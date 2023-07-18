Egypt axes Travis Scott concert over rapper’s ‘strange rituals’

CAIRO: A planned concert in Egypt by US rapper Travis Scott has been canceled by the country’s musical syndicate on the grounds that the star’s “strange rituals” would offend Egyptian traditions.
The union canceled the license issued to the concert, scheduled for July 28 at the Giza pyramids, where the rap star planned to launch his new album.
International musicians often perform at the feet of Egypt’s famed pyramids near the capital, Cairo.
The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions, which is responsible for granting concert permits, rarely opposes such events, but in recent years has spearheaded a fight against musical genres deemed improper in Egypt, with rap and hip-hop a frequent target.
Egypt has also increasingly opposed what it views as a “rewriting” of its history, finding fault with African American social movements that claim cultural ties to the ancient pharaohs.
The musical syndicate, which oversees all matters relating to live or recorded music in the country, said in a statement on Tuesday that the concert by Travis Scott would “go against our traditions.”
The union said it does not intervene in any musical performances, so long as they “do not undermine the ancestral customs and traditions of the Egyptian people.”
After examining social media content and “the artist’s positions, the syndicate found images and documented information on the strange rituals he practices, which go against our traditions,” the statement said.
The syndicate said it “stresses the need to put security considerations and approvals from the competent authorities as a top priority concerning holding concerts, as this is a guarantee and protection for the masses.
“There is no doubt that in recent months the syndicate has welcomed all kinds of arts and parties, but it has set conditions and controls to ensure that the customs and traditions inherited by the Egyptian people are not prejudiced.
“Since the syndicate is part of the fabric of this beloved country, it works to ensure its stability and security, and refuses to tamper with societal values and Egyptian and Arab customs and traditions.”
The syndicate added that it had received pictures and documented information concerning Travis Scott’s “strange rituals.”
Therefore, “the head of the syndicate and board decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert, which contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people,” it said.
Travis Scott on Twitter recently announced the release of his new album, “Utopia,” at the Giza pyramids. “I can’t wait to see you,” he added.
Critics of the rapper’s planned concert launched a hashtag on Twitter demanding the cancelation of the event, accusing the star of performing “strange and unacceptable rituals” and linking him to “satanism” and the “Afrocentric movement.”
In a tweet, activist Wael Ghonim thanked the officials who axed the concert, adding that the rapper intended to “sing his garbage and promote drug addiction next to the great pyramids of Egypt.”
Egypt axes Travis Scott concert over rapper’s ‘strange rituals’
https://arab.news/ja8rz
Egypt axes Travis Scott concert over rapper’s ‘strange rituals’
- The union canceled the license issued to the concert, scheduled for July 28 at the Giza pyramids, where the rap star planned to launch his new album
- International musicians often perform at the feet of Egypt’s famed pyramids near the capital, Cairo
CAIRO: A planned concert in Egypt by US rapper Travis Scott has been canceled by the country’s musical syndicate on the grounds that the star’s “strange rituals” would offend Egyptian traditions.