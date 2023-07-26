You are here

Houthis impose gender segregation at Sanaa university college

The Houthis have implemented gender segregation at Sanaa University’s Mass Communication College. (Faculty of Mass Communication, Sana’a University)
The Houthis have implemented gender segregation at Sanaa University’s Mass Communication College. (Faculty of Mass Communication, Sana’a University)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Male students will now be required to report to the college on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays
  • Female students must attend on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays
AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis have implemented gender segregation at Sanaa University’s Mass Communication College as part of a morals campaign in Yemeni regions under the militia’s control.
Male students will now be required to report to the college on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, while female students must attend on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, according to a decision circulated by the college’s Houthi-backed students’ union.
Houthi leaders and media outlets have justified the move by claiming that the changes were made to avoid rapes and to uphold Islamic norms that prohibited women from interacting with men.
In a tweet, Houthi leader Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi said: “What the university has done is in accordance with the female students’ desires, as they possess modesty, pride, and elevated Islamic values.”
To convince members of the public about the ruling, the Houthi-run media said that free mixing among male and female students would result in rape and sexual harassment, as well as a decrease in innovation and productivity.
In an article published on Sunday in the Houthi-run Al-Thawra newspaper, one writer said: “Western studies reveal the devastating effects of mixing in universities. Mixing kills ambition, buries creativity, and eliminates student intelligence.”
In recent years, the Houthis have launched a morals campaign in Sanaa and other areas under their control, imprisoning female models and singers, banning music, closing cafes where men and women interact, imposing a dress code on women who leave their homes, and prohibiting co-education.
Yemenis from many walks of life, including Sanaa university students and activists in the city, have opposed the gender segregation decision, and demanded that the Houthis concentrate on enhancing the quality of education and compensating university professors and other public employees.
Dr. Ibrahim Al-Kebsi, a university professor who was kidnapped by the Houthis last year for criticizing the group on social media, said the Houthis prohibited women and men from mixing in educational institutions, while their economic policies had forced many poor women to ask for help in the streets and wait in long lines to obtain cooking gas.
“I call on the Yemeni people, all students in universities, colleges, and institutes, as well as the faculty of all Yemeni universities, to reject this decision and to proclaim the suspension of studies until this authority apologizes to the Yemeni people,” Al-Kebsi added.
Some Yemen observers have warned that the escalating Houthi persecution of women could force them to abandon their workplaces and classrooms.
In a tweet, Yemeni human rights activist Baraa Shiban said: “Soon, many women will disappear from public life in areas under the Houthis control.”
The Houthis have also prohibited women from traveling between Yemeni cities or abroad without a male companion or mahram, and they are still detaining several Yemeni activists and models, including Entisar Al-Hammadi.
Based on the militia’s history of mistreating women, Abdullah Esmail, a Yemeni journalist and researcher, did not rule out the possibility of the Houthis taking more tough measures against women, such as firing them from their jobs and forcing them to remain at home.
He told Arab News that the Houthis had been taken aback by public outrage over the decision.
Esmail said: “The Houthi group is merely replicating the ideology of the mullahs in Tehran which has nothing to do with religion, morality, or ideals. This group portrays itself as a guardian of morality, but it is in violation of morality.”
 

Lebanese Alzheimer’s patient kills wife while she sleeps

Lebanese Alzheimer’s patient kills wife while she sleeps
Updated 38 min 5 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese Alzheimer’s patient kills wife while she sleeps

Lebanese Alzheimer’s patient kills wife while she sleeps
  • The initial probe found that Georges Noon, 66, used a rifle to shoot his wife
  • Witnesses said he cried beside her, the victim’s body covered in blood
Updated 38 min 5 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A man shot and killed his wife in the early hours of Wednesday while she slept in Chabtine in the Batroun district of northern Lebanon.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the killer is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
The initial probe found that Georges Noon, 66, used a rifle to shoot his wife, Eline Sassine, 65, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. He also fired shots in other parts of the house.
Witnesses said he cried beside her, the victim’s body covered in blood.
He told neighbors: “Look what I’ve done. Call the Red Cross.”
Observers expressed profound shock at the incident, ruling out any premeditated motive for the crime.
Noon suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, along with other illnesses. He used to work at Liban Cables before his retirement. The couple had a daughter and a son, and there seemed to be no marital disputes between them.
The security forces transported the victim’s body to hospital in Batroun, while Noon was taken to Batroun Police Station for questioning.
Chabtine Mayor Antoine Abboud said: “The man did not intentionally kill his wife. The man suffers from a mental illness; he is unaware of what he has done.”
Most Lebanese families with relatives suffering from Alzheimer’s take care of them at home.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association Lebanon: “Dementia affects more than 7 percent of Lebanon’s population, which is higher than the global prevalence rate.
“As the disease progresses, dementia patients require more care and attention, placing a burden on the caregivers, often expected to be younger relatives, impacting their mental and psychological health, family life, livelihood, and financial security.”
Dr. Georges Karam, head of the association, said that in Lebanon there was a widespread belief that older adults, especially those suffering from dementia, were no longer aware and should stay at home without any activity, even as their physical and mental health deteriorated over time.
The country has about 30 elderly care centers linked to the Ministry of Health, some of which specifically cater to those suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s.
The centers are predominantly operated by social institutions affiliated to Lebanon’s various sects, while others are private operations either located within hospitals, or stand-alone facilities.
During the Middle East and North Africa Regional Conference of Alzheimer’s Disease, which was held in Beirut in 2019, a study projected that the number of sufferers worldwide could reach 153 million by 2050.
The projected increase is considered to be mainly attributed to global population growth, aging demographics, and risk factors such as smoking, obesity, high blood sugar, and low education.

GCC secretary-general stresses importance of Gulf-Chinese partnership

GCC secretary-general stresses importance of Gulf-Chinese partnership
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

GCC secretary-general stresses importance of Gulf-Chinese partnership

GCC secretary-general stresses importance of Gulf-Chinese partnership
  • Two sides discussed a mechanism for following up on outcomes of Riyadh Summit for Cooperation and Development held in 2022
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, stressed the importance of strengthening the prospects of strategic partnership relations between the GCC and China.

The statement was made when Albudaiwi received the Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing on Wednesday in Riyadh.

The two sides discussed a mechanism for following up on the outcomes of the statement issued by the Riyadh Summit for Cooperation and Development held in December 2022, which aims to strengthen the existing strategic partnership between the GCC and China.

In addition, the meeting discussed bilateral negotiations on the free trade agreement between the two sides and reviewed regional and international developments of mutual concern.

 
 

Kuwaiti, UK FMs discuss bilateral ties

Kuwaiti, UK FMs discuss bilateral ties
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Kuwaiti, UK FMs discuss bilateral ties

Kuwaiti, UK FMs discuss bilateral ties
  • Officials called for joint dialogue to complete the demarcation of maritime borders between Iraq, Kuwait beyond Mark 162
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met his UK counterpart James Cleverly on Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed the latest regional and global political developments.

They highlighted the importance of joint dialogue to complete the demarcation of maritime borders between Iraq and Kuwait beyond Mark 162, stressing the need for any resolution to abide by international law.

Al-Sabah and Cleverly also discussed the Palestinian issue, including repeated Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites, as well Israel’s systematic violations against the Palestinian people.

The two sides condemned the repeated burning of copies of the Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark.

Cleverly began a three-day tour to the Middle East on Tuesday to boost ties with the region.

The trip — to Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan — comes after the UK government announced that citizens of Gulf countries and Jordan will benefit from a new electronic travel authorization visa scheme.
 

El-Sisi to attend Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg

El-Sisi to attend Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg
Updated 26 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

El-Sisi to attend Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg

El-Sisi to attend Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg
  • Russia-Africa Summit will see the participation of 49 countries where they will discuss food security and combating poverty
  • Georgy Borizenko, Russia’s ambassador to Egypt, said El-Sisi is always a guest of honor for Russia
Updated 26 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in St. Petersburg on Wednesday to participate in a Russia-Africa summit.

Ahmed Fahmy, a spokesman for the presidency, said the summit was launched in 2019 under Egypt’s chairmanship of the African Union.

“The First Russia-Africa Summit was held in Sochi, Russia, co-hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President El-Sisi, to reinforce and deepen the outstanding and historical relations between the African continent and Russia,” Fahmy said.

He said this year’s summit will include two plenary sessions and will issue a final communique.

On the sidelines of the summit, a number of economic, trade and cultural activities will be held.

“El-Sisi is also expected to hold talks with Putin to explore ways to further advance bilateral relations across all levels,” Fahmy said.

“The meeting comes within the framework of the firm bonds that Egypt and Russia share as well as the two countries’ commitment to fostering closer cooperation and continuing intensive consultations on regional and international issues of mutual concern,” he said.

Georgy Borizenko, Russia’s ambassador to Egypt, said El-Sisi is always a guest of honor for Russia.

The talks between the two presidents in St. Petersburg are an ideal opportunity to discuss all international and regional issues, in addition to developments in Russian-Egyptian cooperation, Borizenko said in statements to local media.

He said the talks would give a new impetus to cooperation between the two countries in various fields, “especially as we celebrate this year the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Egypt.”

The Russia-Africa Summit will see the participation of 49 countries where they will discuss food security and combating poverty.

Putin will hold meetings with a number of African leaders.

In a message on the summit’s website, Putin said: “I am happy to welcome the participants and guests of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, which will take place in St. Petersburg.

“Today, Africa is asserting itself more and more confidently as one of the poles of the emerging multipolar world.”

He added: “Russia supports the aspiration of African nations to secure socioeconomic stability and advancement.”

Iraq tells Denmark it is determined to keep embassies safe

Iraq tells Denmark it is determined to keep embassies safe
Updated 26 July 2023
Reuters

Iraq tells Denmark it is determined to keep embassies safe

Iraq tells Denmark it is determined to keep embassies safe
  • Danish staff left on Monday, the same day that a small group of protesters in Denmark set fire to a copy of the Qur’an
Updated 26 July 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told his Danish counterpart on Wednesday Iraq was determined to keep diplomatic missions safe, days after officials said Danish embassy staff left the country.
The Iraqi ministry said the Danish staff left on Monday, the same day that a small group of protesters in Denmark set fire to a copy of the Qur’an, Islam’s holy book, in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen.
A string of Qur’an burnings in other countries has triggered protests across the Muslim world.
A spokesperson for the Danish foreign ministry said the embassy in Baghdad had been closed for the summer holidays since July 22.

