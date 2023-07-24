You are here

Vingegaard completes Tour double as Meeus pips Philipsen on Champs Elysees

Vingegaard completes Tour double as Meeus pips Philipsen on Champs Elysees
Tour de France winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, center, second-place Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, left, and third-place Britain's Adam Yates celebrate on the podium after the 21st and final stage of the Tour de France cycling race Sunday. (AP)
Updated 24 July 2023
Reuters

Vingegaard completes Tour double as Meeus pips Philipsen on Champs Elysees

Vingegaard completes Tour double as Meeus pips Philipsen on Champs Elysees
  • The 26-year-old built his success with a crushing victory in Tuesday’s individual time trial, beating Pogacar by one minute and 38 seconds
  • Pogacar, who showed flair and panache as he attacked on the Champs Elysees, was second with his UAE Emirates teammate, Briton Adam Yates, taking third place
Updated 24 July 2023
Reuters

PARIS: Jonas Vingegaard won back-to-back men’s Tour de France titles after safely finishing Sunday’s final stage, which was won by Belgian Jordi Meeus, while Tadej Pogacar again entertained the crowd.

Slovenian Pogacar, who showed flair and panache as he attacked on the Champs Elysees, was second with his UAE Emirates teammate, Briton Adam Yates, taking third place.

Belgian Jasper Philipsen won the green jersey for the points classification with Italian Giulio Ciccone taking the polka dot jersey for the mountains classification.

Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 Tour champion, won the white jersey for the best under-25 rider for the fourth year in a row.

Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma won the teams classification, a logical end to a race mastered by the Dutch outfit in the third week.

“It’s been an amazing year, what a Tour de France for us,” Vingegaard, who took the yellow jersey after the sixth stage and held it until Paris, said.

“We started the plans early and once again I could not have done it without my team. It’s been an amazing Tour for us and I’m so proud of every one of us.

“Tonight we will celebrate, have a good dinner, it will be a nice evening. Thanks to my opponents who have been amazing, it’s been an amazing three weeks fighting with you guys.”

The 26-year-old built his success with a crushing victory in Tuesday’s individual time trial, beating Pogacar by one minute and 38 seconds, a day before his rival cracked in the last Alpine stage.

Pogacar, however, recovered to win the last mountain stage in the Vosges on Saturday but it was too late for the 24-year-old to turn the tables.

He finished a massive 7:29 behind Vingegaard with Yates 10:56 off the pace.

Sunday’s 21st stage was, as usual, a largely processional ride from western Paris, with Vingegaard and his teammates celebrating with glasses of champagne.

The action began when the bunch started the first of eight loops of the Champs Elysees, with Pogacar jumping away from the peloton in yet another spectacular move by the Slovenian entertainer.

He was sandbagged by Vingegaard’s teammate Nathan van Hooydonck and was then reined in before a trio of riders also tried their luck.

All Tour final stages have been decided in a bunch sprint since 2006, a year after Alexandre Vinokourov won solo on the world’s most famous avenue, and this edition was no exception.

Belgian Jasper Philipsen was the hot favorite but he did not time his effort perfectly and was pipped to the line by his compatriot Meeus, who was taking part in his first Tour de France.

Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat in second Pakistan Test

Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat in second Pakistan Test
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
AFP

Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat in second Pakistan Test

Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat in second Pakistan Test
  • The series marks the start of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 for the two teams
  • After winning Galle Test, Pakistan need only a draw in Colombo to win the two-match series
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first on the first day of the second cricket Test against Pakistan at Singhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on Monday.

The series marks the start of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 for the two teams.

The visitors arrived in Sri Lanka without a Test win to their name in 12 months, but despite a wobbly final-innings chase, a four-wicket victory in Galle means they need only a draw in Colombo to win the two-match series.

Sri Lanka made two changes to their side, replacing fast bowlers Vishwa Fernando and Kasun Rajitha with Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

Madushanka, a left-arm seamer will be making his Test debut, having appeared in six ODIs and 11 T20Is for Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are fielding an unchanged side.

The start of play was delayed by half an hour due to rain, but no overs were reduced.

Teams:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (captain), Shaud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Noman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Pakistan’s long-term aim is to top rankings, says coach ahead of 2nd Sri Lanka test

Pakistan’s long-term aim is to top rankings, says coach ahead of 2nd Sri Lanka test
Updated 24 July 2023
AP

Pakistan's long-term aim is to top rankings, says coach ahead of 2nd Sri Lanka test

Pakistan’s long-term aim is to top rankings, says coach ahead of 2nd Sri Lanka test
  • The Pakistan side surprised the Sri Lankans with their attacking batting
  • Even when 101-5 in first innings, batters kept going at five runs an over
Updated 24 July 2023
AP

COLOMBO: Not many teams come to Sri Lanka and manage a win in spin fortress Galle.

Pakistan did just that and reversed the trend in the southern coastal town with a four-wicket win in the first test — with their fast bowlers contributing heavily — leaving the hosts fighting to level the two-test series.

The tourists surprised the Sri Lankans with their attacking batting. Even when 101-5 in the first innings, the batters kept going at five runs an over.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the second test starting Monday, Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn said that Pakistan’s long-term target is to become the top-ranked team. Pakistan is currently ranked sixth and a 2-0 series win will help to close the ranks on fifth-place New Zealand.

“We want to keep improving our skills. We are growing all the time,” Bradburn said. “We want to be No. 1 in the world and to do that we want to have players in the Top 10 ranks for bowlers and batters. We are very happy with the way we played in Galle. Now that chapter is over. This venue is a different examination.”

Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club grounds will host the second test, and it’s a venue known as being batting-friendly.

Sri Lanka’s batters looked comfortable against spin so Pakistan will look at bolstering its pace attack. Both Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi troubled the Sri Lankans in the opener with extreme pace.

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood is demanding improvement in all three departments from his team after a disappointing show in Galle. Sri Lanka’s batting collapsed twice in the game and, if not for Dhananjaya de Silva’s 122 and 82, its batting would have fared much worse.

Sri Lanka’s seamers were ineffective while the spinners were wayward. Two dropped catches off Pakistan’s double centurion Saud Shakeel also proved to be costly as the hosts looked underprepared.

“There are certain areas I have pushed harder. We need to improve a few things and fielding is certainly one of those,” Silverwood said. “If you analyze the last test, we fell short in all three departments and we are seeking improvements moving forward.”

Seamer Asitha Fernando has been added to the squad and he is expected to feature in the game. Pakistan is likely to play an unchanged side.

Weary Djokovic withdraws from Toronto ATP Masters

Weary Djokovic withdraws from Toronto ATP Masters
Updated 24 July 2023
AFP

Weary Djokovic withdraws from Toronto ATP Masters

Weary Djokovic withdraws from Toronto ATP Masters
  • His withdrawal deprives the US Open tuneup tournament that starts on Aug. 7 of a four-time champion
  • Wimbledon quarterfinalist Christopher Eubanks will now gain automatic entry into the Toronto main draw
Updated 24 July 2023
AFP

TORONTO: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Toronto Masters due to fatigue, Tennis Canada said on Sunday.

The announcement comes a week after the 23-time Grand Slam champion from Serbia fell to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the final at Wimbledon.

His withdrawal deprives the US Open tuneup tournament that starts on Aug. 7 of a four-time champion.

“I have always enjoyed my time in Canada, but after speaking with my team, we believe this is the right decision to take,” Djokovic said in a statement released by Tennis Canada.

“I would like to thank Karl Hale, the Tournament Director, for understanding this decision. I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there.”

Alcaraz denied Djokovic a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title last week, handing him his first defeat on the All England Club’s Center Court in 10 years.

The Spaniard’s victory also ended 36-year-old Djokovic’s chance of a calendar Grand Slam after his triumphs at the Australian Open and French Open took his tally of major titles to a men’s record 23.

Wimbledon quarterfinalist Christopher Eubanks will now gain automatic entry into the Toronto main draw.

The American defeated fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and 12th-seeded Cameron Norrie en route to the last eight at Wimbledon.

Hale acknowledged that Djokovic, who won the Canadian title in 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2016, would be missed.

“Of course, we’re disappointed that Novak won’t be playing at the National Bank Open this year,” Hale said in a statement. “He’s an incredible player and one we know our fans were eager to watch at Sobeys Stadium.

“He will be missed but we still have a long list of sensational players confirmed for this year’s event, including 41 of the top 42 players in the world.”

Morocco, Benzina set to make Women’s World Cup history in a game against Germany

Morocco, Benzina set to make Women’s World Cup history in a game against Germany
Updated 24 July 2023
AP

Morocco, Benzina set to make Women's World Cup history in a game against Germany

Morocco, Benzina set to make Women’s World Cup history in a game against Germany
  • Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak: We are honored to be the first Arab country to take part in the Women’s World Cup
  • In recent weeks, Benzina has shared social media posts from others about the history-making nature of her World Cup appearance
Updated 24 July 2023
AP

MELBOURNE: When Nouhaila Benzina steps onto the field for Morocco’s first match of the Women’s World Cup against Germany, she will make history — and not just as a player for the first Arab or North African nation ever in the tournament.

The 25-year-old defender will be the first player to wear the Islamic headscarf at the senior-level Women’s World Cup. She and the Atlas Lionesses face two-time World Cup champions Germany in Melbourne on Monday.

“Girls will look at Benzina (and think) ‘That could be me,’” said Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network said of the hijab. “Also the policymakers, the decision-makers, the administrators will say, ‘We need to do more in our country to create these accepting and open and inclusive spaces for women and girls to participate in the game.’”

Benzina, who plays professional club soccer for the Association’s Sports of Forces Armed Royal — the eight-time defending champions in Morocco’s top women’s league — hasn’t yet been made available to speak to reporters here at the Women’s World Cup. In recent weeks, she has shared social media posts from others about the history-making nature of her World Cup appearance.

“We are honored to be the first Arab country to take part in the Women’s World Cup,” Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak said on Sunday, “and we feel that we have to shoulder a big responsibility to give a good image, to show the achievements the Moroccan team has made.”

Had Morocco qualified for the Women’s World Cup a decade ago, a player who wanted to wear the hijab during a game might have been forced to choose between that and representing her country.

In 2007, a referee barred an 11-year-old Canadian girl from wearing a hijab during a club match. When the issue reached FIFA, the sport’s global governing body banned head coverings in competitions it sanctioned, except for coverings that exposed the neck.

FIFA cited “health and safety” concerns, some related to possible choking, with regulations forbidding “equipment that is dangerous to himself or another player.”

“That really sent a strong message to Muslim women, particularly those who wear hijabs, (that) we don’t belong,” said Helal, an Australia-based operations manager of Creating Chances and Football United.

Helal was among the social activists, Muslim athletes, and government and soccer officials who worked to overturn the ban.

In 2012, FIFA granted the Asian Football Confederation a two-year trial period during which players would be allowed to wear head coverings at international competitions. No senior-level World Cups, men’s or women’s, were scheduled during the trial period.

In 2014, FIFA lifted its ban on head coverings. Two years later, the under-17 Women’s World Cup in Jordan marked the first time Muslim players wore headscarves during an international FIFA event.

Maryan Hagi-Hashi, a Melbourne resident who attended Morocco’s public practice session last week, said she is supporting the Atlas Lionesses alongside tournament co-host Australia. She appreciates the representation that the Moroccan team and Benzina provide, she said.

“There’s a mixture of (Muslim) women that wear hijab and don’t wear a hijab,” Hagi-Hashi said. “I think the world has realized there is diversity.”

Helal said that since the ban was lifted, she has seen an increase in Muslim girls and women playing soccer, pursuing coaching pathways and leading their own football clubs.

“I think it’s key to understand that the hijab is an essential part of a Muslim woman, should she choose to wear it,” Helal said. “It’s actually part of our identities.”

Romp in the rain as American Harman wins Open

Romp in the rain as American Harman wins Open
Updated 24 July 2023
Reuters

Romp in the rain as American Harman wins Open

Romp in the rain as American Harman wins Open
  • Harman cruises to six-shot victory at Royal Liverpool
  • American claims first major triumph at rain-hit course
Updated 24 July 2023
Reuters

HOYLAKE, England: Unflappable American Brian Harman romped to a six-stroke victory in the British Open as he held a high-calibre chasing pack at bay on the greatest day of his career at rain-drenched Royal Liverpool on Sunday.

The 36-year-old PGA Tour stalwart, an avid hunter back home in Georgia, offered hope for those wanting a thrilling conclusion to the 151st championship with a few early errors.

But the left-hander proved elusive prey for his bedraggled pursuers as he closed in on his first major, turning the final day into a procession as he plotted his way around the bunker-laden layout with a 1-under 70 for a 13-under total of 271.

Rarely has an Open been concluded in such appalling weather conditions but the diminutive Harman did not care one iota as he spurned the offer of an umbrella to be presented with the Claret Jug, rain streaming off his shaven head.

“I’m looking at the forecast and then get out there and it’s like Armageddon, it was really tough,” Harman, who will celebrate back home by taking his new tractor for a ride, told reporters.

“I haven’t historically done very good in the rain. It’s just always bugged me but I was really proud of the way that I struck the ball today.

“Hats off to the fans. Damn sure I wouldn’t have been out watching golf today.”

Few of the thousands huddled under a sea of umbrellas would have tipped world No. 26 Harman to win before the tournament.

But he proved that the old adage ‘drives are for show and putts are for dough’ still applies as his magic touch on the greens kept him out of reach.

Spain’s Jon Rahm, Austria’s Sepp Straka, South Korea’s Tom Kim and Australian Jason Day were tied for a distant second place with pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy and Emiliano Grillo a further shot back.

IN CONTROL

Harman had seized control of the tournament with a sensational second-round 65 on Friday and never loosened his grip. He began Sunday’s climax five shots clear of compatriot Cameron Young and six ahead of Rahm who had roared into contention with a course record 63 on Saturday.

It needed someone to shoot very low or a Harman collapse to make things interesting and when the American bogeyed the second hole and the fifth, after driving his ball into a gorse bush, Masters champion Rahm briefly closed to within three strokes.

Harman’s previous best performance at a major was in the 2017 US Open when he led by one stroke after 54 holes only to be overhauled by fellow American Brooks Koepka.

But this time, with the largest three-round Open lead since Rory McIlroy won on the same course in 2014, he responded to every setback in style with his trusty putter again proving to be his weapon of choice.

Birdies at the sixth and seventh eased any nerves and Harman reached the turn with his five-shot lead intact as Austrian Straka and Kim emerged as his unlikely challengers.

Incessant rain dampened the spirits of those trying to reel him in, although four-time major winner McIlroy had threatened to spice things up with three birdies in his first five holes.

Once again, however, the Northern Irishman could not sustain his charge as his near 10-year wait for a fifth major goes on.

Likewise, Young, Rahm, Day and England’s Tommy Fleetwood were all unable to hole the putts that would have at least asked some questions of Harman’s nerve.

SOGGY END

McIlroy’s fire was doused in the deluge although his 68 was his best round of the week. Local favorite Fleetwood looked like a drowned rat as his challenge came to a soggy end with a triple-bogey after finding the dunes at the back of the 17th.

Harman’s third bogey of the day, at the 13th, opened the door ever so slightly and Straka momentarily got within three strokes when he holed his fifth birdie of the day at 16.

But rock-steady Harman responded to sink a curling birdie putt at the 14th and when he rolled in another at the 15th the Claret Jug was as good as in the bag.

The treacherous par-3 17th and long 18th could have been nerve-racking for a player who had not tasted a victory of any sort since 2017. But not even a Merseyside monsoon could rain on Harman’s parade as he enjoyed a victory march down the last.

He was denied a fourth successive round in the 60s but after rolling in his par putt his poker-face finally cracked into a smile as he bumped fists and embraced his caddy Scott Tway.

Shubhankar Sharma tied for eighth place to post the best finish by an Indian at the British Open — one of only 22 players to finish an attritional Open under par.

