Messi could make first start against Atlanta, says coach Martino

Messi could make first start against Atlanta, says coach Martino
Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (3L) trains with teammates during the Inter Miami CF training session at the Florida Blue Training Center next to DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday. (AFP)
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

Messi could make first start against Atlanta, says coach Martino

Messi could make first start against Atlanta, says coach Martino
  Martino said Monday he is tempted to start the pair of Messi and Busquets against his former club on Tuesday
  A win in Tuesday's game at DRV PNK Stadium would ensure Inter progress to the knockout stage of the new tournament for Major League Soccer and Mexican Liga MX clubs
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA: Lionel Messi could make his first start for Inter Miami following his dramatic winning-goal debut when his new team face Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup on Tuesday, coach Gerard Martino said.

Messi made an explosive impact after coming on as a 54th-minute substitute in the 2-1 win over Mexican club Cruz Azul on Friday, curling in a stoppage-time free-kick for the victory.

Miami’s Argentine head coach Martino opted to limit the minutes for Messi and Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets on Friday but with both players making such a strong impression, Martino said Monday he is tempted to start the pair against his former club on Tuesday.

“Well, it is very likely that both Leo and Busi will play more time. I even think that if they are going to play more (then) we will change the dynamic and they will go maybe from the beginning. But we all know that when Leo starts, that amount of time we would be talking about is 90 minutes,” said the former Barcelona and Argentina coach.

“But everything will depend on how they feel, it is only the second game that they are going to play,” he said.

A win in Tuesday’s game at DRV PNK Stadium would ensure Inter progress to the knockout stage of the new tournament for Major League Soccer and Mexican Liga MX clubs.

MLS has paused play in its regular season until August 20 meaning Messi and company would have nearly a month without a scheduled game should they fail to progress.

Martino said that his players are still working on the changes they need to make to get the best out of their two new star team-mates, who will soon be joined by Spanish former Barca full-back Jordi Alba.

“We had already started working on changing the way we play but it is clear that with Busquets, Jordi and Leo we will have to (further) modify the way that we play and we also have to work on raising the level in general,” said Martino.

The hype around Messi’s move to the US has only intensified after Friday’s premiere but inside the locker-room, goalkeeper Drake Callender says the players have been trying to make the team dynamic as normal as possible for the seven-times Ballon d’Or winner, who has impressed them with his down to earth approach.

“I didn’t really know what to expect because I’ve never been around a player with that capacity before but he’s a pretty humble guy. He’s chill,” he said.

“He’s still trying to get a feel of how everything functions over here. So I think for myself as well as some of the other players, we are just making him feel welcome, making him feel like he’s one of our teammates and just making him feel comfortable here.

“I try to chat with him when I can to make him feel like he’s a part of the team. Again, just treat him like one of my teammates. I think he’s somebody who, wherever he goes, there are all these cameras and lights. People want him to sign things and people want to talk to him. So I just try and be as normal as I possibly can,” Callender added.

While Messi inevitably grabbed the headlines, former Barcelona midfielder Busquets also looked instantly at ease with his new team, reforging his old understanding with the Argentine.

Canadian central defender Kamal Miller said that having one of the finest passers of the ball in front of him requires a different approach to distribution from the back.

“Definitely with a player of that quality, we always want to look to go through him. He can thread the needle and find the killer pass at any time, so it’s something that we look for a lot. And having a guy with that quality, it attracts so much attention, it opens up space for everyone else, so I think we’re all going to benefit from it and hopefully it continues to go like it did on Friday,” he said.

Topics: Lionel Messi Inter Miami Atlanta

FIFA wins at CAS in latest ruling of lengthy, multi-nation legal battle with soccer player agents

FIFA wins at CAS in latest ruling of lengthy, multi-nation legal battle with soccer player agents
Updated 49 min 47 sec ago
AP

FIFA wins at CAS in latest ruling of lengthy, multi-nation legal battle with soccer player agents

FIFA wins at CAS in latest ruling of lengthy, multi-nation legal battle with soccer player agents
  FIFA said the ruling "fully confirms the legality, validity and proportionality of the FIFA Football Agent Regulations"
  PROFAA said it was "extremely disappointed" by the CAS ruling and the effect it would have on thousands of agents' livelihood
Updated 49 min 47 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: FIFA won the latest ruling Monday of an international, multi-case fight by soccer player agents to block rules that would regulate their industry and cap their fees.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it “dismissed in their entirety” arguments put forth by the Zurich-based Professional Football Agents Association (PROFAA), which brought the case.

FIFA said the ruling “fully confirms the legality, validity and proportionality of the FIFA Football Agent Regulations.”

However, it was unclear how the Swiss-based sports court’s verdict will weigh on national-level cases in process brought by agents in different countries, including Switzerland, plus a complaint filed with the European Commission in Brussels.

FIFA approved the agent rules last year that are due to take effect on Oct. 1 after thousands of agents worldwide have had the chance to take a $600 examination in either April or September organized by national soccer federations.

The most controversial aspect of the rules limit an agent’s earnings at 10 percent of a transfer fee when they act for the selling club.

Elite agencies have earned tens of millions of dollars from transfers for players like Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba, and FIFA has said agents earned $622 million from international cross-border transfer deals in 2022.

FIFA also wants to limit agents to taking 3 percent of a player’s salary when those earnings are more than $200,000 per year, or 5 percent when the player earns up to $200,000. Those limits would be 6 percent and 10 percent, respectively, when the agent acted for both the player and the club signing them.

FIFA also wants to prohibit player agents from representing both the buying and selling clubs in a transfer.

PROFAA said it was “extremely disappointed” by the CAS ruling and the effect it would have on thousands of agents’ livelihood.

The group “will continue to support any and all litigation against these regulations, specifically the introduction of a commission cap,” its president Paddy Dominguez said in a statement. Dominguez is a member of a FIFA-appointed working group announced in February to consult with the agent industry.

That FIFA group does not include some of the industry’s highest profile agencies which have said over several years they were not properly consulted about shaping the rules.

FIFA also wants agent fees to be paid through the soccer body’s Paris-based financial clearing house, which aims to bring more transparency to a global transfer market that has traditionally been murky.

In the CAS hearing, the agent group’s argument about privacy and data protection was among those dismissed in a series of “interim conclusions.”

FIFA also persuaded the CAS judges that the rules do not contravene European Union laws on competition and free movement and that it was not a cartel under Swiss competition law. The court also agreed the FIFA rules are not incompatible with laws in France and Italy and nor do they contravene the Major League Soccer collective bargaining agreement.

“The award confirms FIFA’s position that the (agent rules) are a reasonable and proportionate regulatory measure that help to resolve systemic failures in the player transfer system,” soccer’s governing body said in a statement.

Topics: football FIFA

Borussia Dortmund sign Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from league rival Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund sign Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from league rival Bayern Munich
Updated 25 July 2023
AP

Borussia Dortmund sign Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from league rival Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund sign Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from league rival Bayern Munich
  The 29-year-old Sabitzer signed a contract through June 2027 and will travel on Tuesday to the US to join his new teammates on Dortmund's summer tour
  Dortmund were reportedly paying Bayern €15-20 million ($17-22 million) for the midfielder
Updated 25 July 2023
AP

DORTMUND, Germany: Borussia Dortmund signed Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich on Monday, boosting their options following Jude Bellingham’s departure for Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old Sabitzer signed a contract through June 2027 and will travel on Tuesday to the US to join his new teammates on Dortmund’s summer tour.

”He fits the profile that we were looking for exactly — a central midfielder who will strengthen us both defensively and offensively as a box-to-box player,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said. “Marcel is physically strong and also carries an immense goal threat. We’re convinced that he will also become an important pillar of our team thanks to his personality and will help us to be even more effective, especially in hard-fought matches.”

Dortmund were reportedly paying Bayern &euro;15-20 million ($17-22 million) for the midfielder.

Sabitzer starred for Leipzig before following coach Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern in 2021. But he failed to find his place in Bayern’s star-filled midfield and was ultimately loaned to Manchester United for the second half of last season.

Sabitzer managed only two goals in 53 competitive appearances for Bayern — 54 including the German Super Cup — and the same again in 14 English Premier League and Europa League appearances for United.

Sabitzer is Dortmund’s second reinforcement in midfield after the signing of Felix Nmecha from Wolfsburg to compensate for Bellingham’s departure. The club replaced left back Raphael Guerreiro, who joined Bayern, with Ramy Bensebaini from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Topics: Borussia Dortmund Marcel Sabitzer Bayern Munich

Alex Telles bolsters Al-Nassr’s defence ahead of friendly with PSG in Japan

Alex Telles bolsters Al-Nassr’s defence ahead of friendly with PSG in Japan
Updated 24 July 2023
John Duerden

Alex Telles bolsters Al-Nassr’s defence ahead of friendly with PSG in Japan

Alex Telles bolsters Al-Nassr’s defence ahead of friendly with PSG in Japan
  Brazilian defender joins from Manchester United as last season's SPL runners-up take on French champions in Osaka on Tuesday
  The fact that Al-Nassr have signed players from Inter Milan, Lens, and Man United this summer shows that the quality of import that is now heading to Riyadh is at a different level to before
Updated 24 July 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Al-Nassr’s pre-season preparations step up a level on Tuesday with a prestigious friendly against Paris Saint-Germain that should not only show how far they have come in recent months, but also how far there is still left to go.

Just being invited to face the French powerhouse in the Japanese city of Osaka shows that the Riyadh club now have a global profile.

The recent signings made by the club, runners-up to Al-Ittihad in last season’s Rohsn Saudi League, show that they are increasingly the match of such esteemed European opposition when it comes to affairs in the transfer market.

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the biggest names in the world, arrived in the winter but the club’s ambitions have been confirmed with summer signings, the latest being Alex Telles from Manchester United.

The signing of the Brazilian shows that Al-Nassr, and indeed other top Saudi clubs, now can pick up players from some of Europe’s top clubs.

Marcelo Brozovic was last seen captaining Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City, just last month.

Now the Croatian, regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, is lining up for the Yellows who hope that he will prove to be a significant upgrade as the club look to return to the top of Saudi Arabian football as well as go all the way in the Asian Champions League later this year. Few, if any, continental rivals will have a player to match the 30-year-old.

From the European runners-up to the French runners-up, Al-Nassr then knocked on the door of Lens who finished second to PSG last season.

Seko Fofana knows all about Tuesday’s opposition and the Ivory Coast international has been regarded as one of the best and most consistent performers in midfield in France in recent years.

Now the 28-year-old brings his energy, physicality, and goalscoring potential to Riyadh at a time when he had many options in Europe. This is another player who is, or should be, at the peak of his powers and has much to offer.

And so, from northern France to Old Trafford with Telles.

The Brazilian international full-back arrived at Manchester United in 2020 but found himself loaned out to Sevilla last season. Now the former Inter Milan and Porto man becomes another exciting capture for Al-Nassr and will be training with his new team in Japan over the coming days.

There is never any guarantee of success when it comes to any new player but the fact that Al-Nassr have signed players from Inter Milan, Lens, and Manchester United this summer shows that the quality of import that is now heading to Riyadh is at a different level to before.

They are now dining at the top table in the frantic buffet that is the international transfer market. All that remains now is for coach Luis Castro to meld all this new talent – and there may even be more to come before the new season kicks off next month – into a team that can become champions.

In some ways, Castro, who was appointed earlier this month, is the least high-profile of all the new additions as he replaces Rudi Garcia who was let go before the end of last season. The 61-year-old has plenty of international experience with the likes of Porto, in his native Portugal, as well as Brazil’s Botafogo and Al-Duhail in Qatar. Yet this is now his most prominent international job, and the pressure will be on.

Against PSG, it is about putting on a show but also showing that Al-Nassr can match the best. In the absence of Kylian Mbappe – who looks to be on his way out and has already been linked with Al-Hilal –and already departed Lionel Messi, who was on Al-Hilal’s list before he chose Inter Miami, there is not the same star power at the French club. Coach Luis Enrique still has Neymar to call upon, but for most of the fans who head to Nagai Stadium, Ronaldo will be the main attraction.

It is unusual indeed to see an Asian team head to another Asian nation for a pre-season tour but that is where Al-Nassr are now at. It remains to be seen if their new signings and coach can help lift the team to produce performances that are worthy of such international status. For Al-Nassr, it all starts here.

Topics: Al-Nassr Alex Telles Cristiano Ronaldo Brazil

PSG say Saudi’s Al Hilal can talk to Mbappe after 300-million-euro bid: source

PSG say Saudi’s Al Hilal can talk to Mbappe after 300-million-euro bid: source
Updated 24 July 2023
Reuters
AP

PSG say Saudi’s Al Hilal can talk to Mbappe after 300-million-euro bid: source

PSG say Saudi’s Al Hilal can talk to Mbappe after 300-million-euro bid: source
Updated 24 July 2023
Reuters AP

OSAKA: Paris Saint-Germain have given Saudi club Al Hilal permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe after tabling a 300-million-euro ($333 million) bid, a source close to the negotiations said on Monday.
The Riyadh-based club has made a formal offer by letter, but such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of the player. 

“PSG have given Al Hilal permission to negotiate with Kylian Mbappe about a transfer for 300 million euros,” the source said.
Mbappe has one year left on his contract with PSG, who want him to leave now rather than for nothing next summer.

The bid for Mbappe would make him the most expensive football player in history, overtaking the $262 million PSG paid for Neymar, who joined from Barcelona in 2017.
The offer represents Saudi Arabia's most ambitious move yet as part of a determined recruitment drive to lure the game's biggest players to the country.
After Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to join Al-Nassr in December, Saudi teams have gone into overdrive by targeting leading names from Europe's top leagues. Real Madrid great and current Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema signed for Saudi champion Al-Ittihad last month and has been joined by 2018 World Cup winner N’Golo Kante.

Topics: PSG Al-Hilal Saudi Club Kylian Mbappé

Popp bags brace as Germany smash Morocco 6-0 to start title bid

Popp bags brace as Germany smash Morocco 6-0 to start title bid
Updated 24 July 2023
AFP

Popp bags brace as Germany smash Morocco 6-0 to start title bid

Popp bags brace as Germany smash Morocco 6-0 to start title bid
  On paper it was the biggest mismatch of the group stage, with 70 places separating them in the world rankings, and the gulf was apparent from the off
Updated 24 July 2023
AFP

Melbourne: Talismanic striker Alexandra Popp scored twice as Germany thumped debutants Morocco 6-0 to launch their Women’s World Cup title charge in ominous fashion on Monday.
Popp’s 12th-minute header set the Germans on their way in Melbourne and she collected another before the break as the two-time champions romped to the biggest win of the tournament so far.
Klara Buehl added a third in Germany’s first attack after the restart before own goals from Hanane Ait El Hajj and Zineb Redouani.
A last-minute strike from substitute Lea Schueller completed the rout as Morocco’s piece of history — the first Arab team to play at a Women’s World Cup — ended in humiliation.
On paper it was the biggest mismatch of the group stage, with 70 places separating them in the world rankings, and the gulf was apparent from the off.
The Atlas Lionesses showed glimpses of magic and had a goal disallowed.
However, a fairytale win never looked likely in front of 27,256 fans at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, a near full-house.
Germany, who won the World Cup in 2003 and 2007, went out in the quarter-finals four years ago.
But since then coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has overseen impressive progress, shaping a dynamic, front-foot team which finished runners-up at last year’s Euros to England.
They are among the favorites to bag a third title and had their first look at goal when Buehl’s low freekick fizzed wide.
They kept pressing and opened their account when Wolfsburg’s Popp climbed unmarked to head in her 63rd international goal from a pinpoint Kathrin Hendrich cross.
Morocco were on the back foot but skipper Ghizlane Chebbak had a sniff midway through the half, only for her long-range strike to be comfortably collected.
Lyon’s Sara Daebritz found the back of the net with a tidy finish soon after as Germany probed for an inevitable second, but the goal was ruled offside.
The second came seven minutes before the break with Popp, facing away from goal, shouldering home after Buehl’s menacing corner.
Buehl then pounced for their third seconds after the restart with Morocco still asleep, rifling home the rebound after Lina Magull hit the woodwork.
In end-to-end action, Anissa Lahmari was denied a historic first World Cup goal for Morocco when she was adjudged offside, before play switched back to the other half and Ait El Hajj’s own goal.
The defender turned the ball into her own net after a defensive header ricocheted off her shin, with the second own goal coming as Redouani desperately tried to clear off the line.
Schueller made it six from close in as the clock ticked down, with a seventh denied by the offside flag.
Colombia and South Korea are also in their group and play on Tuesday.

