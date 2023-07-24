You are here

SABIC Agri-Nutrients ships low-carbon urea to New Zealand

SABIC Agri-Nutrients ships low-carbon urea to New Zealand
In May, SABIC AN, 50.1 percent owned by Saudi Basic Industries Corp., exported its first shipment of low-carbon ammonia to India. (File)
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

SABIC Agri-Nutrients ships low-carbon urea to New Zealand

SABIC Agri-Nutrients ships low-carbon urea to New Zealand
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is helping New Zealand achieve its net-zero commitment by offering low-carbon urea, a fertilizer that contributes to sustainable agriculture. 

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. offloaded its first-ever global shipment of 2,700 tons of low-carbon urea last Friday to Ravensdown, a farmer-owned agricultural cooperative in New Zealand, it said in a press release. 

The low-carbon urea is produced using ammonia, which emits minimal carbon dioxide into the environment. The company recently achieved the world’s first independent certification for low-carbon ammonia production.  

This development is part of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a world leader in clean energy and agriculture. 

The Kingdom is working on creating alliances with companies worldwide to assist them in meeting their sustainability ambitions. 

“Sustainability is integrated into our strategy, enabling us to deliver responsible business and generate sustainable growth. We are constantly developing solutions empowering our customers to achieve their sustainability ambitions,” said SABIC AN CEO Abdulrahman Shamsaddin in a statement. 

He added: “Our collaboration with Ravensdown is a major step in this direction and a strong indicator of SABIC’s overall commitment to delivering low-carbon solutions to customers and helping them achieve their net-zero targets.” 

Saudi Arabia has partnered with New Zealand on this project and is already leading the way in producing and exporting clean hydrogen and its derivatives, such as ammonia. 

“This collaboration with SABIC AN is key to ensuring we meet our commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030,” said Ravensdown CEO Garry Diack in the statement. 

Diack added: “SABIC AN’s innovative manufacturing techniques for urea production have the potential to be game-changing for the global fertilizer industry.” 

In May, SABIC AN, 50.1 percent owned by Saudi Basic Industries Corp., exported its first shipment of low-carbon ammonia to India. 

The company shipped 5,000 tons of low-carbon ammonia to Asia’s second-largest economy as part of its long-term collaboration with the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative. 

India has pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2070, and the government is increasing its renewable energy consumption through various initiatives and programs. 

Shamsaddin said that the first shipment of low-carbon ammonia will catalyze India’s journey to achieve its net-zero targets. 

Topics: SABIC Agri-Nutrients #ammonia #Sustainability

Saudi Arabia updates UN on progress of its 2030 sustainable development goals

Saudi Arabia updates UN on progress of its 2030 sustainable development goals
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia updates UN on progress of its 2030 sustainable development goals

Saudi Arabia updates UN on progress of its 2030 sustainable development goals
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has achieved progress in more than 50 percent of its sustainable development goals, the Kingdom’s minister of economy and planning told the UN at a crucial summit reviewing the world’s environmental pledges.

Speaking at the organization’s High-Level Political Forum in New York, Faisal Al-Ibrahim also presented the Kingdom’s second Voluntary National Review which highlights the progress achieved in SDGs, 

According to a press statement released by the Ministry of Economy and Planning on Monday, the minister told the UN that through its SDG initiatives, the Kingdom is elevating the living standards of the country’s population and is “unleashing a spectacular wave of innovation.” 

He said: “The Sustainable Development Goals embody our collective commitment to progress. They serve as both a practical and moral guide to development, safeguarding our planet and leaving no one behind.” 

Al-Ibrahim added: “The Vision set out by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embraces the principles outlined in the SDGs. Through it, we are diversifying our economy, developing clean technologies, and fortifying environmental protection.” 

Saudi Arabia is on a path of economic diversification but is also placing a focus on sustainability  programs, including the Saudi Green Initiative, as it aims to hit its net-zero emissions target in 2060. 

To ensure the materialization of these SDGs,  Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is investing in projects promoting economic growth and sustainable development.

The Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program focuses on improving citizens’ well-being, while institutions such as the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority, and multiple incubators and accelerators foster technological development and innovation.

“Thanks to the SDGs, we have a clear framework for action and we have the right moral guidance and compass to guide us. As nations, we must continue to inspire and push each other to achieve more, faster. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has proved its resilience and determination,” added Al-Ibrahim. 

During his speech at the HLPF, Al-Ibrahim also urged world nations to embrace bold thinking and collaboration to achieve the 2030 UN SDGs that aims to end world poverty and inequality, and promote good health and quality education for all. 

The minister added that Saudi Arabia, with its various initiatives, has embarked on a “momentous journey of transformation, with the SDGs deeply embedded into (the Kingdom’s) framework.”

Topics: United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Closing bell: TASI edges up over 41 points as trading turnover hits $1.67bn

Closing bell: TASI edges up over 41 points as trading turnover hits $1.67bn
Updated 5 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI edges up over 41 points as trading turnover hits $1.67bn

Closing bell: TASI edges up over 41 points as trading turnover hits $1.67bn
Updated 5 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged up 41.6 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 11,801.90 on Monday.  

The parallel market Nomu witnessed a significant rise of 822.90 points, or 3.43 percent, to close at 24,828.27.  

Meanwhile, the MSCI Index inched up 7.73 points, or 0.50 percent, to reach 1,559.06.  

Total trading on the benchmark index reached SR6.3 billion ($1.67 billion) as 131 stocks advanced while 77 retreated.   

Nomu saw SR31.92 million in traded value at the end of the day.  

Saudi insurance firms Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. and Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. led the stock rally on Monday.   

On the announcement front, Saudi Arabia’s Bank Albilad said it closed the second quarter of the year with a positive gross income from financing and investments with SR1.84 billion, a 61.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year.  

The rise is primarily attributed to a 3 percent growth in total operating profit which registered SR1.29 billion during the same period.  

In comparison to the previous quarter of 2023, net income increased by 0.5 percent to reach SR565.5 million, thanks to a 3 percent reduction in total operating expenses, according to a bourse filing.  

The bank secured SR1.27 billion in net profit before zakat and income tax in the first half of the year, representing a 14.4 percent increase compared to the first half of 2022.  

Additionally, the bank’s assets increased in the first half of the year to reach SR135.4 billion, marking a growth of 11.4 percent compared to the same period last year.  

The Kingdom’s Al Rajhi Bank also announced its financial results for the first six months of 2023 with a gross income from financing and investments at SR18 billion, marking a growth of 46 percent compared to the same period last year.  

However, Al Rajhi registered a slowdown of 5.3 percent in net income in the first half of the year compared to the previous year as well as a drop of 3.5 percent in operation profit and a decline of 1.15 percent in net profit, the company stated in a bourse filing. 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul Index #nomu

Saudis aware of cyber risks as 97% of respondents take security measures: Cisco survey

Saudis aware of cyber risks as 97% of respondents take security measures: Cisco survey
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

Saudis aware of cyber risks as 97% of respondents take security measures: Cisco survey

Saudis aware of cyber risks as 97% of respondents take security measures: Cisco survey
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Internet users in Saudi Arabia are becoming more conscious of cyber risks as 97 percent of respondents in a recent poll said that they take extensive measures to protect the security of their home connections.  

According to a survey conducted by global technology firm Cisco, as many as 91 percent of respondents ranked broadband as critical national infrastructure, while 68 percent said they rely on their home internet to work from home or run a business. 

Cisco’s Broadband Survey, which was conducted with over 21,000 people across 12 countries, included 2,000 respondents from the Kingdom.   

“Our survey has confirmed that consumers in Saudi Arabia are increasingly prioritizing cybersecurity when using their broadband service, and this is aligned with the results of our previous study that revealed that 73 percent of consumers in the Kingdom worry about cybercriminals hacking their devices,” said Salman Faqeeh, managing director at Cisco Saudi Arabia.  

With the prevalence of hybrid work models and the evolution and complexity of cyberattacks, he said the usage of sophisticated means for protection like multi-factor authentication has become more important than ever.   

Passwords continue to be the most popular way to combat cyber risks as 52 percent of the survey respondents in Saudi Arabia said they use them to protect their home networks and devices.   

As many as 28 percent of respondents in the Kingdom said they switch on their router’s firewall, which poses a security barrier between the internet and one’s home network.  

According to the survey, up to 38 percent of consumers ranked security as a top priority when choosing their broadband package, even though speed remains one of the main preferences.  

In addition to this, an estimated 76 percent of consumers in the Kingdom expressed that they feel more secure while using the cloud.   
Earlier this month, the Saudi Ministry of Commerce released its summary bulletin which showed that internet security is gaining prominence in the Kingdom as an increasing number of cybersecurity firms are seeking registration to engage in commercial activities.      

According to the summary bulletin, the number of cybersecurity firms registered in Saudi Arabia grew by 52 percent to reach 2,229 in the second quarter of 2023, up from 1,462 in the year-ago period. 

Topics: Cybersecurity cyberattacks Cisco cyber

Saudi industrial authority attracts $738m investment from private sector in Q2

Saudi industrial authority attracts $738m investment from private sector in Q2
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi industrial authority attracts $738m investment from private sector in Q2

Saudi industrial authority attracts $738m investment from private sector in Q2
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Private participation in Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector continues to rise, with the Kingdom managing to attract SR2.77 billion ($738 million) in investment for various projects during the second quarter of 2023, the latest official data showed. 

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, also known as MODON, said this was a 23 percent jump from the SR2.26 billion recorded during the same period last year. 

This comes as the Kingdom, which is also the region’s largest economy, strives to become a major manufacturing and investment hub, as part of its Vision 2030 goals.

In a post on its official Twitter handle, the authority revealed that the number of ready-built factories in the Kingdom reached 1,263 at the end of the second quarter, while the total number of factories stood at 6,055.  

MODON further said it issued 203 industrial contracts during the same period, reflecting a 23 percent increase when compared to the corresponding period in 2022. 

On the other hand, industrial areas grew by 100 percent to 1.62 million sq. meters, it added.

Among the industries, the food sector secured the most contracts in the second quarter, representing 17 percent, followed by the mining sector at 9 percent.

While the chemicals and rubbers sectors claimed 6 percent of contracts each, the machinery and equipment sector secured 5 percent of agreements issued in the second quarter of 2023.  

MODON added that Jeddah was allocated the most number of contracts at 58, comprising 29 percent of the overall agreements in the second quarter.

Al-Kharj, located southeast of Riyadh, issued 13 percent of total agreements, comprising 27 deals.   

Saudi Arabia’s historical region Sudair came next at 13 percent and 26 contracts, followed by Dammam and Madinah regions, both of which stood at 7 percent and 14 contracts.

During this period, MODON said that 1,226 foreign investment deals came from 67 countries, mainly Egypt, Jordan, India, the US and the UK.    

In March, the authority signed agreements worth SR10 million for the establishment of three new entrepreneurial projects, on the sidelines of Biban 2023. 

This came as MODON aims to support the local content while increasing the contribution of small and medium enterprises to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 35 percent by 2030. 

Founded in 2001, MODON develops integrated industrial land services and currently oversees 36 industrial cities across the Kingdom, with more than 5,000 factories, as well as private industrial complexes and cities. 

Topics: MODON Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones #manufacturing #investment

Saudi Arabia set to be biggest gainer from artificial intelligence in Middle East by 2030: PwC 

Saudi Arabia set to be biggest gainer from artificial intelligence in Middle East by 2030: PwC 
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia set to be biggest gainer from artificial intelligence in Middle East by 2030: PwC 

Saudi Arabia set to be biggest gainer from artificial intelligence in Middle East by 2030: PwC 
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Artificial intelligence is set to contribute $135 billion to the Saudi economy in 2030, making the Kingdom the biggest beneficiary of the technology in the Middle East, according to global consultancy firm PwC.  

A report from the company noted that AI could add $320 billion to the region’s economy, equivalent to 11 percent of gross domestic product.

Amid the government’s massive push for digitization and future technology, Saudi Arabia will see AI’s contribution to GDP rise to 12.4 percent in 2030. 

In terms of average annual growth in the contribution of AI by region, Saudi Arabia is expected to slice off a 31.3 percent share in the technology’s expansion between 2018 to 2030, the PwC report noted.  

“Saudi’s Vision 2030 and National Transformation Program 2020 identify digital transformation as a key goal to activate economic sectors, to support industries and private sector entities, to advocate for the development of public-private business models and to ultimately reduce the country’s dependence on oil revenues through a diversification of the economy,” the report noted.  

Investment in AI in Saudi Arabia is supported by the government and is currently largely driven through domestic sources, in particular the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.  

“In order to maintain momentum in the pace of technological advancement in the country, there is a need for it to attract more foreign investment which is currently constrained by the challenges in the business environment,” it said.  

PwC pointed out that Saudi Arabia ranked 92 out of 190 countries in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index in 2017. 

“Addressing concerns raised by the business community will allow it to attract external investment which will bring with it skills and expertise to upskill the local population,” the report said.  

PwC, meanwhile, estimated that AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030, surpassing the current output of both China and India. 

It added that $6.6 trillion of this figure is likely to come from increased productivity while $9.1 trillion is set to come from benefits to consumers.  

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) PwC

