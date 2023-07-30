UAE humanitarian team distributes food aid to Sudanese refugees in Chad

You are here

An Emirati humanitarian delegation distributes food parcels in Amdjarass, north of Chad. (WAM)
  • Emirati aid team in Amdjarass conducting field visits to assess and meet the needs of Sudanese refugees, locals
DUBAI: An Emirati humanitarian delegation is continuing to distribute food parcels to Sudanese refugees and the local community in Amdjarass, north of Chad, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday. 

The delegation is led by the Emirates Red Crescent, the Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Foundation.

Dr. Ahmed Obaid Al-Dhaheri, head of the ERC delegation in Chad, said the UAE humanitarian actors would scale up their efforts to alleviate the suffering of Sudanese refugees due to the current situation in their country.

Al-Dhaheri noted that the Emirati humanitarian team currently in Amdjarass is conducting field visits to assess and meet the needs of Sudanese refugees and locals.

The team will work with local relief agencies to provide food parcels to the largest number of beneficiaries.
 

  • Iraqi officials have previously expressed a readiness to recognize Kuwait’s land border, the maritime border remains a point of contention
  • Baghdad insists that the delineation should provide it unhindered access to Gulf waters
Baghdad: Iraq and Kuwait will work toward reaching a definitive agreement on demarcating their borders, including a contested maritime area of the Gulf, their foreign ministers said on Sunday.
The de facto land and maritime borders between the neighboring states were established by the United Nations in 1993, three years after Iraq under Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait.
While Iraqi officials have previously expressed a readiness to recognize Kuwait’s land border, the maritime border remains a point of contention.
Baghdad insists that the delineation should provide it unhindered access to Gulf waters, a lifeline for its economy and oil exports.
Because of the long-standing dispute, Kuwaiti coast guards regularly detain Iraqi fishermen and seize their vessels for entering Kuwaiti territorial waters “illegally.”
After meeting his Kuwaiti counterpart Salem Al-Sabah in Baghdad on Sunday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that during their talks “the emphasis was placed on resolving the border issues.”
He told reporters the border talks would “continue through various technical committees.”
Baghdad will host a meeting of a legal committee relating to the talks on August 14.
Sabah said there was “complete consensus” between Kuwait and Iraq to “resolve outstanding problems between the two countries, particularly the demarcation of maritime boundaries.”
Iraq’s government under Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani is seeking closer ties with Arab Gulf monarchies, aiming to strengthen regional economic cooperation and counter the flow of narcotics.
In 2021, Baghdad made the final payment of war reparations totalling more than $52 billion to its neighbor.
Saddam’s forces entered oil-rich Kuwait in August 1990 and annexed it before being driven out seven months later by an international coalition led by the United States.

  • Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli blamed the energy shortage on soaring temperatures which led consumption to exceed the government’s supply of fuel.
Cairo: Sweltering without air conditioning during the day and plunged into darkness at night, many Egyptians have responded with anger and ridicule to government measures for reducing energy consumption.
Hours-long power cuts across Egypt, several times a day, prompted the directives as record temperatures hit the Mediterranean region this month.
After 11 days of daily blackouts, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli ordered civil servants on Thursday to work from home once a week, announced scheduled power outages at least through August, and proposed other solutions to Egypt’s energy crisis.
But many Egyptians took to social media to criticize — and poke fun at — what they view as a failure on the government’s part.
“Why do we export gas to Europe while we live in darkness?” wondered Egyptian resident Islam, 36, in comments to AFP. He gave only his first name.
Some were reminded of the last time the Arab world’s most populous nation faced incessant power outages 10 summers ago, helping fuel popular discontent and protests against the short-lived presidency of the late Islamist leader Muhammad Mursi.
He was deposed in July 2013 by then-defense minister Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, whose ensuing administration has invested billions in improving the national power grid.
Until just a few weeks ago, officials were still insisting that Egyptians’ years of suffering from unreliable mains supply were now gone.
The public electricity company, in a statement last week that offered few details, recommended that Egyptians “avoid taking the lift around the start of every hour,” when the power might go out “for no more than an hour.”
The advice triggered mockery on Egyptian social media, where users widely shared satirical posts.
One suggested that people “avoid lifts between 10 to and 10 past the hour, for an hour, every hour of the day.”
Another offered a train-like timetable, advising citizens that “if you miss the 12:50 p.m. elevator, you can catch the 1:10 pm.”
From upper Egypt — where temperatures regularly exceed 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) — to the upscale districts of Cairo, the main topic of conversation is the same: when will the power go out, for how long, and how many times a day?
Despite the government’s assurances many complain that the cuts, often in the hottest part of the day, regularly last longer than two hours and occur outside of supposedly planned time slots.
Even one of the country’s richest men poked fun at the situation.
“When Edison, the inventor of the light bulb, died, the whole world turned off the lights for one minute. In Egypt... we continue to honor his memory to this day,” business tycoon Naguib Sawiris posted.
Behind the humor lies genuine frustration from a populace that has been struggling to survive in a punishing economic crisis for more than a year.
The country’s depleting foreign reserves have limited the ability to import essential goods while external debt has mounted, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early last year.
Even before, 30 percent of Egyptians were living below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.
Since then, Egypt’s annual inflation hit a record 36.8 percent in June, and the currency has lost half its value against the dollar.
A freeze on electricity price hikes expires this summer, meaning family budgets could be strained even more.
“So it’s only the load on the electricity that can be eased, not the pressure of electric bills?” human rights lawyer Mahienour El-Massry asked on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X.
A university professor, who gave his name only as Aymen, told AFP his work has been “massively affected” as most of it is carried out online.
“The (scheduled) power cuts don’t help me... because the times of the outages are unexpected” and often last more than an hour, he said.
In his televised address, Madbouli blamed the energy shortage on soaring temperatures which led consumption to exceed the government’s supply of fuel.
In 2015, authorities struck a deal with German firm Siemens to build three major power plants with investments estimated at six billion euros ($6.6 billion) in a bid to improve the network.
The plants connected 14.4 gigawatts to the national grid in 2018, boosting Egypt’s generation capacity by more than 40 percent, the company said.
These and related projects enabled the country “to stand on this solid ground,” Madbouli said.
He dismissed criticism of the developments, saying people “are upset with a three-hour power outage, but if it weren’t for these projects, we would have only had power for three hours a day.”

  • Heat, winds contribute to rapid spread of the fires
  • Syria has been vulnerable to climate change in recent years
MASHQUITA: At 72, Syrian farmer Izzadin Zuhaira has survived war, displacement and a devastating earthquake in February. But the forest fires razing his home province of Latakia this week, turning his beloved orchards to ash, were the worst he had seen.
“I’ve never seen any weather like this. The soil and the trees were so impacted by the heat that they lit up quickly,” Zuhaira said.
The retired civil servant had been living off the harvests of around 700 olive, pomegranate and walnut trees, but all of these were destroyed by the spreading fire.
His modest one-story farmhouse, which had already been damaged by years of war, was further cracked by the February earthquake, which left more than 5,000 dead in Syria and hit Latakia hard.
“After the quake, the fires came and finished it off. It left us with nothing,” Zuhaira told Reuters.
Like other countries around the Mediterranean, Syria has been hit hard by wildfires this month, supercharged by strong winds and searing temperatures.
Firefighters had struggled to put them out in Homs and Hama in mid-July, and the fires in Latakia raged for five days before rescuers could control it, Syria’s agriculture minister Mohammad Hassaan Qatna said on Saturday.
“There were multiple places, far away. The speed of the wind was a factor in the excessive spread of the fires,” Qatna told Reuters during a tour of the area.
Other challenges for the firefighters included poor telecoms coverage in the north, and the procurement of fireproof suits or spare parts for extinguishing equipment, he said.
Syria’s 12-year conflict, along with Western sanctions, a currency squeeze linked to neighboring Lebanon’s economic crisis and the government’s loss of its northeastern oil-producing territories have triggered a financial meltdown.
On Saturday, firefighters could be seen pumping water from a fire truck to extinguish flames on a wooded slope in Latakia.
The ministry did not have a final figure yet of how far the damage had spread, but Qatna said the region’s pine forests were badly hit.
“Pine is like coal for these fires,” he said.
Syria has been severely impacted climate change in recent years, including rising temperatures and erratic rainfall which have led to forest fires and poor harvests.
Dust storms, desertification and land loss had been threatening farmers’ livelihoods for years, said Suhair Zakkout, the spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Syria.
“Syrians were already especially vulnerable because of the impacts of more than 12 years of conflict, which makes it even harder for them to deal with the impacts of climate change,” Zakkout told Reuters.

  • The meeting comes amid soaring violence in the West Bank, where Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his Fatah group are based and exert limited self-rule
  • Egypt has for years acted as a mediator to try to end the infighting between Palestinian factions
CAIRO: Palestinian factions were meeting Sunday in Egypt to discuss reconciliation efforts as violence in the occupied West Bank surged between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The main groups, Hamas and Fatah, have been split since 2007. With repeated reconciliation attempts having failed, expectations for the one-day meeting are low. According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the gathering in the Egyptian city of El-Alamein on the Mediterranean Sea will discuss “ways to restore national unity and end the division.”
The meeting comes amid soaring violence in the West Bank, where Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his Fatah group are based and exert limited self-rule. Israel has been staging near-nightly raids in Palestinian areas of the territory in what it says is an attempt to stamp out militancy, especially in areas where Abbas’ security forces have less of a foothold.
Those raids have led to some of the worst fighting in nearly two decades in the West Bank. Palestinians also say the Israeli raids undermine their own security forces and weaken their leadership.
The meeting in Egypt is chaired and initiated by Abbas, presents the aging and longtime Palestinian leader with a chance to portray an image of control and statesmanship to both Palestinians and the international community at a time when he is deeply unpopular at home and his room for maneuver is constrained by the Israeli incursions.
The meeting is being attended by other Palestinian leaders including Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas. The militant group which rules the Gaza Strip. Fatah and Hamas have been rivals since Hamas violently routed forces loyal to Abbas in Gaza in 2007, taking over the impoverished coastal enclave. Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade on the territory.
For Hamas, joining the meeting is an opportunity to show Gazans that it is making an effort to mend the rift, even if nothing changes as a result.
Another key group playing a central role in the fighting with Israel, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, boycotted the gathering to protest the detentions by the Palestinian Authority of its members, according to the group’s leader, Ziyad Al-Nakhala.
Egypt has for years acted as a mediator to try to end the infighting between Palestinian factions. It also helped broker truces in multiple rounds of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

  • Clashes Sunday broke out in Ein el-Hilweh after an unknown gunman tried to assassinate Islamist militant Mahmoud Khalil
BEIRUT: Overnight clashes Sunday in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp near the southern port city of Sidon left 5 dead and 7 others wounded, Palestinian officials said.
The clashes took place as Palestinian factions in Ein El-Hilweh cracked down on militant Islamist groups and fugitives seeking shelter in the camp’s overcrowded neighborhoods. In 2017, Palestinian factions engaged in almost a week of fierce clashes with a militant organization affiliated with the extremist Daesh group.
The Palestinian officials, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the clashes broke out after an unknown gunman tried to assassinate Islamist militant Mahmoud Khalil, killing a companion of his instead.
According to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency, six people were wounded in the clashes, including two children.
Factions used assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the overcrowded camp, as ambulances zoomed through its narrow streets to take the wounded to the hospital.
The clashes have mostly stopped, though state media said there was still sporadic sniper fire.
Several residents fled the crossfire to nearby neighborhoods in the camp.
Ein el-Hilweh is notorious for its lawlessness and clashes are not uncommon. The UN says it is home to some 55,000 people.
It was established in 1948 to host Palestinians displaced by Israeli forces during the establishment of Israel.

