Penguin Random House, UAE's Kalimat Group announce publishing partnership

Penguin Random House, UAE’s Kalimat Group announce publishing partnership
The Penguin and Random House logos are visible on the spines of books displayed on a shelf. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

Penguin Random House, UAE’s Kalimat Group announce publishing partnership

Penguin Random House, UAE’s Kalimat Group announce publishing partnership
  • Kalimat will translate books from the Penguin Random House catalogs in South Asia and South East Asia into Arabic
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Penguin Random House and the UAE’s Kalimat Group, a prominent publisher of Arabic books, have launched a strategic publishing partnership to expand the range of titles available in foreign markets and offer more Arabic literature to audiences worldwide.

The partnership will initially focus on publishing fiction from the companies’ extensive portfolio of authors, Emirates News Agency reported on Monday. 

Under the agreement, Penguin Random House through its division in India will translate a range of Arabic literary works by Kalimat into English. Meanwhile, Kalimat will translate books from the Penguin Random House catalogs in South Asia and South East Asia into Arabic. 

The collaboration will harness the companies’ strengths through resources and operations such as editorial, distribution networks and marketing.

“We’re thrilled to enter a partnership with one of the biggest names in the world of publishing at a time of increasing appetite for Arabic works and translations,” said Kalimat Group CEO Sheikha Bodour Al-Qasimi.  

“Working together we can find new audiences, increase the reach of our authors and enrich the international publishing landscape, which is to the benefit of readers in many markets,” Al-Qasimi said.

Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO of Penguin Random House India and South East Asia, said: “Kalimat Group has achieved unprecedented success under the formidable vision, guidance and leadership of Sheikha Bodour.  

“We are delighted to partner with them as we have long admired the publishing program they have created, one we will continue to build on together. With this collaboration, we are excited to bring new experiences to our readers and widen the scope of translated literature. Literature cannot survive in solitude, and its growth depends on transcending borders set by geography and languages.”
 

Topics: Penguin Random House UAE Arabic literature

Updated 31 July 2023
AFP

San Francisco warns Musk he needs permit for giant, flashing X sign

San Francisco warns Musk he needs permit for giant, flashing X sign
  • Musk has brushed off the backlash to the sign and to the rebrand in general, responding with a laughing emoji to one X user’s post about the city being at odds with him over the new sign
Updated 31 July 2023
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: San Francisco sent the company formerly known as Twitter a warning Monday that it needed proper permits for the giant, flashing new X sign atop its headquarters, after the tech firm twice refused to let building inspectors check it.
The sign, installed on the roof of the company’s downtown office last week, is part of owner Elon Musk’s bid to rebrand the troubled social media giant to the 24th letter of the alphabet.
But local residents have complained, both to media and on Musk’s app, about the brilliant flashing lights emitting from the sign at night. Some have also complained about safety, suggesting the sign — which looms over the building’s edge — does not appear securely anchored to the roof.
A building inspector following up on a complaint first went to the tech firm’s headquarters on Friday — but was not allowed onto the roof to check the sign, according to the complaint posted on a city website.
Instead, an X representative told the inspector that the structure was “a temporary lighted sign for an event,” the complaint showed.
A second attempt by an inspector to check the sign was also rebuffed on Saturday, according to the city.
On Monday the city sent X a notice of violation warning that it needed proper permits for the sign. The city website says that such notices can result in fees, but it was not immediately clear if X would face any financial penalty.
When contacted by AFP about the complaint, X replied with an automated message saying it would respond “soon.”
Musk has brushed off the backlash to the sign and to the rebrand in general, responding with a laughing emoji to one X user’s post about the city being at odds with him over the new sign.
The billionaire killed off Twitter’s globally recognizable bird logo early last week as he rebranded the company he hopes to turn into a super-app inspired by China’s WeChat, which would function as a social media platform and also offer messaging and payments.
Since Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last October, the platform’s advertising business has collapsed as marketers soured on Musk’s management style and mass firings at the company that gutted content moderation.
In response, he has moved toward building a subscriber base and pay model in a search for new revenue.
Workers last week were stopped while removing the Twitter sign and blue bird logo from the headquarters due to a lack of proper permits.

Topics: Elon Musk San Francisco Twitter X

New study shines light on audio creative in podcast adverts

New study shines light on audio creative in podcast adverts
Updated 30 July 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

New study shines light on audio creative in podcast adverts

New study shines light on audio creative in podcast adverts
  • 83 percent of podcast listeners across MENA region are happy with ads for free content
Updated 30 July 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Audio analytics and research platform Veritonic partnered with independent podcast company Acast to release a new report on programmatic podcast adverts.

There were 5.1 million regular podcast listeners in Saudi Arabia last year, according to data from Markettiers.

Across the MENA region, 83 percent of podcast listeners said they were happy with ads for free content, as per data from the same company.

This makes it even more important for advertisers to tailor their ads to the growing podcast audience.

“Hope is not a strategy; it’s no longer enough for a brand to create an audio asset and simply hope it’ll move the needle,” said Scott Simonelli, CEO of Veritonic.

Marketers need to be creative with their audio ads “to ensure they are putting their best audio creative forward, regardless of how the ad itself is purchased or served,” he added.

The goal of the research — which was conducted in the US, Australia, New Zealand, and the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region — was to identify similarities and differences in podcast ads served programmatically across different markets as well as to help media buyers identify best practices in programmatic podcast advertising.

The two companies sourced and analyzed podcast ads transacted programmatically with Acast across industry verticals including automotive, tourism, retail, healthcare, and entertainment.

They analyzed the ads across themes like ad length, number of voiceovers, gender of voiceover, use of sound effects and call-to-action placements.

Most of the ads were a minimum of 30 seconds in length, predominantly in the US and the EMEA region.

All markets reflected similarities in the use of single voices for voiceover content.

However, when it came to gender detection in voiceover content, there were dissimilarities across markets. In the US, half of the ads analyzed featured a female voiceover, 47 percent featured a male voiceover, and the remaining three percent featured both male and female voiceovers.

In EMEA, however, 47 percent featured a female voiceover only, 27 percent featured a male voiceover only, and 26 percent featured both a female and male voiceover.

The female-voiced ads performed 3 percent above the average Veritonic benchmark intent score for a podcast ad.

All regions used sound effects in less than half of programmatic ads, indicating that this may be a newly emerging trend.

Sounds effects, such as birds chirping, phones ringing, engines revving, etc., were used in 40 percent of programmatic ads from the US, 38 percent from Australia and New Zealand, and 33 percent from the EMEA region.

The study also analyzed ads that contained a call to action. Of these ads, 67 percent featured the call to action at the end of the ad with these ads performing 1 percent above the average Veritonic benchmark intent score for a podcast ad.

“The vast Middle East and North Africa region has reminded us that there are endless stories to be told and countless connections to be made,” Megan Davies, international managing director at Acast, told Arab News.

Davies added: “It feels as though we have walked into an environment of rich content and willing advertisers and that we’re here to connect the dots by offering an aggregated business model that will bring all podcast companies together. It is a goldmine of potential, ready to be embraced and celebrated.”

Acast launched in the MENA region in May this year and has since amassed a combined reach of 5.4 million monthly listens across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, and Israel.

Topics: podcast adverts Acast

Meta’s Threads loses more than 50% of users, Zuckerberg admits

Meta’s Threads loses more than 50% of users, Zuckerberg admits
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

Meta's Threads loses more than 50% of users, Zuckerberg admits

Meta’s Threads loses more than 50% of users, Zuckerberg admits
  • SimilarWeb revealed daily visits to Threads dropped from 49m to 23.6m within week of launch
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Meta’s new social media platform, Threads, has lost over 50 percent of its users, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.

In a recording leaked to Reuters, the Meta chief told staff that the struggling app would soon add new features in a bid to hold the attention of more than 150 million users against X, formerly Twitter.

The platform boasted more than 100 million users, most of whom had signed up via Instagram within days of the July 5 launch.

“Obviously, if you have more than 100 million people sign up, ideally it would be awesome if all of them or even half of them stuck around. We’re not there yet,” Zuckerberg told Meta staff.

Data from online traffic service SimilarWeb revealed that daily visits to Threads dropped from 49 million to 23.6 million within a week of the platform’s launch.

Similarly, market research firm Sensor Tower estimated that the percentage of daily active users on Threads plummeted by 70 percent since a peak on July 7.

Meta’s CEO said that the drop-off was “normal” and that his company was exploring new features and “retention-driving hooks” to boost engagement, Reuters reported.

Newly added features include integrating Threads posts into Instagram users’ feeds.

Threads this week also rolled out a “following” feed, allowing users to see the posts of accounts they follow instead of relying on algorithms.

Zuckerberg launched Threads in June to capitalize on public dissatisfaction with Twitter under its new owner Elon Musk.

Topics: Meta threads social media

Iran news editor suspended over protest coverage: media

Iran news editor suspended over protest coverage: media
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

Iran news editor suspended over protest coverage: media

Iran news editor suspended over protest coverage: media
  • Journalist Behrooz Behzadi ‘accused of publishing false content’
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have banned the editor-in-chief of reformist daily Etemad “from any press activity for a year” over coverage of last year’s nationwide protests, the newspaper reported on Saturday.
The journalist, Behrooz Behzadi, was “accused of publishing false content,” Etemad said, citing a decision by the prosecutor’s office following a complaint by a Tehran branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps.
The complaint, according to Etemad, was in relation to reports it had published which detailed the October “kidnapping” of a scientist and “bans and arrests” of artists who backed the protest movement triggered by Mahsa Amini’s death.
The newspaper’s Saturday edition quoted Behzadi, in his late 70s, as saying the court had initially sentenced him to prison time but instead handed him the one-year suspension from work.
Iran was gripped by unrest following the September death in custody of 22-year-old Amini, an Iranian Kurd, following her arrest for an alleged breach of strict dress rules for women.
The demonstrations saw hundreds of people killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested in connection with what officials labelled as “riots.”
In January, an Etemad report estimated that some 80 journalists were among the thousands arrested during the unrest.

Topics: Iran Mahsa Amini

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s case has ‘dragged on for too long’, Australia’s Wong says

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s case has ‘dragged on for too long’, Australia’s Wong says
Updated 29 July 2023
Reuters

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's case has 'dragged on for too long', Australia's Wong says

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s case has ‘dragged on for too long’, Australia’s Wong says
  • Wikileaks founder is battling extradition to the US where he is wanted on 18 charges over the release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables in 2010
Updated 29 July 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Saturday the long-running case of imprisoned Wikileaks founder Julian Assange had gone on too long and needs to be completed.
Assange, an Australian citizen being held in Britain, is battling extradition to the United States, where he is wanted on 18 charges over the release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables in 2010.
At a press conference in Brisbane after an Australia-US meeting, Wong said Canberra had made it clear that “Mr. Assange’s case has dragged for too long, and our desire that it be brought to a conclusion.”
Speaking alongside Defense Minister Richard Marles, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, said representations had been made on behalf of Assange in public and private but there were limits on what could be done until his legal proceedings concluded.
“I understand that Mr. Assange has filed a renewal of appeal application in the UK. The Australian government is not party to these legal proceedings, nor can we intervene,” she said.
Blinken confirmed that Assange’s case had been raised in the bilateral talks, saying he understood the views of Australians on the sensitive issue. “Mr. Assange was charged with very serious criminal conduct in the United States in connection with his alleged role in one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of our country,” Blinken told the press conference.
“The actions that he has alleged to have committed risk very serious harm to our national security.”
Australia is backing a drive for Assange’s release ahead of his possible extradition to the US. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in May he was “frustrated” over the ongoing detention.

Topics: WikiLeaks Julian Assange Australia US Britain

