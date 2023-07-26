You are here

  • Home
  • GCC secretary-general stresses importance of Gulf-Chinese partnership

GCC secretary-general stresses importance of Gulf-Chinese partnership

GCC secretary-general stresses importance of Gulf-Chinese partnership
GCC Secretary-General Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi and Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing. (GCC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8bb2k

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

GCC secretary-general stresses importance of Gulf-Chinese partnership

GCC secretary-general stresses importance of Gulf-Chinese partnership
  • Two sides discussed a mechanism for following up on outcomes of Riyadh Summit for Cooperation and Development held in 2022
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, stressed the importance of strengthening the prospects of strategic partnership relations between the GCC and China.

The statement was made when Albudaiwi received the Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing on Wednesday in Riyadh.

The two sides discussed a mechanism for following up on the outcomes of the statement issued by the Riyadh Summit for Cooperation and Development held in December 2022, which aims to strengthen the existing strategic partnership between the GCC and China.

In addition, the meeting discussed bilateral negotiations on the free trade agreement between the two sides and reviewed regional and international developments of mutual concern.

 
 

Topics: GCC China Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi

Related

Saudi, UAE foreign ministers take part in GCC-China dialogue
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, UAE foreign ministers take part in GCC-China dialogue
Analysis How GCC, China can strengthen their trade relations
Business & Economy
How GCC, China can strengthen their trade relations

Kuwaiti, UK FMs discuss bilateral ties

Kuwaiti, UK FMs discuss bilateral ties
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwaiti, UK FMs discuss bilateral ties

Kuwaiti, UK FMs discuss bilateral ties
  • Officials stressed the importance of joint dialogue to complete the demarcation of maritime borders between Iraq, Kuwait beyond Mark 162
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met his UK counterpart James Cleverly on Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed the latest regional and global political developments.

They highlighted the importance of joint dialogue to complete the demarcation of maritime borders between Iraq and Kuwait beyond Mark 162, stressing the need for any resolution to abide by international law.

Al-Sabah and Cleverly also discussed the Palestinian issue, including repeated Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites, as well Israel’s systematic violations against the Palestinian people.

The two sides condemned the repeated burning of copies of the Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark.

Cleverly began a three-day tour to the Middle East on Tuesday to boost ties with the region.

The trip — to Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan — comes after the UK government announced that citizens of Gulf countries and Jordan will benefit from a new electronic travel authorization visa scheme.
 

Topics: James Cleverly Kuwait United Kingdom (UK)

Related

UK foreign minister kicks off Middle East tour
World
UK foreign minister kicks off Middle East tour
GCC-UK FMs: Strategic partnership essential to promoting Middle East security and stability
Middle-East
GCC-UK FMs: Strategic partnership essential to promoting Middle East security and stability

El-Sisi to attend Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg

El-Sisi to attend Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg
Updated 26 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

El-Sisi to attend Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg

El-Sisi to attend Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg
  • Russia-Africa Summit will see the participation of 49 countries where they will discuss food security and combating poverty
  • Georgy Borizenko, Russia’s ambassador to Egypt, said El-Sisi is always a guest of honor for Russia
Updated 26 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in St. Petersburg on Wednesday to participate in a Russia-Africa summit.

Ahmed Fahmy, a spokesman for the presidency, said the summit was launched in 2019 under Egypt’s chairmanship of the African Union.

“The First Russia-Africa Summit was held in Sochi, Russia, co-hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President El-Sisi, to reinforce and deepen the outstanding and historical relations between the African continent and Russia,” Fahmy said.

He said this year’s summit will include two plenary sessions and will issue a final communique.

On the sidelines of the summit, a number of economic, trade and cultural activities will be held.

“El-Sisi is also expected to hold talks with Putin to explore ways to further advance bilateral relations across all levels,” Fahmy said.

“The meeting comes within the framework of the firm bonds that Egypt and Russia share as well as the two countries’ commitment to fostering closer cooperation and continuing intensive consultations on regional and international issues of mutual concern,” he said.

Georgy Borizenko, Russia’s ambassador to Egypt, said El-Sisi is always a guest of honor for Russia.

The talks between the two presidents in St. Petersburg are an ideal opportunity to discuss all international and regional issues, in addition to developments in Russian-Egyptian cooperation, Borizenko said in statements to local media.

He said the talks would give a new impetus to cooperation between the two countries in various fields, “especially as we celebrate this year the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Egypt.”

The Russia-Africa Summit will see the participation of 49 countries where they will discuss food security and combating poverty.

Putin will hold meetings with a number of African leaders.

In a message on the summit’s website, Putin said: “I am happy to welcome the participants and guests of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, which will take place in St. Petersburg.

“Today, Africa is asserting itself more and more confidently as one of the poles of the emerging multipolar world.”

He added: “Russia supports the aspiration of African nations to secure socioeconomic stability and advancement.”

Topics: Egypt Russia-Africa Summit Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Vladimir Putin

Related

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates officers of investigation agencies on their professional holiday at the Kremlin.
World
Kremlin accuses West of trying to sabotage its showcase Russia-Africa summit
El-Sisi highlights development challenges of African continent at Nairobi summit
Middle-East
El-Sisi highlights development challenges of African continent at Nairobi summit

Iraq tells Denmark it is determined to keep embassies safe

Iraq tells Denmark it is determined to keep embassies safe
Updated 26 July 2023
Reuters

Iraq tells Denmark it is determined to keep embassies safe

Iraq tells Denmark it is determined to keep embassies safe
  • Danish staff left on Monday, the same day that a small group of protesters in Denmark set fire to a copy of the Qur’an
Updated 26 July 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told his Danish counterpart on Wednesday Iraq was determined to keep diplomatic missions safe, days after officials said Danish embassy staff left the country.
The Iraqi ministry said the Danish staff left on Monday, the same day that a small group of protesters in Denmark set fire to a copy of the Qur’an, Islam’s holy book, in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen.
A string of Qur’an burnings in other countries has triggered protests across the Muslim world.
A spokesperson for the Danish foreign ministry said the embassy in Baghdad had been closed for the summer holidays since July 22.

Topics: Iraq Denmark quran burning Holy Qur'an

Related

Update Copies of Qur’an burnt in front of Egyptian, Turkish embassies in Denmark
World
Copies of Qur’an burnt in front of Egyptian, Turkish embassies in Denmark
Special Saudi Cabinet renews condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Sweden, Denmark
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet renews condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Sweden, Denmark

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara
Updated 26 July 2023
AFP

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara
  • Erdogan has said his government will do its best to push for intra-Palestinian reconciliation.
  • He told Wednesday’s meeting that a lack of unity among the Palestinians benefited those “who wanted to undermine peace” according to the Turkish leader’s office
Updated 26 July 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday spoke in Ankara with the Palestinian president and the head of Hamas in the run-up to a crucial meeting of Palestinian factions set for the weekend.
Erdogan, who has good ties with Mahmud Abbas of the Fatah party and Hamas’s political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, has said his government will do its best to push for intra-Palestinian reconciliation.
He told Wednesday’s meeting, which was held behind closed doors, that a lack of unity among the Palestinians benefited those “who wanted to undermine peace” according to the Turkish leader’s office.
An official in the Palestinian presidency told AFP that Abbas “invited all Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, to attend the meeting of the heads of the factions in Cairo” on Sunday.
The meeting will “discuss how to confront aggression against the Palestinian people, especially from the extremist Israeli government, and to strengthen Palestinian unity,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Sources close to the Fatah party and Hamas said that the Ankara meeting organized by Erdogan focused on Palestinian unity and how to end divisions.
The meeting is “very important especially in light of the continuation of the Israeli aggression in Jerusalem and the West Bank and the continuation of settlement activity,” the sources said.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.
Since early last year, the territory has seen a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, as well as violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities.
Earlier this month, Israeli forces conducted a two-day raid on the Jenin refugee camp razing swathes of the area, and killing 12 Palestinians, including militants and children
One Israeli soldier was also killed.
The raid on Jenin was one of the biggest operations carried out by the Israeli army in the West Bank in years.
Turkiye is home to prominent Hamas officials even though the Palestinian group, which controls the Gaza strip, is considered a terror organization by much of the West.
Haniyeh and the group’s former chief Khaled Meshal visits Turkiye often.
Erdogan is a fervent supporter of the Palestinian cause and a fierce critic of Israel — but he altered regional strategy by initiating an outreach to Israel after several years of tensions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to visit Turkiye this week, but his visit was later postponed, after he had surgery last weekend and as Israel is roiled by protests over contentious judicial reform.
Erdogan on Tuesday promised to continue supporting the Palestinian cause and voiced concerns over the flare up of violence in the West Bank, after meeting with Abbas separately.
“We will continue to support the Palestinian cause in the strongest way possible,” Erdogan said, alongside the Palestinian leader.
“We are deeply worried about the increasing loss of life, destruction, the expansion of illegal settlements and settlers violence,” the Turkish leader said.
“The only way to a just and lasting peace in the region is to defend the vision of a two-state solution.”
Israeli troops killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army confirmed it was conducting “counter-terrorism activity” in a Nablus refugee camp.

Topics: Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Hamas Ismail Haniyeh

Related

Turkiye sets Netanyahu meeting with Erdogan 3 days after Abbas visit
Middle-East
Turkiye sets Netanyahu meeting with Erdogan 3 days after Abbas visit
Erdogan aims to deepen economic ties with Gulf nations
Business & Economy
Erdogan aims to deepen economic ties with Gulf nations

Algeria says it has contained a fire raging in its forests -state TV

Algeria says it has contained a fire raging in its forests -state TV
Updated 26 July 2023
Reuters

Algeria says it has contained a fire raging in its forests -state TV

Algeria says it has contained a fire raging in its forests -state TV
  • Wildfires swept across regions of Algeria, as a heatwave spread across north Africa and southern Europe
Updated 26 July 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Algeria has managed to contain the bush fire that has been raging in its forests, the country’s state TV reported on Wednesday.
Wildfires swept across regions of Algeria, as a heatwave spread across north Africa and southern Europe, claiming the lives of at least 34 people, including 10 soldiers, and forced about 1,500 people to evacuate their homes.
A major heatwave is sweeping across North Africa, with temperatures of 49 Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) recorded in some cities in neighboring Tunisia.

Topics: Algeria wildfires heatwave

Related

Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage
World
Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage
Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Algeria on victims of wildfires 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Algeria on victims of wildfires 

Latest updates

GCC secretary-general stresses importance of Gulf-Chinese partnership
GCC secretary-general stresses importance of Gulf-Chinese partnership
Saudi fighter jet crashes during training mission in Khamis Mushait, crew died
Saudi fighter jet crashes during training mission in Khamis Mushait, crew died
Kuwaiti, UK FMs discuss bilateral ties
Kuwaiti, UK FMs discuss bilateral ties
Saudi Vision 2030 offers ‘tons of opportunities’ for IT firms — Pakistani tech magnate
Saudi Vision 2030 offers ‘tons of opportunities’ for IT firms — Pakistani tech magnate
African leaders arrive in Russia for summit as Kremlin seeks allies amid fighting in Ukraine
African leaders arrive in Russia for summit as Kremlin seeks allies amid fighting in Ukraine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.