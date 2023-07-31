You are here

Saudi investment minister heads to Latin America to bolster investment relations  

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih (AFP/File)
Arab News

RIYADH: Aimed at strengthening strategic partnerships between Saudi Arabia and Latin American countries, the Kingdom’s Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih is heading a high-level delegation for an official tour of seven nations between July 31 and August 9. 

The tour comes as an extension of previous visits organized by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment to a number of Caribbean and Latin and South American nations with the aim of building bridges of communication, the Saudi Press Agency reported.   

The delegation which includes several government agencies, national firms and representatives of the private sector is expected to highlight the growing opportunities between the Kingdom and Latin American countries across all fields of common interest.  

The Saudi delegation is also set to pay a visit to the Federal Republic of Brazil, Chile and Costa Rica.  

The officials are also expected to make a stopover at the Republic of Argentina, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay.  

The minister is scheduled to open the Brazilian-Saudi Investment Forum which aims to enhance investment relations between the two countries across fields.  

The forum will see the participation of several officials and CEOs of major companies as well as representatives of the private sector from the two countries. 

Moreover, the forum will tackle issues related to investment and environment in the Kingdom and Brazil, in addition to a number of discussion sessions on opportunities in mining, food processing, agriculture and transport.  

The sessions will also tap into opportunities in various other sectors including logistics, healthcare, entertainment and pharmaceuticals.  

Furthermore, the forum will shed light on potential collaboration between investors in the two countries.  

During his tour to the six remaining nations, Al-Falih is scheduled to hold numerous meetings and roundtables with firms to explore new opportunities and further deepen investment partnerships. 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips for 2nd consecutive day 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward movement for the second consecutive day as it shed 97.05 points, or 0.82 percent, to close at 11,692.33 on Monday.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.91 billion ($1.58 billion) as 73 of the listed 228 stocks declined, while 143 advanced.    

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also witnessed a downward trend as it slipped by 555.54 points to 24,500.64.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index dropped by 1.33 percent to close at 1,534.80.  

The best-performing stock of the day was Arabian Drilling. The company’s share price soared by 7.17 percent to SR176.40.  

Other top performers of the day were Maharah Human Resources Co. and Almunajem Foods Co. whose share prices edged up by 4.75 percent and 4.32 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer was Takween Advanced Industries Co. as its share price dropped by 6.75 percent to SR17.12. 

On the announcements front, First Milling Co. reported its interim financial results for the first half of this year. In a Tadawul statement, the company revealed that its net profit narrowed in the first half of 2023 to SR108.7 million, down 19 percent, compared to SR133.7 million in the same period of the previous year.  

The firm’s net profit for the second quarter dipped by 43 percent to SR34.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.  

“While we acknowledge the challenges to net profit in the second quarter of 2023, we believe we have the suitable strategy and execution plan in place to deliver on our key projects — such as the PESA Mill, the Pre-Mix Plant, Durum Mill, and Mill C expansion in the Jeddah Plant — which we collectively expect to increase our capacity, boost our product variety, and have a positive long term financial impact,” said Abdullah Ababtain, CEO of First Milling Co., also known as First Mills.  

Driven by the decline in net profit, First Milling Co.’s share price fell by 2.84 percent to SR88.90. 

Another company which announced its financial results was Leejam Sports Co. The firm reported a 64.76 percent rise in net profit to SR135.1 million, compared to SR82 million in the same period a year ago.  

In a Tadawul statement, it attributed the rise to an increase in subscriptions and membership revenues, which soared by 26 percent in the first half of the year. The company’s share price edged up by 2.36 percent to SR147.40.  

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. reported a decline in net profit in the first half to SR29.69 million, down 13.59 percent compared to SR34.36 million in the same period of 2022. On Monday, the firm’s share prices dropped by 0.91 percent to SR32.50.  

Another company which announced its financial results was Methanol Chemicals Co., also known as Chemanol. The company reported a net loss of SR59.03 million in the first half against a net profit of SR194.83 million in the same period of the previous year.  

In a Tadawul statement, Chemanol said that it turned into loss during the first half of 2022 due to a decline in the average selling prices of the company’s products, along with the slowdown in demand for certain products during the current period. The company’s share price edged down by 1.21 percent to SR24.48.  

Pakistan keeps key rate at 22%, stock market crosses 48,000 level after two years

Pakistan keeps key rate at 22%, stock market crosses 48,000 level after two years

  • Market closed 957.60 points, or 2.03 percent, up at 48,034.59 points
  • Pakistan has raised key policy rate by 12.25 percent points since April 2022
KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 48,000 mark on Monday for the first time in almost two years after gaining over 900 points, experts said, while Pakistan’s central bank kept its key rate unchanged at 22 percent.

According to the PSX website, the index had recorded an increase of 1010.93 points at 11:10am, from the previous close of 47,076.99 points. The market eventually closed 957.60 points, or 2.03 percent, up at 48,034.59 points.

“KSE100 crossed 48k level after 24 months,” Arif Habib Limites said. “KSE-100 index went up by 977 points (48,054 pts, +2.07 percent, on intraday basis) DoD; the 48k level crossed after ~24 months (last seen on Aug 23, 2021).”

Since Pakistan secured a badly-needed $3 billion short-term financial package from the International Monetary Fund last month, the market has gained 6,601 points (+15.9 percent).

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan kept its key rate unchanged at 22 percent after a scheduled meeting of its monetary policy committee, the bank’s governor said at a press conference on Monday. SBP has raised its key policy rate by 12.25 percentage points since April 2022, to curb soaring inflation.

The meeting was the first since the new bailout was approved by the IMF on June 30 for an ailing economy that was teetering on the brink of a global debt default.

The IMF said in its country report following the bailout that the bank must continue with its monetary tightening cycle to tame inflation.

Saudi Arabia’s ship traffic rises by 8.06%  

Saudi Arabia’s ship traffic rises by 8.06%  

RIYADH: Affirming Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to become a global logistics hub, the ship traffic in the Kingdom’s ports rose by 8.06 percent to 14,266 vessels in 2022 compared to the year before, according to official data released by the General Authority for Statistics.  

GASTAT noted that Jeddah Islamic Port had the largest share in ship traffic with 3,907 vessels, followed by the King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu with 2,228 carriers and King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam with 2,167 freighters.  

The total volume of goods unloaded at Saudi Arabia’s ports amounted to more than 359 million tons in 2022, representing liquid bulk as the highest type of goods to 49.36 percent, followed by containers with 31.94 percent.  

King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu had the highest volume capacity at 210 million tons of the total Saudi ports.  

According to the report, the aggregate number of stations amounted to 31 in Saudi ports.  

Additionally, King Fahad Industrial Port recorded the highest number in terms of exports reaching 99.04 million tons in 2022.  

Jeddah Islamic Port recorded the highest figure for imports last year, reaching 33.19 million tons.  

The total number of passengers traveling through ports in Saudi Arabia increased by 56.09 percent to more than 1 million passengers, up from 652,000 in 2021.  

Jazan Port had the highest number of arriving and departing passengers reaching 516,793 in 2022.  

The figures came as the Kingdom’s transport authority announced a project to localize and develop offices for land freight brokers in a further boost to the logistics sector.

The Transport General Authority, which oversees land, railway and maritime transport in Saudi Arabia, launched the second phase of localizing freight activities on Monday.  

The initiative aims to enhance national capabilities and provide individuals with opportunities in a range of transportation-related services and activities, in accordance with the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify the Kingdom’s economy. 

It was launched in collaboration with the Saudi Logistics Academy as well as a number of other relevant authorities in both the government and private sectors. 

According to a report from London-based maritime journal Lloyd’s List on July 25, Saudi Arabia jumped eight spots to be at the 16th position in the international ranking for container handling quantities.  

Lloyd’s List noted in its report for the world’s 100 largest ports that Saudi Arabia’s elevation in worldwide raking was due to handling over 10.43 million containers at its ports in 2022, according to the Saudi Press Agency.  

 

ROSHN gets award recognizing workplace culture for 3rd year in a row 

ROSHN gets award recognizing workplace culture for 3rd year in a row 

RIYADH: Saudi real estate developer ROSHN has been awarded a Best Place to Work certification for the third consecutive year, reflecting its commitment to being a regional leader in corporate excellence, according to its CEO David Grover.  

The giga-project was given the gong based on anonymous ratings provided by employees, along with an assessment of the company’s people practices. 

The Best Place to Work program is a global certification program that recognizes leading workplaces worldwide, and operates in partnership with the US-based Best Companies Group. 

During the certification assessment process, 83 percent of workers at the real estate firm, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, recommended the organization. 

“This certification is a testament to our focus on people and reflects our commitment to being a regional leader in corporate excellence, driving change within the industry, and enabling Vision 2030 by creating valued jobs,” said Grover. 

He added: “We believe that people give their best when empowered to be their best. With this certification, we can both attract and retain the highest quality colleagues and assure customers that they are dealing with the best in our industry as they embrace the new way of living that is our vision for Saudi Arabia.”   

Nasreen Al-Dossary, group chief human resources officer at ROSHN, said that they are honored to be recognized by Best Places to Work for the third year in a row, adding that the achievement highlights the firm’s supportive culture.  

Hamza Idrissi, program manager for Best Places to Work in Saudi Arabia, said the company is pleased to once again recognize ROSHN as a Best Place to Work, based on “our rigorous assessment process.”  

Idrissi added: “Thanks to ROSHN’s leadership for putting in place programs, practices, and systems that empower their employees, and thanks to the employees’ own deep commitment to nurturing a positive.” 

ROSHN has a mandate to deliver high-quality living standards to Saudis and support government efforts to increase rates of home ownership.  

The first project, SEDRA, located just south of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, is an integrated, walkable community designed to enhance interaction between residents and encourage a healthy lifestyle with a variety of essential facilities such as green spaces, cycle tracks, and hospitals, as well as medical centers, schools, mosques, and retail outlets.

Arabian Drilling wins $799m deal from Aramco to supply 10 land rigs 

Arabian Drilling wins $799m deal from Aramco to supply 10 land rigs 

RIYADH: Arabian Drilling has won multiple contracts worth SR3 billion ($799 million) from Saudi Aramco to supply 10 new land rigs for the oil major’s unconventional gas program in the Kingdom.     

In a bourse filing, the Saudi onshore and offshore drilling firm said that all 10 new units will be added to the company’s current land rig fleet of 38 units, representing an increase of 26 percent.    

Arabian Drilling said the five-year deal is expected to contribute to the company’s revenue from the second quarter of 2024.    

Ghassan Mirdad, CEO of Arabian Drilling, said: “We are delighted with Aramco’s trust in awarding Arabian Drilling these multiple contracts, providing us with the opportunity to establish our footprint in the Unconventional Program. This award fits perfectly with our growth strategy execution and we have strengthened the company’s balance sheet precisely to be able to support growth capex opportunities like this one.”    

Arabian Drilling said the five-year deal is expected to contribute to the company’s revenue from the second quarter of 2024.   

“We continue to see a positive outlook in the market and pursue our growth strategy in the Kingdom, while remaining focused on achieving the highest health, safety and environment standards across our operation,” added Mirdad. 

As part of the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify local energy resources, Saudi Aramco’s unconventional program aims to develop these resources to fuel growing demand and enrich the larger energy industry landscape, according to its website. Unconventional fields are considered to be a potentially significant future source of long-term hydrocarbon production. However, it said that developing unconventional resources requires logistics that differ from those of standard conventional gas.  

In October last year, Saudi Aramco launched Arabian Rig Manufacturing, a joint venture firm with American entity NOV, to manufacture drilling rigs and related equipment for the first time in the Kingdom, according to a statement released at the time.   

Located at Ras Al-Khair, the new facility is expected to reduce dependence on imported products in one of the largest oil-producing nations.  

The joint venture is part of Saudi Aramco’s ongoing efforts to localize rig manufacturing, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the In Kingdom Total Value Add program.    

 

