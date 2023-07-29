You are here

  • Home
  • US announces $345 million military aid package for Taiwan

US announces $345 million military aid package for Taiwan

US announces $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
Taiwanese soldiers participate in the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City on July 27, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pfq35

Updated 29 July 2023
AP

US announces $345 million military aid package for Taiwan

US announces $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
  • Package would include defense, education and training for the Taiwanese
  • US lawmakers have been pressuring the Pentagon and White House to speed weapons to Taiwan
Updated 29 July 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The US on Friday announced $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, in what is the Biden administration’s first major package drawing on America’s own stockpiles to help Taiwan counter China.
The White House’s announcement said the package would include defense, education and training for the Taiwanese. Washington will send man-portable air defense systems, or MANPADS, intelligence and surveillance capabilities, firearms and missiles, according to two US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters ahead of the announcement.
US lawmakers have been pressuring the Pentagon and White House to speed weapons to Taiwan. The goals are to help it counter China and to deter China from considering attacking, by providing Taipei enough weaponry that it would make the price of invasion too high.
While Chinese diplomats protested the move, Taiwan’s trade office in Washington said the US decision to pull arms and other materiel from its stores provided “an important tool to support Taiwan’s self-defense.” In a statement, it pledged to work with the United States to maintain “peace, stability and the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.”
Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense also expressed its appreciation in a statement Saturday morning that thanked “the US for its firm commitment to Taiwan’s security.”
The package is in addition to nearly $19 billion in military sales of F-16s and other major weapons systems that the US has approved for Taiwan. Delivery of those weapons has been hampered by supply chain issues that started during the COVID-19 pandemic and have been exacerbated by the global defense industrial base pressures created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The difference is that this aid is part of a presidential authority approved by Congress last year to draw weapons from current US military stockpiles — so Taiwan will not have to wait for military production and sales. This gets weapons delivered faster than providing funding for new weapons.
The Pentagon has used a similar authority to get billions of dollars worth of munitions to Ukraine.
Taiwan split from China in 1949 amid civil war. Chinese President Xi Jinping maintains China’s right to take over the now self-ruled island, by force if necessary. China has accused the US of turning Taiwan into a “powder keg” through the billions of dollars in weapons sales it has pledged.
The US maintains a “One China” policy under which it does not recognize Taiwan’s as an independent country and has no formal diplomatic relations with the island in deference to Beijing. However, US law requires a credible defense for Taiwan and for the US to treat all threats to the island as matters of “grave concern.”
Getting stockpiles of weapons to Taiwan now, before an attack begins, is one of the lessons the US has learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pentagon deputy defense secretary Kathleen Hicks told The Associated Press earlier this year.
Ukraine “was more of a cold-start approach than the planned approach we have been working on for Taiwan, and we will apply those lessons,” Hicks said. Efforts to resupply Taiwan after a conflict erupted would be complicated because it is an island, she said.
China regularly sends warships and planes across the center line in the Taiwan Strait that provides a buffer between the sides, as well as into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, in an effort to intimidate the island’s 23 million people and wear down its military capabilities.
Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for China’s embassy in Washington, said in a statement Friday that Beijing was “firmly opposed” to US military ties with Taiwan. The US should “stop selling arms to Taiwan” and “stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” Liu said.

Topics: US Taiwan

Related

President Tsai: Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States
World
President Tsai: Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States
US approves potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan amid China tensions
World
US approves potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan amid China tensions

Bangladesh police clash with protesters blockading capital

Bangladesh police clash with protesters blockading capital
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

Bangladesh police clash with protesters blockading capital

Bangladesh police clash with protesters blockading capital
  • Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its allies have staged a series of protests since last year demanding Sheikh Hasina step down
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse stone-throwing crowds blockading major roads in the capital Dhaka on Saturday in the latest protest demanding the prime minister’s resignation.
The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies have staged a series of protests since last year demanding Sheikh Hasina step down and allow a caretaker government to oversee elections due next January.
Clashes erupted in several locations when police moved in to clear thousands of people who gathered in the morning to block traffic on key arterials around the city.
“Some officers were injured,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Faruq Ahmed said. “We fired tear gas and rubber bullets.”
At least four protest sites around the city saw clashes between police and protesters, Ahmed said.
AFP journalists at one protest site in Dholaikhal, an old neighborhood now a hub for automotive repair shops, witnessed protesters retaliate by throwing rocks at riot police and their vehicles.
Bacchu Mia, a police inspector at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said that six protesters had been admitted to the hospital with injuries.
Senior BNP leaders Goyeshwar Roy and Amanullah Aman had been taken into police custody but had not been formally arrested, Ahmed said.
Transport links between the capital and other parts of the country were badly disrupted, with trucks and buses stuck in gridlock.
Hasina’s Awami League has ruled Bangladesh since 2009 and has been accused of human rights abuses, corruption and creeping authoritarianism.
Protests led by the BNP have become increasingly common since the start of the year, with rallies this month drawing tens of thousands of people to the streets.
Police arrested at least 500 opposition activists ahead of a rally outside the party’s headquarters this week.
Western governments have expressed concern over the political climate in Bangladesh, where the ruling party dominates the legislature and runs it virtually as a rubber stamp.
Her security forces are accused of detaining tens of thousands of opposition activists, killing hundreds in extrajudicial encounters and disappearing hundreds of leaders and supporters.
The elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) security force and seven of its senior officers were sanctioned by Washington in 2021 in response to those alleged rights abuses.
The BNP’s leader Khaleda Zia, a two-time premier and old foe of Hasina’s, is effectively under house arrest after a conviction on graft charges.

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

Top Bangladesh business leaders set to explore Saudi markets
World
Top Bangladesh business leaders set to explore Saudi markets
Bangladesh pins hopes on UAE projects to address energy crisis
World
Bangladesh pins hopes on UAE projects to address energy crisis

OIC calls foreign ministers’ meeting on July 31 to discuss repeated desecration of Holy Qur’an 

OIC calls foreign ministers’ meeting on July 31 to discuss repeated desecration of Holy Qur’an 
Updated 29 July 2023
ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN 

OIC calls foreign ministers’ meeting on July 31 to discuss repeated desecration of Holy Qur’an 

OIC calls foreign ministers’ meeting on July 31 to discuss repeated desecration of Holy Qur’an 
  • The development comes after anti-Islam activists desecrated the holy book in Denmark in latest incidents 
  • Demonstrations have raged across the Muslim world after Denmark and Sweden allowed the desecration 
Updated 29 July 2023
ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN 

ISLAMABAD: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary virtual session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of member states on July 31 to discuss the repeated incidents of desecration and burning of copies of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark, Pakistani state media reported on Friday. 

The development comes days after a group of anti-Islam activists desecrated the Islamic scripture outside the Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish embassies in Copenhagen after similar incidents in Sweden that have enraged Muslims in the last few weeks. 

The OIC CFM session is being convened at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, and the Republic of Iraq in response to a statement issued by the OIC executive committee on July 2, which addressed the burning of a copy of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden and called for high-level emergency meetings of the group. 

“The meeting is being held considering the OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha’s consultations with the member states regarding the implementation of the final statement issued by the Executive Committee,” the Pakistani state-run APP news agency reported. 

“Further measures are also being considered in response to the repeated provocative actions that represent deliberate religious hatred and intolerance.” 

Demonstrations have raged across the Muslim world, particularly Iran and Iraq, after Denmark and Sweden recently allowed the burning of the Qur’an under rules protecting free speech. Protesters in Iraq set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad alight on Thursday. 

Pakistan on Thursday condemned the desecration of the holy book and dishonoring of its flag outside the country’s embassy in Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen, urging the authorities in the Scandinavian country to “stop such act of hatred and incitement.” 

Also, the United Nations General Assembly this week adopted a resolution, co-sponsored by Pakistan, to counter hate speech and condemn attacks on places of worship, religious symbols, and holy books. 

Pakistan’s Mission Counsellor Bilal Chaudhry, expressing his “profound satisfaction” over the adoption of the resolution, said the text resonated with the resolution on religious hatred, presented by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC, recently adopted at the Human Rights Council in Geneva. 

The landmark resolution condemned “all advocacy and manifestations of religious hatred, including recent public and premeditated acts that have desecrated the Qur’an” and called for countries to adopt laws enabling them to bring to justice those responsible for such acts, he pointed out. 

Topics: OIC desecration of Holy Qur’an

Debris from downed Australian military helicopter found: police

Debris from downed Australian military helicopter found: police
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

Debris from downed Australian military helicopter found: police

Debris from downed Australian military helicopter found: police
  • MRH-90 Taipan went down late Friday night in sub-tropical waters near Hamilton Island, Queensland
  • Even before the incident, Canberra had announced it will replace its fleet of aging Taipan helicopters with US-made Black Hawks
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

BRISBANE, Australia: Australian police on Saturday said debris had been found from a military helicopter that crashed into the Pacific Ocean, but after a night and day of searching, there was still no sign of four missing crew members.

“We have located a number of items of debris that would appear to be from the missing helicopter,” said Queensland Police Superintendent Douglas McDonald. “At this time it remains a search and rescue operation.”

Australia earlier paused a major military exercise with the United States on Saturday, after the helicopter taking part in the drills crashed.

Australia’s Defense Minister Richard Marles said the MRH-90 Taipan went down late Friday night in sub-tropical waters near Hamilton Island, Queensland.

It had been taking part in the vast Talisman Sabre exercise, which features 30,000 military personnel from Australia, the United States and several other nations.

“As we speak to you now, the four aircrew are yet to be found” Marles said after a nearly overnight search, which is set to continue Saturday.

AFP understands that all four of the crew aboard the helicopter are Australian.

“The families of the four aircrew have been notified of this incident and our hopes and thoughts are very much with the aircrew and their families,” Marles added.

“We desperately hope for better news during the course of this day.”

Officials have not yet said what caused the incident, which came as the Talisman Sabre exercise was entering its second week.

The drills are designed to test large-scale logistics, land combat, amphibious landings and air operations, and to signal the strength of Western military alliances.

Japan, France, Germany, and South Korea are also taking part.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in Australia with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for meetings which coincide with the drills.

Both men offered their support, as US personnel aided the rescue effort.

“It’s always tough when you have accidents,” Austin said. “But the reason you train to such a high standard is ultimately so you can protect lives.”

It is not yet clear whether the military drills, which are due to end on August 4 will resume.

Australia is currently embarking on a major overhaul of its armed forces, pivoting toward long-range strike capabilities in an effort to keep would-be foes such as China at arm’s length.

Even before the incident, Canberra had announced it will replace its fleet of aging Taipan helicopters with US-made Black Hawks.

Australian officials have complained about having to repeatedly ground the European-made Taipans, citing difficulties with maintenance and in getting spare parts.

“We just haven’t got the flying hours out of the Taipan that we need. We are confident we can get that from the Black Hawks,” Marles said in January this year.

In March, an MRH-90 Taipan flying south of Sydney suffered engine failure during a nighttime training exercise, forcing the crew to ditch into the ocean.

They survived with only minor injuries, but the entire Taipan fleet was grounded for one month.

Topics: Australia US

Related

Australia says it is ‘confident’ on US nuclear submarines as ministers meet
World
Australia says it is ‘confident’ on US nuclear submarines as ministers meet
After unveiling submarine deal to counter China, Biden says he expects to talk to Xi ‘soon’
World
After unveiling submarine deal to counter China, Biden says he expects to talk to Xi ‘soon’

DeSantis shies away from Trump criticism at Iowa Republican dinner where both are speaking

DeSantis shies away from Trump criticism at Iowa Republican dinner where both are speaking
Updated 29 July 2023
AP

DeSantis shies away from Trump criticism at Iowa Republican dinner where both are speaking

DeSantis shies away from Trump criticism at Iowa Republican dinner where both are speaking
  • More than 100 people packed the small office, many wearing “Make America Great Again” hats and shirts
Updated 29 July 2023
AP

DES MOINES, Iowa: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed “I will get the job done” but shied away from attacking former President Donald Trump as the two top rivals for the Republican presidential nomination were making rare appearances at the same Iowa campaign event on Friday night.
Despite Trump being charged a day earlier with additional counts over his retention of classified documents that could shake up the race, DeSantis stuck to his standard campaign speech, mostly targeting President Joe Biden.
The Florida governor also repeated his frequent promise to halt the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, an allusion to Trump’s legal troubles, but offered no specific thoughts on the cases against him. That’s despite Trump also bracing to be charged soon in Washington over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
“The time for excuses is over. We must get the job done,” DeSantis said. “I will get the job done.”
Trump frequently avoids attending multicandidate events in person, questioning why he would share a stage with competitors who are badly trailing him in polls. But with Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus less than six months away, the former president joined a dozen other GOP hopefuls in speaking to about 1,200 GOP members and activists at the Lincoln Day Dinner.
He also opened an Iowa campaign office in Urbandale, outside Des Moines, prior to the main event — and wasn’t shy about slamming his competitors around the same time DeSantis was taking the stage at the dinner.
“I understand the other candidates are falling very flat ... it’s like death,” Trump said, adding, “There’s no applause, there’s no nothing.”
More than 100 people packed the small office, many wearing “Make America Great Again” hats and shirts. They had waited in 100-degree weather to enter, and the poorly ventilated office quickly became sweltering. Staff handed out water bottles, and people fanned themselves with campaign handouts. Some used paper towels to wipe away sweat.
DeSantis, who like most of Friday’s speakers vowed to visit all of Iowa’s 99 counties prior to the caucus, is Trump’s strongest primary competitor but has been trying to reset his stalled campaign for two weeks. He’s increasingly focusing on Iowa in its efforts on trying to derail Trump.
The governor’s stumbles have raised questions about whether another candidate might be able to emerge from the field and catch the former president. Some evangelicals, who can be determinative in the state’s caucuses, have pointed to South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s upbeat message and pulpit-style delivery as strengths that could help him rise there.
Scott, who also spoke Friday night and didn’t mention Trump or the cases against him, held a town hall the previous day in Ankeny with Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Afterward, Scott took a swipe at DeSantis over the Florida governor’s support for new standards that require the state’s teachers to instruct middle school students that slaves developed skills that “could be applied for their personal benefit.”
The only Black Republican in the US Senate, Scott said all Americans should recognize how “devastating” slavery was. “There is no silver lining” to slavery, he added.
DeSantis has also faced criticism from teachers and civil rights leaders, as well as mounting pushback from some of his party’s most prominent Black elected officials. Florida Rep. Byron Donalds said he hoped officials might “correct” parts of the curriculum addressing lessons on the developed skills of enslaved people. Texas Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt and Will Hurd, a former Texas congressman now also running in the GOP presidential primary, have also criticized DeSantis.
Still, the governor continued to dig in on the issue, saying at a pre-dinner event in Oskaloosa on Friday, “D.C. Republicans all too often accept false narratives, accept lies that are perpetrated by the left.” The governor has defended the new school curriculum, saying, “I think it’s very clear that these guys did a good job on those standards.”
John Niemeyer, 52, from Kalona, Iowa, attended DeSantis’ event and was impressed. But, as a high school teacher, he’s not a fan of some of the governor’s positions on education policy.
“I don’t want to make our classrooms a political battlefield,” he said, adding that it would be a “mistake” to make the issue the forefront of his campaign.
Vice President Kamala Harris made her own Iowa stop on Friday, seeking to draw a contrast with the Republicans as she looked to lift President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. Harris met in Des Moines with activists and discussed abortion rights, after Reynolds recently signed a ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
“I do believe that we are witnessing a national agenda that is about a full-on attack on hard won freedoms and hard won rights,” the vice president said.
Hours later, many Lincoln Day Dinner attendees wore “Trump Country” stickers, including 72-year-old Diane Weaver of Ankeny, Iowa.
“I think he makes America great,” said Weaver, a retiree who plans to caucus for Trump. “I think he did it once and I think he can do it again.”
West Des Moines resident Jane Schrader chose to wear her “Trump Country” sticker on her pants instead of at eye level. “I’m not quite dyed-in-the-wool. I’m a supporter, but not that kind,” said the retired physician, explaining her sticker placement.
Trump did face criticism from some rivals, including former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchison, who in his speech declared, “As a party, we need a new direction for America and for the GOP.” The crowd offered only a muted reaction — but refrained from booing, which Trump critics at Republican primary events often face.
Loud and sustained boos came, however, for Hurd, a frequent Trump critic who declared, “The reason Donald Trump lost the election in 2020 is he failed to grow the GOP brand.” The former congressman also made one of the night’s few references to the criminal cases against Trump, saying: “Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again. Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison,” drawing hoots.
That was very different than DeSantis, who ducked chances Friday to criticize Trump over the additional charges he faces even before his speech.
“We have engaged when appropriate,” DeSantis told reporters in Oskaloosa, mentioning times in the past when he and Trump had criticized each other over policy differences. The governor added that he’s not interested in “relitigating the latest superseding indictment.”

 

Topics: 2024 US Elections

Related

Trump, DeSantis and other 2024 GOP candidates set to address Iowa Republicans at Lincoln Day Dinner
World
Trump, DeSantis and other 2024 GOP candidates set to address Iowa Republicans at Lincoln Day Dinner
Trump faces fresh charges in documents case as legal woes grow
World
Trump faces fresh charges in documents case as legal woes grow

Ukraine moves Christmas date in snub to Russia

Ukraine moves Christmas date in snub to Russia
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

Ukraine moves Christmas date in snub to Russia

Ukraine moves Christmas date in snub to Russia
  • The purpose of the law was to “abandon the Russian heritage of imposing Christmas celebrations on January 7,” the note said
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine has moved its official Christmas holiday to December 25 in a break with the Russian Orthodox Church which celebrates it on January 7, according to legislation passed on Friday.
The bill signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky highlights the deepening rift between churches in Kyiv and Moscow since Russia’s invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.
“The relentless and successful struggle for their identity contributes to... the desire of every Ukrainian to live their own life with their own traditions and holidays,” according to an explanatory note to the bill on the parliament’s website.
The purpose of the law was to “abandon the Russian heritage of imposing Christmas celebrations on January 7,” the note said.
Ukraine had been under Moscow’s spiritual leadership since at least the 17th century but part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church broke with Moscow in 2019 over Russia’s annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in the east of their country.
The Russia-backed branch of Ukraine’s Orthodox Church also said it had severed ties with Moscow in May 2022.
The decision to move Christmas is the latest in a series of steps taken by Ukraine in recent years to distance itself from Moscow, such as renaming streets and towns named after Soviet figures.
 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Ukraine says three wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro
World
Ukraine says three wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro
African leaders press Putin on grain deal and peace plan for Ukraine
World
African leaders press Putin on grain deal and peace plan for Ukraine

Latest updates

Meta’s Threads loses more than 50% of users, Zuckerberg admits
Meta’s Threads loses more than 50% of users, Zuckerberg admits
Iran news editor suspended over protest coverage: media
Iran news editor suspended over protest coverage: media
Bangladesh police clash with protesters blockading capital
Bangladesh police clash with protesters blockading capital
Turkish strike in Iraq kills 4 militants: Kurdish officials
Turkish strike in Iraq kills 4 militants: Kurdish officials
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s case has ‘dragged on for too long’, Australia’s Wong says
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s case has ‘dragged on for too long’, Australia’s Wong says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.