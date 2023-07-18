Egypt axes Travis Scott concert over rapper’s ‘strange rituals’

You are here

The award-winning rapper was set to debut his new album “Utopia.” (AFP)
  • The union canceled the license issued to the concert, scheduled for July 28 at the Giza pyramids, where the rap star planned to launch his new album
  • International musicians often perform at the feet of Egypt’s famed pyramids near the capital, Cairo
CAIRO: A planned concert in Egypt by US rapper Travis Scott has been canceled by the country’s musical syndicate on the grounds that the star’s “strange rituals” would offend Egyptian traditions.
The union canceled the license issued to the concert, scheduled for July 28 at the Giza pyramids, where the rap star planned to launch his new album.
International musicians often perform at the feet of Egypt’s famed pyramids near the capital, Cairo.
The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions, which is responsible for granting concert permits, rarely opposes such events, but in recent years has spearheaded a fight against musical genres deemed improper in Egypt, with rap and hip-hop a frequent target.
Egypt has also increasingly opposed what it views as a “rewriting” of its history, finding fault with African American social movements that claim cultural ties to the ancient pharaohs.
The musical syndicate, which oversees all matters relating to live or recorded music in the country, said in a statement on Tuesday that the concert by Travis Scott would “go against our traditions.”
The union said it does not intervene in any musical performances, so long as they “do not undermine the ancestral customs and traditions of the Egyptian people.”
After examining social media content and “the artist’s positions, the syndicate found images and documented information on the strange rituals he practices, which go against our traditions,” the statement said.
The syndicate said it “stresses the need to put security considerations and approvals from the competent authorities as a top priority concerning holding concerts, as this is a guarantee and protection for the masses.
“There is no doubt that in recent months the syndicate has welcomed all kinds of arts and parties, but it has set conditions and controls to ensure that the customs and traditions inherited by the Egyptian people are not prejudiced.
“Since the syndicate is part of the fabric of this beloved country, it works to ensure its stability and security, and refuses to tamper with societal values and Egyptian and Arab customs and traditions.”
The syndicate added that it had received pictures and documented information concerning Travis Scott’s “strange rituals.”
Therefore, “the head of the syndicate and board decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert, which contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people,” it said.
Travis Scott on Twitter recently announced the release of his new album, “Utopia,” at the Giza pyramids. “I can’t wait to see you,” he added.
Critics of the rapper’s planned concert launched a hashtag on Twitter demanding the cancelation of the event, accusing the star of performing “strange and unacceptable rituals” and linking him to “satanism” and the “Afrocentric movement.”
In a tweet, activist Wael Ghonim thanked the officials who axed the concert, adding that the rapper intended to “sing his garbage and promote drug addiction next to the great pyramids of Egypt.”

Topics: Travis Scott Egypt

  • Topics of discussion will include the role of cinema in children’s psychological, educational, and cultural development, along with its influence on youngsters
  • Meeting is part of a series of discussions and conferences organized by the commission and featuring professionals and stakeholders who are interested in the genre
RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission is to host a virtual meeting, “The Future of Children’s Cinema in the Arab Region,” on Thursday.

The commission is one of the cultural development entities established by the Ministry of Culture. Its objectives include developing the Saudi film sector and its production environment, along with motivating and empowering local filmmakers.

The topics of discussion will include the role of cinema in children’s psychological, educational, and cultural development, along with its influence on youngsters, and the overall role of filmmakers in this field.

The meeting is part of a series of discussions and conferences organized by the commission and featuring professionals and stakeholders who are interested in the genre and efforts to boost and improve filmmaking in the Kingdom.

The commission aims to enrich communication with the film industry by encouraging open dialogue to exchange experiences and knowledge, and to learn about filmmakers’ needs and proposals.

It is hoped that the dialogue will generate creative suggestions from specialists that could be helpful in developing the sector.

The commission has introduced several initiatives in the past, including the Daw’ Film Competition, Filmmakers’ Program, and 101 Film Studio.

Topics: Saudi Film Commission (SFC) Ministry of Culture (MoC) Filmmakers’ Program

  • Amir Karara covered four areas: techniques for beginner actors, building connections with the team and cast, maintaining a healthy work-life balance, and tips for actors
  • Amir Karara: With acting, you change and you become better with practice
RIYADH: Being part of the film industry is much more complicated than it seems, said Egyptian actor Amir Karara at the Saudi Film Commission’s recent master class, “Building the Cinematic Character,” at Vox Cinema, Riyadh Front.

Karara said: “People outside of the film industry think that it’s easy and when you walk in the streets people randomly say ‘I want to act, what should I do?’ but that’s not how it works.”

The two-hour master class is part of the commission’s fourth Filmmakers’ Program, which aims to advance Saudi’s cinema sector through workshops and dialogue sessions.

Karara covered four areas: techniques for beginner actors, building connections with the team and cast, maintaining a healthy work-life balance, and tips for actors.

He said: “If you are a good actor, you’ll continuously work on yourself. If you attended a master class, attend another one. You have to explore all the possibilities and try things for yourself. Have directors notice you.”

He added that over time and with years of practice, an actor will come to understand their own acting style and signature look.

He added: “Actors copy one another until they find their personalized style. You see a great actor on TV and then take a look at them 20 years later and they are not the same person. With acting, you change and you become better with practice.”

Keeping an eye out for trending themes in the cinematic market and ensuring that it appealed to the general public was vital for a successful project, he said.

Karara added: “When it comes to being in a new series or movie, I speak to various individuals to get their opinion on it.

“I ask my wife and she asks her friends, and I listen. I even ask my 13-year-old son and I ask him for his opinion.”

Karara has gained a world of knowledge after 20 years in the film industry, but it all depends on the most important element: the health and well-being of the individual wanting to make a name for themselves.

He said: “The most important part of our job is to keep an eye out when it comes to your health so that you can continue to be a part of it. 

“Our job requires passion, hard work, sleep deprivation, and exhaustion.”

Through workshops and master classes, the Filmmakers’ Program aims to fulfill three objectives: promote and develop the public’s passion for filmmaking, raise the quality of film content in the Kingdom, and empower talents.

Topics: Saudi Film Commission (SFC) Amir Karara Filmmakers’ Program

DUBAI: Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan this week welcomed her first child with Kuwaiti financier husband Bader Shammas, a baby boy. 

The “Parent Trap” star and Shammas are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son,” her rep told The Associated Press in a statement. 

Lohan, 37, gave birth in Dubai, where she is based. Her son’s exact birth date was not released.

The couple gave their first bundle of joy an Arabic name, Luai. 

“The family is over the moon in love,” the statement said.

Lohan announced her pregnancy in March in a photo posted to Instagram of a white onesie emblazoned with “coming soon.”

In a June interview with Allure magazine, Lohan said she was thrilled about becoming a mother, and opened up about balancing work and home life.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” she said. “It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Topics: Lindsay Lohan Bader Shammas

DUBAI: British Moroccan model Nora Attal traded in the runways of Paris for the streets of her hometown in Morocco to spend some quality time with her family.  

Attal took to Instagram to share some images from her trip to her family’s hometown Larache, including some candid shots of her mother and grandmother. “(Three) generations in my other home,” she captioned the post.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Attal (@noraattal)

The 24-year-old model is known to be close to her family, even appearing in several fashion campaigns alongside them.  

Back in 2019, Attal and her family – her brother, Adam, sister, Yesmin, and parents Charlie and Bouchra Attal – appeared in a Vogue Italia issue devoted to DNA.   

“Along with three generations of her family, 20-year-old Moroccan British model Nora Attal returned to her native sun-bleached hometown of Larache, the laidback port city located on the north-western coast of Morocco,” Vogue Italia said.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Attal (@noraattal)

The shoot offered “an intimate glimpse into a little-seen familial side of Attal, in a setting that serves as a meeting point and crossroads for her family located in Morocco, Spain, and London.”  

In 2020, Attal and her family fronted Ralph Lauren’s holiday campaign for Eid in a video clip that also included Attal’s then fiancé now husband, Victor Bastidas, a director and cinematographer 10 years her senior.  

The couple met at a shoot in the 16th century Samode Palace nestled in the ancient Aravalli hills outside India’s Jaipur. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial)

Meanwhile, Attal was most recently seen taking over the runway as she walked the cobblestoned banks of the Seine River for Chanel’s latest haute couture collection in Paris earlier this month.   

“This collection is the portrait of a sensitive yet bold Parisienne,” said Virginie Viard, Chanel’s creative director. “It’s like standing on a line between strength and delicacy.”  

Nora Attal opened Ashi Studio’s haute couture show in Paris. (AFP)

The model – alongside Danish model Mona Tougaard, who is of Turkish, Somali and Ethiopian  descent – also opened Ashi Studio’s haute couture show in Paris in an all-black, futuristic look boasting ribbing and sheer material.  

Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi showcased his latest line on the official Paris Haute Couture Week calendar on July 6.  The Ashi Studio founder became the first designer from the Gulf to feature on the official calendar.      

Ashi, who joined the Fédération de la Haute Couture as a guest member, launched his label 17 years ago.   

Topics: Nora Attal

  • Addressing life and death in the desert, Abdulaziz Alshlahei’s film focuses on the struggles of a Saudi family
  • Film will benefit from production support provided by NEOM who are assisting with crew, location scouting, logistics, and on-the-ground production expertise
RIYADH: Acclaimed director Abdulaziz Alshlahei’s upcoming Saudi feature film “Hobal” is set to begin shooting in NEOM, northwest Saudi Arabia, this September.

The film will utilize the picturesque Bajdah Studios and its vast landscapes to create an epic cinematic experience, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

“Hobal” focuses on a Saudi family living in isolation in the desert in the early 1990s. Following their grandfather’s strict instructions, the family are not allowed to leave the desert. However, a series of events shakes their foundations and pits them in a struggle between life and death. The film stars Mohammed Altoyan and Mishal Almutairi among an all-Saudi cast.

The motion picture marks Alshlahei’s third feature film, following the success of Saudi period drama “The Tambour of Retribution,” which received two awards at the Cairo Film Festival and was chosen as the Saudi Arabian entry for Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.

The film’s scriptwriter, Mufarrej Al-Majfel, was one of the winners and recipient of a fund award at the Saudi Film Commission’s Daw Film Competition, an initiative launched by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture in September 2019 to support Saudi film production and champion the next generation of filmmakers by establishing a sustainable funding program to bring Saudi content to the screen and to wider audiences.

The film will benefit from production support provided by NEOM who are assisting with crew, location scouting, logistics, and on-the-ground production expertise.

The strategic location of Bajdah Studios offers producers the opportunity to shoot on location in the stunning landscapes of NEOM while being in close proximity to the state-of-the-art sound stages, complete with back-of-house facilities comprising of make-up rooms, green rooms and production offices.

Alshlahei said: “Since 2018, we have been thinking about unique locations to shoot our film. We decided on NEOM, and specifically Bajdah, where the captivating landscapes will be an influential and integral part of the narrative.

“Our director of photography will use anamorphic lenses to do justice to this extraordinary and majestic destination and set a beautiful atmosphere for the film. I’m excited about shooting and would like to take this opportunity to thank the NEOM Media Industries team for welcoming us and supporting the film.”

Wayne Borg, managing director of media industries, entertainment, and culture at NEOM, said: “We are thrilled to be the location of choice for Abdulaziz Alshlahei’s latest homegrown feature ‘Hobal.’ We are looking forward to supporting him in every step of the way to bring his vision to the screen, in what is a very exciting time for the local industry.

“There is a huge appetite for compelling authentic stories from the region across a range of genres that are now transcending borders which we are proud to be a part of. Supporting the new generation of trailblazing filmmakers and talent is of strategic significance to our industry and is central to creating a film ecosystem as we cement our position as the regional gateway to the industry.”

NEOM has supported and provided the backdrop for over 30 local projects spanning film and television across documentary and fiction in the last 18 months including Rupert Wyatt’s “Desert Warrior,” starring Anthony Mackie and Sir Ben Kingsley, “Dunki” directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, the first regional reality TV show “Million Dollar Island” and “Rise of The Witches,” the region’s biggest-ever budget TV show. 

In addition, MBC’s “Exceptional,” a 200-episode-a-year TV drama series, is set to begin shooting in July.

Topics: NEOM ‘Hobal’ Abdulaziz Alshlahei Bajdah Studios

