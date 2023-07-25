Moldova to summon Russian ambassador over report on surveillance

You are here

-Moldova's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it would summon Russian ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov for an explanation of media reports that equipment has been installed on the Russian embassy's rooftop that could be used for spying. (Reuters/File)
  • 28 satellite dishes, masts, and transmitting and receiving devices had been installed on the embassy
  • "We consider espionage or foreign interference in the internal affairs of Moldova to be absolutely unacceptable," the ministry said
CHISINAU: Moldova’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it would summon Russian ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov for an explanation of media reports that equipment has been installed on the Russian embassy’s rooftop that could be used for spying.
The Insider media outlet and television channel Jurnal TV said 28 satellite dishes, masts, and transmitting and receiving devices had been installed on the embassy and a neighboring residential building used by diplomats and technical personnel.
They said in a joint report that people associated with Russian intelligence had been seen on the buildings.
“We consider espionage or foreign interference in the internal affairs of Moldova to be absolutely unacceptable, which represents a direct challenge to the sovereignty and national security of the Moldovan state,” the ministry said.
The embassy and Moscow did not immediately comment on the ministry statement or on the media report.
Russia has denied repeated Moldovan accusations of meddling in its affairs, particularly over the breakaway region of Transdniestria, where Moscow has a contingent of peacekeepers.
Tension has also mounted over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moldova, which borders Ukraine, has criticized the invasion and Russia’s war on its neighbor.
In February, Russia rejected an accusation by Moldova’s president that Moscow was plotting to destabilize the former Soviet republic. The Russian foreign ministry described such assertions as “completely unfounded and unsubstantiated.”

WASHINGTON: A Russian fighter jet flew within a few meters of a US drone over Syria and fired flares at it, striking the American aircraft and damaging it, the US military said Tuesday.
A senior Air Force commander said the move on Sunday was an attempt by the Russians to knock the MQ-9 Reaper drone out of the sky and came just a week after a Russian fighter jet flew dangerously close to a US surveillance aircraft carrying a crew in the region, jeopardizing the lives of the four American crew members.
“One of the Russian flares struck the US MQ-9, severely damaging its propeller,” Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, the head of US Air Forces Central, said in a statement describing the latest close call. “We call upon the Russian forces in Syria to put an immediate end to this reckless, unprovoked, and unprofessional behavior.”
Grynkewich said one of the crew members operating the drone remotely kept it in the air and flew it back to its home base.
The Sunday incident is the latest in a series of encounters between Russian fighter jets and US aircraft flying over Syria. In all but the one instance a week ago, the US aircraft were MQ-9 drones without crew members. On that Sunday, however, the Russian Su-35 jet few close to a US MC-12 surveillance aircraft with a crew, forcing it to go through the turbulent wake.
US officials at the time called it a significant escalation in the ongoing string of encounters between US and Russian aircraft that could have resulted in an accident or loss of life. They said the Russian move hampered the crew members’ ability to safely operate their plane.
In recent weeks, US officials said, Russian fighter jets have repeatedly harassed US MQ-9 drones, which are conducting anti-Daesh group missions, largely in western Syria.
On multiple occasions in the past three weeks, the officials said, Russian fighter jets flew dangerously close to the US Reapers, setting off flares and forcing the drones to take evasive maneuvers.
US and Russian military officers communicate frequently over a deconfliction phone line during the encounters, protesting the other side’s actions.
There are about 900 US forces in Syria, and others move in and out to conduct missions targeting Daesh group militants.

COPENHAGEN: Five anti-Islam activists set fire to a Qur’an in front of the Egyptian embassy in Copenhagen on Tuesday, the third such incident in Denmark in less than a week, following Qur’an burnings in nearby Sweden that enraged Muslims.
Denmark and Sweden have said they deplore the burning of the Qur’an but cannot prevent it under rules protecting free speech. Last week, protesters in Iraq set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ablaze.
Tuesday’s demonstration in Copenhagen by a group called “Danish Patriots” followed Qur’an burnings the group staged on Monday and last week in front of the Iraqi embassy. Two such incidents have taken place in Sweden over the past month.
Iraq’s foreign ministry on Monday called on authorities of European Union countries to “quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate” in light of the Qur’an burnings.
Turkiye on Monday said it strongly condemned what it called a “despicable attack” on the Qur’an and called on Denmark to take necessary measures to prevent this “hate crime” against Islam.
The Danish government has condemned the burnings as “provocative and shameful acts” but says it does not have the power to block non-violent demonstrators.
“People benefit from an extended freedom of speech when they demonstrate,” University of Copenhagen law Professor Trine Baumbach told Reuters, explaining Danish laws. “It does not just include verbal expression. People can express themselves in various ways, such as through the burning of items.”

Meanwhile, Egypt summoned Sweden’s chargé d’affaires to condemn incidents where copies of the Qur’an have been burned, the foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon.
Egypt informed the chargé d’affaires of its “strong condemnation and complete rejection ... of the unfortunate and repeated incidents of burning and abuse of copies of the Holy Qur'an,” the statement added.

 

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Tuesday accused the West, and in particular the United States, of trying to sabotage its showcase Russia-Africa summit later this week by pressuring African countries not to take part.
The summit, which will take place in St. Petersburg on Thursday and Friday, will be attended by President Vladimir Putin who is expected to hold intensive one-on-one talks with individual African leaders focusing on everything from trade to security, arms deals, and grain supplies.
The event, which is expected to see various agreements signed, follows Moscow’s first Russia-Africa summit in 2019 and is part of a concerted push for influence and business on a continent where mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group remain active despite an abortive mutiny at home last month.
Forty-nine African delegations have confirmed their participation, around half of whom will be represented by their heads of state or government, Russian diplomat Alexander Polyakov was cited as saying by the state TASS news agency earlier this month.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the West was doing its best to wreck the Russian event.
“Virtually all African states have been subjected to unprecedented pressure from the US, and French embassies on the ground have not been sleeping either along with other Western missions who are also trying to do their bit to prevent this summit from taking place,” Peskov told reporters.
“In essence, they do not accept the sovereign right of African states to independently determine their partners for co-operation and mutual interaction in various fields.”
US President Joe Biden hosted a US-Africa leaders summit in Washington last year, seeking to bolster alliances amid growing Russian and Chinese presence on the continent.
Speaking in April after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov complained the West was trying to wreck this week’s Russia-Africa summit, the US State Department said that Washington “(doesn’t) want to limit African partnerships with other countries. We want to give African countries choices.”
Peskov said Russia’s event would be crucial to be able to discuss grain supplies and what he called Moscow’s responsible behavior and efforts to support world markets.
Moscow announced last week that it was leaving the Black Sea grain deal which allowed Ukraine — which it and much of the West say is fighting an existential war against Russia — to safely export grain from its seaports despite what Russia calls its “special military operation” against it.
Russia has spoken of the possibility of supplying cheap or free grain to Africa’s poorest nations to replace Ukrainian grain and make up for any shortfall.

BEIJING: China on Tuesday removed outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi, in a move that has already fueled rumors over the personal lives and political rivalries of China’s Communist Party elite.
In its announcement on the national evening news, state broadcaster CCTV on gave no reason for Qin’s removal. Qin dropped out of sight almost a month ago and the Foreign Ministry has provided no information about his status.
That is in keeping with the ruling Communist Party’s standard approach to personnel matters within a highly opaque political system where the media and free speech are severely restricted.
The ministry made no comment at its daily briefing on Tuesday. The move comes amid a foreign backlash against China’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy, of which Qin was a chief proponent.
Adding to the mystery around Qin’s removal, it was approved at a meeting of the Standing Committee of China’s rubber stamp legislature, the National People’s Congress, which usually gathers at the end of the month.
Wang had previously served as China’s top diplomat in his capacity as head of the party’s office of foreign affairs. It wasn’t immediately clear if he would retain that commission.
The shakeup in China’s diplomacy follows Washington sending US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top serving and retired officials to Beijing in a bid to revive a relationship that’s deeply riven over trade, human rights, technology, Taiwan and China’s other territorial claims.

BRUSSELS: The European Union is setting up a dedicated sanctions framework for Sudan to eventually target key actors in the ongoing war with travel bans and asset and bank account freezes, diplomatic sources familiar with the matter said.
A proposal document was shared between member states late last week and the details will be discussed over the following weeks, diplomatic sources said. The aim is to finish the framework by September, after which it could be used to compile a list of banned individuals and companies, the sources said.
US President Joe Biden signed an executive order in early May laying groundwork for potential US sanctions.
The EU has already sanctioned entities and individuals linked to Russia’s Wagner Group of mercenaries, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, including its operations in Sudan and two gold companies.
“Setting up the regime should serve as a deterrent to Sudanese warlords. It’s a last warning,” one of the sources said, adding that the framework would stick to individual targets rather than any sectoral moves.
War broke out in April this year between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who ousted longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in 2019, and a paramilitary force led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.
Hemedti derived his wealth from gold mines in Darfur. Burhan’s army is supported by Islamist Bashir loyalists.
The UN’s special representative to Sudan, Volker Perthes, warned in July that the conflict showed no signs of a quick resolution and “risked morphing into an ethnicized civil war.” Diplomatic mediation efforts has so far failed and cease-fires have been used by both sides to regroup.
Earlier this month, the International Organization for Migration estimated 3 million people had been displaced by the fighting and more than 700,000 had fled to neighboring countries such as Egypt and Chad. A humanitarian crisis is meanwhile unfolding as aid fails to be disbursed or reach its destinations.

