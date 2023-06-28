You are here

Reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar highlights MLS All-Star roster that will face Arsenal

Reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar highlights MLS All-Star roster that will face Arsenal
Hany Mukhtar of the MLS All-Stars kicks the winning shot in the Crossbar Challenge event against the Liga MX All-Stars during the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on Aug. 9, 2022. Mukhtar will lead the 26-player roster for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game. (AFP)
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

Reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar highlights MLS All-Star roster that will face Arsenal

Reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar highlights MLS All-Star roster that will face Arsenal
  • After winning his first MVP last season, Mukhtar leads the league with 13 goals in 20 matches played for Nashville
  • A total of 17 different clubs will be represented in the All-Star Game and 19 of the 26 players are first-time selections
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Reigning league MVP Hany Mukhtar and teammate Walker Zimmerman from Nashville, LAFC scoring leader Denis Bouanga and top newcomer Giorgos Giakoumakis highlight the 26-player roster for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game.

The MLS All-Stars announced Tuesday will face Premier League powerhouse Arsenal on July 19 in Washington.

The 26-player roster consists of 12 players voted into the game by a combination of fans, players and media, 12 selected by D.C. United and All-Star head coach Wayne Rooney and two commissioners’ selections.

FC Cincinnati, currently leading the Supporters’ Shield standings with 43 points, has the most selections of any club with three — midfielder Luciano Acosta and defenders Alvaro Barreal and Matt Miazga.

A total of 17 different clubs will be represented in the All-Star Game and 19 of the 26 players are first-time selections.

After winning his first MVP last season, Mukhtar leads the league with 13 goals in 20 matches played for Nashville. He’ll be joined by Zimmerman, who was selected to the All-Star team for the fourth time in his career.

Not far behind in the race for the league’s top goal scorer is Bouanga, who has picked up his scoring in his second season with LAFC with 11 goals in 16 matches. LAFC defender Ryan Hollingshead was also selected to the team.

Giakoumakis has scored 10 times in his first season with Atlanta United and will be joined by teammate Thiago Almada, who is tied for the league lead in assists with nine.

Other teams with two players in the game include Columbus (midfielders Aidan Morris and Lucas Zelarayán); D.C. United (goalkeeper Tyler Miller and forward Christian Benteke); and expansion club St. Louis CITY (goalkeeper Roman Bürki and defender Tim Parker).

Chicago’s Kei Kamara and CF Montréal’s Mathieu Choinière were added as the selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. Kamara is one goal shy of tying Landon Donovan for second-most in MLS history.

2023 MLS All-Star Game Roster

Goalkeepers: Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY/voted in), Tyler Miller (D.C. United/coach’s selection), Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution/coach’s selection).

Defenders: Álvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati/voted in), Jon Gallagher (Austin FC/voted in), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC/coach’s selection), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati/voted in), Tim Parker (St. Louis CITY/coach’s selection), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls/coach’s selection), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville/voted in).

Midfielders: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati/voted in), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United /voted in), Mathieu Choiniere (CF Montréal/commissioner’s selection), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo/coach’s selection), Jose Martinez (Philadelphia Union/coach’s selection), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew/voted in), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville/voted in), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy/coach’s selection), Lucas Zelarayan (Columbus Crew/coach’s selection).

Forwards: Christian Benteke (D.C. United/coach’s selection), Denis Bouanga (LAFC/voted in), Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes/coach’s selection), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas/voted in), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United/coach’s selection), Kei Kamara (Chicago Fire/commissioner’s selection), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders/voted in)

Topics: Major League Soccer Hany Mukhtar MLS All-Star Game Arsenal

World Cup chance to 'blow lid off' business of women's sports: Rapinoe

World Cup chance to ‘blow lid off’ business of women’s sports: Rapinoe
Updated 28 June 2023
AFP

World Cup chance to ‘blow lid off’ business of women’s sports: Rapinoe

World Cup chance to ‘blow lid off’ business of women’s sports: Rapinoe
  • Rapinoe, the 2019 Ballon d’Or winner who helped the US claim a fourth World Cup crown in 2019, is one of three players in the squad playing in a fourth World Cup
  • Rapinoe said there was still work to be done to ensure the world’s best women footballers are properly compensated
Updated 28 June 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: US veteran Megan Rapinoe said the upcoming Women’s World Cup feels like a “paradigm shift” in the global business of women’s sports even as inequities persist.

The fight for equal pay by Rapinoe and her US teammates was a backdrop to their 2019 World Cup triumph in France, eventually resulting in a collective bargaining agreement with US Soccer that included equal prize money between the men’s and women’s national teams and more equal benefits in areas including accommodation and travel.

FIFA has guaranteed that every player at next month’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will earn at least $30,000, with the winners taking home $270,000.

At a US media day on Tuesday, Rapinoe said there was still work to be done to ensure the world’s best women footballers are properly compensated, but there’s no doubt that the Women’s World Cup has arrived as one of the top sporting events in the world.

“I think, just in general, women’s sports right now feels like we’re sort of out of just the dogged fight phase,” Rapinoe, who played on World Cup-winning teams in 2015 and 2019, said as the team gathered in California to begin final preparations for the tournament.

“It feels like a real opportunity to blow the lid off just in terms of fanfare and media and sponsorships and the sort of larger business around this sport.

“I think everyone is sort of hip to the game now and understands that this is not somewhere that’s just like, ‘Oh, we should cheer for the Women’s World Cup because that’s the right thing to do.’

“It is actually terrible business if you are not tuning in — you are missing out on a large cultural moment ... this is the premier women’s sporting event in the world bar none and this is a paradigm shift globally, not just in the US.”

Rapinoe acknowledged that progress didn’t mean there wasn’t “still work to be done.”

Canada’s women remain locked in a labor dispute with their federation, with captain Christine Sinclair saying last week she expected at least a temporary solution to be reached before the World Cup squad departed.

Jamaica’s World Cup side, meanwhile, has resorted to fund-raising campaigns as they prepared for the tournament because of a lack of resources from the federation.

“It’s infuriating,” Rapinoe said. “It just like doesn’t have to be like this. But I do think it’s getting better ... I think that there’s a lot more resources that these teams can tap into.”

The difference, she said, will be seen on the pitch in Australia and New Zealand.

“You’re going to see the best product on the field and that’s because players are going to be able to be put in a position to just focus on the game and go out there and provide the entertainment everybody wants.”

Rapinoe, the 2019 Ballon d’Or winner who helped the US claim a fourth World Cup crown in 2019, is one of three players in the squad playing in a fourth World Cup.

They’re joined by a wealth of young talent that includes 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson, 21-year-old Trinity Rodman and 22-year-old Sophia Smith, the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player.

The Americans kick off their World Cup campaign against Vietnam in Auckland on July 22.

Topics: Megan Rapinoe Women’s World Cup United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT)

Italy pledges to stamp out racism and anti-Semitism from football stadiums

Italy pledges to stamp out racism and anti-Semitism from football stadiums
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

Italy pledges to stamp out racism and anti-Semitism from football stadiums

Italy pledges to stamp out racism and anti-Semitism from football stadiums
  • Instances of racism and anti-Semitism are commonplace in Italian stadiums
  • The initiative represents a "great contribution" to soccer, said Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi during the declaration signing ceremony in Rome
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

ROME: Italy signed on Tuesday a letter of intent aimed at eradicating anti-Semitism from soccer stadiums across the country.
Instances of racism and anti-Semitism are commonplace in Italian stadiums, with fans regularly booing or shouting abuse at Black players, using the word “Jew” as an insult and displaying Nazi or fascist symbols.
The initiative represents a “great contribution” to soccer, said Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi during the declaration signing ceremony in Rome, which also involved Italy’s sports minister and the President of the Italian Football Federation.
The declaration will forbid soccer players from wearing the number 88 — a reference to the ‘Heil Hitler’ salute — and ban symbols recalling Nazism.
It will also mandate fans to use non-discriminatory language at all public events and set out guidelines on how to suspend matches in cases of discrimination.
The Jewish community in the past has urged Italian sports authorities to do more to root out anti-Semitism in stadiums.
Last March, during Lazio’s 1-0 win over AS Roma in the city derby, a supporter wore a Lazio shirt with the name ‘Hitlerson’ and the number 88, while two other fans performed ‘Roman salutes’, which are associated with fascism.
.”..Is it possible that everyone keeps ignoring this?,” the President of Rome’s Jewish Community Ruth Dureghello had tweeted, commenting on the pictures and videos that circulated on social media following the match.
Lazio later said that the three fans would be banned for life from attending any games at the Stadio Olimpico.

Topics: Italy soccer racism antisemitism

Jordan hoping to break quarterfinal complex at 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Jordan hoping to break quarterfinal complex at 2023 AFC Asian Cup
Updated 27 June 2023
Liliane Tannoury

Jordan hoping to break quarterfinal complex at 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Jordan hoping to break quarterfinal complex at 2023 AFC Asian Cup
  • Al-Nashama have just completed a training camp in Austria which saw a win over Jamaica and a loss to Serbia
  • Adnan Hamad’s team will face Malaysia, South Korea and Gulf neighbors at the rescheduled Asian Cup in Qatar
Updated 27 June 2023
Liliane Tannoury

Just over a year ago, the Jordanian national team convincingly beat Kuwait 3-0 to clinch qualification for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

At Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City, Adnan Hamad’s team completed their third round qualification from in style, after two earlier victories over Nepal (2-0) and Indonesia (1-0) in Group A.

However, a change of host venue from China to Qatar means that Al-Nashama will not enjoy the fruits of their hard work until 2024, when the delayed tournament will kick off in Doha on Jan. 12 and conclude on Feb. 10.

Jordan will take on Malaysia on Jan. 15 in their opening match of Group E at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

They will then face South Korea on Jan. 20 at Al-Thumama Stadium and Bahrain five days later at Khalifa International Stadium.

Jordan’s chances of progress to the knock-out stages of the 24-team competition look promising, especially as the tournament format offers qualification for the top two sides in each group to the last 16, along with the best four third-placed teams in each of the six groups.

Jordan have never faced Bahrain or Malaysia in the AFC Asian Cup in their four previous participations. They have, however, faced South Korea in the group stages in China in 2004.

The Jordanian team, then under legendary Egyptian coach Mahmoud El-Gohary,  drew 0-0 with South Korea, who finished top of Group B with seven points. Jordan, having beaten Kuwait 2-0 and drawn 0-0 with the UAE, came second with 5 points.

Jordan’s journey ended in the quarterfinals as they were eliminated on penalties by eventual champions Japan.

Hamad, who over the years has become synonymous with leading Jordan, also led the team in Qatar in 2011, where they reached the last eight after drawing with Japan 1-1, defeating Saudi Arabia 1-0 and beating Syria 2-1 in the group stages.

One again, they would exit the tournament at the quarterfinal stage after losing 0-1 to Uzbekistan.

Jordan’s worst participation in the competition was at the 2015 edition in Australia. Now under the leadership of former England midfielder Ray Wilkins, they were eliminated from the group stage after a 1-0 loss Iraq, a 5-1 victory over Palestine and a 2-0 defeat to Japan.

Things would improve significantly four years later in the UAE under Belgian coach Vital Borkelmans. Jordan kicked off their Group B campaign with an excellent 1-0 win over reigning champions Australia, before beating Syria 2-0, and drawing 0-0 with neighbors Palestine. 

With a haul of seven points, Jordan topped their group at the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in history.

This time, their exit came in the last 16 with a 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Vietnam after the match had finished 1-1.

Preparations have already begun for the team with the training camp in Austria, which resulted in a 3-2 loss against Serbia and a 2-1 win over Jamaica. Jordan will resume their preparations next September by facing Norway and Azerbaijan in away friendlies, before taking part in a friendly tournament at home in October with Qatar, Iran and Iraq.

The camp, with matches against tough opposition, will have given Hamad a good picture of where his steam stands just over six months from the start of the Asian Cup

In defense, the coach has relied on the likes of Abdallah Nassib, Ihsan Haddad and Mohammad Abu Hasheesh, while Noor Al-Rawabdeh and Nizar Al-Rashdan are his midfield pivots.

Musa Al-Taamari and Mahmoud Al-Mardi occupy the wide positions, while Ali Olwan will provide support for the spearhead Yazan Al-Naimat.

Despite the preparations, Jordan, like the other teams heading to Qatar, will face important distractions. The qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup — for which the second round draw will be made on July 27 — starts in November, just weeks before the team heads off to Doha. It also doubles up as a pathway to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

For now, it is the 2023 edition, to be played in 2024, that will be on Jordanian minds.

The target? Advancing beyond the quarterfinals for the first time.

Topics: football Jordan 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Brazil aim high at Women's World Cup despite Marta's injuries

Brazil aim high at Women’s World Cup despite Marta’s injuries
Updated 27 June 2023
AP

Brazil aim high at Women’s World Cup despite Marta’s injuries

Brazil aim high at Women’s World Cup despite Marta’s injuries
  • Regardless of Marta’s level of fitness, Sundhage believes Brazil are among a group of 10 teams that could win the title
  • Brazil will play a last friendly at home on Sunday against Chile in Brasilia
Updated 27 June 2023
AP

SAO PAOLO: Marta has won the world player of the year award six times but has never won the Women’s World Cup in five previous attempts with Brazil.

That’s something she and the team want to change.

Marta has been recovering from a knee injury but the 37-year-old striker is expected to play a role in Brazil’s bid for the title at the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Brazil will be coached at a World Cup by a European for the first time; Pia Sundhage has had nearly four years to transform the team.

Sundhage, who led the US to two Olympic gold medals, called up Marta for friendlies against England and Germany in April but the forward remained in Florida to recover from a muscle injury in her left leg.

She later declared she was 100 percent ready to play, although the doubts over her fitness have persisted.

Marta had surgery to a repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament last year after injuring her left knee during a club game in the US. She was sidelined from the national team for 11 months, only returning to play for Brazil in a friendly against Japan in February.

Regardless of Marta’s level of fitness, Sundhage believes Brazil are among a group of 10 teams that could win the title.

The coach also insists her team has improved since the penalty shootout loss in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, a result that cast doubt on the team rebuilding job started in 2019.

Brazil, one of the three South American teams in the tournament, are expected to advance to the knockout stage in Group F. The group also includes France, the team that eliminated the Brazilians four years ago in the round of 16, Jamaica and Panama.

Only eight players involved in Brazil’s last Women’s World Cup campaign are expected to go to Australia for the group games — goalkeeper Leticia; defenders Kathellen, Rafaelle and Tamires; and forward Bia Zaneratto, Debinha, Geyse and Marta.

Brazil performed well in the two latest friendlies despite Marta’s absence, holding European champions England to a 1-1 draw before losing the Finalissima on penalties at Wembley Stadium on April 6. Days later, Brazil beat second-ranked Germany 2-1 in Nuremberg.

Sundhage said the win over Germany was among Brazil’s best performances since she took over.

“And we did that playing against one of the best teams in Europe,” Sundhage said after the match, saying it give the team more confidence for the World Cup “including confidence for myself.”

The 30-year-old Andressa Alves is expected to combine with Marta in Brazil’s attack. She scored 14 goals in 35 matches for Roma during the season, although she’d been likely to be on the bench for Brazil until Atletico Madrid striker Ludmila sustained an ACL injury that should rule her out.

One of Brazil’s new strengths that gives fans hope, even if Marta is unfit, is the young and intense midfield duo of Ary Borges and Kerolin.

“We are growing very well,” Borges said after Brazil’s win in Germany. “(For a while) we couldn’t win matches even when we played well. Now it is different. We are leaving here with a very positive thinking, we will arrive strong at this World Cup. Beating a team like Germany makes people look at us with more respect.”

Kerolin said in a podcast in mid-June that Brazil’s women are looking at Argentina’s World Cup- winning men’s team as a model for what they want to deliver for Marta.

“What they did for Lionel Messi, we want to do it for Marta,” Kerolin said. “She deserves it for who she is.”

Brazil will play a last friendly at home on Sunday against Chile in Brasilia. Then the Brazilian squad will head to Australia aiming to go one better than their best-ever finish in eight World Cup appearances: runner-up to Germany in 2007.

Brazil’s performances in the tournament will also be taken against a political backdrop, with the South American nation among the bidders to host the next edition of the Women’s World Cup.

Topics: Women’s World Cup Brazil Marta Vieira da Silva Marta

FIFA says Jeddah will stage next Club World Cup

FIFA says Jeddah will stage next Club World Cup
Updated 26 June 2023
AP

FIFA says Jeddah will stage next Club World Cup

FIFA says Jeddah will stage next Club World Cup
Updated 26 June 2023
AP

ZURICH: The 2023 Club World Cup will be played in Jeddah, the home city of Saudi champions Al-Ittihad that have signed Karim Benzema, FIFA said Monday.

Al-Ittihad will be joined by the six continental club champions — including Champions League winner Manchester City — for the Dec. 12-22 tournament. It will be the last edition in that format before the 32-team version launches in 2025 in the US.

FIFA said the 2023 tournament will be played at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium. They hold about 62,000 and 27,000 spectators, respectively.

Benzema will be trying to retain the trophy he helped Real Madrid win in February, beating Saudi club Al-Hilal in the final hosted by Morocco.

BACKGROUND

FIFA picked Saudi Arabia in February to host the 2023 Club World Cup, giving the Kingdom its latest international soccer event in an aggressive push to make a bigger impact in world sports.

Al-Ittihad will open the next tournament in a first-round game against Auckland City, the Oceania champion. The winner advances to the second round, joining Leon of Mexico, Al-Ahly of Egypt and Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan.

Man City and the South American champion enter at the semifinal stage. The Copa Libertadores final is played on Nov. 4.

Each continental champion from 2021 through 2024, except in Oceania, also qualify directly for the expanded tournament in 2025.

FIFA picked Saudi Arabia in February to host the 2023 Club World Cup, giving the Kingdom its latest international soccer event in an aggressive push to make a bigger impact in world sports.

Saudi Arabia also will host the 2027 Asian Cup and is expected to be a strong contender bidding to host the men’s 2034 World Cup.

Topics: FIFA Club World Cup Jeddah

