Wagner mercenaries in Belarus move closer to the Polish border, Poland’s prime minister says

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
In this grab taken from video released by Belarus' Defense Ministry on Thursday, July 20, 2023, Belarusian soldiers of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) and mercenary fighters from Wagner private military company attend the weeklong maneuvers conducted at a firing range near the border city of Brest, Belarus. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

WARSAW, Poland: Over 100 mercenaries belonging to the Russian-linked Wagner group in Belarus have moved close to the border with Poland, the Polish prime minister said Saturday.
Mateusz Morawiecki said at a news conference that the mercenaries had moved close to the Suwalki Gap, a strategic stretch of Polish territory situated between Belarus and Kaliningrad, a Russian territory separated from the mainland.
Poland is a member of both the European Union and NATO, and it has worried about its security with Russian ally Belarus and Ukraine on its eastern border.
Those fears have grown since Wagner group mercenaries arrived in Belarus since the group’s short-lived rebellion earlier this summer.
The Poland-Belarus border has already been a tense place for a couple of years, ever since large numbers of immigrants from the Middle East and Africa began arriving, seeking to enter the EU by crossing into Poland, as well as Lithuania.
Poland’s government accuses Russia and Belarus of using the migrants to destabilize Poland and other EU countries. It calls the migration a form of hybrid warfare, and has responded by building a high wall along part of its border with Belarus.
“Now the situation becomes even more dangerous,” Morawiecki told reporters.
He added that “this is certainly a step toward a further hybrid attack on Polish territory.”
Morawiecki spoke during a visit to an arms factory in Gliwice, in southern Poland, where Leopard tanks used by the Ukrainian army are being repaired.

 

Blinken says US economic support for Niger is at risk as military takeover threatens stability

Updated 30 July 2023
AP

  • Blinken stopped short of calling the military actions in Niger a coup, a designation that could result in the African country losing millions of dollars of military aid and assistance
CANBERRA, Australia: Political instability in Niger resulting from a military takeover that deposed the president this week threatens the economic support provided by Washington to the African nation, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Saturday.
Members of the Niger military announced on Wednesday they had deposed democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and on Friday named Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani as the country’s new leader, adding Niger to a growing list of military regimes in West Africa’s Sahel region.
Blinken, who is in Australia as part of a Pacific tour, said the continued security and economic arrangements that Niger has with the US hinged on the release of Bazoum and “the immediate restoration of the democratic order in Niger.”
“Our economic and security partnership with Niger — which is significant, hundreds of millions of dollars — depends on the continuation of the democratic governance and constitutional order that has been disrupted by the actions in the last few days,” Blinken said. “So that assistance, that support, is in clear jeopardy as a result of these actions, which is another reason why they need to be immediately reversed.”
Blinken stopped short of calling the military actions in Niger a coup, a designation that could result in the African country losing millions of dollars of military aid and assistance.
Speaking in Brisbane, Blinken said he had spoken with President Bazoum on Saturday but did not provide details. He cited the support of the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States and other regional entities in trying to bring an end to the unrest.
“The very significant assistance that we have in place that’s making a material difference in the lives of the people of Niger is clearly in jeopardy and we’ve communicated that as clearly as we possibly can to those responsible for disrupting the constitutional order and Niger’s democracy,” Blinken said.
Blinken said the US Embassy in Niger had accounted for the safety of all staff members and their families, while issuing a security alert advising US citizens in the country to limit unnecessary movements and avoid areas impacted by the coup.
The military group that conducted the coup, calling itself the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, said its members remained committed to engaging with the international and national community.
“This is as a result of the continuing degradation of the security situation, the bad economic and social governance,” air force Col. Major Amadou Abdramane said in the video released by the coup leaders Wednesday. He said aerial and land borders were closed and a curfew was in place until the situation stabilized.
Bazoum was elected two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence from France.
Niger is seen as the last reliable partner for the West in efforts to battle jihadis linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group in Africa’s Sahel region, where Russia and Western countries have vied for influence in the fight against extremism.
France has 1,500 soldiers in the country who conduct joint operations with Niger’s military, while the US and other European countries have helped train the nation’s troops.

With 9m in Gulf countries, GCC makes top destination for Indian expats

With 9m in Gulf countries, GCC makes top destination for Indian expats
Updated 30 July 2023

  • 3.41 million Indians live in the UAE and 2.59 million in Saudi Arabia
  • Migration of Indians to Gulf increased greatly after the oil boom in the 1970s
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Nearly 9 million Indian expats live and work in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, new data shows, making the region their top destination and the India-Gulf migration corridor one of the busiest in the world.

The migration of Indian workers to the Gulf was already significant during British colonial rule and increased greatly after the oil boom of the 1970s. The number of newcomers continued to grow over the decades as Gulf countries invited foreigners to join their workforce.

Recent estimates by the Ministry of External Affairs show that the number is 8.8 million, or over 66 percent of non-resident Indians — citizens holding an Indian passport but residing outside the country.

The figures were made public and made the rounds in local media after a request by a Nagpur-based citizen who sought the data under the Right to Information Act 2005, which mandates government response to citizen queries.

FASTFACTS

• The migration of Indian workers to the Gulf was already significant during British colonial rule and increased greatly after the oil boom of the 1970s. The number of newcomers continued to grow over the decades as Gulf countries invited foreigners to join their workforce.

• Recent estimates by the Ministry of External Affairs show that the number is 8.8 million, or over 66 percent of non-resident Indians — citizens holding an Indian passport but residing outside the country. 

In the RTI reply, the ministry said that an estimated 10.34 million NRIs live in 210 countries, including 3.41 million in the UAE, 2.59 million in Saudi Arabia, 1.02 million in Kuwait, 740,000 in Qatar, 700,000 in Oman and 320,000 in Bahrain. Outside the Gulf region, the biggest concentration of NRIs was in the US with 1.28 million, and in the UK with 350,000.

“Indians have been attracted to the employment opportunities in the Gulf market, initially due to the booming oil industry, and of late because of the economic diversification wherein skilled workers and professionals from across India find employment in different sectors including IT, health and medical care, engineering, real estate and construction, retail etc.,” said Muddassir Quamar, Middle East expert and associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

“The growing economic relations between India and Gulf countries have also been a factor in making the India-Gulf migration corridor one of the world’s busiest.”

The main factors attracting Indian expats were remuneration and geographical proximity, making the Middle East a convenient destination for them — a factor that is unlikely to change anytime soon despite the ongoing market changes in the Gulf due to economic diversification and nationalization of jobs.

“Discipline, dedication and professional skill are major reasons Gulf employers prefer Indian workers,” Quamar said.

“The demand for such workers in the Gulf market will remain a constant, and so will the continued flow of Indians to Gulf countries.”

For Prof. Sujata Ashwarya of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, historical labor relations between the South Asian country and the Middle East have shown that Indians are preferred for their professionalism.

“And Indians work there because the jobs pay well relative to their home country. These elements have not changed over time. Therefore, there is a complementarity of interest, and this equation has been successful,” she said.

What may change in the labor migration dynamic is the distribution of Indian expats across GCC countries and the level of their skills, with more opportunities for professionals emerging especially in Saudi Arabia, which currently is second, after the UAE, in terms of the number of Indians it employs.

“Saudi Arabia is far richer than in the past. They are building two cities and that means opportunities for India’s top talent. The quality of workers from India will change dramatically now,” said Sanjay Kapoor, analyst and chief editor of the political magazine Hard News.

“The Gulf region means a lot to aspiring Indians. It provides good-quality living conditions, salaries higher than what they get at home and respect for plurality. All the downsides of Indian society are absent in the Gulf.”

 

 

Sri Lanka and France hold key talks on inclusive Indo-Pacific region

Sri Lanka and France hold key talks on inclusive Indo-Pacific region
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP
AP

  • “Sri Lanka and France are two Indian Ocean nations that share the same goal: an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific
COLOMBO: French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart Saturday on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region in the first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation.
As the fourth-largest creditor to Sri Lanka, France had pledged cooperation in debt restructuring to help the island nation recover from its economic crisis.
Macron arrived in Sri Lanka Friday night, following his trip to the South Pacific region, to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, Sri Lanka’s president’s office said.
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe praised France’s significant role in global affairs, particularly in areas such as climate mitigation, global debt restructuring, and matters related to the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said.
“Sri Lanka and France are two Indian Ocean nations that share the same goal: an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. In Colombo we confirmed it: strengthened by 75 years of diplomatic relations, we can open a new era of our partnership,” Macron said in a message on X after the meeting.
Separately, Japan pressed bankrupt Sri Lanka on Saturday to expedite its debt restructuring, including with its biggest creditor China, to stabilize the island nation’s economy after an unprecedented crisis.
Tokyo’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi welcomed economic reforms under the auspices of an International Monetary Fund bailout but said Sri Lanka needed to pick up the pace in its negotiations with creditors.
“I conveyed my expectations for further progress in the
debt restructuring process,” Hayashi told reporters after his one-day visit.
China holds about 52 percent of Sri Lanka’s bilateral credit, with Japan and India the next biggest lenders.
All bilateral creditors except China have pledged to support a plan to delay repayments on loans.
Beijing has been reluctant to agree to a debt deferral and instead initially offered more loans to pay off older debt, a move unacceptable under IMF bailout rules.
China’s delay held up a $2.9 billion IMF bailout which was finally granted in March, almost a year after Colombo defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt.
Sri Lanka must secure agreement from all official creditors and a majority of private bondholders to draw down its second IMF instalment of $330 million in September.
Japanese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Yukiko Okano told reporters that resolving Sri Lanka’s debt burden remained an urgent priority to unlock further funding for the island.
“For us now the important thing is this debt restructuring process will go as quickly as possible, as smoothly as possible,” Okano said.
She said Japan had been assured that all bilateral creditors will be offered “comparable treatment.”
There have been fears among Sri Lanka’s creditor nations that China may ask for more favorable terms, leaving others to carry a bigger share of the restructure’s burden.
Under Colombo’s proposal, bilateral lenders are spared a haircut on loans but will be asked to extend maturity by up to 15 years at an annual fixed interest rate of 1.5 percent, with a nine-year moratorium on interest payments.
Okano added that Japan was concerned about China’s big infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka and elsewhere in the region as they did not meet international finance standards.
Unable to repay a huge loan taken from China in 2017 to build a deep sea port in southern Hambantota, Sri Lanka handed it over to a Chinese firm for $1.12 billion on a 99-year lease.
Sri Lanka ran out of cash to pay for even the most essential imports last year, leading to chronic shortages of food, fuel and medicines.
Then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who faced allegations of mismanagement, was forced to flee the country and resign in July 2022 after months of protests.

 

Greek blazes mostly under control, fire fighters say

Greek blazes mostly under control, fire fighters say
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

  • The fires killed at least five people and scorched nearly 50,000 hectares of forest and vegetation, according to estimates by the Athens Observatory
ATHENS: Wildfires that have scorched Greece for more than two weeks were on Saturday mostly under control, but firefighters remained in key hotspots with strong winds still a threat, officials said.
Three fires broke out on Saturday in the Peloponnese peninsula, with authorities protectively ordering the evacuation of four communities near the city of Pyrgos.
Over 100 firefighters are active in the area, backed by seven aircraft and two helicopters, the fire department said.
Earlier on Saturday the agency had told AFP there was “no active front” in the three biggest wildfires in Rhodes, Corfu and central Greece that had forced thousands of people to flee in recent days.
Nevertheless, more than 460 firefighters were still deployed in these three areas as a precaution, it said.
“There is no de-escalation of forces until the major incidents are checked,” it said.
Fed by scorching temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds, the two-week inferno had sparked chaos at the peak of the busy summer tourist season.
Some 20,000 visitors and locals fled from hotels and villages on the island of Rhodes. Hundreds more were evacuated in Corfu and other areas.
The fires killed at least five people and scorched nearly 50,000 hectares of forest and vegetation, according to estimates by the Athens Observatory.
Two pilots died on Tuesday when their water-bombing plane crashed while battling a blaze in Evia, while three more bodies were recovered in fires in Evia and near the industrial zone of the port city of Volos in central Greece.
The blazes have also put political pressure on the conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which was re-elected just a month ago.
The citizen’s protection minister resigned his post Friday after it emerged that he had taken a vacation as the country battled the wildfires.
For more than 10 days this month, Greece sweltered under what some experts say is the longest heatwave recorded in July for decades.
Temperatures, which reached 46 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit) this week, have begun to fall.
National weather forecaster EMY predicted the mercury would not climb above 37C on Saturday, but said wind gusts could reach 60 km per hour.
Fires have also flared in Croatia, Italy and Portugal this week, and blazes killed 34 in Algeria in extreme heat that has left landscapes tinder dry.

 

Blazing cargo ship off Netherlands to be towed

Smoke rises from burning cargo ship Fremantle Highway at sea off the Netherlands. (Reuters)
Smoke rises from burning cargo ship Fremantle Highway at sea off the Netherlands. (Reuters)
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

Smoke rises from burning cargo ship Fremantle Highway at sea off the Netherlands. (Reuters)
  • The agency said it, as well as salvage companies, “have now started preparations for towing the freighter to an area further east,” after rescuers were able to board the ship and connect it to a tug
THE HAGUE: Preparations were underway to salvage a cargo ship packed with electric vehicles that caught fire off the Dutch coast, officials said, in an operation intended to avert an ecological disaster.
An electric car is suspected of having sparked the deadly blaze and officials said earlier that nearly 500 electric vehicles were aboard, far more than initially reported.
Fire broke out on the Fremantle Highway late on Tuesday, killing one member of the all-Indian crew and prompting a massive effort to douse the flames.
“The temperature on board the ship has dropped sharply and the intensity of the fire and smoke development have decreased,” said the Rijkswaterstaat, the national water management agency, in a statement.

BACKGROUND

An electric car is suspected of having sparked the deadly blaze and officials said earlier that nearly 500 electric vehicles were aboard, far more than initially reported.

“The cargo ship is stable at this time. The ship is also still intact below the waterline and does not tilt.”
The agency said it, as well as salvage companies, “have now started preparations for towing the freighter to an area further east,” after rescuers were able to board the ship and connect it to a tug.
It added that towing the ship was likely to take around 12 hours, pulling the stricken vessel to a temporary anchorage north of Schiermonnikoog island — “a better starting position for Rijkswaterstaat, the Coast Guard and the collaborating salvage companies.”
The agency added that “no direct consequences” were expected for the surrounding environment, and the Fremantle Highway would eventually be towed to a port, which was yet to be determined.
While the timing would be affected by the weather and the state of the smoke, it was “likely that towing will begin this weekend.”
Efforts to extinguish the blaze were halted on Thursday to prevent the ship from losing stability due to the volume of water accumulating on board.
Japan-based K Line, the ship’s charter company, reported there were 3,783 cars on board the vessel — far more than an initial estimate of around 3,000.
These were “all brand new/no used cars on board” including 498 “electrical vehicle units,” the company said in a statement.
Ship owner Shoei Kisen Kaisha has said there was a “good chance that the fire started with electric cars,” but added that the cause still needed to be investigated.
One sailor died after he and 22 others were rescued from the burning ship that had forced some crew members to jump overboard.
The blaze has raised the specter of an ecological disaster on a nearby chain of islands, which include Terschelling and Ameland, where the fire was first reported.
The ship remained close to Terschelling and Ameland, which are part of an archipelago of ecologically sensitive islands in the Wadden Sea.
The area spanning the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site and has a rich diversity of more than 10,000 aquatic and terrestrial species.

 

