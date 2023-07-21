You are here

Saudi minister of Islamic Affairs visits Montenegro capital
The minister was greeted by Rifaat Fezic, head of the Islamic sheikhdom and senior officials, at the headquarters of the Grand Mufti General. (Ministry of Islamic Affairs/Twitter)
Updated 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Sheikh Abdullatif_Al_Alsheikh has visited the headquarters of the Islamic sheikhdom in the capital of Montenegro, Bodgurica.

He was greeted by Rifaat Fezic, head of the Islamic sheikhdom and senior officials, at the headquarters of the Grand Mufti General.

 

 

Alsheikh toured the headquarters and was briefed on how it serves the Muslim community.

He also visited the neighboring Osmana Gate Mosque and the old historical mosque, which was rebuilt in a modern in architectural style.

KSrelief organizes training course for medical staff in Mukalla

KSrelief organizes training course for medical staff in Mukalla
The initiative aimed to support the health sector in Yemen. (Twitter @KSrelief)
Updated 3 min ago
Arab News

  • Participants were trained on modern anesthesia methods which promote rapid recovery and reduce complications after operation is completed
MUKALLA: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action (KSrelief) organized a training course for medical staff on patient recovery after heart surgery in the city of Mukalla, Hadramout Governorate on Thursday. 

The session was part of the Saudi Pulse volunteer program for heart diseases and surgeries in the Hadramout Governorate. 

 

Participants were trained on modern anesthesia methods which promote rapid recovery and reduce complications after operation is completed. 

The initiative aimed to support the health sector in Yemen, and to improve level of health care provided to patients.

The course is part of the humanitarian aid and relief provided by Saudi authorities, through the work of KSrelief.

National Center for Security Operations holds awareness exhibition in Abqaiq Governorate

National Center for Security Operations holds awareness exhibition in Abqaiq Governorate
The Unified Security Operations Center operates in the 13 cities in the Eastern province. (Shutterstock file photo)
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

  • The Unified Security Operations Center operates in the 13 cities in the Eastern province
ABQAIQ: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Security Operations Center organized a security awareness exhibition in Abqaiq Mall from July 20 to July 22. 

 

The exhibition aims to introduce the emergency number (911) and security services the center provides to all citizens, residents and visitors. 

The Unified Security Operations Center in the Eastern province operates in 13 governorates as well as the city of Dammam.

Saudi authorities arrest six for trading khat

Saudi authorities arrest six for trading khat
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Security patrols in the Riyadh region have arrested five Yemeni men and a Saudi citizen for distributing 29 kilograms of Khat.

They were arrested and were referred to the authorities.
Security authorities are calling on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

They may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: [email protected] All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Crown Prince Camel Festival seeks more record-breaking achievements

Crown Prince Camel Festival seeks more record-breaking achievements
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

  • Up to 60,000 camels will be on display this year, as the annual festival has recorded a steady increase since it was launched in 2018
TAIF: A record number of dromedaries from Saudi Arabia, the Arab region and international teams are expected to be on show in this year’s edition of the Crown Prince Camel Festival as it kicks off on August 1 at Taif Camel Square.

The 38-day camel festival aims to promote Saudi Arabia’s camel racing culture, as well as the broader Arab heritage that encapsules the popular sport, and to support the tourism and economic thrust of the Kingdom.

Up to 60,000 camels will be on display this year, as the annual festival has recorded a steady growth since it was launched in 2018.

The festival was judged the world’s largest of its type by the Guinness World Records during its inaugural show, after more than 11,000 camels were featured in the event.

The Public Investment Fund earlier this week said it had established the Sawani Company, which aims to be a leading producer of camel dairy products and major promoter of the products’ health benefits among consumers.

Camel milk is commonly known for its nutritional benefits, including high amounts of minerals and vitamins such as A, B, E and C.

It is also rich in calcium, protein and anti-oxidants.

Camel milk is also considered low in cholesterol and is easy to digest.

KSrelief celebrates World Youth Skills Day at Jordan’s Zaatari Camp, distributes sewing machines to women

KSrelief celebrates World Youth Skills Day at Jordan’s Zaatari Camp, distributes sewing machines to women
World Youth Skills Day is celebrated annually on July 15 and was initiated by the United Nations in 2014. (Twitter @KSrelief)
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

  • World Youth Skills Day is celebrated annually on July 15 and was initiated by the United Nations in 2014
AMMAN: In celebration of World Youth Skills Day, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) organized various activities for Syrian refugees at Jordan’s Zaatari camp on Thursday. 

The Saudi community service center hosted activities which focused on empowering young refugees and gaining new skills. 

Sewing machines and kits were also distributed to women across the camp who had previously undergone training on sewing skills through the community service center. 

 

World Youth Skills Day is celebrated annually on July 15 and was initiated by the United Nations in 2014. 

According to the United Nations official statement on World Youth Skills Day, the theme this year highlights the essential role that teachers, trainers and educators play in providing skills for youth. 

The project is part of the humanitarian aid and relief provided by Saudi authorities, through the work of KSrelief, in countries around the world.

