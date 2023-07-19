What We Are Reading Today: The Mathematical Mechanic

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The 5 Second Rule’

After spending 19 years of her life jumping from one job to another, without any recognized accomplishments, neglecting her husband’s and children’s needs, surrendering to alcohol, and even battling her laziness to turn off the television, Mel Robbins realized that her life was similar to what she was viewing on TV.

While watching an advertisement for a space shuttle taking off, she meticulously observed the spaceship countdown and suddenly discovered the similarity between the mysterious future that awaited the spaceship and her own life if she decided to get off the sofa and make a change.

Her book, “The 5 Second Rule,” was published in 2017 and primarily revolves around the idea of acting on a goal immediately, within the first five seconds. Otherwise, the brain will discard the creative thought and dismiss the desire to achieve it.

In the book, Robbins said: “When you feel yourself hesitate before doing something that you know you should do, count 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, go, and move toward action.”

She points out that motivation is not necessary for productivity and notes that when a person has complete control over their life, activities, and the future, they become happier and more successful. The five-second rule, as described by Robbins, provides a sense of control over situations and events, contrary to popular belief.

The author also discusses a fundamental principle of the rule, which she describes as “the power of the push” — the courage to convince one’s brain and push it to respond to daily tasks or general orders.

This logic, she added, should be applied when a person is afraid to accomplish something but knows they must do it.

Another important point she highlights is overcoming procrastination.

Robbins claims the brain can be controlled and directed toward achieving desired goals.

“The 5 Second Rule” is available at Jarir Bookstore for SR129 ($34) and can be found on amazon.com.