Zamalek start strong in the King Salman Club Cup, wins for Raja and Wahda

RIYADH: Egypt’s Zamalek impressed in the opening game of their King Salman Club Cup campaign with a victory over Monastir, as Raja and Al-Wahda also picked up wins.
Two goals from Sayed Abdullah helped Zamalek crush Tunisia’s Monastir 4-0, sending them to the top of Group C with three points, after Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab played out a goalless draw.
A stoppage-time goal from Bouchaib Arrassi broke the deadlock in favor of Raja as they edged past Algeria’s Shabab Belouizdad 2-1. They are joint leaders of Group C with Wahda, as the Emirati side subdued Al-Kuwait 2-1.
Sunday’s matches will see Saudi giants Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad in action against Al-Sadd and CS Sfaxien respectively.
