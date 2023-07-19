You are here

  Vingegaard deals Pogacar massive blow in Tour de France time trial

Vingegaard deals Pogacar massive blow in Tour de France time trial

Vingegaard deals Pogacar massive blow in Tour de France time trial
Jumbo-Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard cycles to the finish line during the 16th stage of the 110th Tour de France cycling race, 22 km individual time trial between Passy and Combloux, in the French Alps, on Tuesday. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Talks of a race that could be decided by seconds ended in abrupt fashion as the baby-faced Vingegaard pulverized his rival over 22.4 kilometers
  • Pogacar vowed to keep on fighting, but his face told a different story — that of a stunned man who had just experienced the reverse of the 2020 Tour
Reuters

COMBLOUX, France: Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard destroyed rival Tadej Pogacar in Tuesday’s individual time trial to gain a massive time and psychological edge in their fight for the Tour de France title.

The Danish rider won the 16th stage, clocking 32 minutes and 36 seconds on a beautiful course with Mont Blanc making cameo appearances in the background to beat 2020 and 2021 Tour winner Pogacar by 1:38 and stretch his overall lead to 1:48.

While Vingegaard was a slight favorite going into the solo effort against the clock, his performance was absolutely staggering as he rode at a jaw-dropping 41.2kph on average, almost 4kph faster than the organizers’ fastest expected time.

Talks of a race that could be decided by seconds ended in abrupt fashion as the baby-faced Vingegaard pulverized his rival over 22.4 kilometers after they were separated by a mere 10 seconds some 2,600 kilometers into the race.

“I didn’t see the numbers yet but it was very fast and for sure Jonas’s best time trial ever but we knew what he was capable of,” his Jumbo-Visma sports director Grischa Niermann told reporters.

Vingegaard himself was surprised by his display.

“I think it was one of my best days on the bike ever. I mean at one point I started doubting my power meter was broken. I think today all the hard work paid off,” the 26-year-old told a news conference.

Vingegaard made a strong start, reaching the first check point at 7.1km with a 16-second advantage over his rival.

The Dane took all the risks in the descending portions and reached the foot of the Cote de Domancy (2.5km at 9.4 percent) with a 31-second lead.

While the Jumbo-Visma leader stayed on his time trial bike, Pogacar gambled and switched for a lighter road bike, hoping to make up for some time in the climb.

It had no effect.

FLYING VINGEGAARD

Vingegaard was flying, at some points even seeing Pogacar’s team cars in the distance, having started two minutes behind the Slovenian.

“On the flat part between the climbs I was holding back. I wanted to do 360 watts (of power) and I ended up doing 380, then speeding up a bit in the climbs,” he said after delivering a huge blow to Pogacar ahead of Wednesday’s gruelling 17th stage between Saint Gervais and Courchevel.

“Today I could not do more, maybe it was not my best day,” said a pale-faced Pogacar, who still beat third-placed Wout van Aert by 1:13.

Van Aert summed up the situation by saying: “Today I was the best of the normal riders.”

Pogacar vowed to keep on fighting, but his face told a different story — that of a stunned man who had just experienced the reverse of the 2020 Tour, when he effectively won the race by steamrollering Primoz Roglic in the final time trial.

“The Tour is not over but he gained a lot of time. We will try but it will be much harder than last year (when Pogacar finished second overall behind Vingegaard). I gave everything,” he told reporters.

“Honestly I did not expect this but it can happen. I hope tomorrow will be better.”

Pogacar’s UAE Emirates teammate Adam Yates is now third overall, an astonishing 8:52 behind Vingegaard, after the Briton leapfrogged Spain’s Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos-Grenadiers), who is five seconds behind.

Topics: Tour de France 2023 Jonas Vingegaard cycling Tadej Pogacar

Stokes hopes England cricket fever endures despite northern snub

Stokes hopes England cricket fever endures despite northern snub
AFP

  • Even if England don’t become just the second team to win an Ashes from 2-0 down, all-rounder Stokes hopes new fans will still retain their enthusiasm
  • In 2027 the most northerly venue for the men’s Ashes will be Trent Bridge, the Nottingham base of Midlands county Nottinghamshire
AFP

MANCHESTER: England captain Ben Stokes said he hoped the feelgood factor surrounding his side would endure regardless of the outcome of this season’s Ashes, even though he was “devastated” by the decision not to hold any Tests in the north of the country when Australia next tour in 2027.

Since Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge of the Test side last year, the emphasis has been as much on entertainment as results, although England have won 12 out of 16 matches while becoming renowned for their aggressive ‘Bazball’ style.

They head into Wednesday’s fourth Test against arch-rivals Australia at Old Trafford with renewed hope of regaining the Ashes after a dramatic three-wicket win at Headingley left Stokes’s men 2-1 down with two to play.

Even if England don’t become just the second team, after the Australia side of 1936/37, to win an Ashes from 2-0 down, all-rounder Stokes hopes new fans will still retain their enthusiasm.

“I hope this craze around cricket doesn’t get lost if things don’t go our way in this Ashes,” Stokes told reporters at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

England have recalled James Anderson, their all-time leading Test wicket-taker, on the 40-year-old paceman’s Lancashire home ground.

Yet even though one of the ends is now named after him, Anderson has still to take five wickets in a Test innings at Old Trafford.

“Is he not on there yet?,” said Stokes, standing in front of Old Trafford’s honors board. “I’ve got to say, I’m amazed at that.

“It would be good if he was able to do that, it would be nice to get his name up...He’s been an incredible gift to English cricket.”

But there will be no chance for any such heroics at Old Trafford in 2027, nor at Headingley. Officials recently announced that the two northern strongholds had been left of the list of venues for that season’s men’s Ashes even though they each have a long history of staging Anglo-Australian matches.

Old Trafford and Headingley, the Leeds headquarters of Yorkshire, are also home to some of English cricket’s most passionate fans.

It was no surprise that England revived their hopes in this Ashes in front of the faithful at Headingley, a ground where Ian Botham started to turn the tide of the 1981 series and Stokes himself struck a remarkable century in a stunning one-wicket win in 2019.

But in 2027 the most northerly venue for the men’s Ashes will be Trent Bridge, the Nottingham base of Midlands county Nottinghamshire.

Stokes, who made his name at northeast county Durham, said: “You know the crowds we get in the north — and I say ‘the North’ quite bluntly there — are very good. We get a lot of support...So yeah, I’m a bit devastated that there won’t be any Ashes cricket here in 2027 in the north. It’s a shame.

“I don’t make those calls but, if I was involved, I would have said ‘please keep at least one game in the north’.”

Topics: Ben Stokes England cricket Ashes

Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for first time since signing with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for first time since signing with Inter Miami
Updated 19 July 2023
AP

Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for first time since signing with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for first time since signing with Inter Miami
  • Beckham: It’s about legacy for him. He’s at the stage of his career where he’s done everything that any soccer player can do in a sport
  • Messi’s first match is expected to be Friday, a Leagues Cup contest at home against Cruz Azul
Updated 19 July 2023
AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida: Lionel Messi jogged a lap with his new teammates, took part in a warmup drill of players making short passes in a tight circle and before long tapped his left foot at a ball that wound up in the back of an open net.

Inter Miami’s new star wasted no time fitting right in.

The World Cup winner and seven-time Ballon d’Or recipient took part in a training session with his new Major League Soccer club for the first time on Tuesday, three days after signing a 2 1/2 year contract that’ll pay him between $50 million and $60 million a year.

A helicopter hovered overhead, drones buzzed around the field and about 200 media members lined up toward the back of the complex to get a look at Messi. He, like newly signed Sergio Busquets — also a World Cup winner — went through a welcome tunnel as part of the first practice, which meant jogging past teammates as they lined up and clapped.

“With Leo coming here, it raises the bar again,” said Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, who like Messi had an incredible career overseas before coming to MLS toward the end of his playing career. “It has the eyes of the world. Not just Argentina, but the eyes of the world.”

Messi was not made available for comment to the general media, nor were any other players or coach Tata Martino.

“It’s about legacy for him,” Beckham said of Messi. “He’s at the stage of his career where he’s done everything that any soccer player can do in a sport. He’s one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player, to ever play the game. So he’s still hungry. I’ve seen him on the training pitch. I know he’s still hungry. Sergio is exactly the same. And they’re the type of players that we want to bring to our club.”

Messi’s first match is expected to be Friday, a Leagues Cup contest at home against Cruz Azul. Some tickets are going for as little as $275 or so on the secondary market; some of the very best seats are exceeding $19,000. Prices have been fluctuating quite a bit and likely will continue doing so until game time.

Then again, someone might get front-row tickets for $1. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican candidate for president, has asked backers to “consider making a $1 donation” to get him on the debate stage — saying all such donors would be entered in a chance to be in the front row for Messi’s debut game.

Such is the power of Messi. Inter Miami hasn’t won an MLS match in more than two months; it has gone 0-8-3 in MLS play since beating New England on May 13.

Making the playoffs are a long shot for Miami. But there is hope for other trophies, such as Leagues Cup — a tournament between teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX, with both leagues shutting down regular play for the competition — and the US Open Cup.

Inter Miami ARE in the semifinals of the US Open Cup; they wil play Cincinnati in late August. The final of that tournament is in September. And Beckham is taking a big-picture view of how the franchise is defining success right now.

“We feel we’ve succeeded,” Beckham said. “Is it good enough? No. We want to succeed on the field. We want to win trophies. That’s the most important thing. We do feel that succeeded, but short term success? We have Lionel Messi. That’s success. ... The foundations are there. The foundations are there to succeed.”

Messi’s decision to play in the US might be the biggest boost ever for American soccer on the pro stage. Some of the game’s biggest names — Pele, Franz Beckenbauer, Thierry Henry and Beckham himself — have come to the US toward the end of their careers, but landing a player still no worse than near the pinnacle of his game and just a few months removed from hoisting a World Cup is simply huge, especially with part of the next World Cup in 2026 set to be played on US soil.

“It shouldn’t be lost on anybody that the timing is right,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said earlier this week. “Copa America will be here in 2024, Club World Cup will be here in 2025, the World Cup will be here in 2026. This is not a coincidence, right? It’s all part of our continual focus to do everything we can to make our league a league of choice, not just here, but around the world and be part of the conversation.”

Topics: Lionel Messi MLS Inter Miami

Fofana joins Ronaldo and company as Al-Nassr seek dominance

Fofana joins Ronaldo and company as Al-Nassr seek dominance
John Duerden

  • The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international has signed for the Riyadh club from RC Lens in France
  • Liverpool were reported to have been watching the player in the second half of the French season and there has also been interest from the likes of Newcastle and West Ham
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo is good at keeping Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabian football in the headlines.

“I opened the way to the Saudi league and now all the players are coming here,” he said earlier this week.

Whether he “opened the way” is debatable, but there is no doubt that following his arrival in January, the quality of imports has moved to the next level.

He must have been pleased on Tuesday when Al-Nassr announced the signing of Seko Fofana.

Ronaldo had said: “In one year, more and more top players will come to Saudi. In a year the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league.”

The comments may have provoked huge debate but there is little doubt that any club in Amsterdam or Istanbul, or in fact in any league, would love to sign a player of Fofana’s quality.

The 28-year-old arrives in Riyadh following a spell as captain of RC Lens, the team that finished second in France last season, just a point behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ivory Coast international was last season an integral part of a team that qualified for the UEFA Champions League, making 35 appearances and scoring seven goals.

A year earlier his record was three more games played and an extra goal scored. It is impressive consistency. Overall, he played 112 times for the club and scored 21 goals.

Fofana has developed into a goalscoring midfielder; that much is clear from his stats.

This spells danger for Al-Nassr’s rivals. With the threat from Ronaldo as well as Anderson Talisca, who ended last season as the second-highest scorer in the league, there is some serious firepower at the club.

When you consider that Marcelo Brozovic has arrived from Inter Milan as one of the best defensive midfielders around, it gives those with attacking threat greater possibilities to go forward, safe in the knowledge that a world-class star is behind them.

Lens provided one of the stories of the European season with their second-place finish.

Fofana was a major part of that team and it was no secret that he was wanted by many big sides in England. Liverpool were reported to have been watching the player in the second half of the French season and there has also been interest from the likes of Newcastle and West Ham.

It is a measure of how much impact he had with the French club that he received an unusual goodbye from the side’s CEO.

Arnaud Pouille said: “As proof of his deep attachment to Racing, he will very shortly become the first player to leave the club to become a shareholder.

“Far from being a mere announcement, this concrete commitment is a strong act that anchors our relationship over time and underlines Seko’s confidence in the club’s future.”

That Fofana has occupied such a central role on and off the pitch with Lens bodes well for Al-Nassr.

He told Lens fans in a social media post: “I leave you with the feeling of accomplishment and pride at being a part of this history which is ours.”

Fofana is also swapping the UEFA Champions League for the Asian edition.

Lens would be seen as outsiders to progress past the group stage in Europe but Al-Nassr are expected to go far in the Asian tournament.

Unlike bitter Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal, who hold the record with four continental championships, Al-Nassr have never been crowned as Asia’s best team, a final appearance back in 1995 being the closest they have got to the honor.

Al-Nassr will be one to watch in Asia and with such recruitments as Fofana, Ronaldo’s predictions may not be too wide of the mark. Fofana looks to be a great signing for the club.

Topics: Al-Nassr Seko Fofana Cristiano Ronaldo RC Lens Ivory Coast

Saudi team to compete in World Fencing Championships

Saudi team to compete in World Fencing Championships
Arab News

  • Saber side hosts 20-day training camp in France
  • Kingdom’s epee fencers travel to Italy for 10-day camp
Arab News

MILAN: Eight fencers from Saudi Arabia’s national team will take part in the nine-day World Fencing Championships starting July 20 in Milan, Italy.
A media statement issued on Tuesday said Ahmed Al-Sabban, president of the Saudi Fencing Federation, is heading the Kingdom’s delegation to Italy.
The Greens enter the tournament with fencers Adel Al-Mutairi, Ahmed Al-Qudaihi, Mohamed Al-Amr and Abdullah Al-Mansaf, who will compete with sabers. Meanwhile, fencers Ahmed Al-Hussein, Hussein Al-Taweel, Khalifa Al-Amiri and Faisal Abed will compete in the epee event.
The Saudi saber team completed their preparatory camp on Tuesday at the Christian Power Academy in Orleans, France. The training camp lasted 20 days, under the supervision of Cyril Verbrackel, the director of sports performance at the federation, national coach Majid Al-Mutairi, and team administrator Saud Al-Huwaimel.
The epee team held their training camp in Forli, Italy, for 10 days, under the supervision of coach Mohamed Fouad and team administrator Khaled Al-Baridi.
During the camps, the Saudi fencers took part in several friendlies against European and Arab contenders as part of their preparations for the championship.

Topics: Saudi Fencing Federation Saudi Arabia World Fencing Championships Italy

Saudi Pro League announces new strategy, appoints Michael Emenalo as director of football

Arab News

Saudi Pro League announces new strategy, appoints Michael Emenalo as director of football

  • Plans align and build upon youth development program, regulations to be implemented during 2023-2024 season
  • SPL appoints Michael Emenalo as director of football to lead new Player Acquisition Center of Excellence
  • Innovative model gives clubs best possible expertise, governance to drive sustainability
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Pro League announced on Tuesday a new strategy, in alignment with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, to drive competitiveness on and off the pitch, with an emphasis on fostering young Saudi talent, alongside the best internationally, and improving governance of all clubs for long-term success.

Amongst a number of new regulations and initiatives to be revealed ahead of the new season, the SPL will increase the playing time of young Saudi players in the league by reducing the age of eligibility from 18 to 16 for 2023-2024.

A further step focused on youth development will see the reduction of squad sizes from the current number of 35 players overall to 25 senior players, with the remaining 10 squad members all having to be under the age of 21, from the 2025-2026 season.

The new SPL strategy will provide a robust and clear pathway for young Saudi players, and help bridge the progress from youth team football within the federation’s current player development system into the top tier of the country’s football league.

By the start of the 2026-2027 season, the SPL has also announced a mandate for clubs to include eight “homegrown” players, who are graduates of the club academies, within their main roster of 25 squad players, of whom four would be direct graduates from the club’s system.

In a further effort to create elite squads that combine exciting up-and-coming young Saudi talent with world-class international players and role models, the SPL has launched a new Player Acquisition Center of Excellence led by Michael Emenalo, who joins the league as the new director of football with immediate effect.

All clubs have been fully briefed on the PACE process for international transfers and are actively working with Emenalo.

The former Nigerian international is best known for 10 years of success at Chelsea where, as technical director, he overhauled all aspects of football operations. Under his guidance, he revolutionized the club’s scouting, recruitment, development, and loan systems.

Emenalo will lead PACE and start assisting with squad mapping and player care. He will be responsible for providing a centralized approach to transfers and help give all clubs the best possible expertise and governance to ensure a dynamic, young, and yet sustainable future.

Saad Allazeez, SPL’s interim CEO and vice chairman, said: “The Saudi Pro League has an incredible and vital opportunity to help fulfill the country’s football ambitions and inspire more of our people into football and sport.

“From next season, the SPL will become younger and more competitive, taking advantage of the groundwork the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has been putting in at the grassroots for many years.

“The new strategy also sees the Saudi Pro League take a central, elevated role in supporting and developing clubs through its Club Framework business unit, and by initiating PACE will provide and centrally implement checks and balances in dealings on the international transfer market.

“There is much potential for new talent arriving in Saudi Arabia, and a central function providing control and strong governance will ensure our investments are smart and benefit all in the league moving forward.

“Every club in the Saudi Pro League will get the opportunity to improve their squad through this innovative new model, and Michael is the perfect man for the job. He has the ideal pedigree, knowledge, experience, coaching qualifications, and contacts to drive value and success for the overall league through this ambitious project.

“The steps taken through PACE are part of a bigger plan and strategy that will be announced to improve the league and make it a world-class experience and product that engages globally and is competitive and sustainable in the long term, as one of the very best leagues in the world. This will be good for all football, good for all players, and good for all fans.”

Allazeez said that the strategy “has been years in the making and has involved a lot of global footballing expertise to make the most of this unprecedented opportunity for growth.”

Allazeez added: “It goes far beyond and much deeper than the player transfers that are dominating headlines, and focuses just as much on what happens off the pitch at the clubs.

“We are looking to the long term and will be judged on that, especially with helping the clubs become commercially successful with robust business models.

“The Club Development Program will also activate the fair play financial system, and monitor compliance with local and Asian licensing standards. We look forward to rolling out the full strategy in the coming months.”

Emenalo said: “I believe this is a role that I’ve spent the last 45 years preparing for. It was not a difficult role or offer to accept. I am intrigued by the audacity of the project and the ambition.

“This project has been in the making for a while. It’s not a spur-of-the-moment decision, it’s well thought out. I’m impressed by the knowledge and input that’s gone into this. The Saudi Pro League offers a new opportunity first and foremost for the entire industry and I think will create avenues for good competition and for more development of young talent.”

The new SPL strategy builds upon the existing player pathway unveiled as part of Tactics for Tomorrow, which was introduced in 2021 by the SAFF and has since witnessed massive investment in time and resources.

Funding in Saudi youth football has increased by 162 percent since 2021, and 23 regional training centers have been established and opened.

The number of registered male players has increased by 58 percent and the number of coaches has risen from 750 in 2018 to over 5,500 in 2023, of which more than 1,000 are female.

As a result, every high-potential Saudi footballer is now tracked and has a comprehensive plan, starting from the age of 6 through to turning professional.

SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal said: “At the last FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Saudi Arabia gave a glimpse of what we are capable of at the international level, and demonstrated the quality of our domestic league, the SPL.

“But equally, if not more pleasing, was our victory in the U-23 AFC Asian Cup without conceding a goal.

“The future is bright, and a lot of good thinking has gone into advancing football in Saudi Arabia, men’s and women’s.

“As you can see, everyone is on the same page. There is a very clear and connected pathway. Yes, we want a league to be proud (of), to entertain local fans and the world, but it has to serve the ambitions of the national team now and in the future. It has to be for the good of the game. That means a commitment to youth and the new strategy and regulations demonstrate just that.”

The full new strategy, including PACE and the Club Framework business unit, will go live ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Michael Emenalo

