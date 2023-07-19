You are here

Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for first time since signing with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for first time since signing with Inter Miami
Lionel Messi, center, participates in a training session for the Inter Miami MLS soccer team Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP)
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for first time since signing with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for first time since signing with Inter Miami
  • Beckham: It’s about legacy for him. He’s at the stage of his career where he’s done everything that any soccer player can do in a sport
  • Messi’s first match is expected to be Friday, a Leagues Cup contest at home against Cruz Azul
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida: Lionel Messi jogged a lap with his new teammates, took part in a warmup drill of players making short passes in a tight circle and before long tapped his left foot at a ball that wound up in the back of an open net.

Inter Miami’s new star wasted no time fitting right in.

The World Cup winner and seven-time Ballon d’Or recipient took part in a training session with his new Major League Soccer club for the first time on Tuesday, three days after signing a 2 1/2 year contract that’ll pay him between $50 million and $60 million a year.

A helicopter hovered overhead, drones buzzed around the field and about 200 media members lined up toward the back of the complex to get a look at Messi. He, like newly signed Sergio Busquets — also a World Cup winner — went through a welcome tunnel as part of the first practice, which meant jogging past teammates as they lined up and clapped.

“With Leo coming here, it raises the bar again,” said Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, who like Messi had an incredible career overseas before coming to MLS toward the end of his playing career. “It has the eyes of the world. Not just Argentina, but the eyes of the world.”

Messi was not made available for comment to the general media, nor were any other players or coach Tata Martino.

“It’s about legacy for him,” Beckham said of Messi. “He’s at the stage of his career where he’s done everything that any soccer player can do in a sport. He’s one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player, to ever play the game. So he’s still hungry. I’ve seen him on the training pitch. I know he’s still hungry. Sergio is exactly the same. And they’re the type of players that we want to bring to our club.”

Messi’s first match is expected to be Friday, a Leagues Cup contest at home against Cruz Azul. Some tickets are going for as little as $275 or so on the secondary market; some of the very best seats are exceeding $19,000. Prices have been fluctuating quite a bit and likely will continue doing so until game time.

Then again, someone might get front-row tickets for $1. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican candidate for president, has asked backers to “consider making a $1 donation” to get him on the debate stage — saying all such donors would be entered in a chance to be in the front row for Messi’s debut game.

Such is the power of Messi. Inter Miami hasn’t won an MLS match in more than two months; it has gone 0-8-3 in MLS play since beating New England on May 13.

Making the playoffs are a long shot for Miami. But there is hope for other trophies, such as Leagues Cup — a tournament between teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX, with both leagues shutting down regular play for the competition — and the US Open Cup.

Inter Miami ARE in the semifinals of the US Open Cup; they wil play Cincinnati in late August. The final of that tournament is in September. And Beckham is taking a big-picture view of how the franchise is defining success right now.

“We feel we’ve succeeded,” Beckham said. “Is it good enough? No. We want to succeed on the field. We want to win trophies. That’s the most important thing. We do feel that succeeded, but short term success? We have Lionel Messi. That’s success. ... The foundations are there. The foundations are there to succeed.”

Messi’s decision to play in the US might be the biggest boost ever for American soccer on the pro stage. Some of the game’s biggest names — Pele, Franz Beckenbauer, Thierry Henry and Beckham himself — have come to the US toward the end of their careers, but landing a player still no worse than near the pinnacle of his game and just a few months removed from hoisting a World Cup is simply huge, especially with part of the next World Cup in 2026 set to be played on US soil.

“It shouldn’t be lost on anybody that the timing is right,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said earlier this week. “Copa America will be here in 2024, Club World Cup will be here in 2025, the World Cup will be here in 2026. This is not a coincidence, right? It’s all part of our continual focus to do everything we can to make our league a league of choice, not just here, but around the world and be part of the conversation.”

Topics: Lionel Messi MLS Inter Miami

Fofana joins Ronaldo and company as Al-Nassr seek dominance

Fofana joins Ronaldo and company as Al-Nassr seek dominance
Updated 18 July 2023
John Duerden

Fofana joins Ronaldo and company as Al-Nassr seek dominance

Fofana joins Ronaldo and company as Al-Nassr seek dominance
  • The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international has signed for the Riyadh club from RC Lens in France
  • Liverpool were reported to have been watching the player in the second half of the French season and there has also been interest from the likes of Newcastle and West Ham
Updated 18 July 2023
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo is good at keeping Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabian football in the headlines.

“I opened the way to the Saudi league and now all the players are coming here,” he said earlier this week.

Whether he “opened the way” is debatable, but there is no doubt that following his arrival in January, the quality of imports has moved to the next level.

He must have been pleased on Tuesday when Al-Nassr announced the signing of Seko Fofana.

Ronaldo had said: “In one year, more and more top players will come to Saudi. In a year the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league.”

The comments may have provoked huge debate but there is little doubt that any club in Amsterdam or Istanbul, or in fact in any league, would love to sign a player of Fofana’s quality.

The 28-year-old arrives in Riyadh following a spell as captain of RC Lens, the team that finished second in France last season, just a point behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ivory Coast international was last season an integral part of a team that qualified for the UEFA Champions League, making 35 appearances and scoring seven goals.

A year earlier his record was three more games played and an extra goal scored. It is impressive consistency. Overall, he played 112 times for the club and scored 21 goals.

Fofana has developed into a goalscoring midfielder; that much is clear from his stats.

This spells danger for Al-Nassr’s rivals. With the threat from Ronaldo as well as Anderson Talisca, who ended last season as the second-highest scorer in the league, there is some serious firepower at the club.

When you consider that Marcelo Brozovic has arrived from Inter Milan as one of the best defensive midfielders around, it gives those with attacking threat greater possibilities to go forward, safe in the knowledge that a world-class star is behind them.

Lens provided one of the stories of the European season with their second-place finish.

Fofana was a major part of that team and it was no secret that he was wanted by many big sides in England. Liverpool were reported to have been watching the player in the second half of the French season and there has also been interest from the likes of Newcastle and West Ham.

It is a measure of how much impact he had with the French club that he received an unusual goodbye from the side’s CEO.

Arnaud Pouille said: “As proof of his deep attachment to Racing, he will very shortly become the first player to leave the club to become a shareholder.

“Far from being a mere announcement, this concrete commitment is a strong act that anchors our relationship over time and underlines Seko’s confidence in the club’s future.”

That Fofana has occupied such a central role on and off the pitch with Lens bodes well for Al-Nassr.

He told Lens fans in a social media post: “I leave you with the feeling of accomplishment and pride at being a part of this history which is ours.”

Fofana is also swapping the UEFA Champions League for the Asian edition.

Lens would be seen as outsiders to progress past the group stage in Europe but Al-Nassr are expected to go far in the Asian tournament.

Unlike bitter Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal, who hold the record with four continental championships, Al-Nassr have never been crowned as Asia’s best team, a final appearance back in 1995 being the closest they have got to the honor.

Al-Nassr will be one to watch in Asia and with such recruitments as Fofana, Ronaldo’s predictions may not be too wide of the mark. Fofana looks to be a great signing for the club.

Topics: Al-Nassr Seko Fofana Cristiano Ronaldo RC Lens Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League announces new strategy, appoints Michael Emenalo as director of football

Michael Emenalo, director of football at the Saudi Pro League. supplied
Michael Emenalo, director of football at the Saudi Pro League. supplied
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Pro League announces new strategy, appoints Michael Emenalo as director of football

Michael Emenalo, director of football at the Saudi Pro League. supplied
  • Plans align and build upon youth development program, regulations to be implemented during 2023-2024 season
  • SPL appoints Michael Emenalo as director of football to lead new Player Acquisition Center of Excellence
  • Innovative model gives clubs best possible expertise, governance to drive sustainability
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Pro League announced on Tuesday a new strategy, in alignment with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, to drive competitiveness on and off the pitch, with an emphasis on fostering young Saudi talent, alongside the best internationally, and improving governance of all clubs for long-term success.

Amongst a number of new regulations and initiatives to be revealed ahead of the new season, the SPL will increase the playing time of young Saudi players in the league by reducing the age of eligibility from 18 to 16 for 2023-2024.

A further step focused on youth development will see the reduction of squad sizes from the current number of 35 players overall to 25 senior players, with the remaining 10 squad members all having to be under the age of 21, from the 2025-2026 season.

The new SPL strategy will provide a robust and clear pathway for young Saudi players, and help bridge the progress from youth team football within the federation’s current player development system into the top tier of the country’s football league.

By the start of the 2026-2027 season, the SPL has also announced a mandate for clubs to include eight “homegrown” players, who are graduates of the club academies, within their main roster of 25 squad players, of whom four would be direct graduates from the club’s system.

In a further effort to create elite squads that combine exciting up-and-coming young Saudi talent with world-class international players and role models, the SPL has launched a new Player Acquisition Center of Excellence led by Michael Emenalo, who joins the league as the new director of football with immediate effect.

All clubs have been fully briefed on the PACE process for international transfers and are actively working with Emenalo.

The former Nigerian international is best known for 10 years of success at Chelsea where, as technical director, he overhauled all aspects of football operations. Under his guidance, he revolutionized the club’s scouting, recruitment, development, and loan systems.

Emenalo will lead PACE and start assisting with squad mapping and player care. He will be responsible for providing a centralized approach to transfers and help give all clubs the best possible expertise and governance to ensure a dynamic, young, and yet sustainable future.

Saad Allazeez, SPL’s interim CEO and vice chairman, said: “The Saudi Pro League has an incredible and vital opportunity to help fulfill the country’s football ambitions and inspire more of our people into football and sport.

“From next season, the SPL will become younger and more competitive, taking advantage of the groundwork the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has been putting in at the grassroots for many years.

“The new strategy also sees the Saudi Pro League take a central, elevated role in supporting and developing clubs through its Club Framework business unit, and by initiating PACE will provide and centrally implement checks and balances in dealings on the international transfer market.

“There is much potential for new talent arriving in Saudi Arabia, and a central function providing control and strong governance will ensure our investments are smart and benefit all in the league moving forward.

“Every club in the Saudi Pro League will get the opportunity to improve their squad through this innovative new model, and Michael is the perfect man for the job. He has the ideal pedigree, knowledge, experience, coaching qualifications, and contacts to drive value and success for the overall league through this ambitious project.

“The steps taken through PACE are part of a bigger plan and strategy that will be announced to improve the league and make it a world-class experience and product that engages globally and is competitive and sustainable in the long term, as one of the very best leagues in the world. This will be good for all football, good for all players, and good for all fans.”

Allazeez said that the strategy “has been years in the making and has involved a lot of global footballing expertise to make the most of this unprecedented opportunity for growth.”

Allazeez added: “It goes far beyond and much deeper than the player transfers that are dominating headlines, and focuses just as much on what happens off the pitch at the clubs.

“We are looking to the long term and will be judged on that, especially with helping the clubs become commercially successful with robust business models.

“The Club Development Program will also activate the fair play financial system, and monitor compliance with local and Asian licensing standards. We look forward to rolling out the full strategy in the coming months.”

Emenalo said: “I believe this is a role that I’ve spent the last 45 years preparing for. It was not a difficult role or offer to accept. I am intrigued by the audacity of the project and the ambition.

“This project has been in the making for a while. It’s not a spur-of-the-moment decision, it’s well thought out. I’m impressed by the knowledge and input that’s gone into this. The Saudi Pro League offers a new opportunity first and foremost for the entire industry and I think will create avenues for good competition and for more development of young talent.”

The new SPL strategy builds upon the existing player pathway unveiled as part of Tactics for Tomorrow, which was introduced in 2021 by the SAFF and has since witnessed massive investment in time and resources.

Funding in Saudi youth football has increased by 162 percent since 2021, and 23 regional training centers have been established and opened.

The number of registered male players has increased by 58 percent and the number of coaches has risen from 750 in 2018 to over 5,500 in 2023, of which more than 1,000 are female.

As a result, every high-potential Saudi footballer is now tracked and has a comprehensive plan, starting from the age of 6 through to turning professional.

SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal said: “At the last FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Saudi Arabia gave a glimpse of what we are capable of at the international level, and demonstrated the quality of our domestic league, the SPL.

“But equally, if not more pleasing, was our victory in the U-23 AFC Asian Cup without conceding a goal.

“The future is bright, and a lot of good thinking has gone into advancing football in Saudi Arabia, men’s and women’s.

“As you can see, everyone is on the same page. There is a very clear and connected pathway. Yes, we want a league to be proud (of), to entertain local fans and the world, but it has to serve the ambitions of the national team now and in the future. It has to be for the good of the game. That means a commitment to youth and the new strategy and regulations demonstrate just that.”

The full new strategy, including PACE and the Club Framework business unit, will go live ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Michael Emenalo

Emirates signs football partnership in Saudi Arabia to become main sponsor of King Salman Cup 2023

Emirates signs football partnership in Saudi Arabia to become main sponsor of King Salman Cup 2023
Updated 16 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

Emirates signs football partnership in Saudi Arabia to become main sponsor of King Salman Cup 2023

Emirates signs football partnership in Saudi Arabia to become main sponsor of King Salman Cup 2023
  • The King Salman Cup 2023, now in its 30th season, is the Arab World’s official club championship organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations
Updated 16 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Emirates has signed a new sponsorship deal making it the official airline sponsor of the King Salman Club Cup 2023.

The official announcement was made on Sunday in Jeddah with the attendance of Jabr Al-Azeeby, vice president, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, and Dr. Raja Allah Al-Sulami, secretary-general of the Arab Football Federation.

The new sponsorship is in line with the airline’s efforts to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions to become a global center for professional sport. The deal also underscores the airline’s commitment to connect with the fanbase of the 16 top-tier regional clubs from across the Arab World competing in the high-profile tournament. The announcement was revealed on Sunday at a press conference in Jeddah.

Al-Sulami welcomed Emirates as the official sponsor of the King Salman Club Cup 2023 and described it as a very positive step for Emirates to sponsor one of the most important events the Arab Football Federation is organizing.

“(Welcome) having a major sponsor like Emirates sign on to the King Salman Club Cup 2023 and I am sure it will be a successful addition to the championship,” he said.

Jabr Al-Azeeby, vice president, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, said of the new partnership: “Emirates is one of the biggest names in sports and is heavily involved in the sport of football, helping fans get closer to the action, and engaging in ways that go far beyond logo recognition. We’re committed to engaging with fans across new football frontiers by supporting the King Salman Cup 2023. We’re also incredibly proud to play a role in supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision to become a global powerhouse for professional sports. It’s already a driving force on the global stage across a gamut of sports, and the tournament is part of wider efforts to expand sports further in Saudi. Over the next few weeks of the tournament, we hope to build unique opportunities and experiences with a rich mix of top-tier clubs across the Arab World.”

The new sponsorship is in line with the airline’s efforts to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions to become a global center for professional sport. (Supplied)

The sponsorship deal gives Emirates extensive in-stadium brand visibility across a number of touchpoints and on-site advertising at the King Salman Cup. The tournament starts on July 27 and will run until Aug. 12, taking place across stadiums in Abha, Albaha and Taif. The airline will also receive on-site promotional opportunities and hospitality rights. Additionally, Emirates will benefit from digital rights on the tournament channels, and will also lead the trophy presentation during the final match.

The King Salman Cup 2023, now in its 30th season, is the Arab World’s official club championship organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations. As part of the tournament, 16 clubs at the top of their leagues from across the GCC and North Africa will face off in 31 matches for the ultimate title of champions.

The final match will be played in Taif at the King Fahed Stadium. A total of $10 million will be awarded during the tournament. Well-known clubs in the Kingdom, including Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr, will compete in addition to Al-Zamalek, Al-Wihda, Kuwait Club, Al-Rajaa (reigning champions), Shabab Bluzad and others from across the region.

Football remains one of the most celebrated sports within Emirates’ sponsorship portfolio. This is demonstrated through partnerships with some of the biggest names in club football, and some of the most significant tournaments.

The airline is a shirt sponsor of leading European and international clubs such as AC Milan, Real Madrid, Benfica SL, Arsenal FC and Olympic Lyonnaise. The airline is also the title sponsor of the Emirates FA Cup. Emirates recently signed a sponsorship deal with Etoile Sportive du Sahel, one of the most decorated football and basketball sports clubs in Tunisia. It also supports the Arabian Pro-League in the UAE and the Asian Football Confederation.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Emirates 2023 King Salman Club Cup

Eddie Howe challenges PIF to fund transfers as Magpies labor to preseason win over 5th-tier side

Eddie Howe challenges PIF to fund transfers as Magpies labor to preseason win over 5th-tier side
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Eddie Howe challenges PIF to fund transfers as Magpies labor to preseason win over 5th-tier side

Eddie Howe challenges PIF to fund transfers as Magpies labor to preseason win over 5th-tier side
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

GATESHEAD: Eddie Howe has revealed his transfer “frustrations” and admits Newcastle United might have to “get creative” in order to deliver a squad capable of competing on four fronts.

So far this summer, the Magpies have signed just one senior, first-team-ready player, Sandro Tonali, and are looking to add at least another two or three to the ranks before the summer trading window slams shut on Sept. 1.

While Howe has previously admitted his delight at landing Champions League-ready Tonali from AC Milan, he has expressed his squad’s “need” for additions, rather than a managerial want. And Howe has challenged owners PIF to find a way of improving his black and white lot.

Speaking after the Magpies’ 3-2 friendly win over near neighbors Gateshead, Howe said: “I’m patient and understand the parameters we’re working in but I also know the needs we have. For me it’s not a case of we want to do it; we need to do it. And being a coach I want them on the grass available now, so all of those things together.

“I can share that we want to bring players into the football club but they have to be the right ones and they have to be at the right level. We’re working hard to do that. We’ve been working hard all summer. It’s difficult to get good players, as it is with any club, but we’ll keep going.”

Squad depth is going to be key for Howe and Newcastle — and looking at the players at their disposal in Gateshead, it is easy to see why the head coach is keen to add. And for the first time as a United manager, he’s admitted to feeling frustrated with the transfer landscape, with no further deals close.

Howe said: “It’s huge for us this year. With the competitions that we’re in, having three games a week we need to be able to rotate the team but to be able to bring in players who are of equal standard.

“That’s what we’re looking to do but we know we have a lot of work to do to do that. Players are expensive these days. We’re working within FFP guidelines which is very difficult for us. We might need to be creative, but we’re trying to look at every avenue we can to make the club stronger.

“We have a very strict budget that we’re trying to work within. Always with FFP, there are certain things you can be creative on but we don’t have a huge budget to work with.

“At times there have been frustrations and difficult days. You want the end result and the best squad you can. We know the challenges that we face. Through the summer I’ve been through all the emotions. I’m very pleased to get Sandro in but we know we need more.”

While it feels like dark clouds are brewing for Howe and his transfer committee off the pitch, it was not that much better on it as the Magpies returned to action.

Thunder and lightning ripped through the Gateshead International Stadium on a stormy afternoon on Tyneside, but the Magpies narrowly avoided a shock to the system, as they overturned a two-goal, halftime deficit to win out 3-2.

Marcus Dinanga and Stephen Wearne fired Gateshead, colloquially known as Heed by their Geordie followers, into a 2-0 lead, before a second half salvo from Elliot Anderson, Allan Saint-Maximin and youngster Jay Turner-Cooke saw Howe’s Magpies claim victory.

Howe was without six first team players, excluding the Magpies’ international contingent, for the short trip across the River Tyne, with Nick Pope, Joe Willock, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy and Paul Dummett all left out.

It was the same old system — the fluid 4-3-3 — for Howe but some unusual positions, with the likes of lesser-spotted Jamal Lewis playing left wing, youngster Remi Savage given a debut and skipper Kieran Trippier sent to midfield.

This one looked to be a walk in the park for Newcastle in the early stages against their National League, which is England’s fifth tier, opposition.

Sean Longstaff, Matt Ritchie and Lewis all had gilt-edged opportunities to open the scoring, but squandered opportunities to net. Twelve minutes of dominance was then broken when an error on the edge of the area opened the door for Dinanga to slot past Karl Darlow for 1-0.

After a flashy, fast-opening 15, the game quickly drained of intensity and snap, but that did not stop Gateshead pressing home their advantage moments before the break as Wearne jumped on a Dan Burn error to double the lead.

It was far from a smooth first 45 back after a truncated summer for Howe’s men.

A little second-half rejig saw Saint-Maximin put out to the left and Anderson dropped into a central striking role. It was a move that paid dividends within four minutes as the Frenchman teed up the Geordie to reduce the arrears.

And just before the hour mark, Anderson returned the favor by laying one on a plate for Saint-Maximin, who tucked the equalizer into an empty net after another defensive error in increasingly challenging conditions.

A raft of changes for both sides again saw the game lose its spark, with United’s XI, bar for Loris Karius and Burn, having a very under-21s feel.

And it was that youth that won through on the day as Lewis Miley’s smart feet opened up space in the middle and a deft ball into the area was volleyed home by Turner-Cooke for a 3-2 victory.

On the performance itself, Howe added: “It was a really good preseason game. You want to win, of course, and play well, but that was a really good challenge for us. Gateshead were very good, which was no surprise. We were a bit rusty. The players had a really hard week so we were a bit leggy in that first half, but the character was good and it was important we came back and showed the real us.”

Topics: football Eddie Howe Newcastle Newcastle United PIF

Mexico seeks a Gold Cup championship against Panama in redemption tour after disappointing World Cup

Mexico seeks a Gold Cup championship against Panama in redemption tour after disappointing World Cup
Updated 16 July 2023
AP

Mexico seeks a Gold Cup championship against Panama in redemption tour after disappointing World Cup

Mexico seeks a Gold Cup championship against Panama in redemption tour after disappointing World Cup
  • With Jaime Lozano, their third coach in less than a year, the Mexicans will try to win their ninth Gold Cup title
  • Ten of the players who were with Lozano at the Olympics were included in the Gold Cup roster
Updated 16 July 2023
AP

MEXICO CITY: The game is not going to be against the rival Mexico expected, but seven and a half months after the country’s worst performance in a World Cup in 44 years, Mexico will seek to restore a bit of its tarnished image when it plays the surprising Panama in the Gold Cup final.

With Jaime Lozano, their third coach in less than a year, the Mexicans will try to win their ninth Gold Cup title on Sunday.

Panama beat the US to advance to its first final since 2013. The country is looking for its first Gold Cup championship.

“Usually, the dream final is the United States against Mexico, but that is not going to happen and it doesn’t matter to me,” said Lozano, who is an interim coach. “For me the goal is the same, if Panama is in the final it is because they did something better than the United States.”

Mexico and Panama recently played for third place in the CONCACAF Nations League and El Tri won 1-0 in what was the last match with Argentine coach Diego Cocca at the helm.

Cocca replaced his countryman Gerardo Martino, who was in charge at the World Cup in Qatar when Mexico failed to qualify for the knockout stage for the first time since 1978. But in the sixth of the seven games he managed, Cocca lost 3-0 to the Americans in the Nations League semifinals and was fired four days later.

That match was cut short in extra time by the referee because of disruptive homophobic chants from Mexico’s fans in Las Vegas.

Lozano, who led Mexico to the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was appointed for the job, but only for the Gold Cup.

Ten of the players who were with Lozano at the Olympics were included in the Gold Cup roster. Seven of them are regular starters.

“They have bought us our idea, not now but from the previous process (Olympics) and I have nothing more to say than thank them for their trust, for the way in which the game plans are executed,” said Lozano. “They decided that they wanted to be the best team in the tournament and bring the Gold Cup back home.”

In route to the final, Mexico beat Honduras 4-0, then Haiti 3-1, lost to Qatar 1-0, beat Costa Rica 2-0 and Jamaica 3-0 in the semifinal.

Although on paper it looks like a dominant tournament, the Mexicans have had long periods during matches in which they have not played well.

That needs to change if the Mexicans hope to leave SoFi Stadium with their fists raised.

“Panama is a team that is clear about what they are playing, they not only attack well but also defend, they have a clear idea of their game and they have worked for a long time to develop it, they are in the final for a reason,” Lozano said.

The Panamanians were in fifth place in the CONCACAF qualifiers for Qatar 2022, one away from the play-off spot that Costa Rica earned and eventually won to qualify for the World Cup.

Despite that failure, the Panamanian Federation re-signed Spaniard coach Thomas Christiansen.

“There has been an important evolution of the team, we have progressed, and it was important to have the trust of the federation because it was a disappointment not to go to the World Cup,” said Christiansen. “I don’t like the word failure because we did a lot of things right in the past, but maybe the fruits are going to come now.”

Panama is in its first final since 2013 and just the third in its history. The other one was in 2005 and in both they lost to the US.

“The football that Panama has been playing has been very good, we have created scoring chances, we have controlled the matches and also we have improved defensively,” Christiansen said. “If we take all those features to the final, why not dream a little?”

Topics: CONCACAF CONCACAF Gold Cup Jaime Lozano Panama Mexico

