Mediterranean nations fight heat and deadly fires

Mediterranean nations fight heat and deadly fires
This photograph taken on July 26, 2023 shows a Canadair firefighting airplane droping water near homes in the Tono district of Messina, Sicily as a fire rages. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

Mediterranean nations fight heat and deadly fires

Mediterranean nations fight heat and deadly fires
  • Witnesses described fleeing walls of flames that raged “like a blowtorch“
  • TV footage showed charred cars, burnt-out shops and smoldering scrubland
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

RHODES, Greece: Greece sweltered in intense heat Wednesday while crews scrambled to douse deadly wildfires that have also struck nations around the Mediterranean and killed dozens.
Thousands of people have evacuated in the region this week as fires also flared in Croatia and Italy, and flames killed 34 in Algeria in extreme heat that has left landscapes tinder dry.
“Back home, there is nothing left and not even a sheep survived,” Taous Timizar, a survivor of the blaze in northeast Algeria, told AFP.
Witnesses described fleeing walls of flames that raged “like a blowtorch,” and TV footage showed charred cars, burnt-out shops and smoldering scrubland.
Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group said this week the heatwaves that have hit parts of Europe and North America this month would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate change.
The European Union’s climate observatory Copernicus on Wednesday said smoke emissions from wildfires in Greece have been the highest for this period of time in the last 21 years.
Greece has battled over 600 fires in the past 12 days, the government said Wednesday.
Temperatures were expected to hit between 43-46 degrees Celsius (109-115 degrees Fahrenheit) in central and southern Greece, according to the national meteorological service.
“Today is the most difficult day in terms of the heat, complicating the fight against existing fires and making new fire outbreaks more likely,” fire department spokesman Ioannis Artopios told Skai radio.
Storms are forecast for Thursday.
Greece is used to summer heatwaves, but is experiencing one of the longest ones in recent years, according to experts.
The civil protection ministry has warned of an extreme danger of fire in six of the country’s 13 regions on Wednesday.
Wildfires, which have been burning in several parts of the country for more than 10 days, were ravaging the tourist islands of Rhodes, Corfu and Evia.
The EU crisis management commissioner’s office on Wednesday said over 490 firefighters and seven planes had been deployed to different areas in Greece under the bloc’s civil protection mechanism.
At least 100 firefighters were working to contain the flames on Evia, where on Tuesday two pilots were killed when their water bomber aircraft crashed.
The body of a third victim was also found on Evia.
Authorities have evacuated tens of thousands of people from fire areas in Greece, including many tourists.
The severe heatwave in Greece has also been reflected across much of southern Europe and northern Africa.
In Italy, firefighters spent the night battling wildfires in Sicily, one of which approached so close to Palermo airport that it shut down for several hours Tuesday morning.
Italy’s civil protection department on Tuesday reported “extensive fires” across the south.
In the north, a 16-year-old girl on a camping trip was among two people killed by falling trees during violent storms.
Dozens of firefighters were battling a wildfire near Croatia’s picturesque southern city of Dubrovnik, authorities said Wednesday, with water-bombing planes dispatched to help contain the blaze.
Around 130 firefighters were working to contain the flames that had been spread by strong winds on Tuesday.
Local media reported the fire also triggered land mines to explode in the area.
During the bloody break-up of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, Dubrovnik was besieged and shelled by Serb forces, leading several areas in the city to be damaged while swaths of its outskirts are still contaminated by land mines.

Topics: Greece Italy Fires heatwave climate change

India's Modi govt faces no-confidence vote over ethnic clashes

India’s Modi govt faces no-confidence vote over ethnic clashes
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

India’s Modi govt faces no-confidence vote over ethnic clashes

India’s Modi govt faces no-confidence vote over ethnic clashes
  • Modi’s BJP party has a clear majority so the no-confidence vote will not impact its stability
  • Opposition instead wants to trigger a debate about over the violence in BJP-ruled Manipur state
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s parliament on Wednesday authorized a no-confidence vote against Narendra Modi’s government by an alliance of opposition parties, to force the prime minister to address in detail concerns about ethnic clashes in a northeastern state.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a clear majority of 301 members in the 542-seat lower house of parliament, so the no-confidence vote will not impact its stability.

The opposition instead wants to trigger a debate about over the violence in remote, BJP-ruled Manipur state, in which more than 130 people have been killed and 60,000 displaced since it began in early May.

Approving the opposition motion, lower house speaker Om Birla said he would soon decide when the debate and vote would take place.

The ethnic tensions in the small state of 3.2 million people are seen as a rare security and political failure by Modi’s government, which will face a national election by May 2024.

Modi had not commented in public about the violence until last week, when videos showing two women being paraded naked and molested by a mob in Manipur surfaced, sparking national outrage.

Modi condemned the mass assault as “shameful” and promised tough action against the perpetrators.

Opposition parties have, however, disrupted the monsoon session of parliament which began last week, to demand a detailed statement by Modi on Manipur in parliament, followed by a debate.

As head of the government, he will have to respond to the no-confidence motion before it is put to vote.

The government has offered a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah, saying internal security is his ministry’s responsibility.

The violence began on May 3 after a court ordered the state government to consider extending special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education enjoyed by the tribal Kuki people to the majority Meitei population as well.

Shashi Tharoor, a leader of the main opposition Congress party, said the government must invest time in answering questions about Manipur.

“Everyone knows that Manipur has witnessed horrendous loss of lives in violence, sexual assault and displacement. How can this not be the main agenda?” Tharoor told Reuters.

Topics: India no-confidence motion no-confidence vote no-confidence vote in India

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands carrying nearly 3,000 cars

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands carrying nearly 3,000 cars
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands carrying nearly 3,000 cars

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands carrying nearly 3,000 cars
  • The Fremantle Highway was sailing from the German port of Bremen to Port Said in Egypt
  • The possible cause of the fire was an electric vehicle, an official said
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

THE HAGUE: A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking.
Boats and helicopters were used to get the 23 crew members off the ship after they tried unsuccessfully to put out the blaze, the coast guard said in a statement.
“Currently there are a lot of vessels on scene to monitor the situation and to see how to get the fire under control,” Coast Guard spokeswoman Lea Versteeg told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.
“But it’s all depending on weather and the damage to the vessel. So we’re currently working out to see how we can make sure that ... the least bad situation is going to happen.”
Asked if it was possible the ship could sink, Versteeg said: “It’s a scenario we’re taking into account and we’re preparing for all scenarios.”
The Fremantle Highway was sailing from the German port of Bremen to Port Said in Egypt when it caught fire some 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, and it wasn’t clear how the crew member’s death occurred. 

A coastguard official told the NOS national broadcaster that the possible cause of the fire was an electric vehicle, one of some 25 on board, as quoted by Reuters. 
“It’s carrying cars, 2,857, of which 25 are electrical cars, which made the fire even more difficult. It’s not easy to keep that kind of fire under control and even in such a vessel it’s not easy,” Versteeg said.
Images taken from shore showed a long plume of gray smoke drifting over the sea from the stricken ship.
One towing ship managed to established a connection with the freighter to hold it in place.
“We hope that the fire will be under control or will die out and that we can get the vessel in a safe location,” Versteeg said. “But it’s all uncertain what’s going to happen now.”
Authorities in Germany were also on alert, German news agency dpa reported.
“We are monitoring the situation,” a spokesman for the German sea disaster command in the northern city of Cuxhaven said adding that they had offered support to the Dutch authorities. He said rescue ships and task forces were ready to help if needed, but that no decision had been made on whether to send them.

Topics: Ship fire Netherlands Egypt cars

Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific

Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific

Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific
  • Blinken dedicated a new US Embassy in Tonga
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the tiny kingdom of Tonga on Wednesday, as the United States continues to increase its diplomatic efforts in the Pacific while China’s influence in the region grows.
Home to just over 100,000 people, Tonga last year was the site of a massive volcanic eruption that created a tsunami, killed four people in Tonga and sent millions of tons of water vapor into the atmosphere.
Blinken dedicated a new US Embassy in Tonga, which opened two months ago, and praised the return of Peace Corps volunteers following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blinken told reporters he had concerns about China’s actions in the region including some “predatory” economic activities, its assertion of “unlawful” maritime claims and an increased focus on militarization.
“As China’s engagement in the region has grown, there has been some, from our perspective, increasingly problematic behavior,” Blinken said.
Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said he was not concerned about the large amount of money his country had borrowed from China, and in fact this year had started to pay back the debt.
Blinken met with Sovaleni and other officials to discuss the bilateral relationship as well as regional and global issues, said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
“Secretary Blinken outlined how the United States is following through on commitments made by President Biden at last year’s historic summit with Pacific Islands leaders to elevate our diplomatic and development presence and engagement in the region,” Miller said in a statement.
Miller said the visit also highlighted US efforts to tackle the Pacific climate crisis, including by expanding early warning systems.
Blinken next travels to New Zealand, where on Thursday he will meet with officials and watch the women’s World Cup soccer match between the US and the Netherlands. He then travels to Brisbane, Australia, for meetings with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Australian counterparts.
The trip is Blinken’s third to the Asia-Pacific region in the past two months, following visits to China and Indonesia. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, also just finished a visit to New Zealand and Samoa. French President Emmanuel Macron began a trip to the South Pacific this week.
Blinken’s travel was announced soon after the State Department notified Congress it plans a massive increase in diplomatic personnel and spending for facilities at new US embassies in the Pacific islands. The update to Congress pointed out that China has permanent diplomatic facilities in eight of the 12 Pacific island nations that the US recognizes and said the US needs to catch up.

Topics: Antony Blinken US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tonga

Thousands without power as typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines

Thousands without power as typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines
Updated 26 July 2023
Reuters

Thousands without power as typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines

Thousands without power as typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines
  • Residents in coastal communities had been evacuated ahead of the storm, which brought winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour
Updated 26 July 2023
Reuters

MANILA: Strong winds and rain lashed the northern Philippines as Typhoon Doksuri made landfall on Wednesday, causing rivers to overflow and leaving thousands without power.
Residents in coastal communities had been evacuated ahead of the storm, which brought winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour (108 miles per hour) and is expected to sustain strength as continues its course toward Taiwan and China.
“We are being battered here,” Manual Mamba, governor of northern Cagayan province told Reuters, adding that no casualties had been reported so far.
More than 4,000 passengers were stranded at various ports in the country after sea travel was suspended, the Philippine coast guard said.
Storm warnings are in place in many parts of the northern island of Luzon, which is home to about half of the Philippines’ 110 million population. Authorities have warned of storm surges, landslides, and damage to infrastructure. Doksuri, locally known as Egay, is the fifth storm to hit the Southeast Asian nation this year, which is hit by an average 20 typhoons each year. Scientists have warned that global warming will only make storms wetter, windier and more violent.
Categorized as a super typhoon on Tuesday, Doksuri had weakened slightly on Wednesday. It is expected to brush past Taiwan and make landfall in China’s Fujian province on Friday, according to the Philippines weather bureau.

Topics: typhoon doksuri Philippines typhoon

Nearly 100 pilot whales strand themselves on an Australian beach. Half have died despite efforts

This image from a video, shows whales stranded on Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP)
This image from a video, shows whales stranded on Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP)
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

Nearly 100 pilot whales strand themselves on an Australian beach. Half have died despite efforts

This image from a video, shows whales stranded on Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP)
  • Western Australia state’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions set up an overnight camp to monitor the whales
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

PERTH, Australia: Nearly 100 pilot whales stranded themselves on a beach in western Australia Tuesday, and about half had died by Wednesday morning, despite the efforts of wildlife experts and volunteers to save them.
The pod of long-finned pilot whales was first spotted swimming near Cheynes Beach east of Albany on Tuesday morning.
As the day progressed, the pod began moving closer to the beach, sparking the concern of conservation officers. By 4 p.m., a large stretch of the shoreline was covered in beached whales.
Western Australia state’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions set up an overnight camp to monitor the whales.
Peter Hartley, a manager from the department, said they had counted 51 whales that had died overnight.
“We still have 46 whales still alive, and that will be our focus today — to get them back into the water and encourage them to head off into deeper water,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “We are optimistic that we will save as many as we can.”
The team tasked with helping the whales includes Perth Zoo veterinarians and marine fauna experts. They have been using specialized equipment, including vessels and slings.
Hundreds of volunteers also offered to help out. So many, in fact, that officials said they had enough registered volunteers and urged other members of the public to stay away from the beach.
Wildlife experts said the unusual behavior of the whales could be an indicator of stress or illness within the pod. Pilot whales are highly social animals and often maintain close relationships with their pods throughout their lives.

 

Topics: Australia whales

