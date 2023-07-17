You are here

Model Imaan Hammam promotes cosmetics giant Estee Lauder  

Model Imaan Hammam promotes cosmetics giant Estee Lauder  
The model shared promotional shots on social media this week. (Instagram)
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Model Imaan Hammam promotes cosmetics giant Estee Lauder  

Model Imaan Hammam promotes cosmetics giant Estee Lauder  
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam has taken to social media to share new promotional shots for US cosmetics giant Estee Lauder, a brand that she was named global ambassador for in May 2023.  

In the trio of images, Hammam poses on a balcony in a summery green dress with black oversized hoop earrings. The model shows off subtle makeup, with natural lip tint and a focus on her lashes.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Estée Lauder everyday,” she captioned the images.  

In May, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her new appointment.  

“Beyond thrilled to announce my newest role as a Global Ambassador for @esteelauder,” she wrote to her 1.6 million followers at the time. “It’s truly an honor and a dream to join the Estee Lauder family. I’m so excited to show you all the incredible things we have in store. Stay tuned.”  

Her industry peers, US Somali model Halima Aden, French star Cindy Bruna, US model Meghan Roche and US singer Ebony Riley, took to Instagram to congratulate Hammam at the time.  

“Congratulations!!” Aden wrote, while Bruna said: “Yesss Congratulations sis!!! (sic)” adding fire and heart emojis.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hammam previously spoke to the brand about what the appointment means to her.  

“This is the most amazing opportunity to represent and empower girls around the world. As a Moroccan-Egyptian woman, I am incredibly honored to take on this role as with such a long-standing brand that promotes diversity and women’s empowerment in the beauty space,” she said.  

She added that she takes pride in her heritage, saying: “I grew up as one of six children with a Moroccan mother and an Egyptian father. Growing up in a Western country, my parents made sure that we were proud of our roots and knew how to speak Arabic. They always surrounded me with our heritage at home through music, film and art.” 

Hammam is one of the most in-demand models in the industry. She was scouted in Amsterdam’s Centraal Station before making her catwalk debut in 2013 by walking in Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show.  

Hammam has appeared on the runway for major fashion houses, such as Burberry, Fendi, Prada, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Balenciaga and Carolina Herrera, to name a few, and starred in international campaigns for DKNY, Celine, Chanel, Versace, Givenchy, Giorgio Armani, Tiffany & Co. and more. 

‘Riyadh Laughs’: Comedy nights come to Boulevard Riyadh City

‘Riyadh Laughs’: Comedy nights come to Boulevard Riyadh City
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

'Riyadh Laughs': Comedy nights come to Boulevard Riyadh City

‘Riyadh Laughs’: Comedy nights come to Boulevard Riyadh City
  • Muvi Cinemas are hosting ‘Riyadh Laughs’ at Boulevard Riyadh City
  • Confirmed acts include Shaker Al-Shareef, Lama Al-Fard, Twab Adly, Ziyad Saleh and Barakat Al-Asiri
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Need a laugh? Head on over to Boulevard Riyadh City, where, until Nov. 11, Muvi Cinemas will be hosting “Riyadh Laughs,” a series of stand-up comedy shows.

Organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, this comedy season promises to deliver laughter and entertainment with a schedule of 50 shows that will take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday starting at 8:15 p.m.

“Riyadh Laughs” will feature a diverse range of local, regional, and international comedic talents, ensuring a delightful experience for all attendees.

Confirmed acts include the renowned Shaker Al-Shareef, Lama Al-Fard, Twab Adly, Ziyad Saleh and Barakat Al-Asiri.

“Amid this summer break in schools and universities, this is an incredible opportunity to witness top-notch comedy performances in the heart of Riyadh,” university student Fahd Al-Siary told Arab News. “I am planning to go with friends and enjoy it. They have brought the laughs to Boulevard Riyadh City, the trendiest district in the Saudi capital.”

Boulevard Riyadh City is the largest entertainment center in the capital, featuring everything from luxury shops to an array of local and international dining options.

To find out further information on dates and lineups for “Riyadh Laughs,” visit https://www.muvicinemas.com, where you can also purchase tickets starting from the affordable price of SR 175 ($46).

Miss Arab USA crowned in Arizona beauty pageant

Miss Arab USA crowned in Arizona beauty pageant
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Miss Arab USA crowned in Arizona beauty pageant

Miss Arab USA crowned in Arizona beauty pageant
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US Jordanian contestant Farah Abu Adeela from the state of Illinois was crowned Miss Arab USA at the beauty pageant’s finale in Arizona over the weekend.

The new Miss Arab USA, who is a model, takes over from 2022’s winner, Moroccan American Marwa Lahlou.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The annual pageant, which returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was held in Arizona this year. Produced by The Arab American Organization (AAO), the pageant is “founded on the basis of advancing the cause of young ladies of Arab descent,” according to its website.

The swimsuit category does not feature in the pageant, with the stated aim of organizers being to “select an honorable Arab young lady to represent our culture in the US and worldwide for one year.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This year’s ceremony featured a performance by dance troupe Zeffa of Phoenix.

Miss Universe Bahrain touches down in Thailand for product launch event

Miss Universe Bahrain touches down in Thailand for product launch event
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Miss Universe Bahrain touches down in Thailand for product launch event

Miss Universe Bahrain touches down in Thailand for product launch event
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Khalifa made an appearance in Thailand this week to show support for the launch of a line of Miss Universe-branded health conscious beverages.

The product line was launched by JKN Global Group, the owner of the Miss Universe Organisation.

The event was held at Icon Siam Mall in Bangkok, Thailand, and was attended by various beauty queens, including the current Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel, who is American, Miss Universe Thailand 2022 Anna Sueangam-iam, Miss Universe India 2022 Divita Rai.

“Sawasdee kha Bangkok! So excited to reunite with our @missuniverse and a dear friend @rbonneynola along with my MU sisters,” Khalifa posted on Instagram.

Born to a Bahraini father and a Russian mother, Abdullah-Khalifa declares herself to be an advocate for education and also seeks to raise awareness about anorexia, which she suffered from.

Abdullah-Khalifa says she was inspired by Russian model Oxana Fedorova, who won the Miss Universe title in 2002.

She was later inspired by Pia Wurtzbach, the Filipino beauty queen. “I remember how she looked beautiful, kind, innocent and at the same time very strong,” she previously told Arab News. “I wondered at that time why there weren’t Arab representatives at the competition.

“At that time, one of the conditions to participate in Miss Universe was to wear a bikini, which, we can say, is not allowed in our culture. That, I think, was the problem,” explained Abdullah-Khalifa.

Reality star Erin Lichy hits New York red carpet in Elie Saab look  

Reality star Erin Lichy hits New York red carpet in Elie Saab look  
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Reality star Erin Lichy hits New York red carpet in Elie Saab look  

Reality star Erin Lichy hits New York red carpet in Elie Saab look  
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Reality TV star Erin Lichy hit the red carpet at the season 14 premiere of “The Real Housewives Of New York City” (RHONY) in New York in a floral gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.  

The lace number with multi-hued floral detailing hailed from Saab’s Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection and was worn by Lichy at an event held at famous New York events space The Rainbow Room. 

Erin is married to Abraham Lichy and the couple celebrated 11 years of marriage in June 2023. She has three children, two boys and a girl, and spoke to Entertainment Tonight about balancing her home life and career, which includes her work as a real estate agent and as the founder of an interior design and renovation company called Homegirl.  

“I try to be there for the important things, like school events and major moments, but most importantly, I have worked on really being present when I'm with the family,” she said, adding” “Sometimes I just have to miss the bedtime routine and I've learned not to beat myself up over it like I used to.” 

Lichy also told Entertainment Tonight that she surprised herself while filming RHONY Season 14 due to the emotions she felt during a conflict with one of her co-stars. 

“I had a conflict with someone, and it was really raw and really emotional, and I didn’t think that I would get to that point, but the reality is, these are friendships and that could have happened (off the show), it just was like so natural, but yet it was filmed,” she recalled. 

Meanwhile, Saab just showcased his latest couture collection at Paris Haute Couture Week in July.  

Saab showed off the label’s haute couture Autumn/Winter 2023-24 collection – dubbed “A Glamor of Yore” – at Le Musee des Arts Decoratifs. On show were intricate textures woven into refined gowns boasting crystal-embellished crepe and velvet dentelle. Jade green jostled with gold embellishments and darker shades on a runway that showed off Saab's penchant for dramatic glamor. Interestingly, hooded gowns made a comeback on the runway — proving some trends from last year may be here to stay.  

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces collab track with Kito

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces collab track with Kito
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces collab track with Kito

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces collab track with Kito
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai and Australian record producer Kito announced their upcoming collaborative track “Sticky” on social media on Saturday.

They posted: “This is getting sticky, out everywhere next Friday, July 21!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kito also took to TikTok to share a snippet from the drum and bass track.

Earlier this year, Zouai went on the much-lauded Play Girl tour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I think it’s time that we party and dance. It’s going to be amazing,” she posted on Instagram when her tour was first announced in November. “I’m so excited to reunite with all my Lo-riders & Playgirls around the world and sing together next year.”

The music sensation’s tour started on March 8 in London. She has since visited cities in the US, France, Canada, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands on a tour that features more than 30 shows.

Zouai, who divides her time between Brooklyn and Los Angeles, might also be coming to the Middle East. After fans asked the star to visit the Arab world, she commented on her post, saying: “I see you Asia, Australia, MENA and South America! Stay tuned.”

“Play Girl,” which features 13 songs, is Zouai’s second album.

After the album’s release in October, the singer was featured on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

She shared a video of herself posing in front of the billboard on social media, saying: “I always said that one day I would be on a billboard in Times Square. Today is that day.

“Manifestation and hard work works,” she added.

Zouai garnered support from her fans, including British hitmaker Dua Lipa, who shared a picture of the album’s cover image on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Lolo’s new album is out! Go streaaaam! So proud of you playgirl.”

Zouai also took to Instagram to celebrate one of her hit songs, “Desert Rose.”

She said on Instagram, referring to the track that celebrates her North African roots: “Five years ago, I released this career-defining song independently. I didn’t realize the impact it would have but I’m so happy that I chose to tell my story.”

The singer, who was born Laureen Zouai in France to a French mother and an Algerian father and relocated to San Francisco with her family when she was three months old, wrote the song as a love letter to her Algerian family.

