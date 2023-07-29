Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine

SAINT PETERSBURG: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia did not reject talks on Ukraine and that an African peace initiative as well as a Chinese one could be a basis for peace.
He was speaking at a press conference after meeting African leaders in St. Petersburg on Friday.
He also said that it was hard to implement a cease-fire when the Ukrainian army was on the offensive and that there were no serious changes and no intensification of actions on the Ukrainian front for now.
He said Ukraine had lost 415 tanks and 1,300 armoured vehicles since June 4, but the numbers cited by Putin could not be verified.
No one wants a direct clash of NATO and Russia's forces in Syria, Putin also said on Saturday.
The Russian president, who will not attend a summit of the BRICS nations in August in person, said on Saturday he did not think that the visit would be more important than him staying in Russia.
The Kremlin said last week Putin would dial into the BRICS summit by video call. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be at the Johannesburg summit on Aug. 22-24 instead of Putin.
President of Niger must be immediately released: OIC
The African Union has issued a 15-day ultimatum to the junta in Niger to reinstall the government
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has demanded the immediate release of Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained following a coup d’état.
Bazoum has not been heard from since early Thursday when he was confined within the presidential palace, although the EU, France and others say they still recognize him as the legitimate president.
Hissein Brahim Taha, the organization’s chief, said on Saturday he was following with deep concern the developments in Niger, an OIC member. He strongly condemned any attempt to seize power by force, stressing Bazoum’s safety and need to restore the rule of law in the country.
The African Union has issued a 15-day ultimatum to the junta in Niger to reinstall the government just as the coup leaders met with senior civil servants to discuss how they would run the country and as the US and the European Union threatened sanctions against the regime.
Brig. Gen. Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Bazoum, told state television that the junta met civil servants on Friday and asked them to continue their work as usual following the suspension of the constitution.
“The message given was not to stop the processes underway, to keep on with things,” said Brig. Gen. Toumba.
The US threatened to halt its economic support to Niger while the EU announced the immediate indefinite suspension of budgetary support and security assistance.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who is in Australia as part of a Pacific tour, estimated America’s economic and security partnership with Niger at hundreds of millions of dollars and said its continuity depends on “the continuation of the democratic governance and constitutional order.”
Blinken said: “So that assistance, that support, is in clear jeopardy as a result of these actions, which is another reason why they need to be immediately reversed.”
While there are no signs of the junta backing down amid growing international pressure, analysts called for synergy in the interventions of the international community and continental organizations such as the AU and the regional bloc of ECOWAS, which is scheduled to meet over the coup on Sunday.
EU, France suspend cooperation and aid to Niger after coup
French President Emmanuel Macron, while visiting Papua New Guinea on Friday, strongly condemned the coup
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP
PARIS: The African Union asked Niger’s new junta to return to their bases and restore constitutional order in 15 days as the EU and former colonial ruler France Saturday suspended security cooperation and financial aid to the jihadist-hit country.
General Abdourahamane Tiani, head of the elite Presidential Guard, on Friday declared himself the West African country’s new leader, two days after his forces confined democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum to his official residence.
Tiani said the putsch was a response to “the degradation of the security situation” linked to jihadist bloodshed as well as corruption and economic woes.
Niger’s neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso have both undergone two military coups since 2020, fueled by anger at a failure to quash long-running insurgencies by jihadists linked to the Daesh group and Al-Qaeda.
The African Union’s Peace and Security Council asked “military personnel to immediately and unconditionally return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority, within a maximum period of fifteen (15) days,” after a meeting Friday on the coup.
It condemned the coup in “the strongest terms possible” and expressed deep concern over the “alarming resurgence” of military overthrows in Africa.
France’s foreign ministry said it was suspending development aid and budgetary support to Niger, one of the world’s poorest countries, while calling for “an immediate return to constitutional order” and Bazoum’s reinstatement.
The EU’s diplomatic chief Josep Borrell meanwhile said the bloc would not recognize the putschists and announced the indefinite suspension of security cooperation with Niger with immediate effect as well as budgetary aid.
Bazoum “remains the only legitimate president of Niger,” the EU statement said, calling for his immediate release and holding the coup leaders to account for the safety of the president and his family.
Borrell said the EU was ready to support future decisions taken by West Africa’s regional bloc, “including the adoption of sanctions.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered Niger’s ousted leader Washington’s steadfast support and warned those detaining him that they were “threatening years of successful cooperation and hundreds of millions of dollars of assistance.”
Leaders from the Economic Community of West African States regional bloc will meet on Sunday in the Nigerian capital Abuja to discuss the coup.
French President Emmanuel Macron was due to chair a meeting of his Defense and National Security Council on the coup on Saturday afternoon, the presidency said.
France has 1,500 soldiers in Niger, while the United States has around 1,000 troops there.
Tiani, 59, has shunned the limelight despite a stellar military career which has seen him lead the 700-member presidential guard since 2011.
Sources close to Bazoum told AFP that he had been considering replacing Tiani as the head of the elite unit and that relations between the two men had deteriorated in the past months.
Landlocked Niger often ranks last in the UN’s Human Development Index, despite vast deposits of uranium.
It has had a turbulent political history since gaining independence in 1960, with four coups as well as numerous other attempts — including two previously against Bazoum.
The 63-year-old has been one of a dwindling group of elected presidents and pro-Western leaders in the Sahel as juntas in Mali and Burkina Faso turn away from traditional allies and toward Russia.
Sweden re-examining residency permit of Iraqi refugee who burned Qur’an copy
Salwan Momika desecrated holy book outside Stockholm’s central mosque on Eid Al-Adha, demonstrated outside Iraqi Embassy later
Migration agency says it has received information that has given it reason to examine whether the man’s status should be revoked
Updated 29 July 2023
Agencies
STOCKHOLM: The Swedish migration agency has said it is re-examining the residency permit of an Iraqi refugee who is behind several acts of Quran desecration in Stockholm in recent weeks, which have upset Muslims across the world.
An Iraqi refugee by the name of Salwan Momika burned a copy of the Qur’an outside Stockholm's central mosque on Eid Al-Adha (June 28) and also held a demonstration in front of the Iraqi Embassy earlier this month, where he threatened to burn the Muslim holy book once again.
The migration agency said late on Friday that it was re-examining the man’s immigration status, after it received information from the Swedish authorities that had given it reason to examine whether the man’s status in Sweden should be revoked.
“It is a statutory measure that is taken when the Swedish migration agency receives such information and it is too early to say anything about the outcome of the case,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement to Reuters news agency, adding it was unable to comment further due to confidentiality.
According to the Swedish news agency TT, the man has a temporary residency permit in Sweden that is set to expire in 2024.
Sweden has found itself in the international spotlight in recent weeks following protests where copies of the Qur’an have been damaged and burned.
Attacks on the Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark in the past weeks have offended many Muslim countries including Turkey, whose backing Sweden needs to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Stockholm police have also received applications for demonstrations that included burning other religious books, prompting many to criticize Sweden.
Swedish courts have ruled that police cannot stop burnings of holy scriptures, but Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s government said earlier in July it would examine if there was reason to change the Public Order Act to make it possible for police to stop Qur’an burnings.
Earlier, Kristersson confirmed the police had received several permit applications for the burning of religious texts in the country next week, and that he feared this might escalate tensions further with the Muslim world.
In his first public comments since the start of the crisis that has severely strained Stockholm’s ties with Muslim nations, Kristersson told Swedish news agency TT on Thursday that he was “extremely concerned” about a new wave of desecrations.
“It’s the police that make those decisions, not me. If they (permits) are granted, we face a number of days with the obvious risk of serious things happening,” Kristersson told TT.
A recent string of public Qur’an desecrations by a handful of anti-Islam activists in Sweden — and more recently in neighboring Denmark — has sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries.
The Swedish Security Service said on Wednesday that Sweden’s image among Muslim nations and its security situation have deteriorated after the recent Qur’an burnings, and that it could face threats from “within the violent Islamist milieu.”
Foreign Minister Tobias Billström and security service representatives appeared before Swedish Parliament’s foreign affairs committee on Thursday to discuss the Qur’an burning crisis, at the request of the opposition Social Democratic Party.
After the meeting, Billström told TT that the situation was serious but that there was no “quick fix” to cool down the anti-Swedish mood in the Muslim world.
“Our primary and most important task is to protect Swedish interests and the safety of Swedes both here and abroad,” Billström was quoted by TT. “We should take the developments that are now underway very seriously; everyone in our country should do so.”
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has called an emergency remote meeting on July 31 at the ministerial level to discuss the Qur’an burnings in Sweden and Denmark.
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 9 people and wounds scores
At least 115 people were hurt, and that many were in serious condition
Videos posted on social media from the site show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures
Updated 29 July 2023
AP
BANGKOK: A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores, officials said.
The governor of the province of Narathiwas, Sanan Pongaksorn, told public broadcaster Thai PBS that also at least 115 people were hurt, and that many were in serious condition. He said about 500 to 800 people who live nearby may have to be moved to a temporary shelter. He did not elaborate.
Videos posted on social media from the site show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures, cars and motorbikes, as well as streets covered with debris. Many of the houses and other buildings have collapsed roofs and walls.
About 100 residences in the area were also damaged, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.
Sanan, the local governor, said the blast was likely ignited by construction work that was taking place in the warehouse, with flares from metal welding causing the fireworks stored inside to catch fire and explode.
Germany warns of spying ‘risks’ with some China students
According to recent reports published in Deutsche Welle and the Correctiv investigative platform, recipients of these scholarships must sign a loyalty oath to the Chinese state
In mid-July, Germany toughened its approach to China, publishing a 64-page strategy in response to a “more assertive” China, sparking ire from Beijing
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP
BERLIN: Germany’s education minister on Saturday called for a revision of student exchange practices with China, citing an increased risk of scientific espionage posed by Chinese students who come to study in Germany on full state scholarships.
“China is becoming more and more competitive and is a systemic rival in the domain of science and research,” Bettina Stark-Watzinger said in an interview published on Saturday by the Mediengruppe Bayern.
The minister hailed a decision by the Friedrich-Alexander University (FAU) in Bavaria, which regularly partners with German industry in research projects, to no longer accept China students whose sole financing comes from the China Scholarship Council (CSC), which is a state institution.
According to recent reports published in Deutsche Welle and the Correctiv investigative platform, recipients of these scholarships must sign a loyalty oath to the Chinese state or risk legal proceedings.
Stark-Watzinger hailed the German university for its decision, saying it was motivated by “the realization that the freedom of opinion and scientific freedom anchored in German Basic Law cannot be fully exercised by the CSC scholarship recipients due to the conditions of their scholarships and there also exists an increased risk of scientific espionage.”
“The FAU decision should prompt other institutions to revisit the terms of their cooperation with the CSC,” she said.
In mid-July, Germany toughened its approach to China, publishing a 64-page strategy in response to a “more assertive” China, sparking ire from Beijing.
The document, covering security policy as well as economic and scientific cooperation, was the product of months of wrangling within the German government over its strategy toward China.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted Thursday that Berlin had “reacted to a China that has changed and become more assertive,” and that his government wanted to reduce economic reliance on Beijing in critical areas.
Beijing said the new approach would increase “man-made risks” and “exacerbate divisions” in the world.
Berlin’s harder line has sparked fears in German industry, which has grown increasingly dependent on China.
Corporate giants such as Volkswagen and Siemens have in recent months outlined growth strategies that rely heavily on the Chinese market.