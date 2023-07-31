KSrelief distributes 1,332 food parcels in Al-Gezira state, Sudan

Meet the Saudi social media star and author who’s battling a rare skin condition
Abrar Al-Othman told Arab News: “My condition had a significant impact on me throughout many stages of my life, both because of its uncomfortable symptoms and because of how people looked at me and how I viewed society”
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Abrar Al-Othman is a young Saudi woman with a challenging and rare skin condition, but it hasn’t deterred her from thinking positively, becoming an author of three books, and inspiring and helping others.
Since birth, Al-Othman has been dealing with the symptoms of Epidermolysis bullosa, a rare condition that causes skin to blister easily in response to a minor injury, or heat, rubbing or scratching. As the condition develops, large blisters can form on the skin. It may last a few years and can cause serious problems.
No one else in her family suffers from the genetic condition, and it has been a great challenge for Al-Othman. She told Arab News: “My condition had a significant impact on me throughout many stages of my life, both because of its uncomfortable symptoms and because of how people looked at me and how I viewed society.”
Living with EB has caused her to face some harsh times. When she was ten, a bicycle accident resulted in a head injury that caused her to lose her hair permanently. She began wearing wigs at a young age.
Despite this, she has maintained a positive outlook on life and with the support of her family has been able to accept the challenges that come with her condition.
Armed with a contagious smile and optimistic attitude, Al-Othman took to social media as a platform to spread positivity and has written three books. In 2016, she wrote “There is Life in Every Heart,” which is “a variety of thoughts that I wrote years ago and compiled in it.”
She began sharing her work on Twitter in 2018 and received many encouraging comments from users, but for a while she preferred to remain anonymous.
Al-Othman continued: “After I published my first book, I was advised by someone to write a book about my condition, and I hesitated because I loved living behind the screen with no one knowing what I looked like, but I decided to take this brave step.”
In 2019, Al-Othman wrote her second book, “EB: My Other Half.” In this memoir-style work, she talked about “my story with illness since childhood, how I lived with it, some situations I went through … and among its pages are thoughts related to each stage.”
She was struck by readers’ comments and their outpouring of love, which led her to reveal her identity online. Having braved public scrutiny, Al-Othman began to appear in TV interviews, and as a result her life changed. She gained more than 81,000 followers on Instagram as well as the interest of prominent TV personalities.
Explaining the concept behind her third book, “There is One Soul Between Us,” which was published in 2021, she said: “(It) explores human emotions from my point of view. After each emotion, there is an empty page and a question concerning that emotion, and the reader is invited to express their perspective.”
She participated as an author in the Jeddah Book Fair where she met her readers and was able to connect more deeply with the community through her work. (NOTE: We’ll add the year this occurred when it’s clear, waiting for reporter’s feedback.)
Al-Othman’s journey has been anything but simple; she has had to deal with a lot of hardship, bullying, and has seen the dark and ugly side of society.
She recalled some of the positive experiences she had in school: “My friends at school helped open the water bottle or sharpen my pencil.”
Her friends would also help her do a variety of tasks, from carrying her backpack to helping her walk up the stairs.
However, there were some really difficult experiences. “But I had really embarrassing moments. While taking a test, the pencil used to cut my skin and I bled on the paper so some of the teachers used to write for me.”
Al-Othman explained that sometimes she was embarrassed to eat at school because it would hurt her throat and so she would only drink water.
Things became more difficult for Al-Othman after secondary school; she became the target of bullies and other students would avoid sitting next to her due to her condition.
Speaking about the isolation this created, she said: “I was bullied to the point that I didn’t go to school for many days and when I was in college, I had no friends.”
Now, after enduring hardships, Al-Othman has become a beacon for others. She refers to herself as the “EB butterfly,” and has established a group for mothers of children with the same disease, to whom she offers a wealth of guidance.
She explained: “Every mother supports the other with advice on how to care for the child and (shares) experiences, whether in hospitals or treatments, and each one in accordance with their personal knowledge of the disease. A dermatologist is also present.”
How a KAUST researcher is revamping disease surveillance systems
Moraga said: “Professor Latten from Norway believes that health, environment, and equality are key to a better future for all, and to be honored in his name is a wonderful privilege”
Updated 30 July 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: In a world that’s more connected and globalized than ever, the potential for spreading diseases is increasing, along with the risk of outbreaks escalating into pandemics.
Paula Moraga is an assistant professor of statistics at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, and the principal investigator of the GeoHealth research group. She has come up with a timely action strategy with her groundbreaking work in developing data technology for disease surveillance to detect outbreaks of infectious diseases.
Moraga’s surveillance system recently won the Letten Prize 2023 for Young Researchers. The prize was established in 2018 in a collaboration between the Letten Foundation, which was founded in 1986 by Prof. Letten F. Saugstad, and the Young Academy of Norway, to highlight the contributions of young researchers working to address pressing global issues.
Moraga said: “Professor Latten from Norway believes that health, environment, and equality are key to a better future for all, and to be honored in his name is a wonderful privilege.”
People became more interested in disease surveillance and advocating for a worldwide improvement in public health following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moraga added: “We live in an interactive world. Human health is interconnected with animal health and with the environment, and human activities and development are causing the emergence of new infectious diseases.
“Diseases that usually occur in tropical and subtropical regions of the world are now occurring in new areas.”
Moraga is developing a disease surveillance system to help in the early detection of outbreaks and to help improve public health decision-making.
Traditional surveillance systems have limitations. Moraga explained that information is delayed from the time a person becomes sick to when they decide to visit a health practitioner and do a laboratory test, and to the time information is added to the system.
Moraga’s system has access to social media data, such as when people chat about how they feel, or search Google for treatments for their conditions.
She explained: “This information is not produced for epidemiological research, but we can use it to understand the activity levels in real time.”
The system also has access to temperature, humidity, and precipitation, which are useful for the early detection of outbreaks.
It combines data from multiple sources, including official disease-related data, environmental and digital, to produce local probabilistic forecasts.
She said that the system includes software with interactive visualization reports to alert public health officials when elevated disease levels are anticipated, help policymakers allocate resources in areas of greatest need, and design strategies to help control diseases.
Moraga has been working at KAUST for three years, and said: “I am very happy. It is one of the best universities in the world as it provides a lot of resources and support to reach your full potential and make an impact, and it is a very stimulating environment.”
Her work as the principal investigator involves leading a group of students and postdocs, working on statistical methodology, and the development of open-source software to solve problems in public health.
Moraga has worked on methods to understand the spatial and spatio-temporal patterns of diseases, such as malaria in Africa, and has worked on packages for disease mapping, detection of clusters, and risk assessment of travel related to the spread of illnesses.
She said: “The software packages that we developed are used by many researchers worldwide, including public health officials in Canada for the mapping of cancer.”
Like most young graduates, Moraga was unsure of the career path to follow when she was younger, but her passion and interest in mathematics led her to where she is today.
She said: “When I started studying mathematics at university, I wasn’t enjoying it as I did in high school because it was very theoretical, and I wanted to do something more applied.
“Then I discovered other courses such as statistics programming, and I realized that through statistics you could analyze data and get insights from data that could be useful to make decisions and improve society.”
After finishing her mathematics degree, Moraga worked in developing algorithms for a while before deciding to further her studies in statistics by gaining a doctorate.
Moraga then worked with the cancer registry in Spain to create maps of different types of the disease. She enjoyed applying mathematics to problems but believed she needed further qualifications.
She added: “When I was at the registry of cancer, I realized that I didn’t have enough knowledge of epidemiological concepts and biostatistics so I applied for a master’s in biostatistics at Harvard.”
Since then, Moraga has been involved in several projects related to cancer and infectious diseases, and has been an influential figure in disease surveillance.
Riyadh conference highlights media role in raising public awareness about people trafficking
Saudi rights body urges more research, media engagement in combating illegal trade
Updated 30 July 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: A major conference on raising public awareness about people trafficking was on Sunday staged in Riyadh.
Experts on the subject took part in panel discussions aimed at highlighting the importance of research and media involvement in combating the global criminal activity.
The event was organized by the Saudi Human Rights Commission to coincide with the UN World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.
Dr. Fawziah Albaker, professor of sociology of education at King Saud University and member of the Saudi Journalists Association, said: “This cause is not urged or informed enough throughout our societies.
“The Department of Combating Trafficking of Persons under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development defines human trafficking as using, appending, transferring, harboring, or receiving a person for the purpose of abuse or exploitation.
“Even everyday people have the power to educate themselves and aspire to raise awareness on human trafficking in order to be informed on its many forms.”
Victims are targeted in various ways, including by stalking and careful selection based on vulnerability, with the prime targets often those most in need of assistance.
False advertising, particularly online, has been identified by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime as the most common method used to lure victims. According to a 2020 study, 52 percent of people trafficked were men, 40 percent women, 6 percent girls, and 2 percent boys.
Dr. Aljohara Alzamil, assistant professor of social services at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, said studies on the social aspect of people trafficking and its impact on communities and victims had been few and far between, especially in the Middle East region.
Speaking about her recently published work on the matter, she said: “This is why we’ve conducted this research to shed light on research and media activity related to this phenomenon in an effort to present a vision that activates and benefits protecting victims from this issue on the one hand and combating it on the other.”
Delegates discussed the vital role played by media outlets in driving global social change and their responsibility in helping shape public perception and awareness of human trafficking.
They noted that reporters and influencers were in a position to put the illegal trade under the public spotlight.
Metab Alinizi, the CEO of Ibtissam, an association working to empower victims of human trafficking, pointed out that those who had experienced it were best placed to relay the truth about the trade.
He said: “Our role is to dissect what’s behind the news. How did the victim fall into this position, making them vulnerable and taken advantage of? How did they get there?”
Alinizi referenced the 2023 film “Sound of Freedom” — the true story of a former government agent who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers — as an example of how sharing victims’ stories helped to erode stereotyping around the topic while staying true to the authenticity of events.
For research initiatives to thrive, experts suggested that more consolidated national regulations, data, and information needed to be shared and international learning and higher education institutions encouraged to collaborate in research and promoting awareness.
Dr. Mishal Alsamhan, a law faculty member at Majmaah University, said: “It’s the role of the researcher to highlight the connection between human trafficking legislations and other laws, as well as how judicial authorities, media entities, or others deal with this issue.”
To help increase media engagement on the topic, there was a need to bolster the role of social media platforms and journalists, conference attendees agreed, noting that it could be done by promoting greater awareness and cultural education, as well as through media campaigns, websites, and television and radio coverage.
Speakers noted that Saudi Arabia had taken significant strides at regional and international levels to combat human trafficking, including the development of legislation and other mechanisms to prevent and address the issue.