Tour de France teams ask fans to behave better after mass pileup in 15th stage

Jumbo-Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey cycles in the final ascent of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains in the last kilometers of the 15th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, in the French Alps, on July 16, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 17 July 2023
AP

  • The Danish rider leads Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia by only 10 seconds with the race about to enter its final week
SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC, France: Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard is calling on fans to behave better at cycling’s biggest race after another mass crash marred the 15th stage on Sunday.
“I’d like to tell the spectators to enjoy the race and be there to cheer for us without standing on the road or pouring beers on us,” Vingegaard said. “Please, just enjoy the race.”
The Danish rider leads Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia by only 10 seconds with the race about to enter its final week.
The incident, which involved around two dozen riders, led to appeals from several teams at the Tour.
“Please be careful. So that the party remains a party for the riders, but also for you. You don’t need a cell phone to create mind-blowing memories,” the Cofidis team said amid unverified reports that the spectator who caused the crash was taking a selfie.
The Ineos Grenadiers team said “please give the riders room to race.”
A day after a big pileup forced several riders to abandon, the latest accident occurred after 52 kilometers (32 miles) when a spectator on the side of the road inadvertently touched American rider Sepp Kuss — a key teammate of Vingegaard — and sent him to the ground.
Fans gathering on the sides of roads and in villages as riders pass by is part of the tradition — and charm — of the Tour, but many spectators can take too many risks, including when they run alongside riders in mountain ascents.
Jumbo-Visma said Dylan van Baarle and Nathan van Hooydonck were among those who hit the tarmac on Sunday. Vingegaard was riding close to his teammates but escaped unscathed.
“The team felt pretty good today, although we of course had this crash that affected some of my teammates,” Vingegaard said.
Organizers also asked fans to “pay attention to the riders” after the incident which did not lead to any withdrawals.
Two years ago, a spectator brandishing a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders led to a massive pileup during the opening stage.
Dutch veteran Wout Poels soloed to victory Sunday after the tough trek in the Alps.

  • It is a second major for the Spaniard following his US Open title last year
LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to claim his first Wimbledon title on Sunday, shattering the Serb’s dream of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown.

World No. 1 Alcaraz recovered from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to win 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes on Center Court.

It was a second major for the 20-year-old Spaniard following his US Open title last year as he became Wimbledon’s third youngest men’s champion.

The result will also spark feverish speculation over the start of a generational shift, with 36-year-old Djokovic carrying the torch of the ‘Big Three’ now that Roger Federer is retired and Rafael Nadal is sidelined, perhaps permanently.

Australian Open and French Open champion Djokovic had been bidding to equal Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and match Margaret Court’s all-time mark of 24 Slams.

When he won his first major at the Australian Open in 2008, Alcaraz was still three months shy of his fifth birthday.

Djokovic was playing in his ninth final at Wimbledon and 35th at the majors, while for Alcaraz it was just a second in the Slams following his US Open triumph.

The Serb went into the match not having lost on Center Court since his 2013 final defeat to Andy Murray and he hit with relentless precision in the first set.

Alcaraz, who had been crippled by body cramping in his loss to Djokovic in the French Open semifinal in June, was unable to settle and let a break point slip away in the seven-minute opening game.

Djokovic took advantage and raced into a 5-0 lead on the back of a double break before the Spaniard got on the board.

It was too little, too late as Djokovic claimed the opening set with a smash.

But Alcaraz finally freed himself of his shackles and broke for 2-1 in the second set.

Djokovic hit straight back in the third game before saving a break point in the fourth, coming out on top of a 29-shot rally.

The Serb was hit with a time violation in the tie-break before seeing a set point saved.

Alcaraz needed no second invitation when he carved out and converted a set point to level the contest with a backhand winner.

The marathon set had taken 85 minutes as Djokovic’s run of 15 tie-breaks won in a row at the majors ended.

Alcaraz broke in the opening game of the third set and again after an exhausting 26-minute fifth game, which went to 13 deuces and saw Djokovic save six break points before he cracked on the seventh.

Alcaraz backed it up with a rapid-fire service game which took just two minutes in comparison and broke again against the dispirited defending champion to move two sets to one ahead.

Djokovic argued with umpire Fergus Murphy over his monitoring of the shot clock and did little to endear himself with the crowd by taking a lengthy toilet break before the fourth set.

However, the break worked wonders as the Serb broke twice in the set, levelling the final courtesy of Alcaraz’s seventh double fault of the final.

Djokovic wasted a golden chance to break for 2-0 in the decider with a wild smash and Alcaraz made him pay, breaking for 2-1.

A frustrated Djokovic collected another code violation for destroying his racquet against the net post before he slipped 3-1 down.

Alcaraz was not to be denied and he claimed a famous victory when Djokovic buried a forehand in the net.

  • The King Salman Cup 2023, now in its 30th season, is the Arab World’s official club championship organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations
JEDDAH: Emirates has signed a new sponsorship deal making it the official airline sponsor of the King Salman Club Cup 2023.

The official announcement was made on Sunday in Jeddah with the attendance of Jabr Al-Azeeby, vice president, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, and Dr. Raja Allah Al-Sulami, secretary-general of the Arab Football Federation.

The new sponsorship is in line with the airline’s efforts to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions to become a global center for professional sport. The deal also underscores the airline’s commitment to connect with the fanbase of the 16 top-tier regional clubs from across the Arab World competing in the high-profile tournament. The announcement was revealed on Sunday at a press conference in Jeddah.

Al-Sulami welcomed Emirates as the official sponsor of the King Salman Club Cup 2023 and described it as a very positive step for Emirates to sponsor one of the most important events the Arab Football Federation is organizing.

“(Welcome) having a major sponsor like Emirates sign on to the King Salman Club Cup 2023 and I am sure it will be a successful addition to the championship,” he said.

Jabr Al-Azeeby, vice president, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, said of the new partnership: “Emirates is one of the biggest names in sports and is heavily involved in the sport of football, helping fans get closer to the action, and engaging in ways that go far beyond logo recognition. We’re committed to engaging with fans across new football frontiers by supporting the King Salman Cup 2023. We’re also incredibly proud to play a role in supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision to become a global powerhouse for professional sports. It’s already a driving force on the global stage across a gamut of sports, and the tournament is part of wider efforts to expand sports further in Saudi. Over the next few weeks of the tournament, we hope to build unique opportunities and experiences with a rich mix of top-tier clubs across the Arab World.”

The new sponsorship is in line with the airline’s efforts to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions to become a global center for professional sport. (Supplied)

The sponsorship deal gives Emirates extensive in-stadium brand visibility across a number of touchpoints and on-site advertising at the King Salman Cup. The tournament starts on July 27 and will run until Aug. 12, taking place across stadiums in Abha, Albaha and Taif. The airline will also receive on-site promotional opportunities and hospitality rights. Additionally, Emirates will benefit from digital rights on the tournament channels, and will also lead the trophy presentation during the final match.

The King Salman Cup 2023, now in its 30th season, is the Arab World’s official club championship organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations. As part of the tournament, 16 clubs at the top of their leagues from across the GCC and North Africa will face off in 31 matches for the ultimate title of champions.

The final match will be played in Taif at the King Fahed Stadium. A total of $10 million will be awarded during the tournament. Well-known clubs in the Kingdom, including Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr, will compete in addition to Al-Zamalek, Al-Wihda, Kuwait Club, Al-Rajaa (reigning champions), Shabab Bluzad and others from across the region.

Football remains one of the most celebrated sports within Emirates’ sponsorship portfolio. This is demonstrated through partnerships with some of the biggest names in club football, and some of the most significant tournaments.

The airline is a shirt sponsor of leading European and international clubs such as AC Milan, Real Madrid, Benfica SL, Arsenal FC and Olympic Lyonnaise. The airline is also the title sponsor of the Emirates FA Cup. Emirates recently signed a sponsorship deal with Etoile Sportive du Sahel, one of the most decorated football and basketball sports clubs in Tunisia. It also supports the Arabian Pro-League in the UAE and the Asian Football Confederation.

Saudi Arabia to host 16th Arab Games in 2027

  • Sports minister addresses closing ceremony of the 15th session and praises hosts Algeria
ALGIERS: Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Saudi minister of sports and president of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, welcomed Arab delegations participating in the 16th Arab Games, which will be hosted by the Kingdom in 2027, Saudi Press Agency reported.

In his speech during the closing ceremony of the 15th session, the minister said that this comes under the great support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He praised Algeria for its kind hospitality and generous care in hosting the Arab Games this year.

Saudi teams concluded their participation in the 15th Arab Games in Algeria, achieving 47 medals after taking part in 17 games, including 14 Olympic and three Paralympic games, which breaks the previous record in the 2011 tournament in Doha (45 medals).

GATESHEAD: Eddie Howe has revealed his transfer “frustrations” and admits Newcastle United might have to “get creative” in order to deliver a squad capable of competing on four fronts.

So far this summer, the Magpies have signed just one senior, first-team-ready player, Sandro Tonali, and are looking to add at least another two or three to the ranks before the summer trading window slams shut on Sept. 1.

While Howe has previously admitted his delight at landing Champions League-ready Tonali from AC Milan, he has expressed his squad’s “need” for additions, rather than a managerial want. And Howe has challenged owners PIF to find a way of improving his black and white lot.

Speaking after the Magpies’ 3-2 friendly win over near neighbors Gateshead, Howe said: “I’m patient and understand the parameters we’re working in but I also know the needs we have. For me it’s not a case of we want to do it; we need to do it. And being a coach I want them on the grass available now, so all of those things together.

“I can share that we want to bring players into the football club but they have to be the right ones and they have to be at the right level. We’re working hard to do that. We’ve been working hard all summer. It’s difficult to get good players, as it is with any club, but we’ll keep going.”

Squad depth is going to be key for Howe and Newcastle — and looking at the players at their disposal in Gateshead, it is easy to see why the head coach is keen to add. And for the first time as a United manager, he’s admitted to feeling frustrated with the transfer landscape, with no further deals close.

Howe said: “It’s huge for us this year. With the competitions that we’re in, having three games a week we need to be able to rotate the team but to be able to bring in players who are of equal standard.

“That’s what we’re looking to do but we know we have a lot of work to do to do that. Players are expensive these days. We’re working within FFP guidelines which is very difficult for us. We might need to be creative, but we’re trying to look at every avenue we can to make the club stronger.

“We have a very strict budget that we’re trying to work within. Always with FFP, there are certain things you can be creative on but we don’t have a huge budget to work with.

“At times there have been frustrations and difficult days. You want the end result and the best squad you can. We know the challenges that we face. Through the summer I’ve been through all the emotions. I’m very pleased to get Sandro in but we know we need more.”

While it feels like dark clouds are brewing for Howe and his transfer committee off the pitch, it was not that much better on it as the Magpies returned to action.

Thunder and lightning ripped through the Gateshead International Stadium on a stormy afternoon on Tyneside, but the Magpies narrowly avoided a shock to the system, as they overturned a two-goal, halftime deficit to win out 3-2.

Marcus Dinanga and Stephen Wearne fired Gateshead, colloquially known as Heed by their Geordie followers, into a 2-0 lead, before a second half salvo from Elliot Anderson, Allan Saint-Maximin and youngster Jay Turner-Cooke saw Howe’s Magpies claim victory.

Howe was without six first team players, excluding the Magpies’ international contingent, for the short trip across the River Tyne, with Nick Pope, Joe Willock, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy and Paul Dummett all left out.

It was the same old system — the fluid 4-3-3 — for Howe but some unusual positions, with the likes of lesser-spotted Jamal Lewis playing left wing, youngster Remi Savage given a debut and skipper Kieran Trippier sent to midfield.

This one looked to be a walk in the park for Newcastle in the early stages against their National League, which is England’s fifth tier, opposition.

Sean Longstaff, Matt Ritchie and Lewis all had gilt-edged opportunities to open the scoring, but squandered opportunities to net. Twelve minutes of dominance was then broken when an error on the edge of the area opened the door for Dinanga to slot past Karl Darlow for 1-0.

After a flashy, fast-opening 15, the game quickly drained of intensity and snap, but that did not stop Gateshead pressing home their advantage moments before the break as Wearne jumped on a Dan Burn error to double the lead.

It was far from a smooth first 45 back after a truncated summer for Howe’s men.

A little second-half rejig saw Saint-Maximin put out to the left and Anderson dropped into a central striking role. It was a move that paid dividends within four minutes as the Frenchman teed up the Geordie to reduce the arrears.

And just before the hour mark, Anderson returned the favor by laying one on a plate for Saint-Maximin, who tucked the equalizer into an empty net after another defensive error in increasingly challenging conditions.

A raft of changes for both sides again saw the game lose its spark, with United’s XI, bar for Loris Karius and Burn, having a very under-21s feel.

And it was that youth that won through on the day as Lewis Miley’s smart feet opened up space in the middle and a deft ball into the area was volleyed home by Turner-Cooke for a 3-2 victory.

On the performance itself, Howe added: “It was a really good preseason game. You want to win, of course, and play well, but that was a really good challenge for us. Gateshead were very good, which was no surprise. We were a bit rusty. The players had a really hard week so we were a bit leggy in that first half, but the character was good and it was important we came back and showed the real us.”

  • With Jaime Lozano, their third coach in less than a year, the Mexicans will try to win their ninth Gold Cup title
  • Ten of the players who were with Lozano at the Olympics were included in the Gold Cup roster
MEXICO CITY: The game is not going to be against the rival Mexico expected, but seven and a half months after the country’s worst performance in a World Cup in 44 years, Mexico will seek to restore a bit of its tarnished image when it plays the surprising Panama in the Gold Cup final.

With Jaime Lozano, their third coach in less than a year, the Mexicans will try to win their ninth Gold Cup title on Sunday.

Panama beat the US to advance to its first final since 2013. The country is looking for its first Gold Cup championship.

“Usually, the dream final is the United States against Mexico, but that is not going to happen and it doesn’t matter to me,” said Lozano, who is an interim coach. “For me the goal is the same, if Panama is in the final it is because they did something better than the United States.”

Mexico and Panama recently played for third place in the CONCACAF Nations League and El Tri won 1-0 in what was the last match with Argentine coach Diego Cocca at the helm.

Cocca replaced his countryman Gerardo Martino, who was in charge at the World Cup in Qatar when Mexico failed to qualify for the knockout stage for the first time since 1978. But in the sixth of the seven games he managed, Cocca lost 3-0 to the Americans in the Nations League semifinals and was fired four days later.

That match was cut short in extra time by the referee because of disruptive homophobic chants from Mexico’s fans in Las Vegas.

Lozano, who led Mexico to the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was appointed for the job, but only for the Gold Cup.

Ten of the players who were with Lozano at the Olympics were included in the Gold Cup roster. Seven of them are regular starters.

“They have bought us our idea, not now but from the previous process (Olympics) and I have nothing more to say than thank them for their trust, for the way in which the game plans are executed,” said Lozano. “They decided that they wanted to be the best team in the tournament and bring the Gold Cup back home.”

In route to the final, Mexico beat Honduras 4-0, then Haiti 3-1, lost to Qatar 1-0, beat Costa Rica 2-0 and Jamaica 3-0 in the semifinal.

Although on paper it looks like a dominant tournament, the Mexicans have had long periods during matches in which they have not played well.

That needs to change if the Mexicans hope to leave SoFi Stadium with their fists raised.

“Panama is a team that is clear about what they are playing, they not only attack well but also defend, they have a clear idea of their game and they have worked for a long time to develop it, they are in the final for a reason,” Lozano said.

The Panamanians were in fifth place in the CONCACAF qualifiers for Qatar 2022, one away from the play-off spot that Costa Rica earned and eventually won to qualify for the World Cup.

Despite that failure, the Panamanian Federation re-signed Spaniard coach Thomas Christiansen.

“There has been an important evolution of the team, we have progressed, and it was important to have the trust of the federation because it was a disappointment not to go to the World Cup,” said Christiansen. “I don’t like the word failure because we did a lot of things right in the past, but maybe the fruits are going to come now.”

Panama is in its first final since 2013 and just the third in its history. The other one was in 2005 and in both they lost to the US.

“The football that Panama has been playing has been very good, we have created scoring chances, we have controlled the matches and also we have improved defensively,” Christiansen said. “If we take all those features to the final, why not dream a little?”

