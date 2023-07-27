You are here

Jazan border guards thwart attempt to smuggle 285kg of khat

Jazan border guards thwart attempt to smuggle 285kg of khat
The World Health Organization in 1980 categorized the khat plant as a drug of abuse that can create mild to moderate psychological dependence. (Shutterstock)



  • Most attempts to smuggle khat happen in Jazan, and a previous bust in Al-Ardah governate of the region involved 400kg of the plant
JAZAN: Saudi Arabia’s continuing war against illegal drugs thwarted an attempt to transport 285 kilograms of khat, an addictive natural stimulant favored by smugglers to bring into the Kingdom.

Border guard patrols in Al-Dayer Governorate of Jazan region have confiscated the contraband and legal action has been taken, a report from state news agency SPA said.

Khat, a flowering shrub native to the Arabian Peninsula, contains two main substances: cathine and cathinone that cause excitement, euphoria and loss of appetite. The World Health Organization in 1980 categorized the khat plant as a drug of abuse that can create mild to moderate psychological dependence, and many countries including Saudi Arabia have declared its use as illegal based on the health body’s classification.

Most attempts to smuggle khat happen in Jazan, and a previous bust in Al-Ardah governate of the region involved 400kg of the plant.

Security authorities have reiterated their call for the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

Individuals with may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: [email protected] for information, which would be treated with strict confidentiality.

KSrelief distributes food aid to Pakistan and Sudan

KSrelief distributes food aid to Pakistan and Sudan
KSrelief distributes food aid to Pakistan and Sudan

KSrelief distributes food aid to Pakistan and Sudan
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed more food aid to Pakistan and Sudan on Wednesday.

KSrelief provided 855 food parcels to areas impacted by floods in Pakistan, benefitting nearly 6,000 people. 

The program is part of the other relief projects KSrelief has launched in Pakistan aimed at achieving food security and helping those affected by the floods. 

KSrelief additionally distributed 8.5 tons of food aid in Sudan benefiting 763 people. 

These initiatives are among many the Kingdom has launched through KSrelief to support those in need.

 

Saudi Health Ministry warns about severe heat wave until end of week

Saudi Health Ministry warns about severe heat wave until end of week
Saudi Health Ministry warns about severe heat wave until end of week

Saudi Health Ministry warns about severe heat wave until end of week
  • Temperatures of up to 50 C, risks include dry skin, sunstroke and heat exhaustion
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has warned that people should be careful outdoors because of a severe heat wave set to hit the Kingdom and last until the end of the week.

The ministry published an infographic on its Twitter account highlighting the risks, notably dry skin, sunstroke and heat exhaustion, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

 

 

People should either stay indoors or in shaded areas outdoors between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Those heading outdoors should wear long protective clothing, cover their heads, use sunscreen, wear sunglasses, and drink sufficient water and fluids.

The National Center for Meteorology has issued a warning of a heat wave across the Kingdom until the end of the week — with temperatures from 48 to 50 degrees Celsius in the Eastern Province, as well as 46 to 48 in the eastern and southern parts of Riyadh, eastern parts of Qassim, and western parts of Madinah.

KSrelief launches voluntary program in Jordan and Gambia

KSrelief launches voluntary program in Jordan and Gambia
In collaboration with Jordan’s Zaatari camp, KSrelief launched the 20th voluntary program for Syrian refugees from July 23 to 27
KSrelief launches voluntary program in Jordan and Gambia

KSrelief launches voluntary program in Jordan and Gambia
  • KSrelief launched the 20th voluntary program for Syrian refugees from July 23 to 27
  • KSrelief inaugurated a medical program for cancer treatment, vascular and pediatric surgery in Gambia
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched voluntary projects in Jordan and Gambia on Wednesday. 

In collaboration with Jordan’s Zaatari camp, KSrelief launched the 20th voluntary program for Syrian refugees from July 23 to 27.

In July, KSrelief celebrated World Skills Day in Zaatari camp and hosted activities which focused on empowering young refugees and gaining new skills. 

Sewing machines and kits were also distributed to women across the camp who had previously undergone training on sewing skills through the community service center. 

KSrelief additionally inaugurated a voluntary medical program for cancer treatment, vascular and pediatric surgery in Gambia.

 

Seven volunteers performed 24 life saving operations including cancer treatment, vascular and pediatric procedures. 

These initiatives are among many the Kingdom has launched through KSrelief to support those in need.


 

Saudi Arabia participates in 129th IMO council meeting

Saudi Arabia participates in 129th IMO council meeting
Saudi Arabia participates in 129th IMO council meeting

Saudi Arabia participates in 129th IMO council meeting
  • The Kingdom was represented by Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih, deputy minister of transport and logistics services
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia participated recently in the 129th Session of the 40-member International Maritime Organization council meeting in London, held to discuss its work and budget, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The Kingdom was represented by Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih, deputy minister of transport and logistics services and the acting president of the Transport General Authority.

The ministries of foreign affairs and energy, and NEOM Co. also represented the Kingdom at the meeting held from July 17 to 21.

The council is the executive body of the organization and is responsible for overseeing its work, budget, and coordination with other entities.

During the meeting, Arsenio Dominguez was elected as the IMO’s secretary-general, and delegates discussed the outcomes of the Women in Maritime Biofouling Management workshop that was held in Jeddah.

They also discussed the organization’s strategic plan for 2024 to 2029.

Jordan and Gulf countries send condolences to Saudi Arabia after airmen die in fighter jet crash

Jordan and Gulf countries send condolences to Saudi Arabia after airmen die in fighter jet crash
Jordan and Gulf countries send condolences to Saudi Arabia after airmen die in fighter jet crash

Jordan and Gulf countries send condolences to Saudi Arabia after airmen die in fighter jet crash
RIYADH: Authorities in Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain and Jordan offered their condolences to the government and people of Saudi Arabia after two crewmen died when a Royal Saudi Air Force fighter jet crashed during a training mission in Khamis Mushait on Wednesday.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a message of sympathy for the families of the victims.

Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said he “prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to lodge the martyrs in paradise and grant their families patience and solace.”

In a statement on Thursday, the UAE’s foreign ministry expressed “its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Saudi Arabia, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.”

Bahrain’s foreign ministry also issued a statement, reaffirming “the sympathy and solidarity of Bahrain” with the Kingdom following the crash.

