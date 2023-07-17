Turkish president received by Saudi Crown Prince in Jeddah

RIYADH: Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Jeddah on Monday on the first leg of a three-state Gulf tour with business and investment at the top of the agenda.
The Turkish president is leading a massive delegation of government ministers and officials, and about 200 business leaders, investors and company owners.
He was received on Monday evening by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and met with several Saudi ministers and officials.
His visit to Saudi Arabia will be followed by trips to the UAE and Qatar, with business forums taking place in all three countries. “Our primary agenda will be joint investment and commercial activities with these countries,” Erdogan said.
Trade between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia amounted to $6.5 billion last year and reached $3.4 billion in the first half of this year. Turkiye’s trade with all the Gulf states has shot up from $1.6 billion to about $22 billion in the past 20 years. “With business forums to be organized, we will look for ways to move this figure much further,” Erdogan said.
“Turkiye will have serious investment opportunities in the defense industry, infrastructure and superstructure investments in the three countries. In addition, these countries will have the opportunity to purchase certain assets from Turkiye.”
The visit is expected to result in several agreements across sectors including energy, pharmaceuticals, technology, food, logistics, agriculture, and petrochemicals.
Turkiye’s urgent need to attract foreign direct investment and boost its international currency reserves is closely tied to this visit. Erdogan has turned to investors in the Gulf in search of external resources before November, when Ankara faces several debt repayments.
Prof. Aylin Unver Noi from Halic University in Istanbul said factors such as the Abraham Accords, the change in the US administration, the 2021 AlUla agreement, the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the earthquakes in southeastern Turkiye had all contributed to the recent improvementin relations.
“Exploring new economic partnerships is an important determinant factor of this new foreign policy approach,” she told Arab News. “Last month, Aramco met 80 Turkish contractors to discuss $50 billion worth of potential projects in Saudi Arabia.”
Hakan Akbas of the commercial diplomacy firm Albright Stonebridge said Erdogan had prioritized rebuilding relations with Turkiye’s regional neighbors to attract much needed economic support for the economy beforecrucial elections in May.
“As a result of Erdogan’s visit, bilateral trade and Saudi tourism flows to Turkiye will increase. There will also be new deals for military and defense equipment procurement as the Saudi government will want to diversify suppliers beyond the US,” Akbas said.
Inspirational Saudi women offer sage advice to recent graduates entering the workforce
‘Vision 2030 has turned everything around,’ says Saudi motor sports pioneer Reema Juffali
Updated 13 min 11 sec ago
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Saudi women have time and again defied all odds with tenacity, carving niches for themselves across different fields since the country’s establishment.
From Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman, adviser to her brother King Abdulaziz, to Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi woman to go to space, to Mishaal Ashemimry, the first female aerospace engineer in the Gulf Cooperation Council — the list is impressive and growing.
Some inspiring and resilient Saudi women spoke to Arab News to share their thoughts and offer sage advice to young Saudi graduates who are all set to enter the workforce.
“Take a chance and believe in yourself,” said Reema Juffali, the first Saudi female professional racing driver to win an international motor race.
With the driving ban in the Kingdom lifted in 2018, a realm of possibilities for women was unveiled, but with change came great uncertainty.
Juffali, who earned a spot on BBC’s 100 Women list of inspiring and influential women around the world last year, said: “The challenges have been more to do with self-belief, especially when things seemed to be not going my way. I’ve had to remind myself to be patient and trust the process to achieve my long-term goals.”
Women across the country are entering male-dominated fields and “intimidation is there when you’re around people who’ve been doing this for so many years.”
Women were first allowed into government spaces in 2011 following a royal decree by King Abdullah, who appointed 30 women to the Shoura Council.
“Vision 2030 has turned everything around. It’s not just opened new doors, but new horizons. Women in particular have now taken up jobs that they hadn’t had the opportunity to explore in the past,” Juffali said.
In the corporate world, PwC’s Middle East Chief Operating Officer Hawazen Al-Hassoun has made it her mission to create a work environment pillared by inclusion and diversity.
“This means creating an environment where employees have equal opportunities for career development and even equal pay in a culture that fosters respect to all,” Al-Hassoun told Arab News.
As the first woman to take up the position, she oversees all internal services for more than 2,000 employees in six offices around the Kingdom and focuses on implementing operational excellence, driving business process efficiency, and executing on strategic goals.
Bringing Vision 2030 to life, this year the regional headquarters welcomed 190 new graduates, all Saudi nationals — 50 percent of whom were women. They have also launched an on-the-job training program in AlUla that leverages the global consultancy’s collective industry expertise and aims to provide hands-on professional experience to fresh Saudi graduates.
Al-Hassoun, who grew up in a family that values equal opportunities, feels that “gender bias is still an issue. However, by speaking up and seeking out support, women can overcome these challenges and achieve success in their careers.”
The world needs more female leaders who contribute their skills and vision to the table. Ultimately, the path to success is never a straight line. Each one of us has their own unique journey. But always remember, don’t give up on your dreams.
Hawazen Al-Hassoun, PwC’s Middle East COO
According to a report published by the firm, 40 percent of working-age women within Saudi Arabia and GCC countries are employed, and fewer than 20 percent of all senior managers are females.
The type of cultural shift that would see more women in leadership positions involves a number of considerations. It is a transitional change, Al-Hassoun says, which will also require an agenda for diversity to be pushed more broadly across the workforce.
Women face a number of barriers that vary from managing work-life commitments to accessing training and development. There is also a lack of career opportunities and advancement.
“Businesses need to embed diversity strategies for the entire career lifecycle, setting diversity key performance indicators to ensure fair assessments for women and reinforcing supportive workplace cultures. It’s also a critical step for employers to effectively attract, recruit, and retain talented young women,” Al-Hassoun said.
She suggests that businesses take steps like providing top mentorship and sponsorship, peer support groups, access to female leaders and role models, flexible work hours and paid leave, and equitable compensation processes.
Al-Hassoun said: “I want young women to understand the opportunities and career paths that are currently available to them. It is important with the consistent changes that are circling the Kingdom for young women to be aware and educated on what they are able to achieve and obtain.”
To young graduates, she emphasized the uniqueness of their individual perspectives: “The world needs more female leaders who contribute their skills and vision to the table. Ultimately, the path to success is never a straight line. Each one of us has their own unique journey. But always remember, don’t give up on your dreams.”
Many of the female change-makers were first and foremost driven by passion. For filmmaker Hajar Al-Naim, co-founder and executive producer at production house MTHEC and cofounder of Studio Production Training, her hope was to change lives.
As a student abroad at Loyola Marymount University, before the Kingdom established the Film Commission under the Ministry of Culture, it was clear that talents at home were lacking proper training.
“It wasn’t easy for a lot of guys to learn about filmmaking, so it was extra hard for me to learn about that in Saudi Arabia … That experience that I had in Los Angeles, I wanted to give it back to our talents in Saudi Arabia,” she told Arab News.
SPT, backed by the Saudi Cultural Fund, has recently launched The Studio program, which seeks to educate talent and provide fellow filmmakers with support throughout the production process.
Similarly, Saudi scuba instructor Nouf Al-Osaimi saw the discrepancy in the water sports industry.
Al-Osaimi first dived into the Red Sea in 2008 and instantly became mesmerized by its beauty and the richness of life teeming there. She began exploring the field and gained more experience, becoming an open-water diver and advancing to rescue and dive master.
In 2011, she graduated from the UK with a degree in tourism management.
“We didn’t even have tourism in Saudi Arabia at the time,” she told Arab News. “I do what I love and what makes me fulfilled. I don’t do things for the community, or society, or anyone — I do it for myself. When you do things for yourself, you go to places that you’ve never thought of.”
While she was working in Egypt after graduation, she said she was not taken seriously by her colleagues. “But I believed it was for me, which is why I pushed (for it),” Al-Osaimi said.
“The first challenge was that I wasn’t able to go on a boat without a guardian, so I was limited to small beaches. I had to be low-profile, and the community was dominated by men back then, so I had to be careful.”
From a societal aspect, the industry itself was not taken seriously. But Al-Osaimi overcame these challenges and slowly reached higher ranks, working at the diving center in a five-star hotel in Sharm El Sheikh.
After deciding it was time to come home and share her expertise locally, she became the first Saudi female technical diver, diving 105 meters in Jeddah’s Red Sea, the deepest distance achieved by a woman in the country.
She then founded the Red Sea Citizen Dive club to raise awareness about the diving field in the region, and Pink Bubbles Divers, a community-based group to empower women in the field, and held the first global PADI Women Dive Day in Saudi Arabia in 2017. She is now an AmbassaDiver for the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.
This year, she delivered the opening speech at the World Economic Forum, asking world leaders to protect the coral reefs in the Red Sea. She was also invited as a speaker at the Ocean’s Dinner event organized by the Saudi UNESCO delegation in Paris.
She said: “Finally, I can change people’s lives the same way diving changed mine … I dedicated my life to the thing I love most, even though it wasn’t something necessarily accepted in society.”
Al-Osaimi now captains her own boats, in a sign that bodes well for Saudi women as they set sail for new horizons.
Who’s Who: Al-Jawharh Al-Hamed, director of corporate communication at Altanfeethi Co.
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News
Al-Jawharh Al-Hamed has been the director of corporate communication at Altanfeethi Co. in Riyadh since April 2021.
The firm manages and operates executive terminals and offices at key airports in Saudi Arabia.
The focus of Al-Hamed’s work is on communicating the company’s attitudes, beliefs, and goals to the wider community.
Prior to joining Altanfeethi, she held several positions at Riyadh Airports Co. between July 2017 and April 2021, including as the senior internal communications officer, and corporate communications manager.
She also played a pivotal role in supporting the business’ strategic objectives, enhancing corporate performance, and managing media planning, most notably chairing a liaison and events committee during the coronavirus pandemic.
She also launched service and product campaigns that helped usher in advancements and strategic transformations for the company and Riyadh’s airport.
From March 2012 to July 2017, she worked in corporate communications at the Saudi Credit Bureau.
In 2012, Al-Hamed gained a bachelor’s degree in public administration from King Saud University in Riyadh.
She has also obtained several licenses and certifications, including in decision-making and problem-solving for leaders from the London Management Center, economic and international business from the International Business Management Institute, and diplomatic and political relations and international conflicts from the Association for Young Mediators.
As well as participating in professional organizations, she is a member of the Saudi Management Association, Saudi Association for Media and Communication, and the Saudi Journalists Association.
Kaaba kiswa ready to be replaced with advent of new Islamic year
Training sessions to change the Kiswa have been conducted and specialist tools and equipment prepared
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: All departments involved in changing the kiswa of the Kaaba with the advent of the new Islamic year are ready to do so, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques confirmed on Monday.
Fifteen employees have been trained to change the kiswa to the required standard, the presidency said.
The undersecretary-general of the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Holy Kaaba Kiswa Amjad Al-Hazmi said work on the covering of the holy site has been carried out by employees of the complex who have high-quality and precise sewing skills to ensure that it looks “splendid.”
The head of the general administration for the maintenance of the kiswa at the Grand Mosque in Makkah Fahd Al-Jabri said that training sessions to change the Kiswa have been conducted and specialist tools and equipment prepared.
Al-Jabri said the training sessions aimed to familiarize the team of 15 with the various steps and stages of changing the kiswa with the help of seven cranes.
Yemen coalition investigators reveal outcome of probes into 4 alleged attacks
The Joint Incidents Assessment Team published its findings in a report following a field visit to Yemen in January to look into the claims
The incidents included an airstrike on commercial poultry farms, an attack on a house and vehicle, an attack close to a UN facility in Sanaa, and an airstrike near Sanaa airport
Updated 59 min 15 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen’s Joint Incidents Assessment Team has published its report following a field visit to Yemen in January, during which it investigated allegations about attacks allegedly involving its forces.
The report details four incidents, including an airstrike that hit two commercial poultry farms in Khamir, an attack on a house and a vehicle in Al-Hayah area, an attack on a sit near the UN Common Accommodation Facility in Sanaa, and an airstrike near Sanaa International Airport.
Mansour Ahmed Al-Mansour, legal counsel for JIAT, said that strikes on two poultry farms in Khamir, Amran Governorate, on June 14, 2021, in which one of the farms was destroyed, were mentioned in the annual report of the UN high commissioner for human rights, which stated that the missiles most likely were fired coalition forces.
After its investigation into military activity in the area on that day, “JIAT found that the coalition forces did not carry out any air missions in Amran Governorate, and that the closest military target the coalition forces dealt with is located in Marib governorate, 86 kilometers away from Khamir directorate,” Al-Mansour said.
The attack on the house and the vehicle in Al-Hayah, a village in Mastaba, Hajjah Governorate, happened on Nov. 26, 2018. After checking records of air missions on that day, JIAT concluded that coalition Forces did not carry out any operations in the governorate.
Regarding the allegation that coalition forces targeted a site near the UN Common Accommodation Facility in Sanaa on March 26, 2022, JIAT said the coordinates were for a residential complex and a separate building opposite it, located in the southwest of the city, and that coalition forces had received intelligence indicating that the site included hangars being used as workshops and warehouses for drones.
In response to the allegation of an airstrike in the area around the airport in Sanaa on June 21, 2021, JIAT said coalition forces did not carry out any operations in the vicinity of the airport and had not ordered the closure of Yemeni airspace, as was claimed.
Saudi Royal Court adviser meets South African president
The South African president, in turn, sent his greetings to King Salman, the crown prince, and the government and people of Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News
CAPE TOWN: Saudi Royal Court adviser Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan, on a visit to South Africa, has conveyed King Salman’s message to President Cyril Ramaphosa concerning bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation.
Received by Ramaphosa on Monday in Johannesburg, Kattan conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the president, the government and the people of South Africa.
The South African president, in turn, sent his greetings to King Salman, the crown prince, and the government and people of Saudi Arabia.
The two officials also reviewed regional and international events of common interest.