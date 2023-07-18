Plane hits hangar where people were sheltering in storm in Poland, killing pilot and 4 others

You are here

A Cessna 208 small plane is seen into an hangar after a crash in an airfield in the village of Chrcynno, near Warsaw, on July 17, 2023. "We have at least seven injured and five dead," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski wrote on Twitter, on July 17, 2023. (AFP)
This aerial view shows emergency vehicles near the site where a small plane crashed into a hangar at an airfield in the village of Chrcynno, near Warsaw, on July 17, 2023, killing five people. (AFP)
WARSAW: Five people were killed and eight others were injured Monday when a Cessna 208 plane crashed into a hangar at a sky diving center during bad weather, authorities said.
The plane's pilot and four people sheltering in the hangar from stormy weather died in the afternoon crash in Chrcynno in central Poland, firefighters spokesperson Monika Nowakowska-Brynda said.
An additional eight people were injured, two of them seriously, police said. A child was among the injured, the provincial governor, Sylwester Dabrowski, said.
Chrcynno is about 45 kilometers (28 miles) northwest of Warsaw.
Firefighters and airborne ambulances took the injured to hospitals in the Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki area.
Rescuers were still checking the hangar for additional victims, said Katarzyna Urbanowska, another spokesperson for local firefighters.
Prosecutors and police were investigating the cause of the accident.
It was the worst accident related to sky diving in Poland since 2014, when 11 people were killed in a crash of a small plane in Topolow, near the southern city of Czestochowa.

BEIJING: US climate envoy John Kerry told China’s top diplomat on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s administration is “very committed” to stabilizing relations between the world’s two biggest economies, as the countries seek to restart high-level contacts.
On his second day of talks in Beijing, Kerry met with the ruling Communist Party’s head of foreign relations Wang Yi, telling him Biden hoped the two countries could “achieve efforts together that can make a significant difference to the world.”
Ties between the countries have hit a historic low amid disputes over tariffs, access to technology, human rights and China’s threats against self-governing Taiwan.
In his opening remarks, Wang said the sides had suffered from a lack of communication, but that China believes through renewed dialogue “we can find a proper solution to any problems.”
“Sometimes, small problems can become big problems,” Wang said, adding that dialogue must be conducted on an “equal basis.”
That was an apparent reference to US criticism of China’s aggressive foreign policy, rights abuses against Muslim and Buddhist minorities and travel sanctions against officials ranging from the Beijing-appointed leader of Hong Kong to the country’s defense minister.
China broke off some mid- and high-level contacts with the Biden administration last August, including over climate issues, to show its anger with then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. China claims the island as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary, threatening to draw the US into a major conflict in a region crucial to the global economy.
Kerry is the third senior Biden administration official in recent weeks to travel to China for meetings with their counterparts following Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Kerry said he appreciated the opportunity to “change our relationship for the better” and that Biden is “very committed to stability within this relationship and also to achieve efforts together that can make a significant difference to the world.”
Biden “values his relationship with President Xi (Jinping), and I think President Xi values his relationship with President Biden, and I know he looks forward to being able to move forward and change the dynamic,” Kerry said.
Kerry later paid a courtesy call on newly appointed Premier Li Qiang, the party’s second-ranking official, who told him China and the US should cooperate more closely on the “extremely large challenge” posed by global warming. No meeting has been set with Xi, and China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang has been absent from public sight for three weeks.
There was no immediate comment on Kerry’s Monday meeting with his counterpart Xie Zhenhua in the first extensive face-to-face climate discussions between representatives of the world’s two worst climate polluters after a nearly yearlong hiatus.
China leads the world in producing and consuming coal, and has proceeded with building new plants that add tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere annually, while also expanding the use of renewables such as solar and wind power.
China has pledged to level off carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060. The US and the European Union have urged China to adopt more ambitious reduction targets.
As with the US and Europe, China has seen record stretches of high temperatures that have threatened crops and prompted cities to open Cold War-era bomb shelters to help residents escape the heat.
US lawmakers have faulted China for refusing to make bigger cuts in climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions, along with the country’s insistence that it is still a developing economy that produces far less pollution per capita and should be exempted from the climate standards adopted by developed Western economies.
Biden and Xi spent days together when both were their countries’ vice presidents and met in November at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia. However, no state visits have been held following the COVID-19 outbreak and no plans have been announced for their next face-to-face meeting.

  Russian couple killed in drone strike, daughter injured * Putin vows revenge as road link closed
JEDDAH: Ukraine launched a new attack early on Monday targeting the strategically important Kerch Bridge linking Russia and the occupied Crimean peninsula.

The Ukrainian navy and SBU security service deployed two armed maritime drones to carry out the attack, which killed a Russian couple in their car and injured their daughter.

The vital road link on the bridge is likely to remain closed until November, causing chaos for thousands of Russians on holiday in the peninsula. Commercial flights to Crimea have been suspended since the Russian invasion in February 2022, and most tourists usually drive there over the bridge.

There were traffic jams on Monday as returning visitors tried to drive home through Russian-controlled southern Ukraine, territory that Kyiv is fighting to take back.

The Russian-appointed governor of Ukraine’s Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said air defense and other security measures would be stepped up on the overland corridor to Crimea. But it remains to be seen whether this will reassure the tourists who the state has been trying to attract to the Black Sea peninsula, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
At a time when Russians’ options to holiday elsewhere are limited by visa bans and flight restrictions, the attack deals a blow to Moscow’s idea that a peninsula famed for its rugged landscape, scenic bays and warm weather can be enjoyed safely.

The Kerch Bridge had already been partially destroyed in a Ukrainian truck bomb attack in October 2022.Russian President Vladimir Putin said there would be retaliation for the latest attack.
“Of course, there will be a response from Russia,” he said. “The defense ministry is preparing relevant proposals. I am waiting for specific proposals to improve the security of this strategic, important transport facility.”


 

  WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed, describing the fresh data as "encouraging"
GENEVA: Routine vaccination of children is picking up again after a dramatic drop during the Covid-19 crisis, the United Nations said Tuesday, warning that dangerous gaps remain.
Four million more children received routine childhood vaccines last year than in 2021, according to data published by the UN health and children’s agencies.
“That’s a good news story,” World Health Organization vaccine chief Kate O’Brien told AFP.
“On average, countries around the world are recovering and are immunizing toward the level of immunization that was achieved before the pandemic hit.”
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed, describing the fresh data as “encouraging.”
He warned though that “global and regional averages don’t tell the whole story and mask severe and persistent inequities.”
“When countries and regions lag, children pay the price.”
Despite the progress, 20.5 million children missed out on one or more routine jabs in 2022.
That was down from 24.4 million a year earlier, but still well above the 18.4 million who missed out in 2019, before the pandemic hit.
O’Brien voiced concern the recovery was “very uneven.”
Dramatic improvements in vaccine coverage in populous countries like India and Indonesia had masked slower recovery and even continued declines in most low-income countries, the data showed.
The WHO and the UN children’s agency UNICEF voiced particular concern over lagging vaccination against measles — one of the world’s most infectuous diseases.
Of the 73 countries that recorded substantial declines in measles vaccine coverage during the pandemic, 15 had by the end of last year recovered to pre-pandemic levels and 24 were on route to recovery.
But at the same time, 34 had stagnated or continued declining.
“Beneath the positive trend lies a grave warning,” UNICEF chief Catherine Russell said in the statement.
“Until more countries mend the gaps in routine immunization coverage, children everywhere will remain at risk of contracting and dying from diseases we can prevent.”
Last year, 83 percent of children received a first measles vaccine dose during their first year of life, up from 81-percent coverage in 2021, but down from 86 percent before the pandemic.
The slow recovery was putting an additional 35.2 million children at risk of measles infections, according to Tuesday’s statement.
On a more positive note, vaccination coverage against the cancer-causing HPV virus surpassed pre-pandemic levels last year, although it still remained well-below the 90-percent target.

 

  Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa region's military administration said air defense systems there were engaged in repelling a Russian drone attacks
KYIV: Russia launched overnight air attacks on Ukraine’s south and east using drones and possibly ballistic missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force said early on Tuesday.
The southern port of Odesa and the Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under threat of Russian drone attacks, the Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.
It added that Russia may be using ballistic weaponry to attack the regions of Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa region’s military administration said air defense systems there were engaged in repelling a Russian drone attacks.
“Several waves of attacks are likely,” Kiper said on Telegram.

 

 

  The new strategy would include plans for a new Global Response Force to enable forces to "get there first" and an improved "surge capacity" force made up of former soldiers, the government said in a statement before the full report was published
LONDON: Britain will announce on Tuesday plans to improve the combat readiness of its military, including spending 2.5 billion pounds ($3.3 billion) on replenishing munitions and stockpiles that have been depleted by the war in Ukraine.
The war has exposed weaknesses in the British military, including the dwindling reserves of some munitions and a lack of industrial capacity needed to ramp up production quickly as Britain has supplied Ukraine with weapons to use against Russia.
The government said the latest version of its Defense Command Paper would set out the strategy to reshape the size and strength of the armed forces to counter the more immediate threat posed by Russia and the longer-term challenge from China.
The new strategy would include plans for a new Global Response Force to enable forces to “get there first” and an improved “surge capacity” force made up of former soldiers, the government said in a statement before the full report was published.
The defense minister Ben Wallace, who announced at the weekend he will be stand down soon, said the strategy would ensure that Britain remained at the forefront of military capability, and a leading power in NATO.
“We must adapt and modernize to meet the threats we face, taking in the lessons from President Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” he said.
Britain announced earlier this year it would spend an extra 5 billion pounds on defense to take it to about 2.25 percent of gross domestic product this year and next, from about 2 percent previously.
As part of the new defense strategy, the government said it would prioritize investment in science and technology including the use of robotics and laser weapons.
After the United States, Britain has been the second-largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine, contributing 2.3 billion pounds worth of support last year.
Although this is well below what the United States has provided, Britain has in the past been the first country to supply more sophisticated weapons to Ukraine.
Britain sent the first shoulder-launched anti-air and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in the run-up to the invasion and in February announced it would be the first country to begin training Ukrainian pilots on NATO fighter jets.

 

