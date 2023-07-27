Putin says fighting in southeastern Ukraine has intensified, with heavy losses for Kyiv’s forces

You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
A view shows the Transfiguration Cathedral damaged by Russian missile strike, in Odesa on July 23, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

  • Putin praised the “heroism” with which Russian soldiers were repelling attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region of the southeast
  • A video of Putin’s remarks, made in St. Petersburg at a summit of African leaders, was posted on Telegram by a state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin
KYIV: Fierce fighting raged Thursday in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official said Kyiv has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin said “hostilities have intensified significantly.”
Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) front line as Ukraine wages a counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons and Western-trained troops against Russian forces who invaded 17 months ago.
Putin praised the “heroism” with which Russian soldiers were repelling attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region of the southeast, claiming Moscow’s troops not only destroyed Ukraine’s military equipment but also inflicted heavy losses to Kyiv’s forces.
He insisted Ukraine’s push in the area “wasn’t successful,” although it was not possible to independently verify his report. A video of Putin’s remarks, made in St. Petersburg at a summit of African leaders, was posted on Telegram by a state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.
Ukraine has committed thousands of troops in the region in recent days, according to a Western official who was not authorized to comment publicly on the matter.
Ukrainian officials have been mostly silent about battlefield developments since they began early counteroffensive operations, although Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said troops are advancing toward the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhizhia region.
Though that could be a tactical feint, and both governments have used disinformation to gain battlefield advantages, such a maneuver would be in line with what some analysts had predicted.
They envisioned a counteroffensive to punch through the land corridor between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014, toward Melitopol, near the Sea of Azov. That could split Russian forces into two and cut supply lines to units farther west. Russia currently controls the whole Sea of Azov coast.
The counteroffensive faces deeply entrenched Russian defenses featuring minefields, trenches and anti-tank obstacles.
The Institute of Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, reported that Ukrainian forces launched “a significant mechanized counteroffensive operation in western Zaporizhzhia region” Wednesday and “appear to have broken through certain pre-prepared Russian defensive positions.”
It cited Russian sources, including the Russian Ministry of Defense and several prominent Russian military bloggers.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, visited military commanders and workers caring for the wounded north of that region.
He said via a Telegram post that he was in Dnipro, along the Dnieper River to the north of Zaporizhzhia, meeting with military commanders to discuss air defenses, ammunition supplies and supervision over regional recruitment centers.
He also visited a medical facility caring for the wounded from the front, thanking the staff and emphasizing the importance of their work in saving the lives.
In what appeared to be a precautionary move, Russia’s Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, on Thursday prohibited civilian access to the Arabat Spit in Crimea, a narrow strip of land that links the annexed peninsula to the partially occupied Kherson region. The Kherson region is a key gateway to Crimea
The open-ended ban is needed to contain security threats, the FSB said in a statement quoted by Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti.
US officials, who have provided Kyiv with weapons and intelligence, declined to comment publicly on the latest developments, though they have previously urged patience as Ukraine seeks to grind down Russian positions.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a visit to Papua New Guinea that Kyiv’s effort to retake land seized by Russia since its full-scale invasion in February 2022 would be tough and long, with successes and setbacks.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “an intense battle” is taking place but declined to provide details.
“We believe that tools, the equipment, the training, the advice that many of us have shared with Ukrainians over many months puts them in good position to be successful on the ground in recovering more of the territory that Russia has taken from Ukraine,” Blinken said in New Zealand.
Meanwhile, a missile strike on Ukraine’s southern Odesa region killed one civilian and further damaged the region’s port infrastructure, in the latest attack since Moscow broke off a grain export agreement, Odesa Gov. Oleh Kiper reported Thursday.
The attack used Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea, he said.
The Ukraine Air Force of Ukraine said Thursday it intercepted 36 Russian missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

Bangladesh pins hopes on UAE projects to address energy crisis

Bangladesh pins hopes on UAE projects to address energy crisis
  • UAE advanced technology minister holds talks with Bangladeshi PM
  • Solar and wind power could contribute 80 GW to Bangladesh’s grid
DHAKA: Bangladesh is pinning hopes on cooperation with the UAE to overcome an ongoing energy crisis, officials have told Arab News following recent talks between the Bangladeshi premier and the Gulf state’s minister of technology.

UAE Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber visited Dhaka last week for talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet members.

Hasina’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim said she discussed with Al-Jaber the potential of UAE projects to increase the country’s power generation.

“Our prime minister requested them to come up with investments in the energy sector, and the UAE minister spoke very positively on this issue,” he told Arab News.

Two delegations from the UAE are expected to visit Bangladesh in the next few weeks to explore the opportunities.

“The UAE is interested in building energy cooperation with Bangladesh in both conventional and non-conventional energy sectors,” Karim said. “It will help Bangladesh a lot in addressing the energy crisis.”

Heavily reliant on energy imports, Bangladesh has been grappling with power cuts resulting from a fuel shortage, especially since the increase in oil prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

PetroBangla, the national gas company of Bangladesh, was investigating the possibility of buying liquid hydrocarbons from the UAE to help alleviate energy shortages immediately.

“We have an energy crisis in Bangladesh. Currently, we are importing liquefied natural gas mainly from Qatar and Oman. We have a huge demand for LNG. So, our energy cooperation with the UAE can be established in the LNG sector also,” said Tajul Islam Mazumder, PetroBangla’s general manager.

“It will be definitely good for our country.”

For long-term prospects, Bangladesh could tap into the UAE’s expertise, financing and know-how for producing clean power.

A major oil-producing nation, the UAE is rapidly expanding the use of clean energy and has been heavily investing in developing low-emission hydrogen fuel, infrastructure for electric vehicles, solar plants and other projects supporting energy transition.

Prof. Shamsul Alam from Daffodil University and energy adviser to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh said that solar and wind-generated energy could contribute even 80 gigawatts to the country’s grid.

For comparison, a typical nuclear reactor produces around 1 GW of power.

“We need to prepare proper policies to receive foreign investments in the renewable energy sector. We have to offer the investors a feasibility of their investment,” Alam told Arab News.

“According to a study conducted by the US Agency for International Development, we have a prospect of producing 50,000 megawatts of solar energy through rooftop solar panels, and from wind sources there can be another 30,000 MW.”

Sri Lanka to explore new areas of cooperation with Egypt

Sri Lanka to explore new areas of cooperation with Egypt
  • Cairo, Colombo agree to revisit existing bilateral agreements
  • Sri Lanka wants to deepen political, economic, cultural engagement
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka was looking to explore new areas of cooperation with Egypt as the countries sought to take bilateral relations to ‘the next level,’ a top foreign ministry official said on Thursday.

To prepare the ground for revisiting existing agreements and consolidating ties, the two nations held consultations in Colombo last week, with Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya and Egypt’s Assistant Minister for Asian Affairs Ayman Kamel co-chairing the sessions.

Mohammed Jauhar, additional secretary for Africa at the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Arab News there were “many unexplored areas of cooperation” between the countries and those discussed during the consultations included judicial and legal matters, maritime transport, youth and sports, defense, and cooperation in the apparel industry.

“We have a longstanding bilateral relationship between the two countries, and we could take them to new heights if we are able to implement the proposals made at the recent bilateral talks in Colombo,” he said.

“Relations are to be elevated to the next level in all areas, including in economic and trade cooperation.”

Sri Lanka and Egypt have also discussed working together on global issues such as climate change, food security, and debt restructuring.

“State minister Balasuriya emphasized the importance of deepening the engagement in political and economic cooperation and in the cultural sphere,” the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Egypt was the first Arab country to open an embassy in Sri Lanka in 1957, and relations between the two nations flourished in the 1950s and 1960s, when both were involved in the Non-Aligned Movement.

British Daesh fighter found dead in Spanish jail

British Daesh fighter found dead in Spanish jail
British Daesh fighter found dead in Spanish jail

  • Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, 32, was on trial accused of terrorist offenses and fraud
  • He was pictured in Raqqa in 2014 posing with the severed head of a Syrian soldier
LONDON: A British-Egyptian man accused of fighting for Daesh has been found dead in prison.

Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, 32, was on trial in Madrid charged with numerous terrorist offenses and online fraud in order to raise money for the group. He was found dead in his cell on Wednesday at El Puerto de Santa Maria prison in Cadiz.

He was described by police as one of Daesh’s “most wanted foreign terrorist fighters” after a photograph emerged of him in Raqqa in 2014 holding the severed head of a Syrian regime soldier. 

The image, posted on social media, was accompanied by the caption: “Chillin’ with my homie or what’s left of him.”

He was stripped of his UK citizenship after joining the group, and was at one stage believed to have been “Jihadi John,” a notorious British Daesh member wanted for the murder of several Western captives, later identified as Mohammed Emwazi.

Abdel Bary, a former rapper, was arrested in 2020 in Almeria, Spain, after leaving Syria in 2015.

He was accused of forming a terrorist cell with two Algerians, Abderrezak Siddiki and Kossaila Cholluah, who police said planned to “commit any type of action related to their terrorist militancy.”

Prison sources said the cause of death had yet to be established, but Abdel Bary’s body showed no signs of violence.

His family has been informed, and have requested a second independent autopsy in addition to that set to be conducted by Spanish authorities.

His father Adel Abdel Bary was jailed in 2015 in the US for 25 years for his part in the 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. The attacks killed 224 people and wounded almost 5,000.

 

Rescuers in Indonesia try to reach 8 workers trapped in an illegal mining hole

Rescuers in Indonesia try to reach 8 workers trapped in an illegal mining hole
Rescuers in Indonesia try to reach 8 workers trapped in an illegal mining hole

  • Joint search and rescue team racing against time as smaller pumps used Wednesday fail to lower the water level
JAKARTA: Indonesian rescuers upped their efforts Thursday to save eight miners who have been trapped in a pit at an illegal mining area since late Tuesday evening.
The joint search and rescue team was racing against time as they brought in six larger submersible water pump machines to suck the water out from the hole, and tried to close off openings where water seeped in from the groundwater basin. Smaller pumps used Wednesday failed to lower the water level.
“We will do further assessment when the water entry points have been closed and the puddles are dry,” Adah Sudarsa, head of the local search and rescue office, said in a statement.
The eight workers were trapped in a 60-meter-deep mining hole on Indonesia’s main island, Java, after water suddenly inundated the mining area in the hours just after they entered the pit.
A miner who was outside the pit in Banyumas district saw water building up in a pit nearby and asked the eight workers to get out. Another worker checked later and saw the miners were still in the hole, which was flooding. They tried to extract water using a water pump but the water had not yet receded, Central Java police spokesperson Stefanus Satake Bayu Setianto said in a written statement, adding that the gold mining area has no license.
Landslides, flooding and tunnel collapses are some of the other hazards miners face in Indonesia, where small artisanal and often unauthorized mining operations can be found. Much of gold ore processing involves highly toxic mercury and cyanide and workers frequently use little or no protection.
Ten miners died in a coal mine explosion in West Sumatra province in December. In February 2019, more than 40 people died after a makeshift wooden structure in an illegal gold mine in North Sulawesi province collapsed due to shifting soil and the large number of mining pits.

Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume
Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

  • Hundreds of firefighters backed by European Union reinforcements were struggling to contain the flames
  • The industrial zone was closed Thursday as a precaution
VOLOS: Greek fire crews on Thursday scrambled to put out wildfires raging for two weeks around the country that left five dead before strong winds forecast for the day rekindle blazes.
Hundreds of firefighters backed by European Union reinforcements were struggling to contain the flames on the islands of Rhodes, Corfu and Evia, in addition to a new front that erupted Wednesday in central Greece.
Early Thursday, another fire broke out near homes in the leafy Athens suburb of Kifissia but was swiftly extinguished.
Officials have said more than 600 wildfires have broken out around the country since July 13.
The civil protection ministry has warned of an extreme danger of fire in over a dozen Greek regions on Thursday.
Tens of thousands of residents and tourists at the height of the busy travel season have been evacuated, including 20,000 people on Rhodes.
A dangerous fire broke out Wednesday near the industrial zone of the central city of Volos, leaving two dead.
An elderly disabled woman was found dead inside her burned camper van in a coastal area near Volos and a cattle farmer was killed while trying to rescue his livestock.
The industrial zone was closed Thursday as a precaution. Six communities and villages around the city of nearly 140,000 people were evacuated early in the morning, with more placed on standby.
Temperatures are expected to drop Thursday after a prolonged heatwave but near-gale winds may complicate efforts to douse the fires.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday told the cabinet that the coming days will be “difficult as the heatwave will be followed by strong winds.”
“We are living through dangerous summer days, as are nine other Mediterranean countries,” civil protection minister Vassilis Kikilias said in a televised address Wednesday.
“Very high temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius and intense winds have created fire fronts of many kilometers,” Kikilias said, adding that crews were battling through “inconceivable fatigue.”
Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group said this week the heatwaves that have hit parts of Europe and North America this month would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate change.
The EU crisis management commissioner’s office on Wednesday said over 490 firefighters and seven planes had been deployed to different areas in Greece under the bloc’s civil protection mechanism.

