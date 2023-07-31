You are here

Opinion

Baria Alamuddin

A plague of coups plunges Africa’s Sahel into anarchy

France, Niger on familiar path to breakup in coup-prone Sahel

France, Niger on familiar path to breakup in coup-prone Sahel
Protesters hold a sign taken from the French Embassy in Niamey during a demonstration that followed a rally in support of Niger’s junta in Niamey on July 30, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 31 July 2023
AFP

France, Niger on familiar path to breakup in coup-prone Sahel

France, Niger on familiar path to breakup in coup-prone Sahel
  • France — the former colonial power and ally in the fight against extremism — becomes the target of crowds chanting anti-French and pro-Russian slogans
  • Countries in the Sahel have become an information battleground, with Russia accused by France of leading a campaign of denigration
Updated 31 July 2023
AFP

NIAMEY: After bust-ups with Mali and Burkina Faso, France is now watching its relationship with Niger spiral downwards following the Sahel’s third military takeover in as many years.
The same scenes that have played out in Niger since the July 26 coup have been eerily witnessed in its two neighbors, where elected leaders were tossed aside in 2020 and 2022.
In each event, France — the former colonial power and ally in the fight against extremism — becomes the target of crowds chanting anti-French and pro-Russian slogans, followed by verbal broadsides from the new junta.
President Mohamed Bazoum, a linchpin in France’s strategy in the Sahel, was overthrown last Wednesday by members of his guard.
A day after hostile demonstrations outside the French embassy triggered a warning from Paris, the putschists on Monday accused France of seeking to “intervene militarily” by plotting with the head of Niger’s National Guard.

Coups in the Sahel “are supported by a fringe of the population which have already shown a hostile attitude to French or Western presence,” said Ibrahim Yahaya Ibrahim, a researcher with the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank.
“Anti-French talk, or anti-French politics, have been around for a long time,” a study published last month by the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) said last month.
“However, they are no longer limited as they were in the past to the intellectual elite but have also spread extensively among the working classes, particularly in urban areas.”
In the capital Niamey, a stronghold of Bazoum opponents, there seemed scant support for France’s policies in Niger even before the coup.
France was accused of failing to eliminate extremists who had been rampaging across the country since 2015, and attacked for a diplomatic style deemed opaque or arrogant.
Against this background — and in a country where some two-thirds of the population are illiterate — conspiracy theories have flourished.
“Opinion is widespread in the public that French troops are only going to conflict zones to provide arms for the extremists,” Rahmane Idrissa, a researcher at the African Studies Center at the Netherlands’ University of Leyden, said on his personal blog.
This idea “is not based on facts but on feelings, and sadly you don’t counter feelings by offering factual proof.”
Countries in the Sahel have become an information battleground, with Russia accused by France of leading a campaign of denigration.
Bazoum took a risk by agreeing to host France’s reconfigured anti-extremist force in the Sahel, which quit Mali last year after the Bamako regime brought in Russian paramilitaries.
“Bazoum teamed up with France over the head of public opinion,” said Nigerien analyst Amadou Bounty Diallo.
In November 2021, a French military convoy that was pulling out of Mali was blocked by demonstrators at Tera, in western Niger.
Three of them were killed, by shots that the Nigerien government attributed to French troops.
“Mr. Bazoum was unable to clearly show the Nigerien public that he had an independent relationship with western partners — in public opinion, he looked like someone who was very close to France,” said Ibrahim.
Bazoum was feted internationally after winning elections in 2021, opening the way to Niger’s first-ever peaceful transition of power.
He won in a second-round runoff with 55 percent of the vote, defeating an opposition that had criticized ties with France deemed too cosy and complicit.
France is a major provider of financial aid to Niger, which has since been suspended, but trade ties these days are “extremely thin,” said Alain Antil, head of the Sub-Saharan African Center at the IFRI think tank.
“Niger is no longer a strategic partner for uranium, as it was able to be in the 1970s and 80s,” he said.

Warming world 'brutalizes' women as heatwaves deepen gender divide

Warming world ‘brutalizes’ women as heatwaves deepen gender divide
Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters

Warming world ‘brutalizes’ women as heatwaves deepen gender divide

Warming world ‘brutalizes’ women as heatwaves deepen gender divide
  • “Women are not only more susceptible to physically getting sick from heat, they’re also disproportionately expected to care for everyone else who’s sick from heat, whether that’s paid care or unpaid care,” McLeod told the Thomson Reuters Foundation
Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters

MUMBAI/LAGOS/LONDON: Women will bear the brunt of extreme heat as more frequent heatwaves on a warming planet pose a growing threat to their work, earnings and lives, researchers have warned.
The impacts of rising heat are disproportionately dangerous and costly to women — be it at home or on the job — according to a report titled ‘The Scorching Divide’ by the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center (Arsht-Rock).
The US-based non-profit’s research, which analyzed India, Nigeria and the United States, said that extreme heat could kill 204,000 women annually across the three countries in hot years.
“Extreme heat is quietly but profoundly brutalising women worldwide,” said Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of Arsht-Rock. Heat creates a “double burden” for women, the report warned.
“Women are not only more susceptible to physically getting sick from heat, they’re also disproportionately expected to care for everyone else who’s sick from heat, whether that’s paid care or unpaid care,” McLeod told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Heatwaves are breaking records around the world and the continued release of planet-heating emissions — largely from the use of coal, oil and gas — will push global temperatures into uncharted territory in the coming years, scientists have said.
The debilitating heat will take its toll on women, forcing them to work longer hours — whether outdoors on a farm, for example, or doing unpaid domestic work like cooking and cleaning at home — for less money or no income at all, the report said.
“Women in poverty are being pushed further into poverty, and women climbing out of poverty are being pulled back in,” McLeod said.

LACK OF COOLING HITS WOMEN HARDEST
With the average number of heatwave days projected to at least double by 2050 in India, Nigeria and the United States, women from the poorest and marginalized communities will suffer the biggest blow to their productivity, the report found.
Much of these heat-related productivity losses — pegged at about $120 billion each year across the three countries — are in the context of unpaid household work and linked to lack of access to domestic cooling equipment, according to the research.
About 1.2 billion rural and urban poor globally are expected to be living without cooling solutions by 2030, with 323 million of them in India alone, according to Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), a UN-backed organization working on energy access.
These solutions range from domestic air-conditioning to cold chains for farm produce.
Women spend almost twice as much time than men working at home, taking care of children or older relatives and managing the house — and those who cannot afford air-conditioning experience a bigger hit to their productivity, the report found.
In nations such as Nigeria, where heat exacerbates symptoms of tropical diseases from malaria to yellow fever, mothers bear the “double burden” of looking after themselves and caring for sick family members, amounting to hours of unpaid work.
Doctors in Nigeria, who experience frequent power cuts, are calling for better-ventilated hospitals and say pregnant women should take breaks of at least three hours if working outdoors.
“Pregnant women are at greater risk of heat-related deaths as increasing temperature affects fetus growth and complicates the overall health of an expectant mother,” said Samuel Adebayo, a gynaecologist in Lagos.
Nigeria accounts for 20 percent of global maternal deaths — 58,000 women per year — said the Arsht-Rock report, citing World Health Organization (WHO) data, and heat adds yet another complication.
In Britain, where women from Black communities are nearly four times more likely than white women to die in childbirth, climate change will only exacerbate the challenges they face, according to Selvaseelan Selvarajah, a doctor in east London.
While the rich can afford air-conditioning units and electricity costs, the poor cannot, Selvarajah said.
“In poor housing, even if the council gave you air-conditioning, you’re paying hundreds of pounds a month for your electricity — you’re not going to want to turn it on,” he said.
INVISIBLE LABOUR PUTS BIGGER BURDEN ON WOMEN
Farm worker Savitri Devi, 40, soldiered through the harsh summer in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh this year, working in fields at temperatures as high as 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit) even as scores of people died during the heatwave in the state in June.
Women in India lose nearly a fifth of their paid working hours to heat, and extreme heat is pushing female wages below the poverty line in sectors including agriculture, which accounts for 70 percent of total female employment, the report found.
“I obviously suffered working in the sun. I fell ill, and my wages were cut for every hour lost due to the heat. But what do I do? I have to work for money,” said Devi, who earns 250 rupees ($3.05) for eight hours of work per day.
Labour experts said rising heat has compounded the problem — particularly for the rural poor. As droughts dent crop harvests and fuel male migration from villages in search of alternative work, women are left behind to take care of farms and families.
Benoy Peter, executive director of the Center for Migration and Inclusive Development, a Kerala-based non-profit, said most agricultural work in rural India consists of invisible labor by women — who assume a bigger burden when men migrate to cities.
“So women do the farm work, take care of older people and children. But if they fall ill, there is no one to take them to a health facility,” he said.
McLeod of Arsht-Rock said people were starting to understand the effects of heat — from a financial and health perspective — and stressed the need to take urgent action on the issue.
“This crisis, given where our emissions are ... it’s only getting worse,” she said. “No one has to die from heat. All of these deaths and illness are preventable. We just hope that people pay attention.”

 

Nigerian leader has announced economic measures to ease hardship as labor unions threaten protests

Nigerian leader has announced economic measures to ease hardship as labor unions threaten protests
Updated 01 August 2023
AP

Nigerian leader has announced economic measures to ease hardship as labor unions threaten protests

Nigerian leader has announced economic measures to ease hardship as labor unions threaten protests
  • Several government policies introduced by Tinubu since he took office in May have further squeezed millions of Nigerians
Updated 01 August 2023
AP

ABUJA, Nigeria: Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu on Monday announced economic measures to ease growing hardship in Africa’s most populous country as labor unions threatened protests to demand more action.
Several government policies introduced by Tinubu since he took office in May have further squeezed millions of Nigerians. The government ended decades-long gasoline subsidies that Tinubu said favored the rich, but the decision has more than doubled the price of gas, causing a sharp spike in prices of food and other essential commodities.
In a state broadcast late Monday, the Nigerian leader said he understands that Nigeria’s economy is going through a “tough patch” but added the government has saved more than one trillion naira ($1.16 billion) since the subsidy was scrapped in late May. Past funds for the subsidies were “being funneled into the deep pockets and lavish bank accounts of a selected group of individuals,” he added.
“What I can offer immediately is to reduce the burden our current economic situation has imposed on all of us,” the Nigerian leader said as he announced incentives and credit facilities for businesses many of which would be implemented over the next year.
The hardship has squeezed many in the country of more than 210 million people which already had been struggling with record inflation and poverty rates. Many businesses have shut down and more Nigerians are trekking to work, unable to afford increasing transport fares.
While the doctors in Nigerian hospitals have embarked on strike to demand better welfare, Nigeria’s labor unions said they will hold protests on Wednesday to demand more actions from the government and improved social welfare programs for their members, most of whom they said now spend at least 70 percent of their salaries on transportation.
Tinubu admitted the government was not fast enough in introducing measures to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal and requested more patience from citizens.
“The federal government is working closely with states and local governments to implement interventions that will cushion the pains,” he said.
Some of the interventions, according to Tinubu, include the provision of one billion naira ($1.16 million) credit to each of 75 manufacturing companies over the next year and the provision of 125 billion naira ($145 million) in the form of grants and loans to small, medium-sized enterprises and other businesses in the informal sector.
The Nigerian leader said he has ordered the release of 200,000 metric tons of grains to households across the country to help stabilize the price of food while 225,000 metric tons of fertilizer, seedlings and other inputs are being provided to farmers. At least 200 billion naira ($232 million) would also be invested in agriculture to boost farming, he said.
Tinubu also said the government is continuing to negotiate a new salary structure with civil servants.

Niger will face sanctions as democracy falls apart, adding to woes for more than 25 million people

Niger will face sanctions as democracy falls apart, adding to woes for more than 25 million people
Updated 01 August 2023
AP

Niger will face sanctions as democracy falls apart, adding to woes for more than 25 million people

Niger will face sanctions as democracy falls apart, adding to woes for more than 25 million people
  • Niger’s neighbors are threatening armed intervention against the junta run by the head of the presidential guard, although analysts say there is only a slim chance of the regional body successfully sending troops
Updated 01 August 2023
AP

NIAMEY, Niger: The world is levying economic sanctions over a coup against one of the West’s last democratic partners against Islamic extremists in West Africa. Families in one of the world’s poorest nations could pay the price.
In the capital of Niger, many people live in makeshift shelters tied together with slats of wood, sheets and plastic tarps because they can’t pay rent, and they scramble daily to make enough money to feed their children.
Salou Hassan and his family live in a two-room hut on the side of the road, along with some 140 people. The family sleeps on wooden slats close to the floor, with no electricity or running water, and they bathe in public showers.
“The most difficult part is finding food for my children,” said Hassan, 30, whose sons are 5 and 6 years old.
Hassan sells water door to door, earning about $6 a day when things go well. His wheelbarrow’s been broken and he doesn’t have nearly $70 he needs to fix it. His wife sweeps stalls at the central market making less than half what Hassan does.
Hassan has hardly been aware that the country’s president was overthrown.
“I’m looking for money for food for my family,” he said.
Meanwhile, Niger’s neighbors are threatening armed intervention against the junta run by the head of the presidential guard, although analysts say there is only a slim chance of the regional body successfully sending troops.
Both the United States and France have sent forces and hundreds of millions of military and humanitarian aid in recent years to Niger, which was a French colony until 1960. The French and the US train Nigerien forces, and the French military carries out joint operations in the north.
Since the coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, people have been toting Russian flags and praising that country in pro-junta demonstrations.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Niger in March to strengthen ties and announce $150 million in direct assistance, calling the country “a model of democracy.” France pulled out of Mali last year and has some 1,500 troops in Niger.
The West African regional body known as ECOWAS announced travel and economic sanctions against Niger on Sunday over the coup, and said they would use force if the coup leaders don’t reinstate him within one week.
Since the 1990s, the 15-nation bloc has unsuccessfully tried to protect democracies against the threat of coups, with mixed success.
Niger relies heavily on foreign aid and sanctions could further impoverish its more than 25 million people. ECOWAS suspended all commercial and financial transactions between its member states and Niger, as well as freezing Nigerien assets held in regional central banks.
The sanctions could be disastrous and Niger needs to find a solution to avoid them, the country’s Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou told French media outlet Radio France Internationale on Sunday.
“When people say there’s an embargo, land borders are closed, air borders are closed, it’s extremely difficult for people ... Niger is a country that relies heavily on the international community,” he said.
Four nations are run by military governments in West and Central Africa, where there have been nine successful or attempted coups since 2020.
In the 1990s, ECOWAS intervened in Liberia during its civil war, one of the bloodiest conflicts in Africa and one that left many wary of intervening in internal conflicts. In 2017, ECOWAS intervened in The Gambia to prevent the new president’s predecessor, Yahya Jammeh, from disrupting the handover of power. Around 7,000 troops from Ghana, Nigeria, and Senegal entered the country, according to the Global Observatory, which provides analysis on peace and security issues. The intervention was largely seen as accomplishing its mission.
If the regional bloc uses force, it could trigger violence not only between Niger and ECOWAS forces but also between civilians supporting the coup and those against it, Niger analysts say.
While unlikely, “the consequences on civilians of such an approach if putschists chose confrontation would be catastrophic,” said Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Morocco-based think tank.
Lyammouri does not see a “military intervention happening because of the violence that could trigger,” he said.
Blinken on Sunday commended the resolve of the ECOWAS leadership to “defend constitutional order in Niger” after the sanctions announcement, and joined the bloc in calling for the immediate release of Bazoum and his family.
The military junta, which seized power on Wednesday when members of the presidential guard surrounded Bazoum’s house and detained him, is already cracking down on the government and civil liberties.
On Sunday evening it arrested four government officials, including the minister of petroleum and son of a former president; the minister of education; the minister of mines; and the president of the ruling party. The arrests were recounted to The Associated Press by a person close to the president, who was not authorized to speak about the situation, and a Nigerien analyst who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal.
Also Sunday, junta spokesman Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane banned the use of social media to put out messages he describe as harmful to state security. He also claimed that Bazoum’s government had authorized the French to carry out strikes to free Bazoum, allegations that were not confirmed.
Observers believe Bazoum is being held at his house in the capital, Niamey. The first photos of him since the coup appeared Sunday evening, sitting on a couch smiling beside Chad’s President Mahamat Deby, who had flown in to mediate between the government and the junta.
In anticipation of the ECOWAS decision Sunday, thousands of pro-junta supporters took to the streets in Niamey, denouncing France, waving Russian flags ong with signs reading “Down with France” and supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin and telling the international community to stay away. Protesters also burned down a door and smashed windows of the French Embassy, before the Nigerien army dispersed them.
France said Monday that President Emmanuel Macron is closely monitoring the situation in Niger and has discussed the crisis with regional leaders and European and international partners.

 

Russian missiles kill at least 6 in Zelensky's hometown in central Ukraine

Russian missiles kill at least 6 in Zelensky’s hometown in central Ukraine
Updated 01 August 2023
AP

Russian missiles kill at least 6 in Zelensky’s hometown in central Ukraine

Russian missiles kill at least 6 in Zelensky’s hometown in central Ukraine
  • Russian officials insist they take aim only at legitimate military targets, but Ukraine and its supporters say mass civilian deaths during previous attacks are evidence of war crimes
Updated 01 August 2023
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Russian ballistic missiles slammed into an apartment complex and a university building in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown Monday, killing six people and wounding 75 others as the blasts trapped residents beneath rubble, Ukrainian officials said.
One of the two missiles that hit the central city of Kryvyi Rih destroyed part of an apartment building between the fourth and ninth floors, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. Video showed black smoke billowing from corner units and burned out or damaged cars on a tree-lined street.
The dead included a 10-year-old girl and her mother, according to Zelensky. More than 350 people were involved in the rescue operation, he said in a Telegram post.
The morning attack also destroyed part of a four-story university building.
The strike on Zelensky’s hometown, which has been hit in the past, happened a day after the Ukrainian president seemed to warn of more attacks inside Russia.
“Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia — to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process,” Zelensky said Sunday in his nightly video address.
It was not clear whether the missile strikes were in retaliation for his comments.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian artillery strike on the partially occupied Donetsk province killed two people and wounded six others in the regional capital, according to Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-installed leader of the illegally annexed province.
A bus was also hit as Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Donetsk multiple times Monday, Pushilin said.
Elsewhere, in the Russian-held part of the Zaporizhzhia region, three people were killed and 15 were wounded in Ukrainian shelling that hit a store in the village of Basan, according to the Russia-backed acting regional governor, Yevgeny Balitsky.
Neither side’s claims could be independently verified.
The ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, deploying weaponry supplied by Western allies and aimed at driving Russian forces out of occupied areas, intensified last week. At the same time, Ukraine has sought to take the war deep into Russia, reportedly using drones to hit targets as far away as Moscow.
Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia and Moscow-annexed territory, especially Crimea, have become more frequent. The latest strike, on Sunday, damaged two office buildings a few miles (kilometers) from the Kremlin. Ukrainian officials did not acknowledge the attack.
Russia tightened security in the aftermath of that attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, describing the assault as an “act of desperation.”
“The Kyiv regime is in a very, very difficult situation,” Peskov said, “as the counteroffensive is not working out as planned.”
“It’s obvious that the multibillion-dollar resources that have been transferred by NATO countries to the Kyiv regime are actually being spent inefficiently,” Peskov said.
“This raises big questions in Western capitals and great discomfort among taxpayers in Western countries.”
Analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin is wagering that Western support for Kyiv will wane as the war drags on and costs mount.
Another Ukrainian drone targeted a district police department early Monday in Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, but there were no casualties, the local governor said.
Bombarding populated areas with missiles, artillery and drones has been a hallmark of Moscow’s military strategy throughout the war, and that approach has continued during the Ukrainian counteroffensive that started in June.
Russian officials insist they take aim only at legitimate military targets, but Ukraine and its supporters say mass civilian deaths during previous attacks are evidence of war crimes.
“In recent days, the enemy has been stubbornly attacking cities, city centers, shelling civilian objects and housing,” Zelensky said. “But this terror will not frighten us or break us.”
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday that his forces have increased the intensity of attacks on Ukrainian military facilities.
It was not immediately clear which military facilities he was referring to, as Russia’s recent missile strikes have hit civilian infrastructure.
In the southern city of Odesa, Russian strikes in recent weeks targeted port infrastructure and grain silos, after Moscow broke off an export agreement for Ukrainian grain. The Ukrainian foreign ministry estimated Monday that about 180,000 metric tons of grain have been destroyed by Russia in the past nine days.
Russian shelling Monday also killed four civilians and wounded 17 in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. A 70-year-old woman was killed by shelling in her home in a Kharkiv province village near Izyum, authorities said.
In eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province, one person was reported killed and seven people were wounded after Russia shelled 12 cities and villages, according to Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko.
In other developments Monday, China introduced restrictions on the export of long-range civilian drones. Authorities cited the war in Ukraine and concern that drones could be converted for military purposes.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government is friendly with Moscow, but says it’s neutral in the war. It has been stung by reports that both sides might be using Chinese-made drones for reconnaissance and possibly attacks.
Meanwhile, Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said Monday that his Wagner Group is not currently recruiting fighters.
In an audio message published on a Telegram channel associated with the Wagner chief, Prigozhin said the company had suspended recruitment as there is currently “no shortage of personnel.”
Prigozhin previously agreed with Western estimates that he lost more than 20,000 men in the long battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
Prigozhin last month led a short-lived mutiny against Moscow, demanding a leadership change in the Russian military. In an attempt to control him, Russian authorities insisted that Wagner fighters can only return to Ukraine if they join Russia’s regular army.
 

 

Suspect detained in Albania for special Kosovo tribunal

Members of the Kosovo police special unit stand guard in the town of Mitrovica. (AFP file photo)
Members of the Kosovo police special unit stand guard in the town of Mitrovica. (AFP file photo)
Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters

Suspect detained in Albania for special Kosovo tribunal

Members of the Kosovo police special unit stand guard in the town of Mitrovica. (AFP file photo)
  • Radio Free Europe said GoxHajj was suspected of revealing the names of protected witnesses in several criminal cases related to the war in Kosovo
Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: An international court set up to handle cases related to Kosovo said on Monday that Albanian authorities had arrested Dritan GoxHajj under a warrant issued by the tribunal for allegedly impeding the course of justice.
The Netherlands-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers said in a statement that GoxHajj, identified by media as a former fighter with the Kosovo Liberation Army, was wanted for “offenses against the administration of justice involving intimidation and obstructing official persons in performing official duties.”
A lawyer for GoxHajj could not immediately be reached for comment.
Radio Free Europe said GoxHajj was suspected of revealing the names of protected witnesses in several criminal cases related to the war in Kosovo. He will be detained in Albania pending a decision by authorities on his transfer to The Hague, the report said.
The court, which is staffed by international judges and lawyers, was set up in 2015 to handle cases under Kosovo law against former Kosovo Liberation Army guerrillas in their fight for independence from Serbia.
The court’s top suspect is former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, who went on trial in April and faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity from his days as one of the leaders of the 1998-99 guerrilla uprising against Serbian rule.
Thaci denies wrongdoing.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and won recognition from over 100 countries, mainly in the West, but not Serbia, Russia or China.

 

