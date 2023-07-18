Egypt axes Travis Scott concert over rapper’s ‘strange rituals’

Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Film Commission master class

RIYADH: Being part of the film industry is much more complicated than it seems, said Egyptian actor Amir Karara at the Saudi Film Commission’s recent master class, “Building the Cinematic Character,” at Vox Cinema, Riyadh Front.

Karara said: “People outside of the film industry think that it’s easy and when you walk in the streets people randomly say ‘I want to act, what should I do?’ but that’s not how it works.”

The two-hour master class is part of the commission’s fourth Filmmakers’ Program, which aims to advance Saudi’s cinema sector through workshops and dialogue sessions.

Karara covered four areas: techniques for beginner actors, building connections with the team and cast, maintaining a healthy work-life balance, and tips for actors.

He said: “If you are a good actor, you’ll continuously work on yourself. If you attended a master class, attend another one. You have to explore all the possibilities and try things for yourself. Have directors notice you.”

He added that over time and with years of practice, an actor will come to understand their own acting style and signature look.

He added: “Actors copy one another until they find their personalized style. You see a great actor on TV and then take a look at them 20 years later and they are not the same person. With acting, you change and you become better with practice.”

Keeping an eye out for trending themes in the cinematic market and ensuring that it appealed to the general public was vital for a successful project, he said.

Karara added: “When it comes to being in a new series or movie, I speak to various individuals to get their opinion on it.

“I ask my wife and she asks her friends, and I listen. I even ask my 13-year-old son and I ask him for his opinion.”

Karara has gained a world of knowledge after 20 years in the film industry, but it all depends on the most important element: the health and well-being of the individual wanting to make a name for themselves.

He said: “The most important part of our job is to keep an eye out when it comes to your health so that you can continue to be a part of it.

“Our job requires passion, hard work, sleep deprivation, and exhaustion.”

Through workshops and master classes, the Filmmakers’ Program aims to fulfill three objectives: promote and develop the public’s passion for filmmaking, raise the quality of film content in the Kingdom, and empower talents.