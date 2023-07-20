You are here

Xi Jinping meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing

Xi Jinping meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing
A US national security adviser, Henry Kissinger secretly flew to Beijing in July 1971 on a mission to establish relations with communist China. (Reuters file photo)
AFP

Xi Jinping meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing

Xi Jinping meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing
  • Statesman uses visit to call for a rapprochement between the US and China
  • His travel also overlapped with a trip by US climate envoy John Kerry
AFP

BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping met former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Thursday, state media reported, describing the 100-year-old as a “legendary diplomat.”
Kissinger used the visit to call for a rapprochement between the United States and China, which remain at loggerheads over a range of disputes, from human rights to trade and national security.
It also overlapped with a trip by US climate envoy John Kerry, and follows recent visits by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“On July 20, President Xi Jinping met former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse,” state broadcaster CCTV said, hailing his role in having opened up relations between China and the United States in the 1970s.
China’s state media did not offer further details on the meeting, which took place at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse’s building number five — the same location as a historic meeting between Kissinger and then-premier Zhou Enlai in 1971.
A US national security adviser, Kissinger secretly flew to Beijing in July 1971 on a mission to establish relations with communist China.
That trip set the stage for a landmark visit by former US president Richard Nixon, who sought both to shake up the Cold War and enlist help in ending the Vietnam War.
Washington’s overtures to an isolated Beijing contributed to China’s rise to become a manufacturing powerhouse and the world’s second-largest economy.
Since leaving office, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kissinger has grown wealthy advising businesses on China — and has warned against a hawkish turn in US policy.
“Since 1971, Dr. Kissinger has visited China more than 100 times,” CCTV said on Thursday.
“On May 27 this year, the legendary diplomat celebrated his 100th birthday, and this visit is also his first trip to China since turning 100,” it added.
State news agency Xinhua reported him as telling defense minister Li Shangfu on Tuesday: “Kissinger said in today’s world, challenges and opportunities coexist, and both the United States and China should eliminate misunderstandings, coexist peacefully, and avoid confrontation.”
Kissinger also met on Wednesday with top diplomat Wang Yi, who praised Kissinger’s “historic contributions to the ice-breaking development of China-US relations.”
“The US policy toward China needs Kissinger-style diplomatic wisdom and Nixon-style political courage,” Wang said.

The world's cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India. It costs $0.60

The world’s cheapest Domino’s pizza is in inflation-hit India. It costs $0.60
Reuters

The world’s cheapest Domino’s pizza is in inflation-hit India. It costs $0.60

The world’s cheapest Domino’s pizza is in inflation-hit India. It costs $0.60
  • Inflation in India sparks cheaper offers from global giant
  • Domino’s and Pizza Hut tout world’s cheapest pizzas
Reuters

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Q: How does the world’s biggest pizza brand respond to high inflation in the world’s most populous nation? A: With the world’s cheapest Domino’s pizza.

The 49-rupee ($0.60) pizza in India, Domino’s No.1 market outside America, is the tip of the spear in its fight against rampant inflation that’s squeezing profits and pricing out many customers, according to the CEO of its franchisee there.

The company wants to “own that price point,” said Sameer Khetarpal, confirming the stripped down, seven-inch cheese pizza with a “sprinkle” of basil and parsley is Domino’s cheapest anywhere.

“You are coming to the store or open the app, because there is a 49-rupee callout,” he said, adding that Domino’s global team supported the plans. “Customers are going to eat out less because prices are higher everywhere — our existing consumers should not go out to some competition.”

In Shanghai, by comparison, Domino’s (DPZ.N) cheapest savoury pizza is priced about $3.80, and in San Francisco about $12, online menu prices show. Domino’s global HQ referred queries about India to its local franchisee.

Reuters interviews with six executives and 12 store managers revealed how Domino’s and other global fast-food giants like Pizza Hut and Burger King are being forced to change tactics to weather rampant inflation in the market of 1.4 billion people.

The companies are striving to hold onto market share gained over three decades of rapid growth in a nation critical to their futures — and one where it’s tough to compete with a street-food culture and a sizzling samosa for as little as 10 rupees.

Khetarpal, whose Jubilant FoodWorks (JUBI.NS) runs Domino’s 1,816 outlets in the country, says he holds a staff meeting first thing every Monday to brainstorm new ways to manage costs and fight the “historic high inflation” that contributed to its profits sliding 70 percent in the first three months of 2023.

He gave new details of Domino’s India pivot and its financial gains; his company has removed lids from all boxes of pizzas sold at stores starting December, saving 0.6 cents each time. He said that amounts to a significant saving in packaging costs because 37 percent of Domino’s Indian business is dine-in.

Jubilant — whose Domino’s business accounted for most of its $635 million in revenues last year — also aims to secure rent rebates from some store landlords by offering upfront payments, Khetarpal said, declining to give further details about cost benefits.

CUSTOMERS EMPTY POCKETS

Domino’s is not alone in zeroing in on prices in India, a highly price-sensitive market that is currently facing higher inflation than many other markets including the US The hope is that low-price offers will draw people to stores and apps who might order more add-ons or upgrade, the executives said.

Pizza Hut is aggressively promoting pizzas starting at 79 rupees ($0.96) that it launched last year and its India franchisee, Sapphire Foods (SAPI.NS), said it was the brand’s lowest-priced globally.

Merrill Pereyra, managing director of Pizza Hut in the Indian subcontinent, said the chain was developing products that “make the brand relevant and easy to access” for price conscious consumers in India, adding its budget pizzas were a hit with young people.

McDonald’s (MCD.N) launched half-price meals in June. They’ll be the focus of promotion efforts in coming weeks, according to Akshay Jatia, executive director at Westlife Foodworld (WEST.NS), which runs 357 outlets in western and southern India. He said the meals would bring in more customers and boost sales and margins.

The budget products are indeed being accompanied by a digital and physical marketing blitz across the nation — with stores, and even a posh New Delhi mall, plastered with banners, according to Reuters visits to stores across four Indian states.

Domino’s flagship inflation-buster is the 49-rupee pizza, which was launched in February. Khetarpal said it was “re-engineered” by cutting price — and tomatoes — from its earlier cheapest offering of 59 rupees.

Franchisee Jubilant said in May it witnessed a cheese price surge of 40 percent during 2022-23, and a 30 percent rise in chicken and paper boxes. There have been more shocks in recent weeks, with tomato prices rising over 400 percent to record highs and households toiling under rising rates of everything from milk to cereals and spices, according to official data.

The industry players described a tale of two consumers in a country with yawning gaps between rich and poor.

Many low and middle-income earners who saw dining at foreign chains as a lifestyle upgrade when the economy boomed are tightening belts as inflation bites, while the wealthier continue to spend on products like pricier smartphones, and SUV cars whose sales are touching new highs.

When Khetarpal visited Domino’s stores in Chennai and other cities, he said he saw customers emptying out their pockets and only being able to scrape together 49 rupees. By contrast, he added, Domino’s new gourmet pizzas priced as high as $14 had seen a sales jump in some affluent areas.

'A SMALL LAYER OF CHEESE'

It’s been a bleak year for Domino’s, the Indian fast-food restaurant leader with a market share of about 12.5 percent, as well as for other companies.

Pre-tax profit at Pizza Hut’s Sapphire Foods more than halved in the March quarter. Burger King’s India franchisee, Restaurant Brands Asia (RESR.NS), saw its net loss widen by 9 percent.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. Euromonitor International estimates India’s nearly $5 billion market for quick-service restaurants which serve fast food is a fraction of United States’ $341 billion and China’s $137 billion.

The narrower market for pizza, burger and chicken restaurants, dominated by Western chains and worth $2.1 billion in India, will grow, but at a slower pace. Its estimated growth rate is around 15 percent a year until 2027, Euromonitor forecasts. That compares with 21 percent growth in 2022 and 43 percent in 2021 largely due to a post-COVID consumption spike.

Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands (YUM.N) sounded a bullish tone in June, comparing its 17,000 US outlets to its over 2,000 in India, where it sees a “tremendous growth opportunity.”

There are still daunting challenges in the near term.

“For a population eating roadside, in the current environment where inflation is hurting their pockets, (the new offers) are still on the higher side,” said Devanshu Bansal, a consumer analyst at India’s Emkay Global Financial Services.

And many pizza-lovers like Kiran Raj will never contemplate budget offerings. The 26-year-old bank employee said he was prepared to pay a little more for a cheese-loaded product as he devoured slices at Pizza Lounge, a local restaurant in Chennai.

“I avoid buying the sub-100-rupee pizzas at stores operated by big chains as they generally contain less toppings and a small layer of cheese,” he added. “It’s just a rough crust.”

Thailand to hold another PM vote next week but Pita's bid over — speaker

Thailand to hold another PM vote next week but Pita’s bid over — speaker
Reuters

Thailand to hold another PM vote next week but Pita’s bid over — speaker

Thailand to hold another PM vote next week but Pita’s bid over — speaker
  • Pita Limjareonrat faced tough resistance from conservative and royalist forces
  • On Wednesday, parliament voted to block his second bid for the premiership
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand’s parliament will hold another vote for a prime minister next week which cannot include the leader of election winners Move Forward, a deputy speaker said on Thursday, after his re-nomination was blocked.
Parliament’s move to deny Pita Limjareonrat after a marathon debate on his eligibility on Wednesday triggered angry street protests, as a post-election crisis deepens two months after his party trounced military-backed rivals in an election.
“A candidate can only be nominated once in each parliamentary session,” Deputy House Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan told Reuters on Thursday.
The US-educated Pita, 42, has faced tough resistance from conservative and royalist forces that clash with the party’s anti-establishment policies.
On Wednesday, parliament voted to block his second bid for the premiership and the Constitutional Court suspended him as lawmaker as it investigates a case against him over allegations that he violated election law for holding shares in a media company. Pita denies breaking election rules.
Legislative and judicial actions against him have drawn anger from his supporters.
“If we have elections and this is all we get, why don’t you just choose it yourself,” a protester said late on Wednesday drawing applause from a crowd gathered in central Bangkok wearing black.
A Twitter hashtag from the protest was used at least 2 million times.
Thailand’s main stock index has climbed about 2.6 percent since July 14, the day after Pita was first denied by parliament, while the baht has strengthened by 1.7 percent against the dollar.
Foreign investors bought 15.8 billion baht ($465.53 million)net of Thai shares and bonds during July 14-19.
Next week, it is widely expected that real estate tycoon and political newcomer Srettha Thavisin from the runner-up Pheu Thai party, part of Pita’s eight-party alliance, will be nominated for premier.
Activists are planning more gatherings and have asked people to wear black to protest what they see as rules stacked against the election winners.
The military-drafted constitution favors conservative parties, requiring any prime ministerial candidate to secure at least 375 votes from a joint sitting of the bicameral legislature including the junta-appointed 249-member senate and an elected 500-member lower house.
Protesters have called on the senators to resign and that Pita’s eight-party coalition to stick together and uphold election promises.

Swedish Committee for Afghanistan suspends some operations after Taliban order on Qur'an burning

Swedish Committee for Afghanistan suspends some operations after Taliban order on Qur’an burning
Reuters

Swedish Committee for Afghanistan suspends some operations after Taliban order on Qur’an burning

Swedish Committee for Afghanistan suspends some operations after Taliban order on Qur’an burning
  • Thousands of Afghans work for the organization in health, education and rural development
  • Swedish Committee for Afghanistan treated 2.5 million patients in its health clinics last year
Reuters

KABUL: The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, a major humanitarian organization, has paused some of its operations, it said on Wednesday, after a Taliban order halting Swedish activities in the country.

The Taliban administration last week said all activities by Sweden in Afghanistan must stop in response to the burning of a Qur’an in Stockholm last month but it was not clear which institutions the order would apply to.

“Some activities of the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA), have been paused,” the aid group said in a statement after seeking discussion with the Taliban administration.

Thousands of Afghan staff work for the organization throughout the country in health, education and rural development, and treated 2.5 million patients in its health clinics last year.

SCA did not elaborate on how many of its operations had been paused and said it was seeking approvals to resume operations as soon as possible.

The Taliban-run economy ministry, which administers non-governmental organizations, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Afghanistan’s aid sector has already been severely hampered by a series of restrictions, including on female aid workers. Funding reductions for a United Nations-led annual humanitarian plan suggests donor countries are pulling back on financial support.

Chinese ghost town of mansions reclaimed by farmers

Chinese ghost town of mansions reclaimed by farmers
Updated 20 July 2023
AFP

Chinese ghost town of mansions reclaimed by farmers

Chinese ghost town of mansions reclaimed by farmers
  • Local farmers now plow land that was envisaged as manicured gardens for the wealthy and politically connected
  • Interest in the ghost towns is thriving as intrepid urban explorers visit derelict districts and post their findings online
Updated 20 July 2023
AFP

SHENYANG, China: Cattle wander between the concrete shells of half-finished mansions in northeastern China, some of the only occupants of a luxury complex whose crumbling verandas and overgrown arches are stark symbols of a housing market crippled by its own excess.
Property giant Greenland Group broke ground on the development nestled in the hills around Shenyang, an industrial city of 9 million, in 2010 — when the real estate sector’s lightning growth was in full swing.
But around two years later, the State Guest Mansions project — lavishly planned as 260 European-style villas complete with swanky facilities for visitors of the provincial government — was abandoned.
Local farmers now plow land that was envisaged as manicured gardens for the wealthy and politically connected, while feral dogs patrol crudely built poultry pens and double garages crammed with hay bales and farm equipment.
The reasons for the project’s failure remain unclear, though locals have their suspicions.
“Frankly, it was because of official corruption,” a farmer named Guo told AFP as he dug for edible weeds beneath a creaking 10-meter-high metal fence screening the development from a nearby highway.
“They cut off the funding and cracked down on uncontrolled developments, so it was left half-finished,” the swarthy 45-year-old said, as other people carried off buckets of water from the complex’s artificial lake.
A person who answered the phone at a regional Greenland Group office said they would pass a request for comment to a superior, but the company did not engage any further.
Since coming to power in 2012, Chinese President Xi Jinping has waged a sweeping crackdown on corruption in the ruling Communist Party and fostered a social aversion to conspicuous wealth.
“These (homes) would have sold for millions — but the rich haven’t even bought one of them,” said Guo.
“They weren’t built for ordinary people.”
The wider Chinese property sector continued to boom until the end of the decade.
But the government clamped down on excessive borrowing and rampant speculation in 2020, leaving several developers grappling with massive debt and flagging demand.
As a result, ghost towns like the one in Shenyang — known as “rotten-tail” homes in Chinese — now pockmark urban landscapes across the country.
Central government data on their number is not publicly available, but a report by a research group affiliated with an official association in Shanghai said just under four percent of housing projects nationwide had been left half-built as of June 2022.
This is equivalent to 231 million square meters of real estate.
Inside the former sales center at State Guest Mansions, graffiti on the flaking walls suggests farmers are not the only visitors.
Interest in the ghost towns is thriving as intrepid urban explorers visit derelict districts and post their findings online.
“This place is great for exploring, so I like to hang around here... and film a few clips,” said a black-clad drone flier as he rested on the marble floor beneath a vast, tarnished chandelier.
Around him, gloomy alcoves stored haphazard stacks of dust-caked furniture in styles that evoked France’s Palace of Versailles.
“Everything here has been left abandoned,” the man said, declining to give his name.
“It all feels quite creepy.”

Five dead, dozens trapped in landslide in India after heavy rain 

Five dead, dozens trapped in landslide in India after heavy rain 
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

Five dead, dozens trapped in landslide in India after heavy rain 

Five dead, dozens trapped in landslide in India after heavy rain 
  • About 100 people feared trapped under the debris, rescue workers struggling in heavy rain to find survivors
  • Incessant rain has closed schools, flooded roads, disrupted trains across Maharashtra, India’s richest state
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

MUMBAI: At least five people were killed and many were feared buried when a landslide hit a mountain village in India’s western state of Maharashtra after incessant rain soaked the region, state officials said on Thursday. 

The landslide occurred in the middle of the night in the mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, about 60 km from Mumbai, media said, citing officials. 

“A total of 48 families lived there. Around 75 people have been evacuated and five people have died so far,” the state’s deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, said on Twitter. 

Initial reports said about 100 people were feared trapped under the debris and rescue workers were struggling in heavy rain to find survivors as relatives waited for news at the base of the mountain. 

“The problem here is that at some places the rubble is almost 20 to 30 feet deep and it has to be manually removed,” an unidentified rescue official told ABP Majha channel. 

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was at the site, told reporters it was difficult to get an exact figure on the number of people trapped. 

Incessant rain has closed schools, flooded roads and disrupted trains across Maharashtra, which is India’s richest state. 

Schools and colleges in the financial capital of Mumbai were closed on Thursday. Some train services were suspended on Wednesday after rain lashed the city. 

Several districts in the state recorded more than 100 mm of rain on Wednesday with more heavy showers expected over the next 24 hours, according to the weather department. 
 

