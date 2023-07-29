You are here

Zamalek start strong in the King Salman Club Cup, wins for Raja and Wahda

Zamalek start strong in the King Salman Club Cup, wins for Raja and Wahda
Updated 29 July 2023
RIYADH: Egypt’s Zamalek impressed in the opening game of their King Salman Club Cup campaign with a victory over Monastir, as Raja and Al-Wahda also picked up wins.
Two goals from Sayed Abdullah helped Zamalek crush Tunisia’s Monastir 4-0, sending them to the top of Group C with three points, after Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab played out a goalless draw.
A stoppage-time goal from Bouchaib Arrassi broke the deadlock in favor of Raja as they edged past Algeria’s Shabab Belouizdad 2-1. They are joint leaders of Group C with Wahda, as the Emirati side subdued Al-Kuwait 2-1.
Sunday’s matches will see Saudi giants Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad in action against Al-Sadd and CS Sfaxien respectively.

A warm welcome for Mahrez as he joins Al-Ahli teammates in Austrian training

JEDDAH: Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, who joined Al-Ahli from Manchester City, took part in his first training session with the team in Austria on Friday.
Performing an honorary corridor, Ahli players enthusiastically welcomed their newest member.
The 32-year-old was a key figure in Leicester City’s Premier League title in 2016. He subsequently won the league four times and a Champions League with City. He scored 15 games from 47 matches for The Sky Blues last season.

He joins a list of high-profile players who have moved to the club in recent weeks, including Edward Mendy and Roberto Firmino.
“To Al-Ahli fans, I am here for you guys. I am very excited and happy to be part of this great club. I am so excited and looking forward to seeing you all on the football field,” Mahrez said on social media.

Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach

PARIS: Saudi side Al-Ahli on Friday named Matthias Jaissle as their new coach, the young German moving from Austrian champions RB Salzburg.
The 35-year-old, regarded as one of the most promising managers of his generation, joins the posse of high profile players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema lured to the Saudi Pro League by enormous pay cheques.

 


“Our new football manager: Matthias Jaissle, welcome,” the club posted on social media, hours after unveiling Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez as their latest signing.

Jaissle led Salzburg to the Austrian title in both seasons in charge of the club.
He joins other European managers confirmed or due to ply their trade in the cash-rich Saudi league this season including Steven Gerrard (Al-Ettifaq), Jorge Jesus (Al-Hilal) and Luis Castro (Al-Nassr).

 

UEFA removes Juventus from European competition and fines Chelsea in financial rule-breaking cases

GENEVA: Juventus were removed from European competition next season and Chelsea were fined $11 million in separate UEFA rulings over financial rules breaches on Friday.
The expulsion of Juventus from the third-tier Europa Conference League was expected because of a false accounting case that already saw the two-time European champion deducted 10 points in Serie A. That penalty dropped Juventus out of Champions League qualification places.
Juventus’ spot in the Europa Conference League should go to Fiorentina in the playoffs round starting on Aug. 24.
UEFA said Friday that Juventus also must pay a fine of 10 million euros ($11 million) for breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. A further 10 million euros can be deducted if the club fail to comply with UEFA financial monitoring rules in future seasons.
In a separate case, Chelsea will also pay a settlement of 10 million euros to UEFA for incorrect financial information submitted between 2012 and 2019 when the club were owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.
Chelsea’s current American-led ownership group reported “potentially incomplete financial reporting under the club’s previous ownership” in May last year, UEFA said.
Chelsea, which won the Champions League in 2012 and 2021, did not qualify for the next editions of European competitions.
UEFA had opened an investigation against Juventus in December for probable breaches of FFP rules after prosecutors in Italy unsealed their case against the storied club.
Juventus were ultimately docked 10 points in Serie A by Italian authorities which dropped the club from potentially finishing in the top four and earning a place in the next Champions League to finish seventh — enough only for the third-tier Conference League. AC Milan got into the Champions League instead.
The false accounting allegations pushed UEFA club finance investigators to terminate a settlement agreed with the club last year and impose fresh sanctions, the European soccer body said.
The chaotic 2022-23 season for Juventus also saw them lose long-standing club officials who resigned, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice president Pavel Nedvěd, a former playing great.
Juventus also lost two years of European football from 2006 to 2008 in fallout from the Calciopoli corruption scandal.

Al-Nassr manager praises players’ ‘fighting spirit’ on Japan tour

TOKYO: Saudi team Al-Nassr drew 1-1 with Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly on Thursday at Yanmar Stadium in Osaka, with Ronaldo once again a huge attraction for the Japanese fans.

The Portuguese international played the first half, and delighted the crowd with his tricks, skills and powerful shooting.

Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro said that his side put on good displays against European Champions League finalists Inter Milan and Paris Saint-German.

“Al-Nassr is a team in the process of growth,” he said. “But I believe we showed strong fighting spirit. Both of our opponents in these matches were of higher caliber, and Inter Milan is a team that made it to the final of the UEFA Champions League.

“We were able to play at a high level against both these teams, and it was really beneficial in terms of both the mental and technical side of the game, so I think we really got something from (the Japan tour).”

Castro said that Saudi Arabia has high-quality players, and as globalization accelerates, the quality of the national team and Saudi league will improve.

“It’s a natural progression,” he said.

Ronaldo offered a message to J. League team Cerezo Osaka’s academy players, saying: “Have dreams. Believe in yourself. Be true to yourself.”

Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia

MANCHESTER, England: Riyad Mahrez is the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Ahli.
The Algeria international was a key player in Leicester’s shocking title win in 2016 and then won the league four more times with Manchester City. He leaves after a season in which City won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

 


“I’ve made a lifetime of wonderful memories and the manner of our Premier League title wins and the battles we’ve had with Liverpool and, last year, Arsenal, underlined our collective desire and mentality to be the best,” Mahrez said in a statement on City’s website.
Mahrez scored 15 goals in 47 games in his final season with City but no longer started some of the biggest matches. He was an unused substitute in both the Champions League and FA Cup finals.


At Al-Ahli, Mahrez will join Roberto Firmino, who was formerly one of City’s rivals at Liverpool, and former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
Al-Ahli are also set to sign one of Europe’s highest-rated young coaches in Matthias Jaissle, Austrian club Salzburg said in a statement confirming the 35-year-old German had been released from his duties.
Salzburg said Jaissle asked for a move Wednesday, two days before the club’s first game of the new Austrian league season, and that talks between the club and Al-Ahli were under way.
“Our view is that a coach that is so busy exploring a new job just two days before the start of such an important season should not be in charge when it starts,” Salzburg general manager Stephan Reiter said.
Jaissle was praised for reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League with Salzburg in his first season in charge in 2021-22.

