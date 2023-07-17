Model Imaan Hammam promotes cosmetics giant Estee Lauder  

DUBAI: Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam has taken to social media to share new promotional shots for US cosmetics giant Estee Lauder, a brand that she was named global ambassador for in May 2023.

In the trio of images, Hammam poses on a balcony in a summery green dress with black oversized hoop earrings. The model shows off subtle makeup, with natural lip tint and a focus on her lashes.

“Estée Lauder everyday,” she captioned the images.

In May, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her new appointment.

“Beyond thrilled to announce my newest role as a Global Ambassador for @esteelauder,” she wrote to her 1.6 million followers at the time. “It’s truly an honor and a dream to join the Estee Lauder family. I’m so excited to show you all the incredible things we have in store. Stay tuned.”

Her industry peers, US Somali model Halima Aden, French star Cindy Bruna, US model Meghan Roche and US singer Ebony Riley, took to Instagram to congratulate Hammam at the time.

“Congratulations!!” Aden wrote, while Bruna said: “Yesss Congratulations sis!!! (sic)” adding fire and heart emojis.

Hammam previously spoke to the brand about what the appointment means to her.

“This is the most amazing opportunity to represent and empower girls around the world. As a Moroccan-Egyptian woman, I am incredibly honored to take on this role as with such a long-standing brand that promotes diversity and women’s empowerment in the beauty space,” she said.

She added that she takes pride in her heritage, saying: “I grew up as one of six children with a Moroccan mother and an Egyptian father. Growing up in a Western country, my parents made sure that we were proud of our roots and knew how to speak Arabic. They always surrounded me with our heritage at home through music, film and art.”

Hammam is one of the most in-demand models in the industry. She was scouted in Amsterdam’s Centraal Station before making her catwalk debut in 2013 by walking in Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show.

Hammam has appeared on the runway for major fashion houses, such as Burberry, Fendi, Prada, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Balenciaga and Carolina Herrera, to name a few, and starred in international campaigns for DKNY, Celine, Chanel, Versace, Givenchy, Giorgio Armani, Tiffany & Co. and more.