Prophet’s Mosque provides services to more than 52,000 visitors post-Hajj season

RIYADH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque has provided services to more than 52,000 visitors who came to Madinah after the Hajj season.
The General Presidency said that more than 7.5 million worshipers witnessed the prayer in the Prophet’s Mosque during the period from July 16 to July 23, accompanied by all field services, which included organizing entry to the Holy Rawdah at the Prophet’s Mosque, as 496,533 visitors were honored to greet Prophet Muhammad and his companions, and 123,301 worshippers prayed in the Rawdah during the allotted time.
Other services provided by Prophet’s Mosque included guidance and spatial services, translation services, and wheelchairs for 20,038 elderly worshipers and people with disabilities in sites designated for them inside the Prophet’s Mosque.
In the past seven days, 7,536,737 worshippers performed prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque, 41,660 beneficiaries attended lessons offered in the fields of jurisprudence and awareness, 102,859 beneficiaries of various nationalities benefited from field outreach services, 9,831 beneficiaries were provided with religious guidance services, and 7,397 visitors were provided with guidance services through the unified number and communication channels.
The exhibition of the architecture of the Prophet’s Mosque welcomed 5,753 visitors to watch the stages of building and expanding the two holy mosques, and the efforts being made for the pilgrims, with 18,050 visitors welcomed into the Library of the Prophet’s Mosque.
The General Presidency has also distributed 72,672 packages of Zamzam water, in addition to 55,825 breakfast meals for those fasting inside the Prophet’s Mosque, while 159,916 elderly visitors benefited from transportation services by electric vehicles and wheelchairs between the courtyards and the doors of the mosque, and 62,728 gifts were distributed to visitors during the past week.
After the Hajj season, more than 652,862 thousand pilgrims arrived in Madinah after performing the Hajj, of whom 494,222 pilgrims left for their countries through land and air ports after visiting the Prophet’s Mosque, while 158,640 pilgrims remained in Madinah for now.
