Saudi minister of Islamic Affairs visits Montenegro capital

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Sheikh Abdullatif_Al_Alsheikh has visited the headquarters of the Islamic sheikhdom in the capital of Montenegro, Bodgurica.

He was greeted by Rifaat Fezic, head of the Islamic sheikhdom and senior officials, at the headquarters of the Grand Mufti General.

Alsheikh toured the headquarters and was briefed on how it serves the Muslim community.

He also visited the neighboring Osmana Gate Mosque and the old historical mosque, which was rebuilt in a modern in architectural style.