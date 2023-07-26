You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia says Taliban representatives visited ‘informally’

Indonesia says Taliban representatives visited ‘informally’

In this file photo, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader, third from left, arrives with other members of the Taliban delegation for talks in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
In this file photo, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader, third from left, arrives with other members of the Taliban delegation for talks in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vmh5d

Updated 26 July 2023
AFP

Indonesia says Taliban representatives visited ‘informally’

Indonesia says Taliban representatives visited ‘informally’
  • Relations between the two Muslim-majority nations have long been based on religious solidarity and in 2018 President Joko Widodo visited his then-Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani, the leader who fled as the Taliban took control of Kabul
Updated 26 July 2023
AFP

JAKARTA: Representatives of Afghanistan’s Taliban government traveled to Indonesia earlier this month on an unofficial visit, the foreign ministry in Jakarta said Tuesday, despite Kabul saying they held meetings with politicians in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation.
The Taliban administration that took back power in August 2021 is trying to shore up recognition of its rule across the Islamic world, including courting Indonesia to boost political and economic ties.
But Indonesia has not recognized the legitimacy of the Afghan Taliban government since it resumed its rule two decades after US-led forces toppled their regime.
“My understanding is that they were in Jakarta informally for internal matters with the Afghanistan mission here,” Indonesian foreign ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah told AFP.
He said the visit could not be described as a delegation as that could imply “some sort of formality.”
But the Afghan deputy foreign ministry spokesperson Hafiz Zia Ahmad tweeted on July 14 that one of the government’s top diplomats led a “delegation” to Indonesia.
“The delegation held useful meetings and discussions with some scholars, politicians and businessmen in Indonesia for strengthening bilateral political and economic relations,” he wrote.
The official did not disclose which Indonesian politicians met with the Afghan delegation.
Faizasyah said there were no official meetings between Afghan and Indonesian government officials.
Relations between the two Muslim-majority nations have long been based on religious solidarity and in 2018 President Joko Widodo visited his then-Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani, the leader who fled as the Taliban took control of Kabul.
Ahmad in his tweet said Afghan representatives also met with diplomats from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Singapore while in the Indonesian capital.
The Taliban government is not officially recognized by any country or world body, and only a handful of nations have a presence in Afghanistan.
Jakarta reopened its embassy in Kabul last year after closing following the Taliban takeover.
In recent months, Taliban authorities have shuttered women’s beauty parlours and carried out at least two public executions as they move to fully implement all aspects of their interpretation of sharia law.
A report to the UN’s Human Rights Council last month by special Afghanistan rapporteur Richard Bennett said the country’s rulers may be “responsible for gender apartheid,” exacerbating the plight of women and girls under its austere version of law.

 

Topics: Indonesia Taliban Afghanistan

Related

Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest
World
Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest
Indonesia arrests 12 for human trafficking in illegal organ trade
World
Indonesia arrests 12 for human trafficking in illegal organ trade

Thousands without power as typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines

Thousands without power as typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines
Updated 26 July 2023
Reuters

Thousands without power as typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines

Thousands without power as typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines
  • Residents in coastal communities had been evacuated ahead of the storm, which brought winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour
Updated 26 July 2023
Reuters

MANILA: Strong winds and rain lashed the northern Philippines as Typhoon Doksuri made landfall on Wednesday, causing rivers to overflow and leaving thousands without power.
Residents in coastal communities had been evacuated ahead of the storm, which brought winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour (108 miles per hour) and is expected to sustain strength as continues its course toward Taiwan and China.
“We are being battered here,” Manual Mamba, governor of northern Cagayan province told Reuters, adding that no casualties had been reported so far.
More than 4,000 passengers were stranded at various ports in the country after sea travel was suspended, the Philippine coast guard said.
Storm warnings are in place in many parts of the northern island of Luzon, which is home to about half of the Philippines’ 110 million population. Authorities have warned of storm surges, landslides, and damage to infrastructure. Doksuri, locally known as Egay, is the fifth storm to hit the Southeast Asian nation this year, which is hit by an average 20 typhoons each year. Scientists have warned that global warming will only make storms wetter, windier and more violent.
Categorized as a super typhoon on Tuesday, Doksuri had weakened slightly on Wednesday. It is expected to brush past Taiwan and make landfall in China’s Fujian province on Friday, according to the Philippines weather bureau.

Topics: typhoon doksuri Philippines typhoon

Related

Taiwan cancels military drills as typhoon approaches
World
Taiwan cancels military drills as typhoon approaches
Philippine government accused of putting lives at risk following Typhoon Doksuri
World
Philippine government accused of putting lives at risk following Typhoon Doksuri

Nearly 100 pilot whales strand themselves on an Australian beach. Half have died despite efforts

This image from a video, shows whales stranded on Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP)
This image from a video, shows whales stranded on Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP)
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

Nearly 100 pilot whales strand themselves on an Australian beach. Half have died despite efforts

This image from a video, shows whales stranded on Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP)
  • Western Australia state’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions set up an overnight camp to monitor the whales
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

PERTH, Australia: Nearly 100 pilot whales stranded themselves on a beach in western Australia Tuesday, and about half had died by Wednesday morning, despite the efforts of wildlife experts and volunteers to save them.
The pod of long-finned pilot whales was first spotted swimming near Cheynes Beach east of Albany on Tuesday morning.
As the day progressed, the pod began moving closer to the beach, sparking the concern of conservation officers. By 4 p.m., a large stretch of the shoreline was covered in beached whales.
Western Australia state’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions set up an overnight camp to monitor the whales.
Peter Hartley, a manager from the department, said they had counted 51 whales that had died overnight.
“We still have 46 whales still alive, and that will be our focus today — to get them back into the water and encourage them to head off into deeper water,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “We are optimistic that we will save as many as we can.”
The team tasked with helping the whales includes Perth Zoo veterinarians and marine fauna experts. They have been using specialized equipment, including vessels and slings.
Hundreds of volunteers also offered to help out. So many, in fact, that officials said they had enough registered volunteers and urged other members of the public to stay away from the beach.
Wildlife experts said the unusual behavior of the whales could be an indicator of stress or illness within the pod. Pilot whales are highly social animals and often maintain close relationships with their pods throughout their lives.

 

Topics: Australia whales

Related

Seven whales wash up dead on Cyprus
Offbeat
Seven whales wash up dead on Cyprus
Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily
Offbeat
Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily

Police officer killed in suicide blast at mosque in northwest Pakistan

Police officer killed in suicide blast at mosque in northwest Pakistan
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

Police officer killed in suicide blast at mosque in northwest Pakistan

Police officer killed in suicide blast at mosque in northwest Pakistan
  • The incident took place in Khyber district, causing the mosque to collapse due after the explosion
  • A police official said no worshippers were inside the mosque when the suspect went there to hide
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

PESHAWAR: A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a roadside mosque when a police officer tried to arrest him after a chase in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border on Tuesday, killing the officer, police said.

The bombing took place in Khyber, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the mosque collapsed because of the impact of the explosion, police official Saleem Khan said.

He said no worshippers were inside the mosque when the suspect went there to hide.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in militant violence since last year when the Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, ended a months-long cease-fire with the government.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban. They have become emboldened since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Pakistanis abandon hopes of reaching Europe after boat tragedies
World
Pakistanis abandon hopes of reaching Europe after boat tragedies
Special Pakistan says newly formed special investment council to help CPEC attract investment from Gulf nations
Pakistan
Pakistan says newly formed special investment council to help CPEC attract investment from Gulf nations

A familiar face for the US as China’s Wang returns as foreign minister

A familiar face for the US as China’s Wang returns as foreign minister
Updated 26 July 2023
Reuters

A familiar face for the US as China’s Wang returns as foreign minister

A familiar face for the US as China’s Wang returns as foreign minister
  • Washington-based analysts say Wang’s return to the ministry should help China’s foreign ministry resume normal operations after weeks of international speculation about Qin’s fate
Updated 26 July 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: China’s decision to reappoint its top diplomat Wang Yi as foreign minister one month after former rising star Qin Gang disappeared from public view means Washington will be dealing with a familiar face in its bid to steady relations with its main strategic rival.
But Wang’s return to a post he held for most of the past decade is unlikely to alter the trajectory of a troubled bilateral relationship or dispel concerns about the opaque workings of President Xi Jinping’s government.
The removal of Qin, reputedly a Xi protege, on Tuesday came barely half a year after he assumed the role. The 57-year-old former ambassador to the United States and Xi aide took over the ministry in December but has not been seen in public since June 25 when he met visiting diplomats in Beijing.
The ministry has said he was off work for health reasons but has given no details.
Wang, known in Washington for his sharp intellect and his sometimes aggressive defense of China’s positions, has been a fixture in US-China relations for years.
Washington-based analysts say Wang’s return to the ministry should help China’s foreign ministry resume normal operations after weeks of international speculation about Qin’s fate.
But it is unlikely to yield any major improvement in tense US-China relations, which have hit their lowest point in decades.
“None of this changes the structural reasons for friction in the relationship,” said Joseph Torigian, an expert on China’s Communist leaders at American University in Washington.
China’s embassy in Washington did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
At a briefing on Tuesday US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said it was up to China to choose its foreign minister and Blinken had met Wang multiple times.

A DIPLOMAT WITH SWAY
Wang’s second stint as foreign minister suggests an eagerness in Beijing for stable US relations ahead of Xi’s likely meetings with US President Joe Biden later this year on the sidelines of global summits, including the G20 in India in September and a gathering of APEC leaders in California in November.
“With a series of major international meetings coming up, Xi defaulted to someone who has relationships with many of his foreign counterparts,” said Rorry Daniels, Managing Director of Asia Society Policy Institute. “In times of uncertainty, China wants continuity and predictability in this position.”
US and Chinese diplomats are grappling with a range of contentious issues, including China’s increasingly aggressive actions over Taiwan, the self-governed island it claims as its own, and the United States’ export controls aimed at hobbling China’s ability to developed advanced semiconductors.
Given these challenges, Wang’s seniority in China’s ruling Communist Party could be helpful to the US
In the Chinese system, the top diplomat is not foreign minister but rather the director of the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign affairs commission, a role Wang will continue to hold.
Jude Blanchette, a China expert at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Wang’s concurrent perch atop the country’s two top foreign policy positions removed a layer of bureaucracy for US interlocutors.
And as a member of the Communist Party’s 24-man ruling Politburo, Wang is a diplomat with arguably more sway with China’s top leaders than his predecessor.
Even while Qin was foreign minister, Blinken had contacts with Wang, though exchanges had been frosty at times, particularly after an alleged Chinese spy balloon crossed US airspace and was shot down earlier this year, prompting Wang to scold Washington for its “hysterical” reaction.
Still, Wang’s reappointment is a sign of problems in China’s foreign policy establishment, said Blanchette.
“The bigger story here is the sheer unpredictability and opacity of the Chinese system, which can see a top foreign policy official be thrown into a black hole for a month with absolutely zero information from Beijing,” he said.
On Tuesday, content mentioning Qin was quickly removed from China’s foreign ministry website after Wang’s appointment. The tab on the website that typically holds the biography of the foreign minister simply read “Updating.”
The choice of Wang for the role also reflected a lack of good options for Beijing, said Craig Singleton, deputy director of the China program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
“Simply put, there remains a dearth of seasoned Chinese diplomats that are both trusted by Xi and possess the requisite US experience for this highly visible role,” he said.

 

Topics: China

Related

China removes outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang, replaces him with his predecessor
World
China removes outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang, replaces him with his predecessor
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on economic issues via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 25, 2023.
World
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in October, Kremlin says

Lawmakers say the UK should ban Russia’s Wagner as a terrorist group

Lawmakers say the UK should ban Russia’s Wagner as a terrorist group
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

Lawmakers say the UK should ban Russia’s Wagner as a terrorist group

Lawmakers say the UK should ban Russia’s Wagner as a terrorist group
  • The UK has been one of the leading suppliers of military aid to Ukraine, who have been fighting Wagner forces on the battlefield
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

LONDON: Britain has “underplayed and underestimated” the threat posed by the Russian Wagner mercenary group and should ban it as a terrorist organization, a powerful committee of UK lawmakers said Wednesday.
The House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee said the sanctions imposed by Britain on Wagner are “underwhelming” and UK authorities have done little to track the private army’s activities beyond Ukraine, where it has fought as part of Russia’s invading forces.
“There are serious national security threats to the UK and its allies of allowing the network to continue to thrive,” said the committee, whose members come from both governing and opposition parties. It said Britain should “urgently proscribe the Wagner Network as a terrorist organization,” something the Conservative government has so far been unwilling to do.
In a 78-page report, the committee said Wagner, which has close ties to the Russian state, operates like an “international criminal mafia, fueling corruption and plundering natural resources,” especially in Africa, where it provides stability and protection for several authoritarian leaders.
“It is a significant failing to see the Wagner Network primarily through the prism of Europe, not least given its geographic spread, the impact of its activities on UK interests further abroad, and the fact that its wealth creation sits largely in Africa,” the report said. It called it “deeply regrettable” that the UK paid little attention to Wagner before 2022, and “continues to give so little focus to countries beyond Ukraine.”
The committee said with “high confidence” that Wagner had conducted military operations in at least seven countries since 2014: Ukraine, Syria, the Central African Republic, Sudan, Libya, Mozambique and Mali.
The lawmakers said Wagner also has business interests in those countries, such as lucrative gold mining operations in the Central African Republic and Sudan, where Wagner’s gold-smuggling activities “enabled huge quantities of gold to bypass the state” and flow to Russia.
Wagner also has carried out non-military actions such as election interference in Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar and South Africa, and there is evidence of the group’s involvement in other countries, the committee said.
The lawmakers urged the government to move “faster and harder” to sanction individuals and entities linked to Wagner, calling British sanctions “underwhelming in the extreme” compared to those imposed by the United States and the European Union.
The lawmakers urged Britain to boost aid funding to fragile and conflict-wracked countries to stop them from turning to Russia and Wagner for help. A decision to slash the UK’s international aid budget from 0.7 percent to 0.5 percent of gross national income should be reversed as soon as possible, they said.
The report, which drew on research by journalists, government and non-government organizations, testimony from Russia experts and evidence from a former Wagner fighter, said Wagner’s future was uncertain after leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s armed mutiny against Russia’s top military leaders last month. The rebellion ended within hours when a deal was brokered for Wagner troops to go to Belarus.
The lawmakers said Britain should take advantage the confused situation to “disrupt” Wagner.
“In the wake of the attempted coup last month, the future manifestations of the Wagner Network are uncertain,” said the committee’s chairwoman, Conservative lawmaker Alicia Kearns. “With the network at its most vulnerable — and the clock ticking — the time for action is now.”
The Foreign Office said in a statement that Britain had “heavily sanctioned the Wagner Group, including its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and several key commanders, limiting their travel and freezing their assets.”
“The UK has been one of the leading suppliers of military aid to Ukraine, who have been fighting Wagner forces on the battlefield,” it said. “We continue to work with our allies to expose and counter their destabilising activities around the world.”

Topics: Wagner group United Kingdom British lawmakers Russia

Related

Russian media watchdog blacklists outlets linked to Wagner mercenary chief
Media
Russian media watchdog blacklists outlets linked to Wagner mercenary chief
Wagner troops training Belarus forces
World
Wagner troops training Belarus forces

Latest updates

Lionel Messi shines again in first Inter Miami start, scores twice in 4-0 win over Atlanta
Lionel Messi shines again in first Inter Miami start, scores twice in 4-0 win over Atlanta
Thousands without power as typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines
Thousands without power as typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines
Saudi Arabia welcomes start of work on stricken vessel in Red Sea
Saudi Arabia welcomes start of work on stricken vessel in Red Sea
Nearly 100 pilot whales strand themselves on an Australian beach. Half have died despite efforts
This image from a video, shows whales stranded on Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP)
Five Moroccan migrants drown off Western Sahara: NGO
Spanish Guardia Civil members stand next to the body of a migrant at the beach of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on May 20, 2021.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.