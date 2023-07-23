You are here

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to 'all the birds'

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’
Twitter’s website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is “our most recognizable asset,” adding “That’s why we’re so protective of it.” (Reuters)
Updated 23 July 2023
Reuters

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’
  • Elon Musk: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow”
  • Under Musk’s tumultuous tenure since buying Twitter in October, the company changed its business name to X Corp
Updated 23 July 2023
Reuters

Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.
In a tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on Sunday, the social media platform’s billionaire owner added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”
Musk posted an image of a flickering “X” but did not give further details. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Under Musk’s tumultuous tenure since buying Twitter in October, the company changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app,” like China’s WeChat.
Twitter’s website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is “our most recognizable asset,” adding “That’s why we’re so protective of it.”
The bird was temporarily replaced in April by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, which ended up helping add as much as $4 billion to the meme coin’s market value.
Twitter’s most recent complication was a lawsuit being filed on Tuesday claiming the firm owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees.
Musk’s company has laid off more than half its workforce to cut costs since he bought the company.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Russian journalist killed, three wounded near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three wounded near Ukraine frontline
Updated 22 July 2023
Reuters

Russian journalist killed, three wounded near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three wounded near Ukraine frontline
  • The ministry said the journalists were wounded in a Ukrainian artillery strike
  • They were evacuated from the battlefield but RIA correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev died during the journey
Updated 22 July 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: A war correspondent for Russia’s RIA news agency was killed and three other Russian journalists were wounded by shelling near the frontline in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday, Russia’s defense ministry said.
The ministry said the journalists were wounded in a Ukrainian artillery strike. They were evacuated from the battlefield but RIA correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev died during the journey, it said.
It said the others were in a serious but stable condition. “There is no threat to life. They are receiving all the necessary medical care,” the ministry said.
RIA confirmed in a report that its correspondent had been killed while reporting in the frontline village of Piatykhatky, and that one of its cameramen was also hurt.
The defense ministry said Ukraine had used cluster munitions in the incident, but did not provide evidence for this and Reuters was not able to verify it independently.
Ukraine received cluster bombs from the United States this month, but it has pledged to use them only to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.
Such weapons contain scores of small bomblets that rain shrapnel over a wide area, but are banned in many countries due to the potential danger they pose to civilians. Ukraine has repeatedly said their use will be limited to the battlefield.
The United Nations has said Russia itself has repeatedly used cluster munitions during the war.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict RIA news agency Journalists Strike

Army intervenes after brawl erupts on Lebanese talk show

Army intervenes after brawl erupts on Lebanese talk show
Updated 22 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Army intervenes after brawl erupts on Lebanese talk show

Army intervenes after brawl erupts on Lebanese talk show
  • Wiam Wahab and reporter Simon Abu Fadel trade blows, profanity
  • MTV accused of provoking guests for extra viewers and followers
Updated 22 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The brawl that erupted on air Thursday night between a former minister and a journalist sparked widespread condemnation on Friday across Lebanon.

The talk show, “Sar El-Wa’et” (It’s About Time) on MTV hosted by Marcel Ghanem, brought together former government minister Wiam Wahab, known for his close ties to Hezbollah and its allies, and journalist Simon Abou Fadel, whose stances are often aligned with the Lebanese Forces party.

The dispute began when the discussion turned to US sanctions imposed on Wahab, and escalated when Abou Fadel remarked that “the US disciplines the Lebanese.”

Wahab then assaulted Abou Fadel, and Wahab’s bodyguards also intervened. Abou Fadel fell to the ground, being continuously hit until the broadcast was cut off.

Lebanese Armed Forces personnel arrived at the station’s premises to take control of the situation. The broadcast later resumed, and Wahab apologized on air before he was asked to leave by Ghanem.

Abou Fadel reappeared with bruises on his face and mouth, and said into a camera: “What happened to me just a while ago is nothing but a part of what has happened to some honorable people who paid the price for their stances.”

He then mentioned political figures including the Lebanese Forces party leader, Samir Geagea, “who was imprisoned because of his stances.”

A source from the journalists’ syndicate in Lebanon told Arab News: “Both Wahab and Abou Fadel are members of the journalist community. Wahab was a journalist before becoming a minister. What happened is disgraceful to our profession and to the freedom of expression that we advocate for. It deviated from the norms of political discourse. It is necessary to refer both individuals to the disciplinary council.”

The syndicate issued a statement calling on journalists to “exercise the utmost wisdom and discretion when participating in talk shows.” It said the incident was “shocking and embarrassing” to the Lebanese public and the country’s media, and that the incident was “not the first of (its) kind on television screens in Lebanon and abroad.”

However, the syndicate pointed out that this particular incident highlights Lebanon’s urgent need to break free from the suffocating atmosphere prevailing in the country.

Dr. Ragheb Jaber, a journalism professor at the Lebanese University, said he believed that some TV shows in Lebanon and other Arab countries intentionally provoke conflicts that may lead to physical confrontations in pursuit of higher ratings.

Jaber said the recent brawl reflects the sharp divisions and tensions dominating the political life in Lebanon, especially since this particular talk show brought together two highly polarizing figures, igniting the fight.

He added that these two figures represent the extreme views of their respective political factions and their encounter was bound to lead to confrontation, a fact that the show’s host should have taken seriously. Jaber said political and even social shows have started to teeter on the brink.

“They deliberately provoke guests against each other, unfortunately, finding an audience that enjoys this kind of programming, where shouting and even clashes prevail.”

He added that in Lebanon, disagreements quickly turn into sectarian and denominational disputes, as the figures usually invited to such talk shows represent sectarian forces rather than themselves.

“These forces cling to their blocs, hindering any political solution. What was witnessed on television (on Thursday) was a distressing and damaging scene for the image of the media, democracy, and freedom of expression. We have reached a stage where no one can tolerate the other anymore,” Jaber said.

The aftermath of what happened resulted in a dispute between Wahab and the Lebanese Kataeb Party, which supported Abou Fadel.

A Kataeb press release called what happened to Abou Fadel a “brutal and savage attack, live on air, against a journalist expressing his opinion, and it falls under the category of militia-like and thuggish behavior.”

The Arab Unification Party, led by Wahab, claimed in a statement that Abou Fadel was prepped in advance for the episode, and the show’s producer knew that Wahab had refused to engage with him, noting that Wahab was scheduled to speak for 15 minutes and then leave.

The Lebanese Forces party said that political discourse has reached its limits, and the physical assault on Abou Fadel reflected an attitude that in place of dialogue, some feel political perspectives can legitimately be forced on the Lebanese people. Several MPs expressed their solidarity with Abou Fadel. The Catholic Media Center also took a stance, with its director, Father Abdo Abou Kassem, saying that Lebanon “is characterized by freedom of the press and freedom of expression.”

He called for “a return to respectful political dialogues to preserve what distinguishes Lebanon in terms of authenticity and respect for freedoms.”

Topics: MTV Lebanon Lebanese TV

OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety

OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety
Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety

OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety
  • System to “watermark” all forms of content, from text, images, audios, to videos generated by AI
  • White House said voluntary commitments to make technology safer
Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK: Top AI companies including OpenAI, Alphabet and Meta Platforms have made voluntary commitments to the White House to implement measures such as watermarking AI-generated content to help make the technology safer, the Biden administration said on Friday.
The companies — which also include Anthropic, Inflection, Amazon.com and OpenAI partner Microsoft — pledged to thoroughly test systems before releasing them and share information about how to reduce risks and invest in cybersecurity.
The move is seen as a win for the Biden administration’s effort to regulate the technology which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity.
Since generative AI, which uses data to create new content like ChatGPT’s human-sounding prose, became wildly popular this year, lawmakers around the world began considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology to national security and the economy.
US Senate Majority Chuck Schumer, who has called for “comprehensive legislation” to advance and ensure safeguards on artificial intelligence, praised the commitments on Friday and said he would continue working to build and expand on those.
The Biden administration said it would work to establish an international framework to govern the development and use of AI, according to the White House.
Congress is considering a bill that would require political ads to disclose whether AI was used to create imagery or other content.
President Joe Biden, who is hosting executives from the seven companies at the White House on Friday, is also working on developing an executive order and bipartisan legislation on AI technology.
As part of the effort, the seven companies committed to developing a system to “watermark” all forms of content, from text, images, audios, to videos generated by AI so that users will know when the technology has been used.
This watermark, embedded in the content in a technical manner, presumably will make it easier for users to spot deep-fake images or audios that may, for example, show violence that has not occurred, create a better scam or distort a photo of a politician to put the person in an unflattering light.
It is unclear how the watermark will be evident in the sharing of the information.
The companies also pledged to focus on protecting users’ privacy as AI develops and on ensuring that the technology is free of bias and not used to discriminate against vulnerable groups. Other commitments include developing AI solutions to scientific problems like medical research and mitigating climate change.

Topics: OpenAI Google Meta artificial intelligence (AI)

Netflix expands crackdown on password sharing to MENA region

Netflix expands crackdown on password sharing to MENA region
Updated 21 July 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI

Netflix expands crackdown on password sharing to MENA region

Netflix expands crackdown on password sharing to MENA region
  • Company will restrict access to accounts used outside main holder’s home
  • Streaming giant says it will not offer extra members option
Updated 21 July 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI

LONDON: Netflix has begun cracking down on password sharing in the Middle East, as the region becomes the latest to be affected by the move.

The streaming giant said on Thursday that people across the Middle East and North Africa region would encounter limitations on sharing passwords beyond their households.

“Beginning today, we’ll start to address account sharing between households in almost all of our remaining countries,” the company said in a statement.

At the time of writing, users in Saudi Arabia and the UAE had yet to receive an email informing them of the crackdown, but a Netflix representative told Arab News that the “policy has been implemented all over the globe.”

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing by restricting access to accounts that are used outside the main holder’s home.

The streaming giant will use IP addresses, Wi-Fi networks and device IDs to track unauthorized access, and users will be notified via email before they are blocked.

Although customers expected Netflix to roll out a plan that would allow them to add up to two members outside of their household for an additional fee, the streaming giant said it would not be offering such an option in the wake of recent changes to its subscription charges.

“In these markets, we’re not offering an extra member option given that we’ve recently cut prices in a good number of these countries (for example, Indonesia, Croatia, Kenya and India) and penetration is still relatively low in many of them so we have plenty of runway without creating additional complexity.”

The crackdown on password sharing, which began last year, appears to be paying off for Netflix, as the company is now seeing growth after a period of decline. The company on Wednesday reported that it added almost 6 million subscribers in the past quarter, beating expectations.

Topics: Netflix MENA

Content creator platform Fanfix enters Mideast, amid global boom

Content creator platform Fanfix enters Mideast, amid global boom
Updated 21 July 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Content creator platform Fanfix enters Mideast, amid global boom

Content creator platform Fanfix enters Mideast, amid global boom
  • Fanfix aims to be a ‘brand-friendly, clean’ platform for users
  • Deals with Model Roz, Summer Bujsaim, possibly Mo Vlogs
Updated 21 July 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: The creator economy globally and in the Middle East region is booming with millions of Gen Zs and millennials turning to various digital and social media platforms to express themselves.

In 2023, there are more than 207 million creators globally — a 314 percent increase from 2021 — according to the Creator Economy Report. 

Capitalizing on this growth, several platforms including Patreon and OnlyFans have cropped up that allow creators to make money from viewers based on business models that differ from social media outfits such as TikTok and Instagram.

The latest platform to jump on the success of this emerging model is Fanfix. Launched by entrepreneurs Harry Gestetner and Simon Pompan, and social media personality Cameron Dallas in Los Angeles, the platform now has over 7 million creators globally.

Last year, SuperOrdinary acquired Fanfix in an eight-figure deal and now the platform is officially entering the Middle East, following a soft launch in March 2023.

Fanfix prides itself on being a “brand-friendly” and “clean” platform, Ally Salama, director of Fanfix MENA, told Arab News recently.

The platform launched at a time when competitors, particularly OnlyFans, were getting a bad rap for hosting adult content. These platforms “don’t have our principles” and “we’re very uptight about our values and core principles,” Salama said.

The primary factor in keeping the platform “clean” is prohibiting any nudity or adult content, he explained. To enforce its guidelines, Fanfix uses a mix of technology and humans to review all content.

Moreover, anyone who signs up to Fanfix must be verified by a team of human reviewers before being accepted as a member. “It’s important to note that Fanfix is an exclusive platform that accepts creators on an invite-only basis,” Salama said.

The verification process includes various criteria including a minimum of 10,000 followers across different social media platforms, an age requirement of 18, and that the creator is in alignment with Fanfix’s brand-safety and content guidelines.

The company also has a “customer success team that works on a one-on-one basis with creators” to ensure that the onboarding process follows the platform’s guidelines, he added.

In the Middle East region, Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries are seeing the strongest growth, and “the MENA business has surpassed the seven-figure mark within the past six to seven months” marking an “unprecedented” rise, said Salama. 

Fanfix has already struck deals with regional creators including Model Roz and Summer Bujsaim — who have reportedly surpassed six figures cumulatively in their monthly earnings — and is currently in the final stages of signing popular YouTube star Mo Vlogs.

“The global creator economy is a $250-billion market, with much of it still untapped,” and so, “we will witness the most significant paradigm shift over the next five years across the UAE and KSA within the creator economy in MENA,” he added.

Although the platform is designed to be brand-safe, Fanfix does not work with advertisers just yet. “Creators aren’t able to fully rely on advertisement deals and they want a sustainable source of income,” he said.

Creators on Fanfix earn money in two ways, paid subscriptions and paid messaging, with creators keeping 80 percent of their earnings while 20 percent goes to the platform.

The ceiling for monthly subscriptions is set at $100 so creators can charge anywhere between $5 to $100 for monthly access to their content and from $5 to $50 for messages.

“We know that none of the creators are able to respond to their messages on (other) social media (platforms), so we incentivize them to respond to their fans by getting paid to respond,” said Salama.

Additionally, Fanfix is in talks with brands, including “one of the largest music brands” to create partnerships for creators on the platform, he added.

Since its soft launch in March, the company has been focused on ensuring its infrastructure and technology work smoothly and building the regional creator community. A few weeks back, the company hired its first customer success manager to work directly with creators, Salama said.

Fanfix MENA currently operates virtually as its creators are spread across the region, but it plans to open a physical office in the next month or two, he added.

“As far as operation goes, we are quite flexible, and we actually seek those who are as flexible to work with us because we are a Gen Z-based company, and the flexibility of work and operations has been a great advantage for us,” said Salama.

Fanfix MENA is also working on an Arabic version of the platform that will be rolled out in the coming months.

Creators in the Arab world — not necessarily Dubai and Saudi Arabia, but the wider region — are struggling to make money, and there is huge potential for monetization, he added.

That is why, Salama explained, the company is building features with creators’ input, such as livestreaming and personal wallets, that would enable them to further engage with their supporters and potentially earn more.

“We are listening as we are building; we build bad features and great features, and we quickly kill the bad features to work on the better ones,” Salama said.

Topics: creator economy content monetization content creators

