What We Are Reading Today: The Mathematical Mechanic

What We Are Reading Today: The Mathematical Mechanic
Updated 19 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: The Mathematical Mechanic

Author: Mark Levi

Everybody knows that mathematics is indispensable to physics —  imagine where we’d be today if Einstein and Newton didn’t have the math to back up their ideas. But how many people realize that physics can be used to produce many astonishing and strikingly elegant solutions in mathematics?

Mark Levi shows how in this delightful book, treating readers to a host of entertaining problems and mind-bending puzzlers that will amuse and inspire their inner physicist.

What We Are Reading Today: The Inglorious Years
What We Are Reading Today: The Inglorious Years
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The 5 Second Rule’

What We Are Reading Today: The Inglorious Years

What We Are Reading Today: The Inglorious Years
Updated 18 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: The Inglorious Years

Author: Daniel Cohen

In the revolutionary excitement of the 1960s, young people around the world called for a radical shift away from the old industrial order, imagining a future of technological liberation and unfettered prosperity.

Industrial society did collapse, and a digital economy has risen to take its place, yet many have been left feeling marginalized and deprived of the possibility of a better life.

“The Inglorious Years” explores the many ways we have been let down by the rising tide of technology, showing how our new interconnectivity is not fulfilling its promise.

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The 5 Second Rule’
What We Are Reading Today: Ancient Africa
What We Are Reading Today: Ancient Africa

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The 5 Second Rule’

Updated 18 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The 5 Second Rule’

After spending 19 years of her life jumping from one job to another, without any recognized accomplishments, neglecting her husband’s and children’s needs, surrendering to alcohol, and even battling her laziness to turn off the television, Mel Robbins realized that her life was similar to what she was viewing on TV.

While watching an advertisement for a space shuttle taking off, she meticulously observed the spaceship countdown and suddenly discovered the similarity between the mysterious future that awaited the spaceship and her own life if she decided to get off the sofa and make a change.

Her book, “The 5 Second Rule,” was published in 2017 and primarily revolves around the idea of acting on a goal immediately, within the first five seconds. Otherwise, the brain will discard the creative thought and dismiss the desire to achieve it.

In the book, Robbins said: “When you feel yourself hesitate before doing something that you know you should do, count 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, go, and move toward action.”

She points out that motivation is not necessary for productivity and notes that when a person has complete control over their life, activities, and the future, they become happier and more successful. The five-second rule, as described by Robbins, provides a sense of control over situations and events, contrary to popular belief.

The author also discusses a fundamental principle of the rule, which she describes as “the power of the push” — the courage to convince one’s brain and push it to respond to daily tasks or general orders.

This logic, she added, should be applied when a person is afraid to accomplish something but knows they must do it.

Another important point she highlights is overcoming procrastination.

Robbins claims the brain can be controlled and directed toward achieving desired goals.

“The 5 Second Rule” is available at Jarir Bookstore for SR129 ($34) and can be found on amazon.com.

 

 

What We Are Reading Today: Ancient Africa
What We Are Reading Today: Ancient Africa
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Statistical Thinking’

What We Are Reading Today: Ancient Africa

What We Are Reading Today: Ancient Africa
Updated 17 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: Ancient Africa

Author: Christopher Ehret

This book brings together archaeological and linguistic evidence to provide a sweeping global history of ancient Africa, tracing how the continent played an important role in the technological, agricultural, and economic transitions of world civilization.

Christopher Ehret sheds light on the rich history of technological innovation by African societies—from advances in ceramics to cotton weaving and iron smelting—highlighting the important contributions of women as inventors and innovators.

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Statistical Thinking’
What We Are Reading Today: When the War Was Over

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Statistical Thinking’

Updated 16 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Statistical Thinking’

Author: RUSSELL POLDRACK

Statistical thinking is increasingly essential to understanding our complex world and making informed decisions based on uncertain data.

This incisive undergraduate textbook introduces students to the main ideas of statistics in a way that focuses on deep comprehension rather than rote application or mathematical immersion.
“Statistical Thinking” provides the tools to describe complex patterns that emerge from data and to make accurate predictions and decisions based on data.

 

What We Are Reading Today: When the War Was Over
What We Are Reading Today: Thunderclap by Laura Cumming
What We Are Reading Today: Thunderclap by Laura Cumming

What We Are Reading Today: When the War Was Over

Updated 16 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: When the War Was Over

Author: Elizabeth Becker

“When the War Was Over” is Elizabeth Becker’s masterful account of the Cambodian nightmare. The award-winning journalist started covering Cambodia in 1973 for The Washington Post, when the country was perceived as little more than a footnote to the Vietnam War. Then, with the rise of the Khmer Rouge in 1975 came the closing of the border and a systematic reorganization of Cambodian society.
Everyone was sent from the towns and cities to the countryside, where they were forced to labor endlessly in the fields.  Encompassing the era of French colonialism and the revival of Cambodian nationalism, this is a book of epic vision and staggering power, according to a review on goodreads.com.
“When the War Was” Over illuminates the darkness of Cambodia with the intensity of a bolt of lightning.

 

What We Are Reading Today: Thunderclap by Laura Cumming
What We Are Reading Today: Thunderclap by Laura Cumming
What We Are Reading Today: The Parrot and the Igloo by David Lipsky
What We Are Reading Today: The Parrot and the Igloo by David Lipsky

