Gigi Hadid enjoys holiday after Cayman Islands arrest 

Gigi Hadid enjoys holiday after Cayman Islands arrest 
Gigi Hadid took to Instagram after she was arrested in the Cayman Islands last week. (Instagram)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Gigi Hadid enjoys holiday after Cayman Islands arrest 

Gigi Hadid enjoys holiday after Cayman Islands arrest 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Instagram after she was arrested in the Cayman Islands last week, following a statement made by her representative.  

The 28-year-old model and her friend, Leah McCarthy, were arrested and released in the Cayman Islands after customs officials found marijuana in their possession. 




The model shares snaps from her trip on social media. (Instagram) 

 

"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island," Hadid's rep told ET in a statement.  

"All’s well that ends well," Hadid captioned a post on Instagram on Tuesday, in which she can be seen enjoying a beachside holiday. 

The news was first reported by local newspaper, Cayman Mal Road. 

Topics: Gigi Hadid

GCC states have most powerful passports in Arab world: Index

GCC states have most powerful passports in Arab world: Index
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

GCC states have most powerful passports in Arab world: Index

GCC states have most powerful passports in Arab world: Index
  • UAE tops Arab countries, ranked joint 12th with Cyprus out of 199 passports globally
  • Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Palestine among 10 weakest passports in the world
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Gulf Cooperation Council member states have the most powerful passports in the Arab world, according to the latest edition of the Henley Passport Index.

The UAE has the most powerful passport in the Arab world, ranked joint 12th with Cyprus out of 199 passports worldwide, according to the index, which is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority.

Emiratis are able to travel to 179 out of 227 destinations visa-free. “The UAE has added an impressive 107 destinations to its visa-free score since 2013, resulting in a massive leap of 44 places in the ranking over the past 10 years from 56th to 12th position,” said Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners.

“This is almost double the next biggest climber, Colombia, which has enjoyed a jump of 28 places in the ranking to sit in 37th spot.”

Among the GCC states, the UAE was followed by Qatar (ranked 52nd), Kuwait (joint 54th), Bahrain (joint 59th), Oman (60th) and Saudi Arabia (joint 61st).

Iraq has the weakest Arab passport and the second-weakest in the world, ranked 102nd ahead only of Afghanistan. Iraqis can travel to only 29 destinations visa-free.

Of the 10 weakest passports in the world, five were from Arab countries, including Syria (ranked 101), Yemen and Somalia (both ranked 99), and Palestine (98).

According to Henley & Partners, the index “is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum.”

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Henley Passport Index

Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on cinema for children

Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on cinema for children
Updated 19 July 2023
Haifa Alshammari

Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on cinema for children

Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on cinema for children
  • Topics of discussion will include the role of cinema in children’s psychological, educational, and cultural development, along with its influence on youngsters
  • Meeting is part of a series of discussions and conferences organized by the commission and featuring professionals and stakeholders who are interested in the genre
Updated 19 July 2023
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission is to host a virtual meeting, “The Future of Children’s Cinema in the Arab Region,” on Thursday.

The commission is one of the cultural development entities established by the Ministry of Culture. Its objectives include developing the Saudi film sector and its production environment, along with motivating and empowering local filmmakers.

The topics of discussion will include the role of cinema in children’s psychological, educational, and cultural development, along with its influence on youngsters, and the overall role of filmmakers in this field.

The meeting is part of a series of discussions and conferences organized by the commission and featuring professionals and stakeholders who are interested in the genre and efforts to boost and improve filmmaking in the Kingdom.

The commission aims to enrich communication with the film industry by encouraging open dialogue to exchange experiences and knowledge, and to learn about filmmakers’ needs and proposals.

It is hoped that the dialogue will generate creative suggestions from specialists that could be helpful in developing the sector.

The commission has introduced several initiatives in the past, including the Daw’ Film Competition, Filmmakers’ Program, and 101 Film Studio.

Topics: Saudi Film Commission (SFC) Ministry of Culture (MoC) Filmmakers' Program

Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class

Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class
Updated 19 July 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class

Egyptian actor shares insights, tips for aspiring actors at Saudi Film Commission master class
  • Amir Karara covered four areas: techniques for beginner actors, building connections with the team and cast, maintaining a healthy work-life balance, and tips for actors
  • Amir Karara: With acting, you change and you become better with practice
Updated 19 July 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Being part of the film industry is much more complicated than it seems, said Egyptian actor Amir Karara at the Saudi Film Commission’s recent master class, “Building the Cinematic Character,” at Vox Cinema, Riyadh Front.

Karara said: “People outside of the film industry think that it’s easy and when you walk in the streets people randomly say ‘I want to act, what should I do?’ but that’s not how it works.”

The two-hour master class is part of the commission’s fourth Filmmakers’ Program, which aims to advance Saudi’s cinema sector through workshops and dialogue sessions.

Karara covered four areas: techniques for beginner actors, building connections with the team and cast, maintaining a healthy work-life balance, and tips for actors.

He said: “If you are a good actor, you’ll continuously work on yourself. If you attended a master class, attend another one. You have to explore all the possibilities and try things for yourself. Have directors notice you.”

He added that over time and with years of practice, an actor will come to understand their own acting style and signature look.

He added: “Actors copy one another until they find their personalized style. You see a great actor on TV and then take a look at them 20 years later and they are not the same person. With acting, you change and you become better with practice.”

Keeping an eye out for trending themes in the cinematic market and ensuring that it appealed to the general public was vital for a successful project, he said.

Karara added: “When it comes to being in a new series or movie, I speak to various individuals to get their opinion on it.

“I ask my wife and she asks her friends, and I listen. I even ask my 13-year-old son and I ask him for his opinion.”

Karara has gained a world of knowledge after 20 years in the film industry, but it all depends on the most important element: the health and well-being of the individual wanting to make a name for themselves.

He said: “The most important part of our job is to keep an eye out when it comes to your health so that you can continue to be a part of it. 

“Our job requires passion, hard work, sleep deprivation, and exhaustion.”

Through workshops and master classes, the Filmmakers’ Program aims to fulfill three objectives: promote and develop the public’s passion for filmmaking, raise the quality of film content in the Kingdom, and empower talents.

Topics: Saudi Film Commission (SFC) Amir Karara Filmmakers' Program

Lindsay Lohan welcomes first child with Kuwaiti husband in Dubai

Lindsay Lohan welcomes first child with Kuwaiti husband in Dubai
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Lindsay Lohan welcomes first child with Kuwaiti husband in Dubai

Lindsay Lohan welcomes first child with Kuwaiti husband in Dubai
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan this week welcomed her first child with Kuwaiti financier husband Bader Shammas, a baby boy. 

The “Parent Trap” star and Shammas are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son,” her rep told The Associated Press in a statement. 

Lohan, 37, gave birth in Dubai, where she is based. Her son’s exact birth date was not released.

The couple gave their first bundle of joy an Arabic name, Luai. 

“The family is over the moon in love,” the statement said.

Lohan announced her pregnancy in March in a photo posted to Instagram of a white onesie emblazoned with “coming soon.”

In a June interview with Allure magazine, Lohan said she was thrilled about becoming a mother, and opened up about balancing work and home life.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” she said. “It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Topics: Lindsay Lohan Bader Shammas Lifestyle Reads of the Week

Egypt axes Travis Scott concert over rapper’s ‘strange rituals’

Egypt axes Travis Scott concert over rapper’s ‘strange rituals’
Updated 18 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt axes Travis Scott concert over rapper’s ‘strange rituals’

Egypt axes Travis Scott concert over rapper’s ‘strange rituals’
  • The union canceled the license issued to the concert, scheduled for July 28 at the Giza pyramids, where the rap star planned to launch his new album
  • International musicians often perform at the feet of Egypt’s famed pyramids near the capital, Cairo
Updated 18 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: A planned concert in Egypt by US rapper Travis Scott has been canceled by the country’s musical syndicate on the grounds that the star’s “strange rituals” would offend Egyptian traditions.
The union canceled the license issued to the concert, scheduled for July 28 at the Giza pyramids, where the rap star planned to launch his new album.
International musicians often perform at the feet of Egypt’s famed pyramids near the capital, Cairo.
The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions, which is responsible for granting concert permits, rarely opposes such events, but in recent years has spearheaded a fight against musical genres deemed improper in Egypt, with rap and hip-hop a frequent target.
Egypt has also increasingly opposed what it views as a “rewriting” of its history, finding fault with African American social movements that claim cultural ties to the ancient pharaohs.
The musical syndicate, which oversees all matters relating to live or recorded music in the country, said in a statement on Tuesday that the concert by Travis Scott would “go against our traditions.”
The union said it does not intervene in any musical performances, so long as they “do not undermine the ancestral customs and traditions of the Egyptian people.”
After examining social media content and “the artist’s positions, the syndicate found images and documented information on the strange rituals he practices, which go against our traditions,” the statement said.
The syndicate said it “stresses the need to put security considerations and approvals from the competent authorities as a top priority concerning holding concerts, as this is a guarantee and protection for the masses.
“There is no doubt that in recent months the syndicate has welcomed all kinds of arts and parties, but it has set conditions and controls to ensure that the customs and traditions inherited by the Egyptian people are not prejudiced.
“Since the syndicate is part of the fabric of this beloved country, it works to ensure its stability and security, and refuses to tamper with societal values and Egyptian and Arab customs and traditions.”
The syndicate added that it had received pictures and documented information concerning Travis Scott’s “strange rituals.”
Therefore, “the head of the syndicate and board decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert, which contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people,” it said.
Travis Scott on Twitter recently announced the release of his new album, “Utopia,” at the Giza pyramids. “I can’t wait to see you,” he added.
Critics of the rapper’s planned concert launched a hashtag on Twitter demanding the cancelation of the event, accusing the star of performing “strange and unacceptable rituals” and linking him to “satanism” and the “Afrocentric movement.”
In a tweet, activist Wael Ghonim thanked the officials who axed the concert, adding that the rapper intended to “sing his garbage and promote drug addiction next to the great pyramids of Egypt.”

Topics: Travis Scott Egypt

