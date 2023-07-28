Turkiye in close coordination with Hungary over Sweden’s NATO application, says FM

ANKARA: Turkiye and Hungary are in close coordination on the ratification process of Sweden’s NATO alliance membership application, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.
Speaking in a joint news conference with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Budapest, Fidan said that Sweden took some steps in line with Turkiye’s demands on fight against terrorism, but they expect further steps from Stockholm.
Turkiye’s parliament will debate Sweden’s NATO membership ratification when it reopens in October, Fidan also said.
AstraZeneca CEO says lung cancer drug trial data ‘very encouraging’
The drugmaker’s shares fell by as much as 8 percent earlier this month after the company released interim data from the late-stage clinical trial called TROPION-Lung01
The company said on Friday it will continue with its plan to file data from the trial with FDA
Updated 28 July 2023
Reuters
LONDON: AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Friday the company is “very encouraged” by interim data from a key lung cancer drug trial, but he did not explain why the company had not declared results as “clinically meaningful.”
The drugmaker’s shares fell by as much as 8 percent earlier this month after the company released interim data from the late-stage clinical trial called TROPION-Lung01 testing an experimental precision drug called datopotamab deruxtecan.
At the time, investors were disappointed the company did not say the data was “clinically meaningful,” a potential suggestion that the benefits may not be as pronounced as hoped.
Speaking to media on Friday after the company released better-than-expected quarterly results, Soriot said people would understand when full results are released why the company did not use that description, but he did not comment further.
“We are very encouraged because we’re seeing the totality of the data,” he said, adding that the company had described them as “statistically positive.”
The company said on Friday it will continue with its plan to file data from the trial with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), soothing some investor concerns.
In a briefing with analysts, Susan Galbraith, executive vice president of oncology R&D, said the FDA response to the data so far had been “encouraging.”
Executives on the briefing would not say when final data will be released or at which medical conference, or when the company will file for approval for the drug with the US drug regulator.
Niger general who led coup asks for support from the people and international partners
Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani says country needed to change course to avoid ‘the gradual and inevitable demise’
Various factions of Niger’s military wrangled for power, according to an analyst and a Western military official
Updated 28 July 2023
AP
NIAMEY, Niger: The general who led a coup in Niger took to state television Friday to ask for support for the takeover, two days after members of the military detained the democratically elected president and set off political chaos that could set back the nation’s fight against militants and increase Russia’s influence in West Africa.
As Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani spoke, Niger state television identified him as the leader of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, the group of soldiers who said they staged the coup.
Tchiani, who goes by Omar, said the country needed to change course to avoid “the gradual and inevitable demise” and thus he and others had decided to intervene.
“I ask the technical and financial partners who are friends of Niger to understand the specific situation of our country in order to provide it with all the support necessary to enable it to meet the challenges,” he said.
Earlier, various factions of Niger’s military wrangled for power, according to an analyst and a Western military official. Tchiani’s appearance seemed to be an effort to show he was in charge, though the situation was still in flux.
A delegation from neighboring Nigeria hoping to mediate left shortly after arriving, and the president of Benin, nominated as a mediator by a regional body, had not arrived.
An analyst who has spoken with participants in the talks said that the presidential guard, which led the coup, was negotiating with the army about who should be in charge. The analyst asked not to be named because of the sensitive situation.
A western military official in Niger who is not authorized to speak to the media confirmed that the military factions were believed to be negotiating, and said that situation remains tense and all of the ingredients are on the table for it to erupt in fighting.
Speaking in Papua New Guinea, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the coup as “completely illegitimate and profoundly dangerous for the Nigeriens, Niger and the whole region.” He said that he had spoken repeatedly with President Mohamed Bazoum, and that the detained leader is in good health.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told French media that there was still time to end what she described as an “attempted coup.”
“If you are hearing me speak of an attempted coup, that’s because we do not regard things as definitive,” French media quoted Colonna as saying. She also spoke of “possible exits if those responsible for this attempt hear the message from the international community.”
Niger is seen as the last partner in the West’s efforts to battle militants linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group in Africa’s Sahel region, where Russia and the west have been vying for influence in the fight against extremism. France, which ruled Niger as a colony until 1960, has 1,500 soldiers in the country, who conduct joint operations with the Nigeriens.
On Thursday, several hundred people gathered in the capital, Niamey, and chanted support for the Russian private military group Wagner while waving Russian flags. Later, they burned cars and ransacked the headquarters of the president’s political party. “We’re fed up,” said Omar Issaka, one of the protesters.
“We are tired of being targeted by the men in the bush ... Down with the French people. We’re going to collaborate with Russia now,” he said.
The mutinous soldiers have not announced a leader and President Mohamed Bazoum, who was elected two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960, has not resigned.
Some of the last public communications from the government included a defiant tweet by the president Thursday declaring that democracy would prevail and a call by the Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou, on media outlet France 24, for Nigeriens to stand against the mutiny.
However, it’s unclear who’s involved in these dialogues, the nature of the discussions or how they’re proceeding.
Earlier this week, The Economic Community of West African States said it was sending Benin President Patrice Talon to lead mediation efforts, but as of Friday Talon was not in the country. During their first address to the nation Wednesday night, the mutineers urged “external partners” not to interfere.
Macron said France supports regional organizations, in particular ECWAS, “in the decisions that it will have to take — of mediation or condemnation and sanctions against the putschists if they make progress and finalize their plan.”
Analysts say the coup threatens to starkly reshape the international community’s engagement with the Sahel region.
On Thursday, US Vice President Kamala Harris, said the country’s “substantial cooperation with the Government of Niger is contingent on Niger’s continued commitment to democratic standards.”
Niger could lose millions of dollars in military aid and assistance, which the United States and European countries have recently poured in an attempt to help in the fight against Islamic extremism.
The United States in early 2021 said it had provided Niger with more than $500 million in military assistance and training programs since 2012, one of the largest such support programs in sub-Saharan Africa. The European Union earlier this year launched a $30-million military training mission in Niger.
The United States has more than 1,000 service personnel in the country.
Bunkers, sniper rifles: Deepening sectarian war in India dents Modi’s image
The bitter fighting between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribals in India’s remote northeast has lasted for almost three months
Rival gunmen have dug into bunkers and outposts in Manipur, and regularly fire at each other with assault weapons and sniper rifles
Updated 28 July 2023
Reuters
KANGVAI: A one-mile stretch of a highway in the lush green foothills of India’s Manipur state has become the symbol of a vicious sectarian conflict that has killed over 180 people since May and severely dented the strongman image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The bitter fighting between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribals is in the remote northeast of the country but it has lasted for almost three months, a deep embarrassment for Modi as he prepares to host a summit of G20 leaders in September and contest a general election next year.
There have been past tensions between the two groups, but violence erupted in early May after the state high court ordered the government to consider extending economic benefits reserved for the Kuki tribals to the Meiteis.
Street protests spiralled into armed conflict and now, rival gunmen have dug into bunkers and outposts along the highway and in other places in Manipur, and regularly fire at each other with assault weapons, sniper rifles and pistols.
Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes because of the fighting, villages have been set on fire and many women sexually assaulted, residents and media reports say. The Meitei-dominated state police are seen as partisan while army troops have been ordered to keep the peace but not to disarm fighters.
There is no sign of any early resolution.
Historian and author Ramachandra Guha described the situation as “a mixture of anarchy and civil war and a complete breakdown of the state administration.”
“It is a failure of the prime minister at a time of grave national crisis,” Guha added, speaking in a television interview. “Narendra Modi lives in a bubble of his own, he doesn’t like to be associated with bad news and somehow hopes he will ride it out.”
The prime minister’s office and a state government spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.
The Kukis, who are a third of the Meitei population, have borne a disproportionate brunt of the violence and make up two-thirds of the victims, according to new government data reviewed by Reuters this week. They have mostly fled to the hills, leaving the capital Imphal and the surrounding valley, areas dominated by the majority Meiteis.
Much of the violence and killings have taken place in buffer zones near Manipur’s foothills where intense gunbattles erupt regularly, security officials said.
The stretch of the national highway where the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district meets Kuki-controlled Churachandpur is one of the buffer zones that has seen some of the worst fighting.
Modi’s comments
This week, when a Reuters team visited the Kuki village of Kangvai, just off the highway, volleys of gunshots could be heard from both sides.
Jangminlun Touthang, 32, a Kuki fighter carrying a hunting rifle, was manning a post directly opposite the Meitei lines.
He said he was there to protect his village from the Meiteis “who are going to attack us, who are going to burn our houses.”
“When they attack, we fire,” he said.
Modi’s first comments on the violence in Manipur came last week, over two months after the trouble started in early May. He promised tough action a day after videos that purported to show two Kuki women being paraded naked and assaulted by a crowd went viral and drew international condemnation.
“The law will take its strongest steps, with all its might. What happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” he said.
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also heads the state government in Manipur. In the federal parliament, Modi faces a no-confidence motion over the violence, the second time in over nine years in power that he has been put to the test.
Although there is no threat to his government, Modi is likely to have to address the issue in detail.
The opposition is likely to ask why he is persisting with support to Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, a Meitei who heads the BJP state government.
Manipur, which borders Myanmar, is one of India’s smallest states with a population of 3.2 million. While Kukis are just 16 percent of the state’s population, Meiteis make up 53 percent of the people.
The death toll of 181 killed includes 113 Kukis and 62 Meiteis, according to the data reviewed by Reuters that have not been reported earlier.
The data show that in the first week of the violence in early May, 77 Kukis were killed compared to 10 Meiteis.
“Resources available to both sides are not the same. It is not a fight among equals,” a federal security official based in Manipur told Reuters.
According to government estimates, 2,780 weapons stolen from the state armory, including assault rifles, sniper guns and pistols, remain with the Meiteis, while the Kukis have 156.
Kae Haopu Gangte, general secretary of Kuki Inpi Manipur, an umbrella Kuki civil society group, blamed the conflict on what he said was the desire of the Meiteis to dominate Kuki land.
The Kukis now want a separate state within India, he said.
“Until and unless we achieve statehood we will not stop,” Gangte said. “We are fighting not only Meiteis, we are fighting the government.”
Pramot Singh, founder of Meitei Leepun, a prominent Meitei organization that has members on the frontlines, said all Meiteis supported the conflict.
Seated outside his home near Imphal, with a pistol in a holster, he said his group will fight the Kukis until they stop demanding a separate state be carved out of Manipur.
“The war will continue from the Meitei side. This is just the beginning,” he said.
African leaders press Putin on grain deal and peace plan for Ukraine
African leaders presented their peace initiative last month to both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi urged Russia to revive the Black Sea grain deal
Updated 28 July 2023
Reuters
ST.PETERSBURG: African leaders pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to move ahead with their peace plan to end the Ukraine war and renew a deal on the export of Ukrainian grain that Moscow tore up last week.
While not directly critical of Russia, their interventions on day two of a summit with Putin served as pointed reminders to him of the depth of African concern at the consequences of the war, especially for food prices.
“The African (peace) initiative deserves the closest attention, it mustn’t be underestimated,” Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso told Putin and fellow African leaders in St. Petersburg.
“We once again urgently call for the restoration of peace in Europe,” he said via a translator.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi urged Russia to revive the Black Sea grain deal which, until Moscow refused to renew it last week, had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the war.
El-Sisi, whose country is a key buyer of grain via the Black Sea route, told the summit it was “essential to reach agreement” on reviving the deal.
Putin responded by arguing, as he has in the past, that rising world food prices were a consequence of Western policy mistakes that long predated the Ukraine war.
He says Russia quit the Black Sea agreement last week because it was not getting grain to the poorest countries and the West was not keeping its side of the bargain.
Since withdrawing from the deal, Russia has repeatedly bombed Ukrainian ports and grain depots, prompting accusations from Ukraine and the West that it is using food as a weapon of war, and global grain prices have risen again.
Putin is using the St. Petersburg summit to try to inject new momentum into Russia’s ties with Africa, promising increased trade and investment there as part of a drive to counter what he portrays as a hegemonic US-dominated world order.
On Thursday, he promised to deliver free Russian grain in the next several months to six of the countries attending the summit.
In Friday’s remarks, he said Moscow respected the African peace proposal on Ukraine and was carefully studying it.
Putin gave the plan a cool reception when a group of African presidents presented it to him last month, responding with a litany of Russian grievances against Ukraine and the West.
Russia has long said it is open to talks but that these must take account of the “new realities” on the ground, where it controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine’s territory after 17 months of war and has claimed four Ukrainian regions as its own.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the idea of a cease-fire now that would leave Russia in control of that land and give its forces time to regroup.
Australia says it is ‘confident’ on US nuclear submarines as ministers meet
The US, Britain and Australia announced three-way AUKUS defense agreement in 2021
Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States
Updated 28 July 2023
Reuters
SYDNEY: Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was confident a deal for the US to sell nuclear powered submarines to Australia was on track, ahead of talks between defense and foreign ministers of the two countries on Friday.
Twenty-five US Republican lawmakers told President Joe Biden on Thursday the plan to sell three attack submarines to Australia under the so-called AUKUS partnership would “unacceptably weaken” the US fleet without a clear plan to replace them.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Queensland state for the annual AUSMIN dialogue, where progress on the nuclear-powered submarine deal, regional security and clean energy will be the focus.
“I am very confident,” Albanese told reporters on Friday, when asked about the Republican letter, which noted the AUKUS agreement was “vitally important” but shouldn’t weaken the US fleet.
The United States, Britain and Australia announced the three-way AUKUS defense agreement in 2021 under which Australia is to obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States.
Albanese said he had met Republicans and Democrats on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Lithuania this month and was struck by “their unanimous support for AUKUS.”
The US is Australia’s major security ally and announced with Britain in March that the United States would sell Australia three US Virginia class nuclear powered submarines in the early 2030s, before Britain and Australia produce a new submarine class — SSN-AUKUS — the following decade.
Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said in a Sky television interview that Australia, which has agreed to invest $3 billion in US submarine facilities, understood there was “pressure on the American industrial base” but AUKUS was “on track.”
“Why this arrangement is going to be so advantageous for all three countries is because we will develop an industrial base in this country which will contribute to the net capability of Australia, the UK and the US,” he added.
China’s security ambitions in the Indo-Pacific will also be under discussion by the security allies over two days of talks.
“We’ve seen troubling (Chinese) coercion from the East China Sea to the South China Sea to right here in the Southwest Pacific, and will continue to support our allies and partners as they defend themselves from bullying behavior,” Austin said before meeting Marles on Friday.
Australia is reshaping its defense force in response to China’s military buildup, and plans to boost its long-range strike capability, domestic missile production, and interoperability with the US and other regional militaries.
Austin said deepening defense ties, including efforts to integrate Japan into joint force posture initiatives, would be discussed.
“Now’s the time to be working closely with friends, and Australia has no better friend than the United States of America,” Marles said at the start of a meeting with his US counterpart.
Australia hosts an annual rotation of US Marines in the northern city of Darwin. War games involving more than 30,000 troops from the US, Japan and 10 other countries are being held in Queensland this week.