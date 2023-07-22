You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai-based Debanjali Kamstra crowned Mrs Earth 2023 

Dubai-based Debanjali Kamstra crowned Mrs Earth 2023 

Dubai-based Debanjali Kamstra crowned Mrs Earth 2023 
The 36-year-old model beat 45 others to the title. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/54nk5

Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Dubai-based Debanjali Kamstra crowned Mrs Earth 2023 

Dubai-based Debanjali Kamstra crowned Mrs Earth 2023 
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai resident Debanjali Kamstra this week was crowned Mrs Earth 2023 at the environmental-focused beauty pageant. 

The 36-year-old model beat 45 others to the title. Kamstra represented the UAE for the first time in the pageant’s history.

“Can u believe that a dream also comes true … two years of manifestation and immense hard work ... with lot of support from my team,” the beauty queen wrote on Instagram sharing a series of images from the event. 

Earlier this year Kamstra — Mrs UAE — narrowly missed the crown at the 2022 Mrs World competition on Jan. 15.

Kamstra, who wowed the judges in Las Vegas, Nevada, was declared second runner-up, while Mrs America, Shaylin Ford, took home the coveted crown.  

Kamstra is an architect and opened her first interior design business, Veloche, in Dubai ten-years-ago.

Topics: Debanjali Kamstra Mrs Earth 2023

Emirates has best amenity kits in first, business class: Daily Mail

Emirates has best amenity kits in first, business class: Daily Mail
First class suite. (Emirates)
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Emirates has best amenity kits in first, business class: Daily Mail

Emirates has best amenity kits in first, business class: Daily Mail
  • Emirates has the best first- and business-class amenity kits, according to Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

London: Emirates has the best first- and business-class amenity kits, according to Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper, which tested the kits of 12 airlines ranked by the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023 as being among the top 20 in the world.

Emirates and Qatar Airways, ranked fourth and second respectively, were the only airlines to achieve a five-star rating.

They beat Air France, All Nippon Airways, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Delta Air Lines, Japan Airlines, Qantas Airways, Singapore Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines and Turkish Airlines.

“Emirates has truly considered everything a business-class passenger might need during their flight and delivered it, with the Bulgari toiletries creating a little cocoon of luxury,” said the Daily Mail.

Although Emirates took the “top prize,” the newspaper said Qatar Airways has “the most luxurious” kits of all, adding that they “smell heavenly, creating a truly premium experience.”

The presentation of the Qatar Airways kits “means that opening them up feels like unwrapping a gift,” the Daily Mail said. “The eau de toilette is the cherry on top, especially considering how much it costs to purchase.”

Topics: Emirates

Related

Emirates signs football partnership in Saudi Arabia to become main sponsor of King Salman Cup 2023
Sport
Emirates signs football partnership in Saudi Arabia to become main sponsor of King Salman Cup 2023
Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel partners with Emirates Academy
Corporate News
Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel partners with Emirates Academy

Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna faces ‘overwhelming’ demand at US show

Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna faces ‘overwhelming’ demand at US show
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna faces ‘overwhelming’ demand at US show

Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna faces ‘overwhelming’ demand at US show
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna this week announced that due to the “overwhelming” ticket demand for her Aug. 14 concert in Los Angeles, she has changed the venue to a bigger theater.

The music sensation is now set to perform at the El Rey Theatre instead of the Roxy Theater.

“I LOVE MY PEOPLE,” she wrote to her 791,000 fans on Instagram. “Due to the overwhelming demand, we are taking the show to @elreytheater. Im speechless from all the love and support I’m receiving!! The show got sold out so quickly and all I have to say its Arab take overrrrr habibi!!”

Her followers, including US-Dutch-Palestinian model Anwar Hadid and Canadian-Lebanese singer Massari, quickly took to the comments sections to congratulate her.

“Prada u sis (sic),” Hadid wrote, while Massari commented with fire emojis.

Most famous for her songs “Ghareeb Alay,” “Ala Bali” and “Ana Lahale,” the Los Angeles-based musician has been normalizing Arabic lyrics in Western regions throughout her career, taking inspiration from many artists, including Lana Del Ray and Beyonce, as well as Middle Eastern legends such as Fayrouz.

Elyanna recently released a new single called “Mama Eh,” which fans are expecting her to perform at the gig.

In April, the star made history as the first artist to perform a full set in Arabic at Coachella, the famed music festival held annually in California.

In a previous interview with Arab News, she said: “We are introducing a new culture and we are making sure that everybody hears us, everywhere from all around the world.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

Elyanna’s music is a mix of Arabic and Western beats, something that the singer attributes to her multinational upbringing.

She began singing at a young age. After moving from Nazareth to the US at the age of 15, she was discovered by fellow Palestinian musician and producer Nasri Atweh.

“He introduced me to Sal (Lebanese-Canadian entrepreneur Wassim Slaiby, CEO of record label XO and manager of Canadian superstar The Weeknd). I remember I sang “At Last” to Sal. He was very impressed. I was very nervous, too. And then I met Massari and we made ‘Ana Lahale,’ which is such a crazy thing,” she recalled.

Topics: Elyanna

British-Emirati filmmaker to shoot adaptation of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra

British-Emirati filmmaker to shoot adaptation of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra
Updated 22 July 2023
Iain Akerman

British-Emirati filmmaker to shoot adaptation of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra

British-Emirati filmmaker to shoot adaptation of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra
Updated 22 July 2023
Iain Akerman

DUBAI: The British-Emirati filmmaker and singer-songwriter Layla Kaylif is to shoot an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Antony and Cleopatra” in Georgia later this year.

It is Kaylif’s second outing as a writer/director. The film follows 2018’s “The Letter Writer” and will take on the difficult task of adapting one of Shakespeare’s most challenging plays. Characterised by a complex layering of comedy, tragedy, romance and history, “Antony and Cleopatra” was last given a cinematic outing in 1972.

“People are really precious about Shakespeare, especially in England,” said Kaylif, who is producing the film with her husband, Mario Calcagni. “In the sense that, when you have a very secular society, there’s always something that has to represent the sacred. Shakespeare occupies that space. Whereas I’m just like, ‘yeah, you got to edit it up.’ The interesting thing is that ‘Antony and Cleopatra’ is really cinematic. The choppiness of it, the cinematic flow, it needs to be on the screen.”

Kaylif first began working on the screenplay in 2013 and completed the final draft in 2022. A fast-paced and compact adaptation, the film will portray Antony and Cleopatra’s love affair as an expression of the soul’s struggle for perfection. Set against a backdrop of war and politics, it will also use modern English. “It still contains the essence but you don’t have Shakespearean language,” Kaylif said. “Why be precious about that?”

The film will be shot in and around some of Georgia’s most iconic monuments and celebrate the work of architect Victor Djorbenadze. It will also feature Tamara Kvesitadze’s “Ali and Nino,” a kinetic steel sculpture located in the Black Sea city of Batumi. “If everyone sees this statue, I’m going to be happy,” said Kaylif, who is also an ambassador for Defense for Children International. “Georgia contains within its landscape the perfect context for the story I want to tell. In the context of my story, the ultimate raison d’etre of Antony and Cleopatra’s earthly existence is to transcend their worldly pursuits. That’s really what I’m interested in.”

Currently in the budgeting phase, the film will be shot by Tbilisi-based 1991 Productions. The company already has a number of documentaries and movies to its name, including the Cold War-era documentary “Glory to the Queen,” and is led by producers Nino Chichua and Anna Khazaradze.

Kaylif’s debut feature, “The Letter Writer,” was shot in 2018 and stars Eslam Al-Kawarit and Rosy McEwen, who recently won a British Independent Film Award for her performance in “Blue Jean.” Set in 1960s Dubai, the film tells the story of a young boy who works as a professional letter writer for illiterate members of the community. When he falls in love with the object of one of his customer’s affections, he embarks on a journey of youthful awakening.

Part of the official selection at the Lebanese Independent Film Festival in 2019, “The Letter Writer” also featured in Film London’s Breakthrough showcase in 2020. Kaylif, who plays the boy’s mother in the film and penned the theme song, said the film is set for release later this year via Janson Media.

Topics: Antony and Cleopatra Layla Kaylif

Elie Saab opens first flagship boutique in Monaco

Elie Saab opens first flagship boutique in Monaco
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Elie Saab opens first flagship boutique in Monaco

Elie Saab opens first flagship boutique in Monaco
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese designer Elie Saab this week opened his first flagship boutique in Monaco, expanding the brand’s exposure internationally.

The couturier, whose designs are loved by celebrities, on Friday shared a glimpse of the store and the opening event on the label’s Instagram page.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

The two-story shop is located on Princesse Alice Avenue and showcases the designer’s ready-to-wear collections, evening ensembles, accessories, fragrance and furniture.

A video made to celebrate the opening was captioned: “The regal boutique offers a grand and opulent retail experience along the glamorous Cote d’Azur.”

The opening event was attended by the designer’s son Elie Saab Jr., who is CEO of the label.

Topics: Elie Saab Monaco

Actress Jameela Jamil joins Hollywood strikers 

Actress Jameela Jamil joins Hollywood strikers 
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Actress Jameela Jamil joins Hollywood strikers 

Actress Jameela Jamil joins Hollywood strikers 
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: British actress Jameela Jamil this week joined the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike in Los Angeles.

The British Pakistani podcaster and presenter — who shot to fame for her fan-favorite role as Tahani on “The Good Place” – was spotted on the picket lines calling for the “basic equity of the people who make our beautiful industry,” she wrote on Instagram sharing pictures of herself from the strike.

The combined strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters – who are striking about pay and working conditions – entered its second week with no swift end in sight, and union leaders and star strikers.

“We are as one, we are together, and we are going to fight this corporate greed like a brick wall,” Jamil said.

Topics: Jameela Jamil SAG-AFTRA

Latest updates

French town requires DNA tests in crackdown against dirty dogs
French town requires DNA tests in crackdown against dirty dogs
Riots add to Paris Olympics security worries one year from start
Riots add to Paris Olympics security worries one year from start
Putin, Lukashenko to meet after Russia warns about aggression against Belarus
Putin, Lukashenko to meet after Russia warns about aggression against Belarus
Villagers say 14 killed as Myanmar violence flares
Villagers say 14 killed as Myanmar violence flares
Kurds demonstrate on Lausanne treaty centenary
Kurds demonstrate on Lausanne treaty centenary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.