Saudi investment minister heads to Latin America to bolster investment relations  

RIYADH: Aimed at strengthening strategic partnerships between Saudi Arabia and Latin American countries, the Kingdom’s Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih is heading a high-level delegation for an official tour of seven nations between July 31 and August 9.

The tour comes as an extension of previous visits organized by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment to a number of Caribbean and Latin and South American nations with the aim of building bridges of communication, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The delegation which includes several government agencies, national firms and representatives of the private sector is expected to highlight the growing opportunities between the Kingdom and Latin American countries across all fields of common interest.

The Saudi delegation is also set to pay a visit to the Federal Republic of Brazil, Chile and Costa Rica.

The officials are also expected to make a stopover at the Republic of Argentina, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The minister is scheduled to open the Brazilian-Saudi Investment Forum which aims to enhance investment relations between the two countries across fields.

The forum will see the participation of several officials and CEOs of major companies as well as representatives of the private sector from the two countries.

Moreover, the forum will tackle issues related to investment and environment in the Kingdom and Brazil, in addition to a number of discussion sessions on opportunities in mining, food processing, agriculture and transport.

The sessions will also tap into opportunities in various other sectors including logistics, healthcare, entertainment and pharmaceuticals.

Furthermore, the forum will shed light on potential collaboration between investors in the two countries.

During his tour to the six remaining nations, Al-Falih is scheduled to hold numerous meetings and roundtables with firms to explore new opportunities and further deepen investment partnerships.