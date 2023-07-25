You are here

TikTok to launch online store selling China-made goods

TikTok to launch online store selling China-made goods
TikTok aims to replicate success of apps like Shein, Temu. (TikTok)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

TikTok to launch online store selling China-made goods

TikTok to launch online store selling China-made goods
  Move aims to replicate success of apps like Shein, Temu
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: TikTok is planning to launch an e-commerce platform next month in the US that will sell goods made in China, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The company will store and ship items on behalf of manufacturers in China, and will handle all marketing, transactions, logistics, and after-sale services.

The move will see the short-form video app competing with the likes of Shein and Temu, as it seeks to replicate their popularity in the US, the report said.

Temu’s US sales surpassed Shein’s by 20 percent in May, according to Bloomberg, and its gross merchandise volume, which is total sales before expenses, jumped from $3 million in September 2022 to $192 million in January, according to data firm YipitData.

Shein still continues to reign the fast-fashion industry with annual sales figures of more than $58.5 billion, Reuters reported.

Now, TikTok is hoping to replicate their success through multiple moves in the e-commerce space. It is building a marketplace, the TikTok Shop Shopping Center, which will integrate different channels where users can view and buy goods from one single page, the WSJ report added.

It aims to quadruple the gross merchandise value — or total transaction amount of goods on the platform — to $20 billion this year globally from less than $5 billion last year, sources told the paper.

The WSJ quoted sources as saying that in March, TikTok’s e-commerce team was tasked with examining the business models of its fast-growing rivals. Two months later, the platform launched its own version in the UK and Saudi Arabia.

The app is currently staffing its new operation with some talent being poached from Temu and Shein, according to job recruiters. TikTok has reportedly also told fast-fashion suppliers to refer to Shein’s standards for some product details such as the size system.

Ivy Yang, a former tech analyst for Alibaba, told the WSJ: “It’s an uphill battle for TikTok because not only is the competition fierce, but the challenges are also greater for TikTok if it actually does well.”

TikTok’s plans for America come among rising scrutiny from lawmakers in the country who want to ban the app over data privacy and security concerns.

Topics: TikTok ecommerce social commerce

Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

StarzPlay expands offerings with news channels

StarzPlay expands offerings with news channels
  Streaming service to include Asharq News, Al Arabiya, Al Hadath in growing MENA region news line-up
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Streaming service StarzPlay announced on Tuesday an expansion of its news offerings with three Middle East and North Africa-based media channels to provide subscribers with a wider coverage of regional events.

As part of the package, StarzPlay users will be able to view Asharq News, Al Arabiya, and Al Hadath.

Danny Bates, chief operations officer and co-founder at StarzPlay, said: “Our goal at StarzPlay has always been to provide captivating content to our audience and the addition of the region’s leading news channels is a testament to this commitment.”

He added that the new offerings would provide viewers with, “valuable perspectives on global financial markets, investments, and economic developments as well as an insight into the key developments across the Middle Eastern region and the world.”

Covering regional and international news, and providing business and economic insights, the three news outlets will deliver the latest information and in-depth analysis on current events from throughout the region.

Jamie Angus, chief operating officer at Middle East News, the parent company of TV channels Al Arabiya and Al Hadath, said there had “never been a better time” to be on the platform.

Earlier this year, StarzPlay announced it had secured an agreement with the pan-Arab news network Sky News Arabia to broadcast its forefront news content.

Launched in 2014, StarzPlay is a subscription videos-on-demand service that offers streaming for thousands of TV shows, blockbuster Hollywood movies, documentaries, children’s entertainment, as well as same-day-as-the-US series, and Arabic and Bollywood content to 19 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Topics: Starzplay Asharq News Al Arabiya AL HADATH

Meta Verified arrives in Middle East

Meta Verified arrives in Middle East
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Meta Verified arrives in Middle East

Meta Verified arrives in Middle East
  Subscription offers Saudi Arabia, UAE users benefits, blue tick
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Meta, previously known as Facebook, has expanded its paid verification service, Meta Verified, to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The service, available on Facebook and Instagram, provides users with enhanced account support, including the blue check mark, exclusive features, and increased visibility.

Subscription to Meta Verified will cost users $14.99 in Saudi Arabia and 46.99 Emirati dirhams ($12.80) in the UAE.

To sign up, users must meet certain eligibility criteria including activity requirements, be 18 years of age or older, and be able to provide a government ID that matches the information on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The move is designed to provide a new revenue channel for the company, which has previously been free for most of its services.

Meta Verified launched in the US, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand in February, and Meta has since expanded to the Middle East as part of its global rollout.

When Meta first launched the service, it pledged to provide value to users of all types, including creators, businesses, and members of the community.

The company’s introduction of a subscription service follows in the footsteps of social media rivals such as Snap, which recently launched its own subscription service, and Elon Musk, who revamped Twitter’s subscription service Twitter Blue to offer a range of additional features, including the blue check mark.

Topics: Meta meta verified

TikTok taps into text-based content with new feature

TikTok taps into text-based content with new feature
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

TikTok taps into text-based content with new feature

TikTok taps into text-based content with new feature
  Users able to create posts with colored backgrounds, stickers
  Some platform users compared new feature to Instagram
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: TikTok has announced the introduction of text-based content, as social media platforms race to expand their offerings and capitalize on Twitter’s (now X) hiccups.

In a blog post, the app said its new format would allow users to create text-based content to share stories, ideas, poems, recipes, or other written content.

“With text posts, we’re expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone on TikTok, giving the written creativity we’ve seen in comments, captions, and videos a dedicated space to shine.”

From Tuesday, Twitter users will be able to add colored backgrounds and stickers to the posts, which have a limit of 1,000 characters.

TikTok users will now see three different options for content creation: photo, video, and text, the company added.

“By selecting text, you'll be directed to the text creation page, where you can type out the content of your post.

“You’ll find familiar options to customize your content. These include adding Sound, tagging a location, enabling comments, and allowing Duets, among others. These features make it so your text posts are just as dynamic and interactive as any video or photo post,” TikTok said.

While some users compared the new feature to Instagram, others pointed out that big tech companies often copied each other.

The announcement came as competition among social media platforms intensified following the launch of Threads, a spin-off of Meta-owned Instagram.

Some experts have speculated that the new feature could be seen as a move to attract a fresh audience targeting users who were growing increasingly discontent with Twitter.

However, business and technology journalist Todd Spangler said: “The move is more about giving users a new option for sharing content, rather than representing a new challenge to Elon Musk’s Twitter.

“Unlike Twitter or Threads, on TikTok, text-based posts aren’t designed to facilitate a conversation,” he added.

TikTok is one of the world’s fastest-growing platforms, but in recent months, the Chinese-owned site has suffered numerous setbacks.

In the US and Europe, the social media company is under intense scrutiny for its practices around users’ data collection, an issue which led the state of Montana to ban the app.

Topics: TikTok Instagram Twitter

Russia declares independent TV channel ‘undesirable,’ banning it from country

Russia declares independent TV channel ‘undesirable,’ banning it from country
Updated 25 July 2023
AP

Russia declares independent TV channel ‘undesirable,’ banning it from country

Russia declares independent TV channel ‘undesirable,’ banning it from country
  The designation outlaws Dozhd from operating in Russia and exposes its journalists, staff and donors to potential criminal charges
  Dozhd, which is often critical of the Kremlin, closed its operations in Russia soon after the beginning of the Ukraine conflict
Updated 25 July 2023
AP

MOSCOW: The Russian prosecutor-general’s office on Tuesday declared independent TV channel Dozhd to be an undesirable organization, continuing the country’s wide crackdown on news media and groups regarded as threats to Russia’s security.
The designation outlaws Dozhd from operating in Russia and exposes its journalists, staff and donors to potential criminal charges.
Dozhd, which is often critical of the Kremlin, closed its operations in Russia soon after the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, moving first to Latvia and then to the Netherlands. The prosecutor-general’s office said Dozhd had spread extremist material and discredited authorities.
The channel frequently offended authorities with its coverage of Russia’s political opposition and criticism of the Kremlin. It was removed from Russian cable TV systems in 2014 after conducting a controversial poll of whether viewers thought the Soviet Union should have surrendered in the World War II siege of Leningrad in order to save civilian lives.
It then transmitted programs on a subscription Internet site and through YouTube.
In recent years, Russia has methodically targeted people and organizations critical of the Kremlin, branding many as “foreign agents” and declaring some “undesirable” under a 2015 law that made membership in “undesirable” organizations a criminal offense.
This year it declared the European edition of the newspaper Novaya Gazeta, whose editor is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, as undesirable and also applied the label to the World Wide Fund for Nature, Greenpeace and the US-based Wild Salmon Center.

Topics: Russia TV Rain Dozhd prosecutor

Spotify raises prices worldwide, MENA spared for now

Spotify raises prices worldwide, MENA spared for now
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Spotify raises prices worldwide, MENA spared for now

Spotify raises prices worldwide, MENA spared for now
  News comes as Spotify reported strong second-quarter results
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Spotify Technology on Monday raised prices for its premium plans across several countries, as the music-streaming company looks to boost profitability in an uncertain economy.

The move will result in a $1 price increase for Spotify’s US plans, with the premium single now starting at $10.99, duo at $14.99, family at $16.99 and the student plan at $5.99.

Spotify announced that 33 countries, specifically most of which are in the North America and European area, will be affected by the increase.

The Swedish streaming platform confirmed that users in countries in the Middle Eastern and North Africa region are not be affected changes to their subscription plans at this stage.

Spotify has moved in recent months to boost margins with hundreds of layoffs and a restructuring of the podcast unit, which it had built up with billions of dollars in investment.

The price increases come at a time when streaming services, both audio and video, are under rising investor pressure to boost profitability after years of prioritizing user growth.

Rivals services from Apple and Amazon.com and Tidal have all increased prices this year, while YouTube also hiked prices last week on its monthly and annual premium plans in the US for the first time since the subscription service was launched in 2018.

Spotify, which had indicated in April that it would raise prices in 2023, had also raised prices in 46 countries last year.

The Sweden-based company reported on Tuesday second-quarter results that comfortably beat expectations for both monthly active users and subscribers, and forecast the number of listeners each month would reach 572 million next quarter.

With Reuters

Topics: Spotify

