scholarships available to Jordanians to study in Ukraine, highlighting the depth of relations between the two nations.

Razzouk presented the Ukrainian ambassador with a commemorative shield at the end of the meeting to convey his appreciation for her efforts.
 

Libya border guards rescue migrants in desert near Tunisia

Libya border guards rescue migrants in desert near Tunisia
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Libya border guards rescue migrants in desert near Tunisia

Libya border guards rescue migrants in desert near Tunisia
  • The group were in an uninhabited area close to Al-Assah, a town near the Tunisia-Libya border, nearly 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of Tripoli
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

AL-ASSAH, Libya: Libyan border guards have rescued dozens of migrants who have been left in the desert by Tunisian authorities without water and food, and their numbers are “rising,” an officer said Sunday.
Hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan African countries were forcibly taken to desert and hostile areas bordering Libya and Algeria after racial unrest in early July in Sfax, Tunisia’s second-largest city.
An AFP team at the Libyan-Tunisian border saw migrants who were visibly exhausted and dehydrated, sitting or lying on the sand and using shrubs to try and shield themselves from the scorching summer heat that topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
The group were in an uninhabited area close to Al-Assah, a town near the Tunisia-Libya border, nearly 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of Tripoli.
“The number of migrants keep rising every day,” said Mohamad Abou Snenah of the border patrol unit, telling AFP they have rescued “50 to 70 migrants.”
“We offer them medical attention, first aid, considering the journey they have made through the desert.”
At a reception center, AFP correspondents saw a group of women and children, including toddlers, lying on mattresses and eating yogurt.
Ivorian migrant Abou Kouni, who arrived in Tunisia seven years ago, said he was apprehended on the street last week and put on a truck along with his wife.
He told AFP he was “hit” in the torso and back and that policemen had threatened to kill him.
Tunisia police, according to Abou Kouni, “said they are going to throw us in Libya” and told him: “We don’t need you in Tunisia.”

In a video posted online, one officer can be heard saying: “Do you see them? It’s sad. They are being expelled from Tunisia to Libya.”
The video also shows a migrant rescued from the border area on Saturday, saying that “Tunisian police deported us to Libya.”
Ibrahim, a Congolese migrant who used to live in the Tunisian city of Zarzis, told AFP he was stopped on the street on his way back from work.
“They dropped us in the desert,” he said. “We’ve been in the desert for many days. We saw a shepherd who gave us bread and water.”
Hundreds of migrants fled or were forced out of Tunisia’s Sfax after racial tensions flared following the July 3 killing of a Tunisian man in an altercation between locals and migrants.
The port of Sfax is a departure point for many migrants from impoverished and violence-torn countries seeking a better life in Europe by making a perilous Mediterranean crossing, often in makeshift boats.
In Libya, human traffickers have long profited from the chaos since the 2011 overthrow of strongman Muammar Qaddafi, and the country has faced accusations over migrant abuse.
Tunisian rights groups said on Friday that between 100 and 150 migrants, including women and children, were still stuck on the border with Libya.
The Tunisian Red Crescent said it has provided shelter to more than 600 migrants who had been taken after July 3 to the militarised zone of Ras Jedir north of Al-Assah on the Mediterranean coast.
In Tunisia’s west, near the Algerian border, about 165 migrants abandoned near the border with Algeria had been picked up, the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) said on Friday, without specifying by whom or where they were taken.

 

El-Sisi highlights development challenges of African continent at Nairobi summit

El-Sisi highlights development challenges of African continent at Nairobi summit
Updated 3 min 18 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

El-Sisi highlights development challenges of African continent at Nairobi summit

El-Sisi highlights development challenges of African continent at Nairobi summit
Updated 3 min 18 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt assumes the chairmanship of the steering committee of the African Union Development Agency, or AUDA-NEPAD, amid “very critical conditions,” President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Sunday.

It “coincides with tangible changes at the regional and international levels and on the political and economic fronts, necessitating our concerted efforts to counter the challenges facing our peoples and affecting our ability to continue on the path of development for our African countries,” said the Egyptian president.

El-Sisi arrived in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Saurday to participate in the work of the African Union’s fifth mid-year coordination meeting.

His remarks on Sunday came during his speech on the “NEPAD Transforming Africa” session.

El-Sisi added: “I was honored, upon your confidence, to assume the chairmanship of the steering committee of the heads of state and government of the African Union Development Agency for the period 2023-2024.”

The Egyptian president said that Cairo had set specific targets for its NEPAD chairmanship based on boosting the rates of economic integration and proposing solutions to address the existing challenges.

El-Sisi outlined Egypt’s main priorities during its NEPAD chairmanship over the next two years.

He also spoke at the “Africa Blue Economy Strategy” Session.

El-Sisi said: “Our summit comes at a time when the world is witnessing tireless efforts to deal with the current and expected effects of multiple crises, given their impact on the ability of developing countries, especially African countries, to achieve development for our societies and to maintain the growth that was achieved.”

He said that Egypt hosted the World Climate Summit COP27 out of its keenness to participate effectively in formulating and facilitating the international effort to address climate change and to confirm the commitment of the African continent to advancing the climate action agenda.

The president said: “Our African continent is among the most affected as a result of climate change and its impact that varies between threats to coastal areas, an increase in drought and desertification, and scarcity of water resources.

“This calls for looking for innovative ways to deal with it, given its centrality to the stability of societies and the achievement of sustainable development,” he added.

During his speech, he outlined Egypt’s vision with regard to the aspects that should be the focus of “our efforts in the coming period.”

Ahmed Fahmy, spokesman for the presidency, confirmed on Saturday that the meeting in Nairobi enjoyed a special status as the summit was created during the Egyptian presidency of the African Union in 2019.

Fahmy highlighted Egyptian efforts to develop the mechanisms of the AU’s work.

He said that Egypt had proposed holding the coordination summit to achieve a specific goal represented in pursuing economic integration of the African region.

Palestinian Authority slams Israeli settler attacks

Palestinian Authority slams Israeli settler attacks
Updated 38 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Palestinian Authority slams Israeli settler attacks

Palestinian Authority slams Israeli settler attacks
  • Israel’s policy is to use brute force to perpetuate its occupation of Palestinian land, ministry says
Updated 38 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RAMALLAH: Settler violence and terrorism are in accordance with the Israeli government’s anti-peace stance, and aim to sabotage the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said on Sunday. 
The ministry added that Israel’s policy is to use brute force to perpetuate its occupation of Palestinian land, the Palestinian News & Information Agency reported.
The ministry highlighted the intensifying expansion of settlement construction, and condemned recent settler attacks in Masafer Yatta, As-Samu, Nahalin, and Bedouin settlements in the Jordan Valley.
The ministry demanded an end to the Palestinian people’s plight, and called for international action to end the occupation.
 

EU, Tunisia sign 'strategic' deal on migration, economy

EU and Tunisia signed on Sunday a MoU for a “strategic and comprehensive partnership” on irregular migration, development.
EU and Tunisia signed on Sunday a MoU for a “strategic and comprehensive partnership” on irregular migration, development.
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

EU, Tunisia sign ‘strategic’ deal on migration, economy

EU and Tunisia signed on Sunday a MoU for a “strategic and comprehensive partnership” on irregular migration, development.
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the accord that aims to “invest in shared prosperity”
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

TUNIS: The European Union and Tunisia on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding for a “strategic and comprehensive partnership” on irregular migration, economic development and renewable energy.
Speaking at the Tunisian presidential palace, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the accord that aims to “invest in shared prosperity.”
She was accompanied by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Dutch premier Mark Rutte, who were all in Tunisia last month for talks on the accord.
“We need an effective cooperation, more than ever” on migration, von der Leyen said, announcing greater cooperation against “networks of smugglers and traffickers” and in search and rescue operations.
The EU has sought ways to support Tunisia in a bid to stem the flow of migrants attempting perilous sea journeys from the North African country in hopes of reaching Europe.
Meloni welcomed “a new and important step to deal with the migration crisis,” and invited Tunisia’s President Kais Saied to an international conference on migration on July 23.
Rutte said both the European Union and “the Tunisian people” stand to benefit from the agreement, noting that the EU is Tunisia’s biggest trading partner.
In June, von der Leyen had offered Tunisia 105 million euros to support measure to curb irregular migration, 150 million euros in immediate support and 900 million euros in long-term aid.
But the money would be contingent on approval of the nearly $2 billion loan currently under negotiation with the International Monetary Fund.
Von der Leyen said the EU remains “ready to support Tunisia” and provide the funds “as soon as the necessary conditions are met.”

Two Yemeni provinces ban gun carrying in cities

Local security officials urged people in the province to obey the restriction and avoid parading around the streets with guns.
Local security officials urged people in the province to obey the restriction and avoid parading around the streets with guns.
Updated 16 July 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Two Yemeni provinces ban gun carrying in cities

Local security officials urged people in the province to obey the restriction and avoid parading around the streets with guns.
  • Security officials urge residents to avoid parading around the streets with firearms
  • Troops deployed to enforce the restriction at city entrances and streets
Updated 16 July 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Local security authorities in Yemen’s eastern province of Al-Mahra and the southern province of Lahj have outlawed the carrying of firearms on the street in an effort to stem rising rates of crime and lawlessness. 

Mohammed Ali Yasser, the governor of Al-Mahra, launched a security operation on Sunday to ban the carrying of firearms in public and prohibit the use of weapons during weddings in the province’s capital and other locations.

Local security officials urged people in the province to obey the restriction and avoid parading around the streets with firearms, while security troops were deployed to enforce the ban at city entrances and streets.

The crackdown on firearms in Al-Mahra followed a similar operation by security forces in the province of Lahj to curb the proliferation of unlicensed weapons and put an end to fatal shootings and other crimes attributed to the uncontrolled possession of firearms.

Security and military personnel, as well as combatants returning home from the battlefield, will be prohibited from carrying firearms in public the province’s capital, Huta, and other cities in Lahj.

This comes as security officials in Yemen’s interim capital, Aden, confirmed the seizure of dozens of AK47 assault weapons during the drive to impose the ban on carrying weaponry.

Clashes between armed men are a frequent occurrence in Aden, Lahj and other Yemeni cities, where shops openly sell various types of guns and ammunition.

Despite adopting legislation and cracking down on weapons sales across the country, successive Yemeni governments have failed to disarm the mostly tribal Yemeni population for almost three decades. It has long been assumed that every Yemeni home possesses more than one firearm. 

Critics maintain that security crackdowns on carrying weapons are typically short-lived and designed to assuage public outrage over the killing of civilians.

In Lahj, critics say that the security forces have announced a ban on weapons in various provinces at least three times since the beginning of 2016, following the retaking of Huta and neighboring areas from Al-Qaeda. 

Meanwhile, local officials and media said a mother and her son were killed in an area between Taiz and Lahj by Houthi shelling.

The Houthis launched a barrage of mortar rounds at a village in Hayfan, north of Lahj, over the weekend. One of the shells ripped through Mukhtar Al-Roba’s home, killing his wife and son as they ate supper. 

