Prophet's Mosque provides services to more than 52,000 visitors post-Hajj season

Prophet’s Mosque provides services to more than 52,000 visitors post-Hajj season
Services provided included guidance and spatial services, simultaneous translation services, and provision of vehicles and wheelchairs. (SPA)
Prophet’s Mosque provides services to more than 52,000 visitors post-Hajj season
After the Hajj season, more than 652,862 thousand pilgrims arrived in Medina. (SPA)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Prophet’s Mosque provides services to more than 52,000 visitors post-Hajj season

Prophet’s Mosque provides services to more than 52,000 visitors post-Hajj season
  • More than 7.5 million worshipers witnessed the prayer in the Prophet’s Mosque during the period from July 16 to July 23
  • The exhibition of the architecture of the Prophet’s Mosque welcomed 5,753 visitors
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque has provided services to more than 52,000 visitors who came to Madinah after the Hajj season.
The General Presidency said that more than 7.5 million worshipers witnessed the prayer in the Prophet’s Mosque during the period from July 16 to July 23, accompanied by all field services, which included organizing entry to the Holy Rawdah at the Prophet’s Mosque, as 496,533 visitors were honored to greet Prophet Muhammad and his companions, and 123,301 worshippers prayed in the Rawdah during the allotted time.
Other services provided by Prophet’s Mosque included guidance and spatial services, translation services, and wheelchairs for 20,038 elderly worshipers and people with disabilities in sites designated for them inside the Prophet’s Mosque.
In the past seven days, 7,536,737 worshippers performed prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque, 41,660 beneficiaries attended lessons offered in the fields of jurisprudence and awareness, 102,859 beneficiaries of various nationalities benefited from field outreach services, 9,831 beneficiaries were provided with religious guidance services, and 7,397 visitors were provided with guidance services through the unified number and communication channels.
The exhibition of the architecture of the Prophet’s Mosque welcomed 5,753 visitors to watch the stages of building and expanding the two holy mosques, and the efforts being made for the pilgrims, with 18,050 visitors welcomed into the Library of the Prophet’s Mosque.
The General Presidency has also distributed 72,672 packages of Zamzam water, in addition to 55,825 breakfast meals for those fasting inside the Prophet’s Mosque, while 159,916 elderly visitors benefited from transportation services by electric vehicles and wheelchairs between the courtyards and the doors of the mosque, and 62,728 gifts were distributed to visitors during the past week.
After the Hajj season, more than 652,862 thousand pilgrims arrived in Madinah after performing the Hajj, of whom 494,222 pilgrims left for their countries through land and air ports after visiting the Prophet’s Mosque, while 158,640 pilgrims remained in Madinah for now.

Topics: General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque Madinah hajj

Updated 6 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Cabinet renews condemnation of Qur'an burnings in Sweden, Denmark

Saudi Cabinet renews condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Sweden, Denmark
  • Cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia’s strong condemnation of the burnings of copies of the Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark
  • Described burnings as a flagrant violation of all laws and customs and in direct contradiction with international efforts seeking to spread the values of tolerance and moderation
Updated 6 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly session, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Tuesday, renewing the Kingdom’s condemnation of attacks on Islamic sanctities in Sweden and Denmark.

The Cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia’s strong condemnation of the burnings of copies of the Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark, describing them as a flagrant violation of all laws and customs and in direct contradiction with international efforts seeking to spread the values of tolerance and moderation.

During the meeting, the Cabinet also reviewed the Kingdom’s participation in Italy’s international conference on migration held on Sunday to discuss the migration crises and Riyadh’s support in joint UN efforts to address security challenges, calling on the international community to stand in solidarity and cooperation.

Attending the conference on behalf of the crown prince in Rome was Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif.

The Cabinet also commended the results of the 18th Gulf Cooperation Council and Central Asian countries summit hosted in Jeddah, which resulted in the strengthening of joint Gulf action on regional and international security efforts facing global concern.

The Council of Ministers also commended the Kingdom’s active international participation in combating the effects of climate change through various efforts to reduce emissions including diversifying the energy mix use and promoting the use of clean technologies.

Saudi Arabia recently participated in the UN High-level Political Forum 2023 held from July 10-19 in New York in an effort to achieve sustainable development goals.

During the meeting, the Kingdom highlighted Vision 2030 initiatives under the framework of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals including in areas of human development, healthcare, and diversification of the economy.

Ministers approved a number of memorandums of understanding during the meeting, including a tax management MoU between the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority in the Kingdom and the Tax Office of Australia.

The Cabinet also approved a MoU between the Radio and Television Authority and the China Media Group for cooperation in the fields of radio and television.

Also approved was an MoU in the field of combating terrorism and its financing between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The ministers discussed a draft of MoUs between the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Ministry of Environment of Iraq. Also discussing Iraq the cabinet also highlighted a potential for investment through the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The Cabinet also discussed a protocol draft of an MoU between the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the General Authority of Customs of China regarding health requirements for exporting products from the Kingdom to China.

Cabinet members also authorized the Saudi Ministry of Investment to sign a draft agreement with Dijbouti on the mutual encouragement and protection of investment.

The Cabinet authorized the Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services to sign a draft agreement with the government of Barbados in the area of air transport services.

The Cabinet also approved assigning the Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics for Roads Affairs Badr bin Abdullah Al-Dulami to carry out the work of the CEO of the Public Authority for Roads.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sweden Denmark

Saudi Arabia condemns suicide bombing in Mogadishu

At least 25 soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing at the Jalle Siyad military academy in Mogadishu on Monday. (File/AFP)
At least 25 soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing at the Jalle Siyad military academy in Mogadishu on Monday. (File/AFP)
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns suicide bombing in Mogadishu

At least 25 soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing at the Jalle Siyad military academy in Mogadishu on Monday. (File/AFP)
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned and denounced a terrorist attack targeting a military training academy in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

At least 25 soldiers were killed and more than 40 wounded in the suicide bombing at the Jalle Siyad military academy on Monday.

The attack was claimed by Al-Qaida’s affiliate in East Africa, the Somalia-based Al-Shabab, which controls parts of rural Somalia and often targets high-profile areas of the capital.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Somalia. It also wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mogadishu suicide bombing Somalia

Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training

Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training
Updated 16 min ago
Arab News

Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training

Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training
  • The agreement was signed by the CEO of COE Ayman Al-Abdullah, and Kirstie Donnelly, the CEO of City and Guilds Group
  • It aims to implement training programs through which trainees are granted internationally accredited certificates
Updated 16 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Colleges of Excellence, which aims to provide world-class employment prospects to Saudis, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the City and Guilds in England and Scotland to help develop skills by providing technical training solutions.
It was signed at the City and Guilds headquarters in London under the patronage and in the presence of COE’s board of directors and Ahmed Al-Fuhaid, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Technical and Vocational Training Corporation.
The agreement was signed by the CEO of COE Ayman Al-Abdullah, and Kirstie Donnelly, the CEO of City and Guilds Group.
City and Guilds is a 145-year-old charitable royal chartered institute that specializes in building vocational competencies through learning programs to support better prospects for people worldwide.
The agreement aims to implement training programs through which trainees are granted internationally accredited certificates.
It is intended to enhance capabilities, and help achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program that aims to ensure that Saudi citizens have the required skills to compete globally, by instilling values as well as enhancing knowledge.
The cooperation between the two parties includes the provision of development and rehabilitation trainers. This will facilitate the adoption of the latest concepts and technologies, and help provide modern training methods compatible with the needs of the labor market.
Trainers will obtain professional certificates to enhance capacity building within high-skill programs. The two parties will work on the digital accreditation of professional certificates for graduates.
Through global partnerships, COE provides qualitative and pioneering training programs that work on applying the highest international standards of training in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudis Colleges of Excellence City and Guilds Employment

KSA to host falcon breeders auction on Aug. 5

KSA to host falcon breeders auction on Aug. 5
Updated 25 July 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

KSA to host falcon breeders auction on Aug. 5

KSA to host falcon breeders auction on Aug. 5
  • The auction will start on Aug. 5 and run for three weeks at the club’s headquarters in Malham
Updated 25 July 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The countdown has begun for the launch of the International Falcon Breeders Auction, organized by the Saudi Falcon Club.

The auction will start on Aug. 5 and run for three weeks at the club’s headquarters in Malham, about 80 km north of Riyadh.

In its previous two rounds, the auction achieved significant sales figures, with the most notable being the sale of the most expensive falcon at a price of SR1.75 million ($466,000).

It also attracted the largest falcon producers from around the world under one roof, with the participation of more than 25 leading farms from 14 countries. The auction resulted in the sale of more than 800 falcons.

Several farms that participated in the previous rounds of the auction, including the Spanish Arino Falcons farm, the French SB Falcons farm and Phil Falcons Center, and the American Pacific North Farm and North Woods Farm, successfully sold all of their falcons.

This success highlights the cub’s achievement in transforming the International Falcon Breeders Auction into a trustworthy and secure marketplace for falconers and falcon producers. It has also created new business opportunities and provided exceptional falcon breeds for falconers in the region.

In addition, the auction also features stands that offer products and services related to falcons. These include food, medicine and the equipment necessary for falcon care. There is also a dedicated corner for falcon training and care tools.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Falcon auction

Masam project clears 856 Houthi mines in Yemen

Masam project clears 856 Houthi mines in Yemen
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Masam project clears 856 Houthi mines in Yemen

Masam project clears 856 Houthi mines in Yemen
  • The devices pose significant threat to the lives of innocent people
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Masam, a Saudi project to clear landmines in Yemen, in the third week of July dismantled 856 mines planted by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Overseen by Saudi aid agency King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the project’s special teams destroyed 71 anti-tank mines, one anti-personnel mine, 780 unexploded ordnance, and four other types of explosive devices.

The devices, planted indiscriminately by the Houthis across Yemen, pose a significant threat to the lives of innocent people, including children, women and the elderly.

Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people, clearing routes for humanitarian aid to reach the country’s citizens.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

A total of 408,008 mines have been cleared since the start of the project in 2018.

The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

In June, the project’s contract was extended for another year at a cost of $33.29 million.

Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. The center has implemented 814 projects in Yemen worth more than $4.25 billion.

KSrelief programs cover food security, health, humanitarian and emergency relief, water and hygiene, sanitation, shelter, protection, camp coordination, nutrition, education, multi cluster, early recovery, logistics and telecommunications.

Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief and the Masam project, remains dedicated to clearing mines from Yemeni territory, thereby playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of Yemeni citizens.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) MASAM Masam Project Yemen

