You are here

  • Home
  • Kremlin accuses West of trying to sabotage its showcase Russia-Africa summit

Kremlin accuses West of trying to sabotage its showcase Russia-Africa summit

Kremlin accuses West of trying to sabotage its showcase Russia-Africa summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates officers of investigation agencies on their professional holiday at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 25, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p4529

Updated 25 July 2023
Reuters

Kremlin accuses West of trying to sabotage its showcase Russia-Africa summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates officers of investigation agencies on their professional holiday at the Kremlin.
  • President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold intensive one-on-one talks with individual African leaders focusing on everything
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the West was doing its best to wreck the Russian event
Updated 25 July 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Tuesday accused the West, and in particular the United States, of trying to sabotage its showcase Russia-Africa summit later this week by pressuring African countries not to take part.
The summit, which will take place in St. Petersburg on Thursday and Friday, will be attended by President Vladimir Putin who is expected to hold intensive one-on-one talks with individual African leaders focusing on everything from trade to security, arms deals, and grain supplies.
The event, which is expected to see various agreements signed, follows Moscow’s first Russia-Africa summit in 2019 and is part of a concerted push for influence and business on a continent where mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group remain active despite an abortive mutiny at home last month.
Forty-nine African delegations have confirmed their participation, around half of whom will be represented by their heads of state or government, Russian diplomat Alexander Polyakov was cited as saying by the state TASS news agency earlier this month.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the West was doing its best to wreck the Russian event.
“Virtually all African states have been subjected to unprecedented pressure from the US, and French embassies on the ground have not been sleeping either along with other Western missions who are also trying to do their bit to prevent this summit from taking place,” Peskov told reporters.
“In essence, they do not accept the sovereign right of African states to independently determine their partners for co-operation and mutual interaction in various fields.”
US President Joe Biden hosted a US-Africa leaders summit in Washington last year, seeking to bolster alliances amid growing Russian and Chinese presence on the continent.
Speaking in April after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov complained the West was trying to wreck this week’s Russia-Africa summit, the US State Department said that Washington “(doesn’t) want to limit African partnerships with other countries. We want to give African countries choices.”
Peskov said Russia’s event would be crucial to be able to discuss grain supplies and what he called Moscow’s responsible behavior and efforts to support world markets.
Moscow announced last week that it was leaving the Black Sea grain deal which allowed Ukraine — which it and much of the West say is fighting an existential war against Russia — to safely export grain from its seaports despite what Russia calls its “special military operation” against it.
Russia has spoken of the possibility of supplying cheap or free grain to Africa’s poorest nations to replace Ukrainian grain and make up for any shortfall.

Topics: Russia Africa President Vladimir Putin west

Related

Putin, Lukashenko to meet after Russia warns about aggression against Belarus
World
Putin, Lukashenko to meet after Russia warns about aggression against Belarus
Pro-war Putin critic and nationalist Girkin detained in Moscow
World
Pro-war Putin critic and nationalist Girkin detained in Moscow

EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain

EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain
Updated 55 min 21 sec ago
AFP

EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain

EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain
  • The EU set up so-called "solidarity lanes" last year for Ukrainian produce -- mainly through Romania and Poland
  • Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said after talks with EU agriculture ministers in Brussels that the bloc was "ready to export by the solidarity lanes almost everything"
Updated 55 min 21 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU agriculture commissioner said Tuesday the bloc can help Ukraine export the bulk of its grain through overland routes and could subsidise the cost of transport, after Russia tore up a Black Sea deal.
Fears over getting Ukraine’s vitally needed supplies to consumers worldwide have spiked since Russia last week withdrew from the United Nations-brokered agreement to allow exports by sea.
The EU set up so-called “solidarity lanes” last year for Ukrainian produce — mainly through Romania and Poland — to help boost alternative routes to global markets after Moscow’s invasion.
Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said after talks with EU agriculture ministers in Brussels that the bloc was “ready to export by the solidarity lanes almost everything.”
Wojciechowski said he would put now forward a proposal to use EU funds to “support the transport costs” of moving the Ukrainian produce via rail and road through the bloc to keep prices down.
“Because there is a risk that Russia will be the beneficiary of the situation because it would be cheaper to buy grain from Russia than to pay for the grain from Ukraine,” he said.
Ukraine is a major global grain producer.
Russia’s decision to pull out of the Black Sea deal has fueled worries that food prices in countries from Latin America to Africa could surge.
The efforts to bolster exports through the EU are being clouded by an argument over restrictions in five eastern on sales of Ukrainian grain exports in five eastern European countries that have enraged Kyiv.
The 27-nation bloc dropped duties on Ukrainian exports in the wake of Russia’s all-out invasion in a bid to help Kyiv earn vital revenues.
But EU countries along the border of the global agricultural powerhouse started barring imports after their farmers protested that a glut of Ukrainian grain was pushing down prices.
Brussels struck a compromise in April that allowed Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia to prohibit sales on their local markets while keeping transit routes open for Ukrainian grain to cross their territories.
The measures are currently set to run out in mid-September, but the five countries have called for them to be prolonged to the end of the year.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday branded any extension “absolutely unacceptable and frankly anti-European.”
His broadside came as focus has settled on securing routes for Ukraine to export grain to global markets after Russia withdrew from a deal to send it via the Black Sea.
Kyiv’s opposition was echoed by EU countries including Germany and France at the meeting of the bloc’s agricultural ministers in Brussels on Tuesday.
German agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, needed to make clear any extension was “not possible.”
He insisted that Poland’s internal political disputes ahead of elections later this year should not be played out “on Ukraine’s back.”
France’s minister, Marc Fesneau, said “there can be no unilateral measures, no individual adventures, only a collective response to the challenge of destabilising the markets.”
Wojciechowski held talks with ministers from the five eastern EU member states and said the commission would come up with a response to the issue by the September cut-off point.
EU nation Lithuania has urged the EU to set up new export routes through Baltic ports for Ukrainian grain to provide more links to global markets.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict EU grain Poland Romania

Related

Zelensky wants NATO-Ukraine Council to meet over Black Sea grain issue
World
Zelensky wants NATO-Ukraine Council to meet over Black Sea grain issue
Russia destroys 60,000 tons of grain in Black Sea missile strikes
World
Russia destroys 60,000 tons of grain in Black Sea missile strikes

Belgian court finds eight guilty of murder over 2016 Brussels bombings

Police and rescue teams are pictured outside the metro station Maelbeek after a terrorist attack in Brussels. (File/AP)
Police and rescue teams are pictured outside the metro station Maelbeek after a terrorist attack in Brussels. (File/AP)
Updated 53 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

Belgian court finds eight guilty of murder over 2016 Brussels bombings

Police and rescue teams are pictured outside the metro station Maelbeek after a terrorist attack in Brussels. (File/AP)
Updated 53 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: A Brussels court convicted eight men of murder and attempted murder on Tuesday for their part in the 2016 terrorist bombings in Brussels that killed 32 people and injured more than 300.
They included Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the trial over the 2015 Paris attacks who was seized four days before the Brussels attacks.

Topics: Brussels attack

Related

Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
World
Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
Brussels airport attack survivor is euthanized after struggle with trauma 
World
Brussels airport attack survivor is euthanized after struggle with trauma 

Saudi Arabia opens doors to Bangladeshi professionals, investors

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Al-Duhailan, speaks to Arab News in Dhaka on July 23, 2023. (AN photo)
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Al-Duhailan, speaks to Arab News in Dhaka on July 23, 2023. (AN photo)
Updated 25 July 2023

Saudi Arabia opens doors to Bangladeshi professionals, investors

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Al-Duhailan, speaks to Arab News in Dhaka on July 23, 2023. (AN photo)
  • Delegation of Bangladeshi business leaders expected to visit Kingdom in coming weeks
  • Cooperation opportunities on rise since Saudi commerce minister’s trip to Dhaka
Updated 25 July 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia is looking forward to having more Bangladeshis both in its skilled workforce and investment ecosystem, Riyadh’s envoy to Dhaka told Arab News ahead of an upcoming visit of Bangladesh business leaders to the Kingdom.

Bangladeshis are the biggest expat worker community in Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Essa Al-Duhailan estimated that 2.8 million of them were currently employed in the Kingdom and were recognized for being efficient and hard-working.

“Everywhere you go in Saudi Arabia, you will see a Bangladeshi ... On many occasions, they thank Saudi Arabia and the (Saudi) people for helping them to secure their future, their businesses. Many of them are loyal to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“Their efforts are acknowledged by the government and people of Saudi Arabia. They are participating in the development of Saudi Arabia.”

As megaprojects such as NEOM or the developments of the Red Sea coast were underway in the Kingdom, they opened even more opportunities, especially for professionals.

“We have digital platforms, we have new infrastructure, we have megaprojects. These megaprojects and new ways of dealing with investments need skilled workers ... We welcome all kinds of professionals to go to work in Saudi Arabia in different sectors,” the ambassador added.

“I urge the relevant authorities, and the Bangladeshis themselves, to train themselves and this will benefit the two countries. We will get the skilled workers and Bangladesh will also invest in the Bangladeshi citizens.”

While Saudi Arabia is already one of Bangladesh’s main sources of remittance inflows, the salaries of professionals in the Kingdom are significantly higher than of semi-skilled workers.

When Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh signed the Workers’ Recruitment and Skill Verification Program deal earlier this year, Al-Duhailan forecast that those employed under the scheme would earn at least twice more.

The same sectors that require workers are now also open to Bangladeshi businesses, which will be facilitated by Saudi authorities in entering the market and forming partnerships.

Opportunities for business cooperation have been on the rise since March, when a delegation led by Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi attended the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 on the invitation of the Bangladeshi government and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry — the country’s apex commerce body.

Besides signing several investment agreements, under which Saudi Arabia entered Bangladesh’s energy, seaport, and agriculture industries, during the visit the Saudi and Bangladeshi chambers of commerce established a joint council to navigate bilateral business ties.

A delegation comprising top Bangladeshi business leaders is soon expected in the Kingdom.

“Inshallah, within this month or August, a delegation with more than 60 businessmen will visit Saudi Arabia to meet their counterparts ... to meet the chamber of commerce leaders in Saudi Arabia and to explore the opportunities in the market there,” Al-Duhailan said.

“There are huge scopes of opportunities in Saudi Arabia. Just name any field, and you can invest there. They can invest there in Saudi Arabia in the field of infrastructure, building construction, agriculture, textile, fishing, and farms.

“Also, in factories like plastic, carpentry, and many others. You just name any field, and they can go. I just want them to go and explore the market.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bangladesh

Related

Bangladesh pharmaceuticals industry to explore opportunities with Gulf countries 
World
Bangladesh pharmaceuticals industry to explore opportunities with Gulf countries 
Bangladesh says $1.4bn deal with Saudi-based ITFC will smooth out oil imports
World
Bangladesh says $1.4bn deal with Saudi-based ITFC will smooth out oil imports

UK foreign minister kicks off Middle East tour

UK foreign minister kicks off Middle East tour
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

UK foreign minister kicks off Middle East tour

UK foreign minister kicks off Middle East tour
  • Cleverly will begin his trip with Jordan, followed by Qatar, Kuwait
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly began a three-day tour to the Middle East on Tuesday to boost ties with the region, Jordan News Agency reported.

The trip — to Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan — comes after the UK government announced that citizens of Gulf countries and Jordan will benefit from a new electronic travel authorization visa scheme.

The scheme will make visiting the UK more affordable and accessible for Gulf and Jordanian travelers.

All three countries are also significant energy, defense, and security partners for the UK, and trade and investment with the Gulf are critical to supporting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ambitions for economic growth, according to a statement from the British Embassy in Amman.

The statement added that UK trade with Qatar and Kuwait was worth £18.1 billion ($23.2 billion) in 2022.

Cleverly will meet his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman on Tuesday and will announce up to £1.5 million in funding to support Jordan’s projects for women and girls.

Safadi will also meet UNHCR and World Food Programme representatives, where he will announce £30 million in financing over three years to provide cash aid and support to Jordan’s poorest refugees. This would provide basic food and living necessities to an about 70,000 refugees in camps and host communities each year.

“The UK’s mutually beneficial relationships with the Gulf and Jordan continue to thrive,” said Cleverly.

The foreign minister expressed pride in UK-Jordanian collaboration on common goals, such as strengthening commercial ties and security “for the benefit of us all.

“The UK also remains committed to supporting refugees and host communities, collaborating with our partners to help the most vulnerable in the region,” he added.

Cleverly will also meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Tuesday in Doha and later head to Kuwait to meet Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
 

Topics: James Cleverly Jordan Qatar Kuwait

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s FM receives call from UK Foreign Secretary
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s FM receives call from UK Foreign Secretary
UK foreign secretary slams ‘sordid deals’ between Russia, Iran
World
UK foreign secretary slams ‘sordid deals’ between Russia, Iran

Muslim Filipinos join condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Europe

Muslim Filipinos join condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Europe
Updated 25 July 2023
Ellie Aben

Muslim Filipinos join condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Europe

Muslim Filipinos join condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Europe
  • Qur’an burning in Denmark latest in a string of similar incidents in Europe
  • NCMF says Qur’an burning ‘not an exercise of freedom but a misuse of it’
Updated 25 July 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Muslim authorities in the predominantly Catholic Philippines condemned on Tuesday Qur’an burnings in Scandinavia, as they urged respect and unity among the global community.
Two protesters set fire to a copy of the Qur’an outside the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen on Monday.
It was the second time in less than a week that an ultranationalist Danish organization burned the holy book of Islam, following similar acts by different groups in neighboring Sweden.
Swedish and Danish officials have condemned the desecration of the Qur’an, but permitted the incidents under laws protecting freedom of expression, triggering widespread protests in Muslim communities across the world.
The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos said in a statement to Arab News that the acts were “not an exercise of freedom but a misuse of it” and that it stood “united in strong condemnation against the recent trend of Qur’an burning in several countries, including Sweden, Denmark, and others.”
NCMF is the body governing Muslim affairs in the Philippines, where they constitute roughly 5 percent of the population of 110 million.
“The deliberate desecration of this revered religious text not only offends the religious sentiments of Muslims but also jeopardizes the principles of coexistence and empathy that underpin our diverse society,” NCMF spokesperson Yusoph Mando said.
“As a society, we must recognize the fine line between free expression and promoting hate speech.”
The Philippine commission called on authorities of the countries where the Qur’an burnings took place to investigate them and “take appropriate legal measures against those responsible for promoting hatred and causing public disorder.”
As in many Muslim countries, protests in response to the incidents have turned violent, and the NCMF called on people to “exercise restraint and respond to hate with patience and understanding, embracing the true teachings of Islam — that of peace, forgiveness, and empathy.”
 

Topics: Qur'an burning Philippines National Commission on Muslim Filipinos

Related

Swedish Committee for Afghanistan suspends some operations after Taliban order over Qur'an burning
World
Swedish Committee for Afghanistan suspends some operations after Taliban order over Qur'an burning
Special Saudi Cabinet renews condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Sweden, Denmark
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet renews condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Sweden, Denmark

Latest updates

Saudi EXIM Bank, Japan’s Mizuho Bank sign MoU
Saudi EXIM Bank, Japan’s Mizuho Bank sign MoU
Guns banned and video cameras installed as security forces crack down on violence in Taiz
Guns banned and video cameras installed as security forces crack down on violence in Taiz
Motivate Media Group launches multi-media production studio in Dubai
Motivate Media Group launches multi-media production studio in Dubai
Electricity crisis compounds suffering of sweltering Lebanese
Electricity crisis compounds suffering of sweltering Lebanese
TikTok to launch online store selling China-made goods
TikTok to launch online store selling China-made goods

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.