Terrence Crawford stops Errol Spence Jr. to claim undisputed welterweight world title

Update Terrence Crawford stops Errol Spence Jr. to claim undisputed welterweight world title
Errol Spence Jr. gets knocked to the mat by Terrence Crawford during round 7 of the World Welterweight Championship bout on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

Terrence Crawford stops Errol Spence Jr. to claim undisputed welterweight world title

Terrence Crawford stops Errol Spence Jr. to claim undisputed welterweight world title
  • Unbeaten Terence Crawford had knocked down Errol Spence three times
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Unbeaten Crawford had knocked down Spence three times and had his previously unbeaten foe staggering under a hail of blows when referee Harvey Dock called a halt at 2:32 of the ninth round.

Crawford added Spence’s World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation titles to his own World Boxing Organization crown.

Crawford became the first undisputed welterweight world champion of boxing’s four-belt era, which began in 2004.

A former lightweight and undisputed light welterweight world champion, he became the first man to win all the belts in two weight divisions.

“Tonight, I believe I showed how great I am,” said Crawford, who improved to 40-0 with 31 knockouts, taking his string of stoppages to 11 fights.

That includes all eight of his fights at welterweight.

It was a stunningly dominant performance against an opponent that had come into the bout at 28-0 with 22 knockouts but fell to 28-1.

Spence made the running in the opening round, but Crawford began to let his hands go in the second, punishing Spence with his piston-like jab and dropping him at the end of the round.

Spence was still moving forward in round three, but the power and accuracy of Crawford’s counter punches was devastating.

Crawford landed a series of hard punches in the fourth, including a left that rattled him and the ring doctor took a close look at Spence at the end of the round.

It was more of the same in the sixth, and in the seventh Crawford had Spence down again with a right uppercut, then again with a blow to the chin in the waning seconds.

Crawford was landing at will as Spence struggled to stay on his feet when the referee brought it to a close, sparking a celebration for Crawford who then had an embrace and words of encouragement for his beaten rival.

Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

Battling Brit Jake Dennis wins Formula E title in London

Battling Brit Jake Dennis wins Formula E title in London
  • Avalanche Andretti Formula E took the championship despite second-place finish, after Mitch Evans came first.
  • Sebastien Buemi claims third but clash with Envision Racing teammate ended Cassidy’s title bid
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Second place for Jake Dennis in an eventful Hankook London E-Prix was enough to win the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a race to spare on Saturday night, becoming the first British driver to claim a world title at home.

Dennis survived heavy pressure from his closest rival and polesitter Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) as well as two red flags to become Formula E’s first British world champion.

The title is Avalanche Andretti’s first in Formula E — the American team having been a part of the series from day one — and Dennis’ first FIA world championship title.

“I am lost for words, honestly. It means so much to me, the boys standing out there, we have had everything thrown at us, honestly it felt like everyone was racing against us — but we have just become world champion. I am so happy for myself, the team, everyone — we deserve this so much,” Dennis said.

“I only joined this championship three years ago, we almost won in our rookie year but now to come back and have the year that we have had, breaking all the podium records,” he said. “To become world champion is mind-blowing, I really didn’t think it could happen coming into this year, but full credit to my boys. I love them so much, they have given me an absolute rocket ship all year, this is the least I could do for them.

“I could hear the fans as well, it is absolutely incredible to share this moment with them.”

The Briton headed into the race 24 points clear of Nick Cassidy, who picked up three points before the race began by earning Julius Bar pole position.

The Kiwi led the early stages before ceding top spot to eventual winner and countryman Evans on Lap 11 and second spot to teammate Sebastien Buemi.

Dennis had earlier made it past Cassidy with an opportunistic move at the final corner just a couple of laps before, with Cassidy immediately fighting his way back around the Andretti. The dogfight for the world title was underway.

However, with Cassidy running in formation close behind Buemi, the Envision Racing drivers came into contact. Cassidy’s front wing was dislodged, catching beneath his left-front wheel. Despite pit stop repairs and a return to the track, Cassidy was unable to continue, which effectively ended his hopes of pushing on from second place in the Drivers’ World Championship standings. Good news for Dennis and the Avalanche Andretti team.

Loose bodywork from that clash caused a brief spell under the safety car, bunching up the pack. Meanwhile Jake Dennis shared his exasperation over the radio at Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) with the German hanging onto fourth place at Dennis’ expense in the Porsche-powered Avalanche Andretti as the Teams’ title battle heated up.

But Wehrlein’s challenge then also fell by the wayside in a shunt just before a red flag for the recovery of Sacha Fenestraz’s Nissan. He and Jake Hughes tangled into Turn 1, with damage to the German’s Porsche terminal.

On the restart Evans led away, with Dennis working his way into third — enough to seal the title as it stood. An over-optimistic move from Norman Nato (Nissan Formula E Team) at the penultimate turn on Lap 34 caused a chain reaction behind with several cars unable to avoid the melee, forcing another spell under red flag conditions.

The restart came swiftly with a three-lap sprint to the flag and Dennis having to only hold on to his position to ensure his first world title.

In front of jubilant home support, Dennis took the chequered flag in third behind Evans but was promoted to second following a penalty for TAG Heuer Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa. Sebastien Buemi (Envision Racing) rounded out the podium.

Dennis was crowned Drivers’ World Champion on 213 points, with Evans on 176 unable to catch him with one round of the 16-race season remaining, the second of the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix double-header.

The Teams’ World Championship will go down to the final race with Envision Racing and their factory powertrain provider, Jaguar TCS Racing, level on points on 268. TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team are in third with a mathematical change of top spot.

Evans said: “I want to take a moment to congratulate Jake on the world championship. It is a hard one for me, I feel for Nick as well, I am not sure what happened with him. Obviously I came here to try and fight for the championship on the second day, we did all we could but unfortunately it wasn’t enough.”

Meanwhile, Michael Andretti, CEO and chairman, Andretti Autosport, said: “It was insane, I think that basically explains what Formula E is all about, you just never know all the way until the last lap. Even those last two laps we were just holding our breath. I can’t thank the team enough, hanging in there all these years to finally get on top of a podium for a championship. I want to thank Porsche, their powertrain was fantastic, they have had an incredible year with it, and also our sponsor Avalanche.”

Morocco makes history in 1-0 defeat of South Korea at Women’s World Cup

Morocco makes history in 1-0 defeat of South Korea at Women’s World Cup
Updated 30 July 2023
AP

Morocco makes history in 1-0 defeat of South Korea at Women’s World Cup

Morocco makes history in 1-0 defeat of South Korea at Women’s World Cup
  • South Korea had the majority of the possession but was unable to translate the advantage into many scoring opportunities
  • The Moroccans scored in the sixth minute and were able to make it stand up for the remainder of the match.
Updated 30 July 2023
AP

ADELAIDE: Morocco made history in multiple ways during its 1-0 victory over South Korea in the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.
Defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab in a World Cup game at the senior level, and her teammate Ibtissam Jraïdi scored the Atlas Lionesses’ first World Cup goal. The Moroccans scored in the 6th minute and were able to make it stand up for the remainder of the match.
After a lopsided 6-0 loss against Germany, the victory keeps No. 72-ranked Morocco in contention to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.
KEY MOMENTS
Morocco scored its first ever World Cup goal in the sixth minute when Ibtissam Jraïdi met a cross from Hanane Aït El Hajj with a glancing header toward the far post.
South Korea had the majority of the possession but was unable to translate the advantage into many scoring opportunities. Its best chance at equalizing came in the 87th minute when 16-year-old New Jersey resident Casey Phair pushed a shot just wide of the post. Phair, the youngest player to appear at a World Cup, went on as a late substitute.
WHY IT MATTERS
After dropping its opening match 6-0 to Germany, Morocco’s victory temporarily moves it level with Germany and Colombia on three points ahead of the matchup later Sunday between those teams in Sydney. Morocco becomes the first Arab Nation ever to win a game at a Women’s World Cup and remains in contention to advance to the round of 16.
South Korea is all but eliminated from the tournament after its second loss of the tournament.
WHAT’S NEXT
Morocco will take on Colombia on the final day of the group stage Thursday in Perth in a match that may decide which of the two teams advances to the round of 16. South Korea will play Germany in Brisbane. The two matches will kick off simultaneously.

Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab

Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab
Updated 30 July 2023
AP

Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab

Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab
  • Defender Nouhaila Benzina made history as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level global tournament
  • A FIFA ban on playing in religious head coverings in its sanctioned games for “health and safety reasons” was overturned in 2014
Updated 30 July 2023
AP

ADELAIDE: Stepping onto the field against South Korea in Morocco’s second Women’s World Cup match, defender Nouhaila Benzina made history as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level global tournament.
A FIFA ban on playing in religious head coverings in its sanctioned games for “health and safety reasons” was overturned in 2014 after advocacy from activists, athletes and government and soccer officials.
“I have no doubt that more and more women and Muslim girls will look at Benzina and just really be inspired – not just the players, but I think decision makers, coaches, other sports as well,” said Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network.
Benzina plays professional club football for the Association’s Sports of Forces Armed Royal – the eight-time defending champion in Morocco’s top women’s league. She did not play in Morocco’s opening 6-0 loss to Germany in Melbourne, and had to wait six days to finally get her start in the Group H game in Adelaide.
It was worth it. The Atlas Lionesses played with more freedom in an afternoon game against South Korea, scoring in the 6th minute and hanging on for a 1-0 win. Benzina played an important role in the defensive line, and picked up a yellow card late in the game as South Korea counter-attacked.
Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to qualify for the Women’s World Cup.
“We are honored to be the first Arab country to take part in the Women’s World Cup,” Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak told reporters before tournament, “and we feel that we have to shoulder a big responsibility to give a good image, to show the achievements the Moroccan team has made.”

England cricket great Broad to retire after ‘wonderful ride’

England cricket great Broad to retire after ‘wonderful ride’
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

England cricket great Broad to retire after ‘wonderful ride’

England cricket great Broad to retire after ‘wonderful ride’
  • 37-year-old seamer Stuart Broad was also once an impressive lower order batsman, making 169 against Pakistan at the Lord’s in 2010 
  • But he has never been quite the same with the bat since having his nose broken by a bouncer from India’s Varun Aaron four years later 
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: England great Stuart Broad said Saturday he will retire from all cricket following the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval, describing his career as “a wonderful ride.” 

The 37-year-old seamer, the fifth most successful bowler in Test history, with 602 wickets, told Sky Sports after stumps on the third day: “Tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday will be my last game of cricket. 

“It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.” 

Broad, the son of former England opening batsman Chris Broad, added: “I am loving cricket as much as I ever have. I have always wanted to finish at the top and this series feels like one of the most enjoyable and entertaining I have been a part of.” 

Broad, appearing in his 167th and final Test, made his debut in December 2007 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. 

He has been half of one of Test cricket’s most durable partnerships alongside fellow veteran fast bowler Jimmy Anderson. 

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while, a few weeks,” said Broad. “England v Australia has always been the pinnacle for me.” 

Broad was two not out at stumps on the third day in England’s second innings 389-9, with the hosts now 377 runs ahead as they push for a series-levelling win. 

“I have loved the battles with Australia that have come my way and the team’s way, I have a love affair with the Ashes and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket,” he said. 

Broad, a four-time Ashes winner, added: “I told Stokesy (England captain Ben Stokes) last (Friday) night and told the changing room this morning, and to be honest it just felt the right time. 

“I didn’t want friends and team-mates to see things that might come out. I prefer just to say it and give it a good crack in the Australia innings. 

“It’s been awesome. I don’t think I will leave the game with any regrets. I will give it a red-hot go over the next couple of days.” 

Broad, who on Friday became the first Englishman to take 150 Test wickets against Australia, made his name in Ashes cricket with a return of 5-37 at The Oval in 2009. 

And the most spectacular bowling performance of a Test career littered with dramatic wicket-taking bursts came when he took a remarkable 8-15 against Australia at his Trent Bridge home ground eight years ago. 

Australia off-spinner Todd Murphy paid tribute to Broad after Saturday’s close. 

“What you admire about a guy like that is that he charges in no matter what the conditions are and he fights all day and I think that’s all you can ask from a cricketer and his record is unbelievable,” he said. 

“He’s had a hell of a career.” 

Broad was also once an impressive lower order batsman, making 169 against Pakistan at Lord’s in 2010. 

But he has never been quite the same with the bat since having his nose broken by a bouncer from India’s Varun Aaron four years later. 

At stumps on Saturday Broad was batting alongside Anderson, the only non-spinner to have taken more Test wickets than his longstanding team-mate, with 690. 

Although several years older than Broad, the Lancashire swing bowler — 41 on Sunday — has insisted he has no plans to retire. 

Barca – and the woodwork – stop Real Madrid for 3-0 victory in Texas ‘Clasico’

Barca – and the woodwork – stop Real Madrid for 3-0 victory in Texas ‘Clasico’
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

Barca – and the woodwork – stop Real Madrid for 3-0 victory in Texas ‘Clasico’

Barca – and the woodwork – stop Real Madrid for 3-0 victory in Texas ‘Clasico’
  • A packed AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’S Dallas Cowboys, witnessed a game which had all the passion and commitment of a real derby despite being a pre-season warmup
  • The result was harsh on Carlo Ancelotti’s team, who struck the woodwork five times and created plenty of opportunities
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

ARLINGTON, TEXAS: Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-0 in a fiercely contested friendly match on Saturday with an early strike from Ousmane Dembele and late goals from Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres.

The result was harsh on Carlo Ancelotti’s team, who struck the woodwork five times and created plenty of opportunities. But Spanish champions Barcelona’s more clinical finishing proved to be the difference.

A packed AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’S Dallas Cowboys, witnessed a game which had all the passion and commitment of a real derby despite being a pre-season warmup.

The crowd were soon on their feet when Oriel Romeu rattled the Real cross-bar with a thundering drive in the fourth minute but Barca soon had their fans celebrating.

A cleverly worked free-kick saw Pedri slide a diagonal pass into the path of Dembele, who expertly drilled the ball into the far corner.

Real had a great chance to get level just five minutes later when Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo handled in the box but Vinicius Junior blasted the penalty against the bar.

The action was non-stop as Rodrygo then forced Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen into a fine, full-length save with a free-kick that was flying toward the top corner.

The woodwork denied Real again when Vinicius struck the bar and although Jude Bellingham outjumped ter Stegen, the midfielder’s header hit the post.

At the other end, Dembele had a chance for a second after a mistake from Ferland Mendy allowed him to break through on goal, but the French forward’s soft shot was easily dealt with by Thibuat Courtois.

Tempers flared after a sliding challenge from behind from Frenkie de Jong on Eder Militao, with players from both teams scuffling on the half-way line and halftime likely came as a relief for American referee Allen Chapman.

Real’s bad luck continued after the break with Aurelien Tchouameni blasting against the bar while Vinicius continued to torment from the left, poking a shot from a tight angle just wide.

There was no letup from either side, despite multiple substitutions, but Barcelona’s finishing proved to be the difference with substitute Fermin Lopez making it 2-0 with a brilliant blast from outside the box in the 85th minute after being set up by Sergi Roberto.

Incredibly, Vinicius, after a jinking run in from the left, struck the bar again with his drive from a tight angle and Barca wrapped up the win in stoppage time.

Ferran Torres, ran on to a lofted ball from Lopez, lifted the ball over the advancing Courtois and showed good awareness and balance to turn and slot the ball into the empty net.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez admitted the scoreline flattered his team.

“The result could have been different, the result is a bit misleading, Madrid also had many chances and we shouldn’t be overconfident,” he said.

“The result is very favorable but it doesn’t mean we played a super match. There are many things to improve. It was a very even match in which Madrid also had many chances,” he said.

Xavi also questioned whether he had enough depth for the upcoming season.

“I think Madrid have a much bigger squad than us. At the end of the game they were taking players out and they have many players in the midfield, physical, technical, they have a wide range of possibilities,” he said.

“We tried to play and impose our game and in many moments we succeeded. I am satisfied with the way we competed and in many moments we looked like what we want to be,” he said.

Ancelotti also played down the scoreline and was pleased by many aspects.

“The result is the least important thing. It hurts to lose, but I’ll keep the good things we did,” said Ancelotti.

“We were good in terms of intensity, we had a lot of chances that didn’t go in. Five (against the woodwork) in a game is quite rare, I don’t think it has ever happened to me. But it’s better if it happens in pre-season,” added the Italian.

