Asgreen holds on to win Tour de France 18th stage; Vingegaard protects big lead

Asgreen holds on to win Tour de France 18th stage; Vingegaard protects big lead
Soudal Quick-Step's Danish rider Kasper Asgreen cycles (C) to the finish line ahead of Lotto Dstny's Dutch rider Pascal Eenkhoorn (R) to win the 18th stage of the 110th Tour de France cycling race in the French Alps on Thursday. (AFP)
AP

  • It was Asgreen’s day and he spread his arms after beating Dutchman Pascal Eenkhoorn and Norwegian Jonas Abrahamsen in their dash to the line
  • The defending champion leads two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia by 7 minutes, 35 seconds and Britain’s Adam Yates by 10:45 with Sunday’s finale in Paris getting closer
BOURG-EN-BRESSE, France: Another Danish rider took the limelight at the Tour de France on Thursday as Kasper Asgreen joined an early breakaway and then held on to win the 18th stage in a sprint finish.

His countryman Jonas Vingegaard took it easy this time, sitting comfortably in the main pack as he protected his huge overall lead. The defending champion leads two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia by 7 minutes, 35 seconds and Britain’s Adam Yates by 10:45 with Sunday’s finale in Paris getting closer.

But this was Asgreen’s day and he spread his arms after beating Dutchman Pascal Eenkhoorn and Norwegian Jonas Abrahamsen in their dash to the line.

“Obviously the situation of our breakaway was not ideal. I would have preferred to break with seven or eight riders. It’s also one of the final stages of the Tour after really hard weeks,” Asgreen said. “I didn’t rule out the possibility of winning. My breakaway companions were just excellent out there. We all deserved to win because of how much work we put into the break.”

They were all given the same time of 4 hours, 6 minutes, 48 seconds after holding off a large group of sprinters behind them who left it too late. Star sprinter Jasper Philipsen missed out on another stage win and finished fourth.

After Vingegaard took full control of the race with some jaw-droppingly fast riding to crush Pogacar in the Alps, Thursday’s stage offered respite to the main contenders on a flat 185-kilometer (114.6-mile) route from Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse.

Belgian rider Victor Campenaerts joined Asgreen and Abrahamsen to form an early breakaway.

They worked well together and after the first hour had opened up a lead of around one minute. The gap remained the same, give or take a few seconds either way, with under 100 kilometers (62 miles) left.

But the peloton, after rolling along in the sunshine at a mercifully reduced pace compared to previous days, then eventually stepped it up, with Quentin Pacher and Fred Wright setting a higher tempo.

Eenkhoorn was the next to attack and he was the only one to join the trio to make it a four-man group.

The peloton left it too late, and they just held on as Asgreen raised his arms at the line. The huge effort took its toll as he dismounted and sat on the tarmac to get his breath back, before being congratulated by a Soudal Quick-Step teammate.

“It means so much with the period I had this year since I crashed at Tour de Suisse,” Asgreen said. “I’ve come a long way, and to cap it off with a victory like this is amazing.”

Women’s World Cup hosts begin with wins and record crowds

Women’s World Cup hosts begin with wins and record crowds
SYDNEY/AUCKLAND: Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand opened the ninth Women’s World Cup with wins and record crowds on Thursday, after a shooting near the Norwegian team hotel in Auckland that left three dead and six injured.

Police said the shooter was among those killed and the danger from the incident was over, while New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said there was no risk to national security. 

After an opening ceremony celebrating traditional Maori culture including the famous Haka war dance, a stunning goal from Hannah Wilkinson at Eden Park was the difference in the 1-0 victory over Norway.

The crowd of 42,137 bested the host nation’s previous record for an international soccer match.

Authorities deployed extra police and security outside the stadium following the shooting in New Zealand’s largest city.

“Seeing the heavier police presence, I feel a lot safer now knowing that they’re watching out,” said Isabella Beeortegui, a 22-year-old student attending the opening ceremony.

“I’m so excited. The energy is crazy. Everyone looks like they’re super stoked to be here.”

Australia’s Matildas began their campaign with a scrappy 1-0 win against Ireland in front of a crowd of 75,784 fans at Stadium Australia in Sydney — a record attendance for a women’s soccer match in the country.

They were dealt a blow before kickoff, however, when talismanic striker Sam Kerr, arguably the face of the tournament, was ruled out of the first two games with a
calf injury.

Women were banned from official facilities in England, the home of the game, until 1970, and female players faced similar discrimination in many other countries.

But the sport has achieved greater prominence in recent years, with large increases in female players and spectators globally.

Tracey Taylor, a professor of sports management at RMIT University in Melbourne, said many members of grassroots football clubs expected the tournament to have a transformative effect for participation in women’s sport in Australia.

“They say it’s such a game changer for them in positioning the sport, not only globally, but also within the local community and raising awareness,” she said.

Still, conditions for female footballers still remain well behind those for men in many countries.

The Matildas released a video this week criticizing the “disrespect” for the women’s game that forced teams to play on artificial pitches in the 2015 tournament and prize money that still lags the men’s World Cup.

Several participating nations, including tournament heavyweights England and Spain, have been in dispute with their administrators over working conditions and pay in recent months.

Players like Kerr are household names in sport-mad Australia, with tickets for matches involving the home nation selling out months in advance.

“I’m sure that the whole of Australia will be behind the team tonight,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a radio interview with state broadcaster ABC on Thursday.

“I think that Australians are really realizing just how big this event is.”

Fleetwood sets pace at Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

Fleetwood sets pace at Open alongside amateur Lamprecht
HOYLAKE, United Kingdom: Home favorite Tommy Fleetwood joined South African amateur Christo Lamprecht at the top of the leaderboard after hitting a five-under-par 66 on the opening day of the Open Championship at Hoylake.
Lamprecht shone on his debut at the majors after earning his place by winning the Amateur Championship last month.
The powerful 22-year-old, who stands 6 feet 8 inches (2.03 meters) tall, used his long levers to great effect around the Royal Liverpool course on Thursday.
“I earned my spot to be here. I think the way I played today I earned to be on the top of the leaderboard, as of now,” said Lamprecht.
Fleetwood, who hails from Southport, just 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the course, gave his chances of a first major title win a huge boost with a run of three consecutive birdies between the 14th and 16th.
“Such a special opportunity to play so close to home,” said the world number 21. “To have that support and play an Open, (I’m) glad I gave them some good golf to watch.”
Despite the glorious blue skies on the Wirral coastline, many of the stellar names in the field struggled at the 151st Open.

Back at the scene of his only British Open triumph in 2014, Rory McIlroy was one over through the front nine.
The world number two has been stuck on four major titles for the past nine years.
McIlroy came agonizingly close both at last year’s British Open at St. Andrews and last month, when he missed out at the US Open by one shot to Wyndham Clark.
The 34-year-old headed to Hoylake full of confidence after a birdie-birdie finish in blustery conditions secured his first Scottish Open title last weekend.
But his putter let him down with a shocking miss from three feet for par at the eighth.
Masters champion Jon Rahm also took the turn at one over before his first birdie of the day at the 10th.
World number one Scottie Scheffler got off to a flying start as he was two under after four holes.
But the American needed a birdie at the last to move to one under for his opening round after dropping three shots in seven holes around the turn.

Defending champion Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka appear to pose the biggest threat from the group of players now regularly plying their trade in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.
But Smith finished at one over par after an eventful round that featured four birdies and five bogeys.
Koepka, who won his fifth major at the PGA Championship in May, is four off the lead after turning around a difficult start with three birdies in the final eight holes.
France’s Antoine Rozner birdied two of the last three holes to close to one shot off the lead.
Clark and 2009 British Open champion Stewart Cink are among a group on three under.
England’s Matthew Jordan hit the first tee shot at 6:35 am local time (0535 GMT) on the course where he is a member.
The world number 329 is just three shots off the lead after carding a 69.
“I’m kind of running out of words to describe it,” Jordan said. “It was crazy, mental, loud, everything that I could have wished for.”

Why separating cricket, politics remains fanciful notion

Why separating cricket, politics remains fanciful notion
Why separating cricket, politics remains fanciful notion

  • Pakistan-hosted 2023 men’s Asia Cup compromised by BCCI’s refusal to let its players travel there
There have been recent reminders that cricket and politics are never far apart. This was most obviously apparent from the ongoing farrago between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

At the center of the storm lay the 2023 men’s Asia Cup, hosted by Pakistan but compromised by the BCCI’s refusal to allow its players to travel there. Reasons of security were cited, although it is not difficult to believe that other factors prevail.

India’s refusal to travel threw the whole tournament into jeopardy. In response, the PCB suggested a hybrid model in which some matches would be played in Pakistan and others at a neutral venue.

Sri Lanka emerged as the preferred option, rumors emerging that nine of the 13 matches will be played there. This was confirmed in the schedule, released on July 19. The 50-overs format tournament opens on Aug. 30 and closes on Sept. 17.

Six teams will participate – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. They have been divided into two groups, with the top two progressing to the Super Four stage. Then, the top two sides will contest the final.

At least one match is guaranteed between Pakistan and India, as they have been placed in the same group, together with Nepal, who qualified by beating the UAE.

The hybrid model was proposed by Najam Sethi when he was chair of the PCB’s cricket management committee and, despite early objections from the BCCI, was accepted by members of the Asia Cricket Council.

However, the Sethi-led committee, which was only appointed in December, was superseded on July 6 by a new committee under a new chair, Zaka Ashraf. Since the PCB’s patron is Pakistan’s president, this was a political appointment.

The 10-person committee, announced on July 8, includes the foreign and sports ministers. Its establishment and election process have been dogged with multiple court challenges brought by former committee members. As a result, it will initially sit for four months, with a main purpose of making recommendations on the Pakistani team’s participation in the 2023 World Cup in India.

Additionally, Ashraf appeared to have a remit to secure more Asia Cup matches in Pakistan, making this desire clear to ACC members during International Cricket Council meetings in Durban, South Africa, last week. A particular wish to host the match against Nepal in Multan has been agreed but the number of matches to be played in Pakistan remains at four, three in Lahore.

A much lighter political spat occurred during the second Test between England and Australia’s men’s teams at Lord’s. After a controversial, but legal, action by Australia’s wicketkeeper, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggested that the spirit of cricket had been broken. His Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, responded, good-humoredly, by saying that Sunak should remain in his crease.

Humor was something entirely lacking when cricket and politics became embroiled in the anti-apartheid movements of the late 1960s.

These came back to my mind last week during an evening presentation given by two men who were parties to those fiercely political events. First was Peter (now, Lord) Hain, the second, Mike Procter, one of South Africa’s most celebrated cricketers.

At 19 years old, Hain became the face of the movement to stop the visit of South Africa’s men’s cricket team to England in 1970. This followed the disruptions caused to the South African rugby team’s tour of the UK and Ireland in the winter of 1969 to 1970.

A range of tactics were used, which included pitch invasions, damage to floodlights, demonstrations, boycotts of the team’s hotel and communication systems, even a hi-jacking of the team’s bus. All of this led the team to vote to go home. Its management ordered them to stay.

Hain’s motivation for his action was based on personal experience. He was born to South African parents who were anti-apartheid activists, for which they were prevented from working. Effectively exiled, they left for the UK in 1966, carrying vivid memories of Whites-only teams and partitioned-off Black spectators.

Hain knew how central sporting success was to South Africa’s White elite, providing them with international respectability and recognition. Hence, the target which held the best chance of bringing about change lay in sport.

In advance of the tour, due to start in May 1970, he formed a Stop the Seventy Tour campaign. Before long, opposition to the tour became much broader.

Thirteen African, along with Asian and Caribbean, countries voted to boycott the Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh if the tour went ahead. Details of planned disruptions were leaked to the press, print and broadcasting unions urged members to take industrial action, and 14 county cricket grounds were vandalized.

This led England’s Cricket Council to announce a reduction in the tour from 28 to 12 matches and a delay of the start date to June 1.

Ultimately, further activity and government intervention led to the tour’s cancellation on May 22, 1970.

The South African team was one of the finest ever to be assembled. Prior to the proposed tour to England, it had thrashed Australia 4-0 down-under.

Sadly, top players were denied international careers, since it was not until July 1991 that South Africa was allowed to resume international cricket.

Bitterness on their part toward Hain, regarded by the British elite as public enemy No. 1, would be understandable. However, several of them subsequently stated that Hain was right, his campaign the turning point to effect much-needed change. South Africa became isolated in other sports, not just cricket.

During that isolation, Procter played English county cricket for Gloucestershire with distinction. In retirement, he has initiated a foundation which provides physical education and sporting opportunities to some 2,000 underprivileged schoolchildren in two townships close to Durban.

The fact that this type of intervention is needed 53 years on from South Africa’s exclusion, suggests that the pace of change is still hamstrung by the intersection of politics and cricket. The notion that they can be separated is fanciful.

Two epic showdowns confirmed for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

Two epic showdowns confirmed for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi
Islam Makhachev has been confirmed to face Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi for the lightweight championship.

The rematch will headline the event at the Etihad Arena on Oct. 21.

Brazil’s Oliveira lost the title to Russia’s Makhachev at UFC 280 last year in Abu Dhabi — and will be looking for revenge.

Also confirmed for UFC 294 is a middleweight bout between Sweden’s Khamzat Chimaev and Brazil’s Paulo Costa.

Chimaev catapulted to fame during Abu Dhabi’s “Fight Island” series of events during the COVID-19 lockdown, fighting in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions.

Since he last fought in September 2022 at a catchweight, there has been a lot of speculation about the division in which he would compete.

UFC 294 marks the 18th event by the company in Abu Dhabi. A showdown week will take place featuring meet-and-greets and fan events.

UFC President Dana White reportedly commented: “I love Abu Dhabi. I tell you all the time. They have the best restaurants, the best shopping, unbelievable service; you literally could not ask for a better destination for a fight.”

Tickets are on sale from the Etihad Arena website.

Al-Ittihad releases new-look kit for 2023-2024 season

Al-Ittihad releases new-look kit for 2023-2024 season
JEDDAH: Saudi champions Al-Ittihad have released their new home kit for the 2023 to 2024 season, recalling thicker stripes than the previous edition.

As part of the kit launch, Nike and Al-Ittihad invited a selection of players from the male and female squads to model the shirts in Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad district.

After last season’s shirt was based on the standard Nike Striped Division IV teamwear shirt, the Nike Al-Ittihad 2023 to 2024 home shirt has a customized look. It is mainly black with two thick vertical yellow stripes outlined by a white pinstripe on each side.

In a tweet, the club posted pictures of the players in the new strip and said: “The basic kit for the first football team ... from historical Jeddah ... we appear with our new identity and its historical character.”

The kit design has stayed loyal to Al-Ittihad’s traditional yellow and black colors.

