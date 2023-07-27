Jazan border guards thwart attempt to smuggle 285kg of khat

JAZAN: Saudi Arabia’s continuing war against illegal drugs thwarted an attempt to transport 285 kilograms of khat, an addictive natural stimulant favored by smugglers to bring into the Kingdom.

Border guard patrols in Al-Dayer Governorate of Jazan region have confiscated the contraband and legal action has been taken, a report from state news agency SPA said.

Khat, a flowering shrub native to the Arabian Peninsula, contains two main substances: cathine and cathinone that cause excitement, euphoria and loss of appetite. The World Health Organization in 1980 categorized the khat plant as a drug of abuse that can create mild to moderate psychological dependence, and many countries including Saudi Arabia have declared its use as illegal based on the health body’s classification.

Most attempts to smuggle khat happen in Jazan, and a previous bust in Al-Ardah governate of the region involved 400kg of the plant.

Security authorities have reiterated their call for the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

Individuals with may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: [email protected] for information, which would be treated with strict confidentiality.