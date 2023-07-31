You are here

Egyptian expats 'integral part' of society, Egypt's PM tells conference

Egyptian expats 'integral part' of society, Egypt's PM tells conference
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. (AFP)
Updated 31 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian expats ‘integral part’ of society, Egypt’s PM tells conference

Egyptian expats ‘integral part’ of society, Egypt’s PM tells conference
  • 1,000 attendees from 56 nations assured Cairo govt pulling out all stops to support citizens abroad
  • PM Mostafa Madbouly: ‘We are keen to always affirm that Egyptians abroad are an integral part of the fabric of Egyptian society’
Updated 31 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt was pulling out all the stops to support its citizens abroad, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told an expats conference on Monday.

Speaking in Cairo, the premier said Egyptians living in other parts of the world were still considered an “integral part” of Egyptian society.

He noted that through its various agencies and institutions Egypt’s government was working hard to provide all means of assistance to its people residing in foreign countries.

In his opening speech at the fourth edition of the conference, Madbouly said: “Egypt is always seeking to know their requirements and work to solve any problems they face, whether in the country of residence or inside the homeland.”

The event was attended by around 1,000 Egyptians from 56 nations.

“We are keen to always affirm that Egyptians abroad are an integral part of the fabric of Egyptian society as they maintain their originality and belonging to the homeland and support the Egyptian state at all times,” the PM added.

Madbouly pointed out the importance of involving Egyptian expats, with relevant expertise, in key national development projects.

Soha Gendy, minister of state for emigration and Egyptian expatriates’ affairs, said that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi fully backed efforts to support expatriates.

She said the ministry-organized conference was established with the aim of addressing issues impacting on citizens abroad, such as the economic and monetary policies of Egyptian banks, and investment matters.

Also on this year’s conference agenda for discussion was the upcoming presidential election and the participation of Egyptians abroad.

Topics: Egypt Mostafa Madbouly Egyptian expats

Lebanon State Security calls for parents' vigilance to protect youngsters from harassment

Lebanon State Security calls for parents’ vigilance to protect youngsters from harassment
Updated 6 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon State Security calls for parents’ vigilance to protect youngsters from harassment

Lebanon State Security calls for parents’ vigilance to protect youngsters from harassment
  • Man in his 60s arrested for molesting children in his shop and home
  • Lebanese women lack safety in public transportation as a result of harassment, study finds
Updated 6 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s General Directorate of State Security has called on parents to be more vigilant in protecting their children and adolescents from harassment and abuse.

Schools and universities are also being urged to raise more awareness among children, young women and men on how to take precautions and protect themselves from harassers.

“Rape and sexual harassment crimes have become high in percentage and are occurring in various regions of Lebanon, especially in areas with high population density,” George Harb, media adviser to the director general of State Security, told Arab News.

The warning came as State Security detained a Lebanese citizen in his 60s “after verifying his involvement in molesting children.” He owns a commercial shop in Beirut.

According to State Security, the detainee “lures children to his institution, and sometimes to his home, where he harasses them and offers them material and visual incentives.”

The Division of Service and Information in State Security monitored the suspect, arrested him, and took him to the General Directorate, where he was confronted with the children he had assaulted in the presence of a representative from a child rights institution.

Harb said that “the molester either threatened the children he assaulted that he would kill their fathers if they reported him, so they obeyed him out of fear, and sometimes he would lure children with money.”

Harb told Arab News that the arrest was carried out in coordination with the Lebanese judiciary, which will refer the suspect for further investigations and punishment.

The investigations conducted with the man were recorded, Harb said.

The State Security’s message to parents also asked them to warn their sons and daughters to resist anyone who tried to touch them or invited them to secluded places, and to inform them of any incident.

The message was issued based on strict directives from Director General Brig. Gen. Antoine Saliba.

“The consequences of neglect are very negative on every child or teenager, who may be exposed to psychological harm and bear its consequences and suffering throughout their lives,” the message said.

The General Directorate also warned in a media statement that cases of harassment and rape in Lebanon had been increasing recently.

Harb said that the perpetrators and victims are mostly Lebanese.

He said a 21-year-old offender was arrested recently at a sports club. He allegedly tried to assault a 13-year-old girl who was practicing sports in the club.

The teenager screamed when he tried to trap her to assault her, which foiled his attempt and led to his arrest, Harb said.

Harb expressed his astonishment that “parents could let a minor girl alone go to the sports club.”

He also spoke about “children whom their parents allow to go down to the street without monitoring them.”

Lina Taleb, a victim of sexual assalt, died recently as a result of severe bleeding. Her grandfather — on her mother’s side — was arrested on suspicion of incest, and her mother was arrested for covering up the crime.

In a related development, physical violations against adult women in Lebanon have also been on the rise.

In a recent survey, 61 percent of women expressed concerns abouut “not feeling safe while commuting and fearing harassment, rape and theft.”

Moreover, 63 percent of these women complained about “the high cost of living, which forced 55 percent of them to change their daily activities and habits, such as work, study, visits, sports and others.”

Almost 90 percent of women walk for a duration ranging from 5 to 20 minutes to find public transportation.

The statistics were reported in the study conducted by the Association of Women’s Action (Noqta) in cooperation with the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung in Lebanon on “Women’s Transportation in Lebanon.”

It highlighted the challenges that women face during their commute on public transport and how it affected their professional and academic lives.

Alia Awada, a feminist activist and executive director of Nqota, said that the study “documents the most significant challenges that hinder women’s freedom of movement in public spaces.”

Awada noted that “21 percent of the women surveyed were subjected to some form of harassment while using public transportation.”

Awada said that the study found that 63 percent of female students were affected by these challenges, either delaying their studies or forcing them to quit altogether.

“Also, a significant number of women have been affected in their work due to transportation issues, which affects women’s economic abilities.”
 
Awada emphasized the need to provide safe transportation for both male and female passengers.

The economic crisis in Lebanon has made it difficult for young women and employees to buy their own cars for travel, forcing them to rely on public transport for their daily commute.

Nqota is a feminist lab run by a group of women working in media and creative production. They seek to achieve behavioral change and impact social norms for the benefit of women, girls and marginalized groups.

Topics: Lebanon

Most Indian sectors open to Arab investment, minister says 

Most Indian sectors open to Arab investment, minister says 
Updated 9 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Most Indian sectors open to Arab investment, minister says 

Most Indian sectors open to Arab investment, minister says 
  • Automatic route allows entities outside India to invest in the country without prior government approval
Updated 9 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Most investable sectors of the Indian economy are now open for 100 percent share ownership under the automatic route for businessmen and firms in the Arab region, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has said.

The automatic route allows entities outside India to invest in the country without prior government approval, Emirates News Agency reported on Monday.

“India continues to open up its sectors to global investors from Arab countries and addresses their concerns on regulatory barriers,” Singh said in answer to MP Rajendra Dhedya Gavit.

Singh added: “There are several government-to-government and business-to-government mechanisms for the Middle East region such as a High-Level Task Force on Investment with UAE, a Strategic Partnership Council with Saudi Arabia, and India-Israel CEO Forum.

“India has extensive ties with Middle East countries in a wide range of sectors, including in the fields of trade and investments.”

The minister highlighted the region’s frequent high-level business engagements and the India-Arab Partnership Conference which was held in New Delhi this month.

Singh added: “Several sovereign wealth funds from the Middle East have invested in sectors such as food, energy, financial services, health, education, information technology, renewable energy and infrastructure in India.”
 

Topics: India Arab investors

UN: Nearly one third of oil on Red Sea FSO Safer tanker transferred

UN: Nearly one third of oil on Red Sea FSO Safer tanker transferred
Updated 20 min 41 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

UN: Nearly one third of oil on Red Sea FSO Safer tanker transferred

UN: Nearly one third of oil on Red Sea FSO Safer tanker transferred
  • Administrator says 360,000 barrels of oil pumped from aging ship to new replacement vessel
Updated 20 min 41 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The UN has said that nearly one third of the oil on Yemen’s deteriorating Safer tanker has been transferred to a new tanker, as Yemenis expressed optimism about the operation to salvage the vessel.

The UNDP administrator, Achim Steiner, said on Sunday that 360.000 barrels of oil were pumped from the aging tanker to the replacement tanker.

“The #FSOSafer carried 1.15 m barrels of oil. To date 360,000 barrels or 1/3 have been transferred to the replacement tanker, the Yemen. Unwavering determination and great work by our teams continue to drive the #StopRedSeaSpill operation,” Steiner said on X. 

Last week, the UN announced the start of the long-awaited process of transferring more than 1 million barrels of oil from the FSO Safer tanker to a new tanker.

Moored off the coast of Yemen’s western city of Hodeidah, the 47-year-old tanker has been in danger of collapsing or exploding since rust began eating away at the tanker’s wall, allowing water to enter. 

Experts have long warned of a massive environmental disaster if the tanker’s oil poured into the water, threatening the natural ecosystem and the livelihoods of thousands of Yemenis.

People in Yemen have expressed hope that the actions will end the threat posed by the Safer tanker. 

Nabil bin Aifan, maritime safety researcher from Yemen’s Mukalla and a Ph.D. candidate at the Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Egypt, told Arab News that the operation would benefit Yemen by removing the threat posed by the Safer tanker and providing the country with a new tanker to store oil for the future once the war ends.

“This is fantastic news that oil transfer from one tanker to another has begun,” the researcher said.

“Despite its late arrival, this phase is critical. The delay is being blamed on the Houthis and United Nations organizations due to their lack of effective pressure on the Houthis,” he said.

Basem Al-Ruzaigi, director of the government-controlled Mocha on the Red Sea, told Arab News that warnings about the tanker exploding or sinking had caused great concern among the Yemeni people, particularly those living along the country’s Red Sea coastline, and the UN should take care of the replacement tanker.

“The (new) ship must be routinely maintained so that the tragedy and problem do not reoccur.” 

Other Yemenis, including the director of the port of Mocha, Abdul Malik Al-Shaibani, have said that the UN was defusing a time bomb, but that if oil was stored in the new tanker and not maintained permanently, it would generate a second time bomb.

“Safer is a ticking time bomb, and the alternative is likewise a ticking time bomb,“ Al-Shaibani told Arab News.

“The oil must be sold, and the new tanker must undergo thorough and continual maintenance, not just for six months, as the United Nations says,” he said.

Topics: FSO Safer Yemen United Nations

Japan allocates $2.5m to 23,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan

Japan allocates $2.5m to 23,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan
Updated 57 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Japan allocates $2.5m to 23,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan

Japan allocates $2.5m to 23,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan
  • Aid covers the basic needs of vulnerable Syrian refugees impacted by increased food and fuel prices
Updated 57 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Japan has announced its allocation of $2.5 million to a UN High Commissioner for Refugees project that will support more than 23,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan.

The “Protection Assistance to Refugees, Focusing on Community Mobilization, Women Empowerment and Basic Needs Assistance” project covers the basic needs of vulnerable Syrian refugees impacted by increased food and fuel prices, Jordan News Agency reported on Monday.

The project also aims to empower the community’s engagement in refugee response plans both in and out of camps. 

Dominik Bartsch, representative of the UNHCR Jordan Office, briefed Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro on current developments in Syrian refugee assistance. 

The ambassador visited a Syrian family receiving UNHCR cash assistance, as well as the Princess Basma Center, which promotes women’s empowerment and gender equality.
 

Topics: Japan Syrian refugees Jordan

Japan's Institute of Energy Economics expresses confidence in UAE's COP28 presidency

Japan’s Institute of Energy Economics expresses confidence in UAE’s COP28 presidency
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

Japan’s Institute of Energy Economics expresses confidence in UAE’s COP28 presidency

Japan’s Institute of Energy Economics expresses confidence in UAE’s COP28 presidency
  • Sakamoto said that during COP28 the Japanese government would focus on exploring carbon capture, use and storage
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Institute of Energy Economics of Japan says that the 28th Conference of the Parties — COP28 — to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will take place at a crucial point in time.

This is because it will include critical discussions on countries’ energy contributions, energy transition pathways and costs, and on enhancing measures to protect the planet from the negative effects of climate change.

Speaking  to Emirates News Agency, IEEJ Board Member Toshiyuki Sakamoto expressed his confidence in the UAE’s COP28 presidency. He said that COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber has the experience necessary to coordinate policies related to environmental conservation and greenhouse gas emissions.

Sakamoto said that the continuation of current GHG emission levels hindered the drive to keep temperatures from rising to more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, and COP28 was an important opportunity to discuss this vital topic.

The official said that the participation of about 200 countries would ensure that the COP28 talks would cover key issues, including the energy transition, gradual reduction of GHG emissions and the importance of combating deforestation, further adding to the UAE’s track record in supporting COP’s solutions and intended results.

Sakamoto said that during COP28 the Japanese government would focus on exploring carbon capture, use and storage, highlighting Japan’s allocation of $140 billion to boost the private sector in its decarbonization efforts by 2050.

By 2030, Japan expects to generate 59 percent of its energy from renewable and nuclear sources, with fossil fuels accounting for only 41 percent of the energy mix.
 

Topics: Japan COP28

